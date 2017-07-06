A helpful guide to understanding the source of inspiration

As we all know, true revelation comes to both the heart and mind and teaches of Christ. And yet, our ability to rationalize frequently renders us incapable or unwilling to discern such revelation. On occasion, people ask how to know the difference between divine revelation or inspiration and the wayward desires of our own heart. It is no easy task. Or, at least, it wasn’t prior to today.
Thank goodness for you, I’m here to offer a few definitive guidelines so that you need never ask yourself if a given inspiration is of God or of your stomach again. I don’t claim these guidelines are inspired (they violate guideline #1), but I do claim they are good enough to help you differentiate the celestial ideas from those which are telestial. If you feel inspired to add corollaries, examples, or to argue individual guidelines, please do so in the comments below.
1. If you feel inspired to tell some other person how best to live their life, what choices they ought to make, whom they should marry, or how to make some other decision that is theirs, not yours, and believe that you should insist they comply, you are not inspired. Even if you are in a position of ecclesiastical authority over them, you are not inspired. Christ invites; he never coerces.
2. If you feel inspired to be a martyr for some cause, this is not of God. Martyrs did not seek their fate and you shouldn’t either.
3. If you feel inspired to do something that you already want to do, it is safe to assume it is not inspiration. It may be inspiration, but there is no harm in assuming otherwise and it will save you from getting a fat head.
4. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, first check and make sure you really would rather not. Is what you are feeling residual guilt that you feel compelled to experience before enjoying some choice? Then that is not inspiration; it is you trying to make yourself feel better regarding something you want to do, but don’t want to think of yourself as wanting to do. Get counseling.
5. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it out of commitment to some higher law, principle, or authority. If so, it is not inspired. People do all sorts of nasty things out of a commitment to higher authorities; it is doubtful that they are all inspired. Own your choices and be prepared to accept the consequences. More importantly, do your best to make yourself the sole or primary recipient of negative outcomes; decisions to make someone else pay for the world’s (or your) betterment are uninspired.
6. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it to set an example to the audience (believers or otherwise). If you are, you are not inspired. It might still be a good thing to do, but do not kid yourself. How you behave when you think you are uninspired says more about you than the occasional action based on pretended divine insight.
7. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it because you think it might actually help somebody (this somebody can be you). Don’t ask yourself if the recipient could use the help; instead ask yourself what it would mean for them to receive this act from you, anonymously or otherwise. Would it cause them stress or worry? Would it cause them to feel obligated? Do you want them to feel obligated? Does it reveal a power imbalance between the two of you? If, upon examination, you can argue that this is genuinely about the recipient getting needed aid, and not about you, then you are looking at inspiration. If the recipient is yourself, refer back to guideline #3 and move on with your life.
Comments
“Christ invites; he never coerces” needs to be tattooed on the inside of the eyelids of every person with any ecclesiastical authority over anyone.
“Christ invites; he never coerces.”
Ahem. Invitations are often treated as coercion. You only have to combine “sin no more” and “I am the way”, and you have a threat if you choose to perceive it that way.
Sorry, this is a bad set of hedges that basically make any inspiration invalid.
Beautiful. Especially #7. Amen to all of it.
“Sorry, this is a bad set of hedges that basically make any inspiration invalid.”
Could you elaborate on what you mean by this, Frank?
#3 (cont.) . . . or blaming God for your own stupid, rationalized ideas when they don’t work out or accord with reality.
tl;dr: “Own your choices and be prepared to accept the consequences.”
These guidelines remind me of a lesson a while back on priesthood power. Starting with D&C 121 (“as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion”), we asked what “righteous dominion” might be: what does the priesthood actually give one power to do? After spending some time reading scriptures about the power of the priesthood, we reached the (to me) inescapable conclusion that priesthood power is exclusively the power to SERVE: any and every use of the priesthood for something other than service is unrighteous dominion.
I think we misread D&C 121:41 to mean that power and influence can be “maintained by virtue of the priesthood” if it is done with persuasion, gentleness, meekness, etc. Instead, I think we should read it as if there were a period after “No power or influence can or ought to be maintained by virtue of the priesthood.” Period. Gentle, meek, persuasive leadership is fine, but that’s distinct from the power of the priesthood, which can only be used to serve.
“Christ invites; he never coerces,” Thank goodness Jesus only invited the money changers out of the temple. He braided the whip as an artistic venture and overturned the tables to, um, you know, help them get moving when they asked for His help in following through with His wonderful suggestion which they readily accepted.
#1 implies that no missionaries or church authorities should ever invite a person to change their life. Wow. Who came up with this one? Sartre or Camus?
After reading #2 and #4, I am burdened by the idea that a mother deciding to not terminate a pregnancy which could end her own life should be ashamed of herself.
Whatever happened to “Greater love hath no man…”?
#4 implies that Jesus’ actions in Gethsemane were uninspired. Jesus was obedient to the Father in partaking of the bitter cup.
