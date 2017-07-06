Death by (Correlation) Committee

A topic that often comes up in online discussion groups among Mormons is the teaching manuals. As most of us know, these are written by a committee called the Curriculum Committee (under the oversight of the Correlation Committee). [3] “Correlation” was a byproduct of decades-long efforts to standardize materials, culminating in the 1960s, a huge effort to amass all leadership, budgets, publications, and teaching materials under one hierarchical, priesthood-overseen umbrella rather than separate auxilliary heads as it had been in the past. (See footnote 3 for a much more thorough explanation of the history.) This was to quash rogue teaching that might occur when these things were being done under separate oversight. As with anything where uniformity is the goal, blandness and groupthink is often the result (whereas rogue teaching, inequity, and folklore is often the result of the other approach). Because teachers in the church are average church members using these manuals to the best of their ability, lesson quality varies greatly. Additionally, everyone who has held a teaching calling (and that’s most active members) has an opinion on the materials they are provided and how effective they are.
You can listen to a podcast describing the curriculum process here. Just reading the overview of it on that same page is very interesting.
On a different discussion thread, several people mentioned that they had been asked to participate in an online survey about curriculum, so there does seem to be a desire to improve. The process to gather feedback sounded robust and included reviewing actual supplementary materials like videos and handouts. On the downside, if participants did not currently hold a calling (not restricted to teaching callings), they were quickly weeded out of the survey process without an explanation why. It’s unclear why their feedback would not be gathered, as there are many reasons someone might not currently hold a calling – recently moved, ward split, etc. – that don’t denote that they aren’t actively engaged with the curriculum. Survey methodology could simply separate feedback based on a variety of demographics.
Be that as it may, as you can imagine, very few people are gushing about the high quality of our teaching manuals in these online discussions (else why discuss them?). Generally speaking, the complaints fall into a few buckets:
- Lack of accuracy / white-washing. This is a bigger concern in the Gospel Doctrine manuals where some of the “traditional” information may now be known to be misleading or “optimistic” in its portrayal of facts, although a few Primary and youth speakers also noted misleading stories and examples in the teaching materials.
- Topics chosen are not Christ-centered. This is particularly of concern for teaching the Primary children and the youth who may be less familiar with the parables and stories of Jesus. Our kids seem to be pretty Biblically illiterate beyond some proof-texted memorization.
- Lessons are too repetitive. Particularly the new youth curriculum which focuses on a topic each month, and then that same topic is used for both the 2nd and 3rd hour. Gospel Doctrine is of course repetitive because we rotate the same 4 books of scripture every 4 years. The RS/PH curriculum that focuses on one of the modern day prophet’s teachings for a full year is another one with a lot of repetition, depending on which year. For example, Pres. Hunter was in office less than the year we spent using his material as lesson fodder. (However, that one was a pretty good one, IMO).
- Boring / not thought provoking / all milk and no meat. While it’s true that our lessons shouldn’t be a bear-baiting of controversial topics that have no real bearing on how to live a more Christian life in the coming week, when you are repeating the same materials as often as we are, offering some fresh perspective or interesting content is helpful. This is one place where the limits of correlation really shows (by contrast to manuals from earlier days).
Some previous curricula were written by individual church historians and scholars (for some great examples, see this top 10 list); I’m partial to the O.C. Tanner manuals. The current crop of writers seem to be a dull lot. Maybe that’s because they are each individually unthinking dullards, but more likely the curricula is suffering from a widely known phenomenon: death by committee, the stifling effect bureaucracy has on the creative process. An individual author may create something interesting, fresh and thought-provoking, but a committee of authors will create mindless pablum that is inoffensive and innocuous, fit only to line bird cages [1]. This phenomenon is well known in business.
Now, before we get too far down this path, let me clarify that I’m sure plenty of the teachers and students are also unthinking dullards who would ruin even the best teaching manuals with their insipid and uninspired comments. Granted. And truth be told, a great teacher can make something out of even the most threadbare material. For example, I could listen to President Uchtdorf read a page out of the phone book, but that’s probably 90% the cool accent. I digress. But first, regardless the quality of teachers and students, let’s start with great materials. All boats rise with the tide, and the curriculum is the tide.
A few very interesting comments came up when individuals asked leaders about the terrible curriculum. There seems to be a blame-the-victim approach:
I wrote to the curriculum committee once and asked why, on the Sunday before Christmas, we were discussing missionary work. Someone wrote back and said there was nothing preventing me from discussing Christmas in my family.
I’m relieved to know that the Correlation Committee decided not to prevent people from discussing Christmas in their families. Whew!
A few months ago my daughter expressed concern to her stake president that her five children were not learning about Christ in church meetings. His response: ‘Don’t expect your children to learn about Christ in church. You will need to teach them in the home.’
