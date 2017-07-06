A helpful guide to understanding the source of inspiration

by

As we all know, true revelation comes to both the heart and mind and teaches of Christ. And yet, our ability to rationalize frequently renders us incapable or unwilling to discern such revelation. On occasion, people ask how to know the difference between divine revelation or inspiration and the wayward desires of our own heart. It is no easy task. Or, at least, it wasn’t prior to today.

Thank goodness for you, I’m here to offer a few definitive guidelines so that you need never ask yourself if a given inspiration is of God or of your stomach again. I don’t claim these guidelines are inspired (they violate guideline #1), but I do claim they are good enough to help you differentiate the celestial ideas from those which are telestial. If you feel inspired to add corollaries, examples, or to argue individual guidelines, please do so in the comments below.

1. If you feel inspired to tell some other person how best to live their life, what choices they ought to make, whom they should marry, or how to make some other decision that is theirs, not yours, and believe that you should insist they comply, you are not inspired. Even if you are in a position of ecclesiastical authority over them, you are not inspired. Christ invites; he never coerces.

2. If you feel inspired to be a martyr for some cause, this is not of God. Martyrs did not seek their fate and you shouldn’t either.

3. If you feel inspired to do something that you already want to do, it is safe to assume it is not inspiration. It may be inspiration, but there is no harm in assuming otherwise and it will save you from getting a fat head.

4. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, first check and make sure you really would rather not. Is what you are feeling residual guilt that you feel compelled to experience before enjoying some choice? Then that is not inspiration; it is you trying to make yourself feel better regarding something you want to do, but don’t want to think of yourself as wanting to do. Get counseling.

5. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it out of commitment to some higher law, principle, or authority. If so, it is not inspired. People do all sorts of nasty things out of a commitment to higher authorities; it is doubtful that they are all inspired. Own your choices and be prepared to accept the consequences. More importantly, do your best to make yourself the sole or primary recipient of negative outcomes; decisions to make someone else pay for the world’s (or your) betterment are uninspired.

6. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it to set an example to the audience (believers or otherwise). If you are, you are not inspired. It might still be a good thing to do, but do not kid yourself. How you behave when you think you are uninspired says more about you than the occasional action based on pretended divine insight.

7. If you feel inspired to do something you really would rather not, ask yourself if you are doing it because you think it might actually help somebody (this somebody can be you). Don’t ask yourself if the recipient could use the help; instead ask yourself what it would mean for them to receive this act from you, anonymously or otherwise. Would it cause them stress or worry? Would it cause them to feel obligated? Do you want them to feel obligated? Does it reveal a power imbalance between the two of you? If, upon examination, you can argue that this is genuinely about the recipient getting needed aid, and not about you, then you are looking at inspiration. If the recipient is yourself, refer back to guideline #3 and move on with your life.