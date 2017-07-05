Zion and the State

Like many Americans, I traveled last weekend. It wasn’t a horrible trip—about six hundred miles each way, all but about three blocks of it on big four- and six-lane highways. It was around 18 hours of driving and two and a half days of visiting friends and family. It was a good trip, and I will probably do it again. Family is important.
I can only do this, of course, because the federal government spent 35 years and hundreds of billions of dollars to create the most extensive and impressive engineering project of the 20th century: the US Interstate Highway System. Most of us take this system for granted these days, but there was plenty of opposition to it in 1956. Without the strong endorsement of a popular president—Dwight Eisenhower, who saw it as a national defense imperative—it would likely have never received the funding required to make it happen.
This is pretty much how democracy is supposed to work. The Founders gave us a Constitution designed to make it possible for us to have the society we want—as long as enough of us want it for a long enough period of time. Limits on taxation and spending are, and were designed to be political, not structural. Read Federalist 30-35. It’s all there.
So what does this mean to those who want to do stuff like help people, make sure that people have food and health care, and build Zion? What, in other words, is the role of the state in building the Kingdom of God? A popular answer in Mormon circles these days is “none at all.” Zion is about being pure in heart, they say. The government can’t make people good, they say. We cannot rely on the state to build Zion.
It is absolutely true that we cannot use the government to make people pure in heart, compassionate, or selfless. It does not follow, however, that we should use government to create a society that is as far away from Zion as a society can be. In the absence of actual Zion, the next best thing is something that looks kind of like Zion. When “no poor among them” is not an option, we should work on “fewer poor among them.” The fact that we cannot bring about Zion through political means does not justify us in creating Babylon instead.
My argument here rests on two unstated assumptions that I shall now state.
My first assumption is that “inaction” on the part of government is a lot harder than it seems. It is, in fact, almost impossible. Government, by design, creates the field upon which we transact our social and economic lives. It does this through incentives, disincentives, taxation, regulation, and hundreds of other things both visible and invisible. Almost everything that the government decides to do, or not to do, affects somebody’s life and livelihood. People who say “the government should not pick winners and losers” have usually already been selected as winners. These are the people who were born on third base and go through life thinking that you hit a triple.
Let’s look at an example. If the government “does something” by criminalizing or disincentivizing air pollution, that means that companies, their employers, and their shareholders will be able to make less money than they otherwise could have by polluting at will. If the government “does nothing” by not criminalizing or disincentivizing pollution, then it allows companies to distribute the burden of pollution (need for health care, missed days of work, shorter lives, etc.) to society in general without sharing the economic benefits. Both decisions constitute “socialism”; one socializes profits and the other socializes risks. Neither one of them constitutes the government doing nothing.
The same dynamic exists in health care. Over the last 75 years, governments have done thousands of things to create the most expensive (but not the most effective) health care market in the world. It has incentivized employers to provide health insurance to some employees, which has driven the price of care up to the insurance deductible and made it almost impossible for the uninsured to participate in the market.
Those who now say that it is “not the government’s job to provide health insurance” are coming late into the game and calling for inaction that will leave in place nearly a century of government action that created the status quo. This is not inaction; it is Robin Hood in reverse: an aggressive income transfer that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the poor.
My second assumption—and this one relates directly to the Zion question—is that, in a democracy, political action is the proper and most effective way to build any kind of society. That is the whole point of having a democratic society. If we want there to be fewer poor people, or better education, or more people able to afford health care, then we should work through our government to build that kind of society. It is certainly reasonable to argue about the effectiveness of specific government actions in accomplishing this objective. But (if we are going to be Zion people) the objective itself should never be in doubt, nor should the propriety of working through political actions to accomplish them.
Statements like “it is important to treat people with compassion, but it is wrong to expect the government to do it; we should do it ourselves” makes no sense in the kind of country that our Founders built. They cast “the government” as something other than ourselves—a them, not an us. That’s just wrong. Building Zion is about creating a certain kind of society. This is hard enough to do when we use all of the tools at our disposal. It cannot work if we refuse to consider the most important tool that we have for creating the kind of society that we want to live in.