Good one. Of course, that makes me wonder why then do we go to church? Why is teaching about Jesus AT CHURCH a subversive idea? Another observation from a different commenter:
I was so embarrassed when we visited an evangelical church and the children came out of their children’s class telling me about the story of the loaves and fishes and they didn’t remember ever hearing it before!
Now, I’m sure we could excuse this by saying that we have the FULLNESS of the gospel to teach, whereas all they have is Jesus. But let’s get the priorities straight here. Our kids don’t have the foundations yet; they are still just kids. The more we teach about Jesus, the better. If our kids are illiterate about Jesus, no wonder everyone says we aren’t Christians. Another Primary President noted that she is baffled that the curriculum was focused on tithing and modesty–for pre-pubescent children–while those same children were mostly unfamiliar with the stories of Jesus. Our priorities seem a little off track.
So how do we make change? Well, the surveys should be a way to improve the materials. Another suggestion:
If you want the curriculum to change, you’ve got to have a different group of people writing it. We can’t expect these folks to all of a sudden come up with historically accurate, deeply considered material. Didn’t the Savior say something about new wine in old wine skins? I don’t understand why the Brethren won’t change this model. It’s obviously not working. I’d love to see some honest to goodness Mormon theologians and historians come together to write new lessons.
This sounds fantastic to me. In the attached podcast, the introductory note lays out the nine steps in the curriculum process and boasts that the materials are reviewed by hundreds of people before they are distributed. Hundreds! Well, I’m not some country bumpkin, impressed by the number of editors. Sometimes more is less, and this is one of those times. In addition to the creativity-strangling aspect of committees, there’s a psychological phenomenon known as bystander effect as well as a few other related psychological effects.
The bystander effect, or bystander apathy, is a social psychological phenomenon in which individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when other people are present.
This is why when 38 people overheard a woman screaming while being murdered in 1964 New York, nobody called the police (you can read about the murder of Kitty Genovese here) [4]. They all thought someone else would do it, or they were only partly attentive to what was happening. In the case of curriculum, the “victims” are the people who use the materials either as instructors or students: the recipients of the materials (as opposed to Kitty G., the recipient of murder). So in editing a document, if 100 people review it, the majority of them will assume it must be OK as it is because if not, somebody else would fix it. There’s another term for this:
“Social loafing” basically means when people tend to spend less effort to achieve a goal when they’re working in a group.
The greater the number of people who are involved with something the less any individual will feel responsible for the outcome. As a leader in business, it was certainly my experience that the more people who were asked to “sign off” on a document, the fewer who actually read it. I would often ask my peers if they had read such-and-such a document, and if we had all been asked to read it, most of them had not or had “skimmed it,” which usually means they read about the first paragraph and looked at any tables or charts, and then signed off. The clever ones might memorize a key phrase to demonstrate knowledge of the document to a superior if requested. If there was ever a problem, people would quickly point out that the document was X pages long, so maybe they had missed that one part. Yeah, right.
For those who have seen or read Julius Caesar, this is also the powerful idea behind all of them plunging a dagger into Caesar: no one person can be held accountable for the outcome. They all share the blame and the credit, so effectively nobody is accountable. In editing, it’s more likely that nobody will plunge the dagger, though, because evaluators are aware they are being watched:
Evaluation apprehension theory predicts that when we work in the presence of others, our concern over what they will think can enhance or impair our performance. We see the effects of evaluation apprehension in brainstorming sessions.
In other words, nobody wants to be “that guy.” Everyone wants to move that paper along and sign it off and get it off their desk so they can get back to their other stuff. People don’t want to be the one cog that doesn’t move the paper through the machine. They don’t want to be the bottleneck. They don’t want others to see them as “different” or “outside group norms.” This can affect the quality of their feedback as well. While it may be “safer” to bring up a typo or a grammatical change, it might be “risky” to point out larger issues like the content or topics chosen or to point out that the traditional view of the material is not accurate or needs to be updated. Cultural norms prevail.
Social facilitation, or the audience effect, is the tendency for people to perform differently when in the presence of others than when alone. Compared to their performance when alone, when in the presence of others, they tend to perform better on simple or well-rehearsed tasks and worse on complex or new ones.
So the higher the number of reviewers, the worse the finished product. Nobody wants to be creative or point out a flaw others accepted or express a contrary opinion because that can cause backlash toward them or put them under scrutiny. In our highly authoritarian church culture, this is especially difficult for average people to do; if they have titles or credentials to back them up, they may feel more confident in dissenting, but most of our curriculum committee consists of average people who have taught seminary or other secondary education roles [2]. Teaching and writing curriculum are not the same thing, and neither require any theological degrees or background in our church. Reviewers have the majority weight of the other reviewers to consider, as well as how their intervention will be perceived by others, peers in the process, as well as superiors.