I agree that these numbered suggestions would create a psychological cascade of self-doubt that would make any act of Christian service or loving kindness virtually impossible. The voice of revelation could never challenge to improve or call to repent or sacrifice. Whoever follows them will need counseling. These suggestions are the antithesis of Christian love wrapped with a veneer of society’s current version of “kindness”. They engage in shaming anyone who feels they have sacrificed after hearing the voice of God.
Is this post serious? Or is John C. trolling for responses?
I think we overcomplicate this. If the inspiration leads you to do good, it is coming from God. If not, then it’s not divine inspiration.
As to 1, my guess is parents do feel inspiration to tell their kids how to live their life at times. Agree about the coercion part.
As to 2, I think there are rare times where inspiration leads to martyrdom (Bonhoeffer, Joseph Smith, Christ, etc.)
As to 3, i think there are probably times where the Holy Ghost inspires you to do something that is also something you want to do (hug your kid, say thanks, be kind).
As to 4 and 5, I don’t think the fact that you feel guilty about something necessarily means that any ideas you have to change or fix the problem is necessarily not inspiration. My guess is the two (inspiration and resolving guilt) often go hand in hand.
As to 6, isn’t trying to be a good example a good thing? I am not sure why the desire to be a good example means you are not receiving inspiration. If you are doing it to receive the glory of others, then I agree that’s probably not inspiration.
As to 7, explain power imbalance. I have 20$ to a homeless person the other day. I have more power over him. Not inspiration?
“Christ invites; he never coerces.”
If by “invites” you include “commands,” then OK. If not, your image of Christ isn’t entirely scriptural.
If you cannot admit the realistic possibility that you are not inspired, you are most likely not inspired.
JKC, fair enough. Is the corollary true? If you cannot admit the realistic possibility that you did receive inspiration, then are you inspired?
It’s not hard to come up with exceptions where these guidelines wouldn’t apply. But I don’t think John intends them to be hard and fast rules. To me, it comes down to this: are you abdicating your agency by blaming “inspiration” for the thing that you are choosing? Are you trying to excuse yourself of responsibility for your actions because you were “inspired” to do it? I’ve known people who do that, and I’ve done it myself. It’s not a good way to live. Even when we are inspired, we are always responsible for our own actions and choices. We can’t responsibly act like we have no choice b/c we felt inspired to do something, or like we and those around us just have to live with the consequences of our choices b/c we felt inspired. No. We own our choices, we own our actions, and inspiration does not change that.
In other words, “God made me do it” is little better than “the Devil made me do it.”
Marc: If you believe there’s no possibility that you were inspired, does that mean you are inspired? No. You could be, but your refusal to accept the possibility doesn’t guarantee that you are.
JKC,
Well stated. Agree with all you said. For the record, I liked John C.’s post.
We should all be more willing to own what we do. I don’t think the excuses (I was inspired, McConkie said I could do it) are going to work on judgment day.
My main thought is that, at the end of life, when we know more than we do now, we will see that we got more help via inspiration than we realized at the time. It’s not an original though (Footprints poem) but (IMHO) I believe that is the way things will shake out.
I fully agree that many claim inspiration when they have none or when they want to justify unrighteousness dominion.
Please note the post doesn’t say inspiration might not “lead to martyrdom,” Marc and “Old Man”. It says if you *want* to be a martyr (i.e. are seeking to be a martyr to show your piety) and therefore think you are being inspired to actually be a martyr, that’s probably not inspiration. Bonheoffer, Joseph Smith, and thousands of other real martyrs in the history of the world comply with this — they weren’t seeking it but it just happened to them.
For #1, Jesus broke it when he said “If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.”
If the man didn’t comply, then he couldn’t have perfection. If your believe system involves any rewards, then those rewards have conditions. Any expressed condition can be perceived as “insists that they comply”. Maybe the young man went away troubled because his inspiration was different, that what he was doing with what he had was right and good.
For #7, say my ward leaders are inspired to anonymously leave a packet of money on my doorstep for Christmas. I get more uncomfortable the larger the amount. I may not need the funds, and now I feel obligated to them (whom I presume to have done the deed), and a bit intimidated at their use of authority. Does this mean they weren’t really inspired?
Say I’m an Elders Quorum President (as if) and I’m inspired to go visit someone and drop off some homemade bread. As far as I know, they may not need it, it could cause them to feel an obligation to me, or even stress that I’m visiting at all. Does this mean I’m not really inspired?
Working with inspiration is hard, and even more difficult to explain. It takes practice and a lot of possible (and real) mistakes. If often conflicts with others inspiration, your own previously held beliefs, and can even conflict with previous and future inspirations. God is working with imperfect people
It is impossible for any of us to judge someone else’s inspirations. Our vision is far too limited.
Any inspiration can be perceived as failing something in this list and be declared “not inspiration”.
Except for the inspiration that you should change lanes on the freeway, those are -always- sure inspiration that’s keeping you out of an accident (or putting you into one, depending on God’s will). ;)
Frank, your example from #1 isn’t ethereal “inspiration” but a direct injunction from Jesus Christ himself in the flesh during his earthly ministry. Don’t you see a difference?
