Zion and the State

Like many Americans, I traveled last weekend. It wasn’t a horrible trip—about six hundred miles each way, all but about three blocks of it on big four- and six-lane highways. It was around 18 hours of driving and two and a half days of visiting friends and family. It was a good trip, and I will probably do it again. Family is important.

I can only do this, of course, because the federal government spent 35 years and hundreds of billions of dollars to create the most extensive and impressive engineering project of the 20th century: the US Interstate Highway System. Most of us take this system for granted these days, but there was plenty of opposition to it in 1956. Without the strong endorsement of a popular president—Dwight Eisenhower, who saw it as a national defense imperative—it would likely have never received the funding required to make it happen.

This is pretty much how democracy is supposed to work. The Founders gave us a Constitution designed to make it possible for us to have the society we want—as long as enough of us want it for a long enough period of time. Limits on taxation and spending are, and were designed to be political, not structural. Read Federalist 30-35. It’s all there.

So what does this mean to those who want to do stuff like help people, make sure that people have food and health care, and build Zion? What, in other words, is the role of the state in building the Kingdom of God? A popular answer in Mormon circles these days is “none at all.” Zion is about being pure in heart, they say. The government can’t make people good, they say. We cannot rely on the state to build Zion.

It is absolutely true that we cannot use the government to make people pure in heart, compassionate, or selfless. It does not follow, however, that we should use government to create a society that is as far away from Zion as a society can be. In the absence of actual Zion, the next best thing is something that looks kind of like Zion. When “no poor among them” is not an option, we should work on “fewer poor among them.” The fact that we cannot bring about Zion through political means does not justify us in creating Babylon instead.

My argument here rests on two unstated assumptions that I shall now state.

My first assumption is that “inaction” on the part of government is a lot harder than it seems. It is, in fact, almost impossible. Government, by design, creates the field upon which we transact our social and economic lives. It does this through incentives, disincentives, taxation, regulation, and hundreds of other things both visible and invisible. Almost everything that the government decides to do, or not to do, affects somebody’s life and livelihood. People who say “the government should not pick winners and losers” have usually already been selected as winners. These are the people who were born on third base and go through life thinking that you hit a triple.

Let’s look at an example. If the government “does something” by criminalizing or disincentivizing air pollution, that means that companies, their employers, and their shareholders will be able to make less money than they otherwise could have by polluting at will. If the government “does nothing” by not criminalizing or disincentivizing pollution, then it allows companies to distribute the burden of pollution (need for health care, missed days of work, shorter lives, etc.) to society in general without sharing the economic benefits. Both decisions constitute “socialism”; one socializes profits and the other socializes risks. Neither one of them constitutes the government doing nothing.

The same dynamic exists in health care. Over the last 75 years, governments have done thousands of things to create the most expensive (but not the most effective) health care market in the world. It has incentivized employers to provide health insurance to some employees, which has driven the price of care up to the insurance deductible and made it almost impossible for the uninsured to participate in the market.

Those who now say that it is “not the government’s job to provide health insurance” are coming late into the game and calling for inaction that will leave in place nearly a century of government action that created the status quo. This is not inaction; it is Robin Hood in reverse: an aggressive income transfer that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the poor.

My second assumption—and this one relates directly to the Zion question—is that, in a democracy, political action is the proper and most effective way to build any kind of society. That is the whole point of having a democratic society. If we want there to be fewer poor people, or better education, or more people able to afford health care, then we should work through our government to build that kind of society. It is certainly reasonable to argue about the effectiveness of specific government actions in accomplishing this objective. But (if we are going to be Zion people) the objective itself should never be in doubt, nor should the propriety of working through political actions to accomplish them.

Statements like “it is important to treat people with compassion, but it is wrong to expect the government to do it; we should do it ourselves” makes no sense in the kind of country that our Founders built. They cast “the government” as something other than ourselves—a them, not an us. That’s just wrong. Building Zion is about creating a certain kind of society. This is hard enough to do when we use all of the tools at our disposal. It cannot work if we refuse to consider the most important tool that we have for creating the kind of society that we want to live in.