Comments
Great post — a very helpful discussion of an increasingly important issue. The interstate highway system is such a great example in this discussion as well!
I suspect that much of what government has done about health care was unintended. If I recall my history correctly, it was a federal wage freeze during WWII that gave rise to employer-based health care as industry turned to fringe benefits to attract labor.
I love the analogy of the highway system. The sad thing I see is that every major new thoroughfare where I live is a toll road. I know of people that could save a considerable amount of time by going to/from work on these toll roads, but can’t afford them.
“The kind of country our Founders built” wasn’t a democracy at all. It was a republic. That republic that they built didn’t have anywhere near the authority you want to give it, nor even the authority it now possesses. That authority has been usurped from the citizens of this country over time.
Now we are at a point now where none of us know what it is like to have the type of liberty that those Founders envisioned for us (and fought to obtain for themselves), because each new generation gets just a little bit more used to gov’t involvement in their lives and readily gives away just a little bit more power over themselves and their children (who will know even less freedom than we have).
It’s a sad and disgusting thing to me that we are so blind as to think that we even live in a free country anymore. We don’t. Gov’t controls or regulates the vast majority of each of our actions. How despicable that many among us advocate for giving even greater amounts of control/power away. We have become slaves to the state and the corporations that control it.
Depressing.
And, of course, in the US according to the system the Founders intentionally instituted, *we* are the government, including the federal government. It truly is not “us vs. them” — and in a Republic like ours based on democratically electing representatives to represent us in republican forms of government at both the state and federal levels, we as a society are perfectly justified in voting for representatives who will use their republican discretion in crafting policies that benefit all of society, even if the means by which to achieve such an outcome is a new or marginally increased tax. (The “Western farmer” libertarian ideology claiming that this is evil is simply wrong — looks like jaxjensen is exhibit A.)
Those arguing that imposing a tax to achieve such a societal benefit through legislation enacted by democratically elected representatives of the people (who are therefore politically accountable for their policies and legislation) is immoral, evil, or wrong are actually arguing against republican government based on democratic elections. They’re argument: for any such policy of using a tax to achieve such a societal benefit, there is a minority of voters who don’t consent to the tax or who voted against that policy. Those people are then “forced” by the weight of law to comply with a policy or tax they didn’t vote for or agree with. Again, these people, though they ironically usually view themselves as the most patriotic and pious among the people, really oppose the project of republican government based on democratic election of representatives because in such a system there will always be a legislative minority that did not agree with a given policy or legislation enacted by the majority.
Our intentionally countermajoritarian federal courts, thankfully, protect minorities from majoritarian tyranny in violation of specific provisions of the federal Constitution (another aspect adherents of this misguided “Western farmer” libertarian ideology decry unless it’s their constitutional rights that a majority in some state legislature is violating through specific legislation — then suddenly all is right with the intervention of federal courts). But being subject to a federal tax that is neutral and generally applicable does not violate any constitutional provision as long the legislation falls within the federal government’s enumerated powers. Much debate can be had about the latter but attempts to argue that all taxation is a violation of the Constitution is wrong and reveals severe misunderstanding of the Constitution and its origins and interpretation (including as explained and interpreted in The Federalist Papers).
God has given us minds and rational thought to help us live and improve ourselves and our societies. He has given us the liberty to shape our societies according to our best rational thought. This has in turn led to slow improvements over the centuries. We are free to legislate universal healthcare so that millions who currently don’t have insurance can get the healthcare they need. We aren’t a just or equitable society — or a decent society — until that happens. It will be morally legitimate when it happens because it will have been done through representatives we elected to do that and who are politically accountable to their constituents. People who argue not just that it’s ineffective policy — a legitimate concern to raise though also incorrect based on empirical results — but also that it is immoral have a misunderstanding of what they really oppose. Their project is actually against representative democracy in a constitutional Republic itself and not against a minor tax with exponentially major real-world effects of saving people’s lives and reducing their suffering.