IOW, you can only be sure you are inspired if it’s a good thing and you don’t want to do it. If it’s a good thing and you already want to do it, you don’t need inspiration. If it’s a bad thing and you want to do it, you aren’t inspired, just rationalizing. The problem boils down to what is a good thing and what is a bad thing because an agile mind can make a “bad thing” look like a “righteous thing,” (even when it’s not pure evil like committing terrorism) such as:
– living beyond your means
– being controlling, overbearing or harsh toward someone whose choices you disapprove
– pursuing a relationship that’s bad for you
– stalking someone
– replying discourteously to an internet comment
And theoretically, as disciples, we should be (over time) becoming MORE aligned with God’s will, not less, so theoretically the more you follow inspiration, the less you need it because it’s already your will. But then again, you could just be rationalizing.
John F.,
I don’t follow. Because Christ commands us to give to the poor, promptings to follow this commandment are not inspiration? What if a Buddhist who had no knowledge of Christ’s injunction felt prompted to give to the poor? Inspiration?
I think inspiration and commandments work together to lead people to do good things. Joseph read the injunction of James to “ask of God.” Inspiration supported the injunction, “never did any passage of scripture come with more power to the heart of man than this did at this time to mine.”
Christ commands us to give to the poor. We can, in turn, like Frank’s example, feel inspiration to give bread to a specific person.
Joseph Smith would fail #1 in a big way. From commanding people to take plural wives to telling a brother to carry a whip to use with his mules, which ended up saving his life.
Not sure if you consider Jesus saying anybody who offends a little child would be better off having a millstone hung about his neck “coercion” or “invitation” but I’m guessing He would also fail.
ProTip: If you find yourself using your mortal mind to determine what a deity would or wouldn’t ever do, you’re probably wrong.
“ProTip: If you find yourself using your mortal mind to determine what a deity would or wouldn’t ever do, you’re probably wrong.”
But then what else would we have to talk about?
A few general notes first:
Neither you nor I are Jesus and I wouldn’t suggest that these guidelines should apply to his acts or his statements.
As John F. noted, seeking martyrdom is a different thing from becoming a martyr.
Old Man,
I’m deeply skeptical that the money-changers didn’t make their way back to the temple the following day. They served a vital capitalist function, after all. In any case, see the above regarding Christ’s actions.
“After reading #2 and #4, I am burdened by the idea that a mother deciding to not terminate a pregnancy which could end her own life should be ashamed of herself.”
You’re going to have to walk me through this because I don’t see the relevance at all.
Also, why do you think Christ felt guilty about fulfilling the atonement? That strikes me as a weird reading.
“I agree that these numbered suggestions would create a psychological cascade of self-doubt that would make any act of Christian service or loving kindness virtually impossible. The voice of revelation could never challenge to improve or call to repent or sacrifice. Whoever follows them will need counseling. These suggestions are the antithesis of Christian love wrapped with a veneer of society’s current version of “kindness”. They engage in shaming anyone who feels they have sacrificed after hearing the voice of God.”
Again, I’ll need you to walk me through this. I don’t think I was diminishing sacrifice or curtailing Christian kindness.
food allergy,
yeah. It does.
JKC,
“If you cannot admit the realistic possibility that you are not inspired, you are most likely not inspired.”
Guideline #8!
Marc,
I don’t think we are disagreeing. As for the $20, if you want to constrain how the gift given is spent, then it isn’t freely given, is it.
Frank,
Did the bishopric do it in order to make you feel obligated? Did they realize this would happen and then do it anyway? Was there a way that they could have talked with you about it, instead of just making assumptions? There are many ways this can be approached that might be or might not be inspired. Like Angela says, the real question is the purpose behind the act. We are deontologists, after all.
As for declaring things inspired or no, isn’t that the purpose of “By their fruits you shall know them”? Of course, that assumes an accurate knowledge of what the fruits are and how they ripen (or spoil). Maybe judgment is too much for any of us. Let’s just stick making guidelines for deciding if a given inspiration is from God or our own dern self then, shall we?
mjb33
“If you find yourself using your mortal mind to determine what a deity would or wouldn’t ever do, you’re probably wrong.”
I know you think you are disagreeing with me, but actually you’ve articulated a fine guideline #9. Welcome to the intent judging club!
“Let’s just stick making guidelines for deciding if a given inspiration is from God or our own dern self then, shall we?”
For the most part, that’s been everyone’s only option. Depending on someone else’s definitions, especially when those definitions get overly detailed and complex, just causes more problems when those definitions fail. For all the complaints about the vagueness of “burning in your bosom”, going much further is -really- hard to apply to everyone.
Frank,
I guess I don’t find the above overly complex. YMMV
>If you find yourself saying or thinking that your every act within the scope of your calling is of God because God would not let bad things happen, including by your hand, no. Just no.
>If the sense of your inspiration is “no” regarding something that you otherwise were inclined to do or say, pay attention.
Good Post ! :)