jaxjensen,
The argument that “this is not a democracy but a republic” has begun to amuse me, since, until a few years ago, I never heard it from anyone who was not in a middle school civics class. But it seems to have gotten into the mainstream now, despite the fact that 1) a republic is a subset of a democracy even in the dictionary definition; 2) the Constitution, by design, has both elements of a pure democracy and elements of a republican form of democracy; and 3) in contemporary usage, “democracy” refers to a large subset of government types that derive authority from the people. The Athenian type of pure democracy has not existed for for a thousand years. We don’t have city-states anymore, making the distinction you are trying to draw absurd as a matter of contemporary usage.
As for the authority that the government has, please read the original texts. They simply do not support the kind of Grizzly Adams anarcho-capitalism that you appear to be advocating. The government has, and was designed to have, the authority that the people give it. There were certainly advocates among the Founders for a more limited government (i.e. Thomas Jefferson until about 1804), and there were advocates for a much greater role for the Federal government than it now has (Hamilton until he died and Madison until about 1789). The document itself allows us to decide how much authority the government has, and gives us an Amendment process that we have used on a number of occasions to expand even the fairly broad boundaries of the original text.
The process still works. It is ugly and contrarian, but elections still do have consequences. And, like people in any democratic country, we get the government we collectively want.
Also, travel around a bit and meet some people who actually are slaves. See if you can convince, say, the trafficked teenage girls of Central America, whose governments have done nothing to intervene to protect them, that fishing licenses are a form of tyranny.
Michael, I’ve read the original texts and own copies of most of them. I have a degree in Pol Sci. “They simply do not support the kind of Grizzly Adams anarcho-capitalism that you appear to be advocating.” Please note I said nothing about anarchy nor capitalism. “The government has, and was designed to have, the authority that the people give it.” Those original texts make it clear that this is wrong. They make it quite clear that the Fed Gov’t authority is limited to a very strict list of things, and that any authority NOT granted to the Fed Gov’t is held by states or individuals. The entire purpose for giving the specific list of what the Fed Gov’t DID have authority over was so that it couldn’t try to exercise authority over other areas; even if a majority decided to vote to give it that power. A gov’t run by the Constitution CANNOT have whatever power the people want to give it because the Constitution itself limits the power of the gov’t it created. Our gov’t today has more power than outlined in the Constitution because we have stopped living by that document. Pretending we still do is a farse.
We do have the gov’t that we collectively (the majority) want. I don’t argue with that. The majority, vast majority by huge margins, want what we have. I recognize that. Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and “independents” all want gov’t control and more gov’t power; a gov’t that does not leave them free. They just argue over who gets to control that power and how it should be used. Almost gone are those who think that the gov’t shouldn’t have it at all. This is the democratic process. In a democracy a neighbor gets to vote money out of my wallet, or I get to vote gov’t regulation into his life. It’s a sad and disgusting system… and almost everyone wants it. That is why it is depressing.
Jax, understand your position. But I disagree with it. And the disagreement we are having goes back to the beginning of the Republic. Read Federalist 30-35, for example. It is simply impossible to read those texts and come away with the idea that Madison and Jefferson believed anything other than that the Constitution gives the government unlimited taxing authority. You can disagree. You can say that the text means something else. But you cannot argue that the people who wrote it meant something else. They told us exactly what they meant to say.
Or read the briefs that Jefferson and Hamilton wrote to George Washington about the National Bank. Jefferson argues much as you do, that the Federal Government’s power is limited. Hamilton argues for a much more expansive federal power. Washington agreed with Hamilton. Again, you can argue that Washington and Hamilton were wrong and that Jefferson was right. But you cannot appeal to a monolithic understanding of the Founders that subsequent generations have lost. And the closest interpretation to your view, Jefferson’s, did not even survive Jefferson’s own presidency when, among other things, he doubled the size of the country without any clear Constitutional authority to do so.
The proper power of the Federal government has been an open, controversial question from the very beginning. It was debated at the Convention. It was debated in the Federalist Papers. And it has been addressed by hundreds of Constitutional rulings by the Federal courts (who are the ones empowered by the Constitution to interpret the Constitution). This is not a rejection of the Constitutional system. It is precisely how the system was designed to work.
The fact that your particular interpretation of the document (which is a legitimate interpretation that some of the Framers held) has not prevailed and that another interpretation (that is also a legitimate interpretation that others of the Framers held) has does not mean that the Constitution has been abandoned. It simply means that, like all people in a democracy (including those in the subset called “republics”) you get to be governed much of the time by rules and people that you don’t like.
Google “free-market roads” for arguments pro and con. I find the natural monopoly argument persuasive.
In my long years of experience I have met and helped many “poor” folks who had no health insurance or even enough money for food. I hate to admit it, but in such cases these good people were in their boats because of choices they previously made. Some hated school so did poorly. Without education options were very limited. Some lost their good and decent jobs because of economic downturns, but wouldn’t relocate where jobs were offered cause “this is home and our friends and family are here.” Some had jobs offered beneath their dignity or previous level of pay so they turned them down. And all of them went to the hospital ER when they needed healthcare because hospitals don’t turn anyone away. Time and again they never paid their bill. Now my sister has spent 35 years in hospital administration where the losses of those who don’t pay are added to the bills of those who do pay by charging say, $20 for a diaper or $350 for Hydrocodone. Health insurances have always had to absorb the costs of the uninsured along with those they insure, which raises the cost of insurance. I even had a niece who wouldn’t marry her fiancé (of 2 years) when she got pregnant because as a single mother the government would pay for her prenatal care and then delivery of the baby. So they didn’t marry till their two kids were born. So many people milk the system, corrupt the system, and feel entitled to any and all freebies. Ive seen many young LDS couples not take a certain job because they’d earn a little too much money to qualify for WIC or food stamps. I’ve literally experienced this time and time again. I’ve paid a goodly number of folks bills cause I was able and willing. But I can’t help but see how choices got these particular folks where they were. Nice, wonderful people, but oh my…
I’ve read several times over the years that no country spends more than America on helping others. They say it’s the most generous country by a wide margin, in fact, more than all western countries combined. (Of course, that was what Anderson Cooper on CNN reported at Christmastime a few years back so maybe it’s fake news, don’t you know.) I like being part of that generosity. I grew up pretty darn poor, but my dad always said no matter how poor you are there’s someone poorer, so always give a little something-to the point of it hurting a bit and the Lord will give you back more in some way. Dad was spot on. Most folks give. Too many are takers. We have programs in place to help the sick and afflicted, the poor and needy. But there will never be enough cause of the takers and slackers. Some folks never have enough–the more you do for them the more they expect. That’s why Zion failed in the early days–some worked very hard for their allotment while some slacked off but received a greater allotment cause they had a bigger family. It got real old dealing with the slackers. (I’ve noticed they’re often the biggest complainers too.) Same sort of thing today where everyone uses the ward building but lots of folks don’t show up (ever) to clean it–they leave it to be done by the same few hard workers. Or the same 20 people do all the welfare assignments, etc.
We need to teach kids to get educations in fields that earn enough income to support a family. It’s a necessity. We need to teach them to earn scholarships–there are tons that go unclaimed. We need to teach people that government isn’t supposed to take care of us–we are supposed to take care of ourselves. Throw out the tv, video games, and computers! Teach them to garden (even in pots) and grow trees (even in pots). Raise some chickens. Go in with another family or two on purchasing a steer for beef. Teach kids to fish. If people get government aid of any kind they should spend a commensurate amount of time volunteering to do things needed in their community. They’ll feel better about themselves and will be giving back to those whose taxes helped them. And the shirkers and slackers and abusers and corrupters need a good colonic and a mighty comeuppance, even though we may know and love them!!!
And quit criticizing the government! Glory. The government doesn’t need to do better nearly as much as the people do I say.
“fewer poor among them.”
There are fewer truly poor among Americans than ever, the result of free enterprise in a system where the state rightly and importantly provides the structure and security for that enterprise to thrive.
And yet every policy seems to come down to compassion for the poor equating with increasing entitlements and growth of government sphere in exchange for the promised land of entitlement. A promise which is continually elusive, always needed more, and seemingly generationally destructive.
When our poverty programs involve free phones, you know we’ve crossed the rubicon of concern for the truly impoverished and are operating under materialistic desires.
But as long as the poor keep being used as a gambit to gain power by praying on a combination of charity and materialistic concerns, the modern day sons and daughters of Akish will continue to offer wealth to the people as a means to their power.
Don’t get me wrong, the tax credit, spend and cut taxes crowd is just as equally enticed by the father of lies and his earthly unknowing followers.
But it is the free enterprise structure that cherishes individual liberty, and the right to property that provides the framework for Zion. I’ve heard with my own two ears such from a prophet of God declaring it over 50 years ago. They stood on the tower and saw the problems of our day and preached against it. Any system which doesn’t operate on those principles will need to be thrown down before His coming. The fall will be tragic and painful.
Any allegations that they were politically biased can equally be applied to the one making the allegations.
We know whose counsel we should trust.
Read their words and find a way to square them faithfully with how you integrate your political view if you want to excercise wise political judgement.
As Latter-day Saints we should be a united voice in supporting the words of the prophets, not because we blindly follow but because we’ve done the work to receive revelation to recognize them to be based on godly wisdom.
Exactly—health care in the US is subsidized, just in an extremely inefficient manner. One way to ensure that the “takers […] shirkers and slackers and abusers and corrupters” contribute to the common good is to not allow them a choice, whether they’re the type who blow their earnings on weed or spirit them away in tax shelters. But Americans love their freedoms, so I don’t see much changing anytime soon.
Counterpoint: the experience of other developed countries.
After growing up in Utah and then living in California, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, I’m currently living in Australia, a democracy that’s embraced socialism to a greater degree, though is far from being truly socialist. Minimum wage is much higher, verging on a livable salary, at least here in Adelaide where housing prices are less outrageous. The social safety net is far more generous here, which, funnily enough, doesn’t translate into a huge indigent population. In fact, there’s *a lot* less homelessness here than in any other major city I’ve lived in. Unemployment is around 5% and people are, as far as I can see, just about as industrious as they are in the US.
They are also more comfortable economically. It’s not perfect–there’s still quite a bit of poverty, and quite a lot of intergenerational poverty, and people are as condescending toward the poor as they are in the US. Poverty here doesn’t seem nearly as grinding, though, and people who are disabled in some way lead lives of dignity. There’s a guy who I’ve made friends with through our dogs who is mentally handicapped. His family helps him out a great deal, but so does the government through public housing. That means that the help his family can give him goes a lot further than it otherwise would, and gives him a decent quality of life and the means to contribute to his community.
For all of you who can think of poor people who are just moochers taking welfare and WIC–statistically most people who accept government help only need it for a few years. Yes, I’ve know a handful of people who just can’t get it together and stay on welfare forever. I’ve known far more who are on welfare while they’re in school (the stereotypical mormon grad student on welfare with two+ kids) and get off as soon as they graduate and go on to lead productive lives that more than compensate for the assistance they received. When I was at Purdue (go boilermakers!) one of the most remarkable things to me was that the bishop and Relief Society President made sure all of us grad students were aware of the welfare benefits we were eligible for. We talk about the evils of the dole, but encourage those in need to accept help that’s available. It makes sense–church welfare can go a lot further and help a lot more when it’s augmenting government programs instead of trying to do everything.
Particularly given how little of the federal budget goes toward welfare programs–even here in Australia–I’m happy to support them. I personally am happier living in a world where everyone enjoys a reasonable standard of living.