Audience inhibition might explain why people are reluctant to intervene in response to a potential emergency. People become concerned about other people negatively appraising their altruistic behaviour.
Nobody wants to be pinpointed as the one who disagreed with everyone else. Standing alone is different when you are working with one other person than when you are working with 99 who are all fine with the status quo (but in reality probably haven’t even read the thing completely or may not have the skills or background to identify errors).
So, back to the curriculum. Let’s get your thoughts.
- Do you think the curriculum is getting better or worse over time? Defend your answer in the comments.
- How can we continually improve the curriculum to bring people closer to Christ? What’s lacking today, if anything, in your opinion. What would you do differently?
- Is the curriculum development process a positive or negative in your view?
Discuss.
[1] I think I’m channeling Mark Twain.
[2] Again, based on those in online discussion forums who know people on the committee.
[3] From Ardis’ comment in discussion thread: The Correlation Committee is, for instance, a different entity from the Curriculum Committee: One writes the lessons; the other oversees them, and all other phases of Church output, for adherence to standards. Both committees go back decades longer than the 1960s, under one name or another: Correlation goes back at least to the 19teens; Curriculum, under the names of the Reading Committee and the Publications Committee and others, goes back at least to the 1930s. Just this week I’ve been reading the reports of the Publication Committee on a dozen or more manuals from the 1940s and 1950s, supposedly the heyday of those independently written, mythically perfect manuals … and the level of picky detail (“page X, line Y: Change ‘John shows us Jesus saying …’ to ‘Jesus said …’ so as not to imply that John made up the saying for literary effect.”) show micromanagement by committee as much as any manual today is.
[4] Or according to this article, fewer than 38, and maybe someone did call the police, and who really knows, but it makes a good story to illustrate a point (and gave rise to the idea of the indifferent New Yorker who ignores crimes and minds his or her own business, leaving imperiled neighbors to die).
“How can we continually improve the curriculum to bring people closer to Christ? What’s lacking today, if anything, in your opinion. What would you do differently?”
I’m a lifetime teacher in the church – everything from early morning seminary to gospel doctrine to sunbeams. The number one change I’d like to see is a de-emphasis of certainty and re-emphasis on curiosity, exploring, uncertainty – and then giving students the skills/resources to actually explore/research/come-to-their-own-conculsions. The process itself brings one to Christ, especially hard-earned, light-bulb moments.
There is of course a downside. Sometimes in exploring we find answers not everyone (especially those who have pre-decided which light-bulb understandings from God are ‘correct’ and which are not) is comfortable with.
Retx: Your comment brought me to mind of a lesson (and song) from the Primary curriculum: “I know the scriptures are true.” Rather than teaching kids to assert this statement, shouldn’t we be focused on helping them to learn how to read and engage with scriptures and make them meaningful in their lives? Just telling them to claim to “know” this doesn’t seem like an effective long-term strategy to make the scriptures meaningful in their lives.
When I last had a teaching calling, the single most important indicator of how effective a lesson would be was the degree to which I disregarded the manual’s instruction not to use outside materials. Consequently, it took me 10 to 15 hours to prepare each lesson, and I had access to the resources of a university library.
Not that any of the foregoing answers your questions about the material, but I commiserate with the bear of a task it would be to get an engaging curriculum through the stultifying committee process.
May I ask where I can find this other discussion thread about curriculum? I’d like to read all the comments for myself.
And I do worry about the repetition. I was recently researching a talk, and went through all the RS/MP manuals. The tables of contents were so similar — just in a different order! I haven’t researched all the topics in detail, though I do remember that each successive prophet had a testimony of Joseph Smith, for instance. I wonder, if I went through and read all the statements about faith, for instance, if I would see that each prophet said pretty much the same thing, just in slightly different words.
I’m also worried about the rumours I’ve been reading about the upcoming change in curriculum, where we will discuss the same topic each fourth Sunday for at least six months. I mean, sooner or later you will reach the point where everything has been said ad nauseum, and it might well be sooner. So I view this development of the curriculum as a negative — assuming this is truly the way it’s going. But as they say, cheer up, it might never happen! Although if it does not come to pass, then what will?
As for ways to improve — I’m sorry. I don’t know. I’m currently the teacher for the fourth Sunday (conference talks) in my Relief Society, but I don’t consider myself a teacher. I don’t feel I actually teach anything. I just lead a discussion — or maybe I’m more of a talkshow moderator.
Although to tell the awful truth, I consider myself more of a visual learner than anything else. I get bored if people talk too long or too much. So when I teach, I try to give what I personally would like to see. I use Powerpoint to show pictures that relate to the concepts we’re discussing. Whenever possible, I use pictures that involve women, because so much of our curriculum is men talking to and about men. I also write up the quotes I use from each talk, so that the sisters can read them for themselves, as well as having somebody read them out loud.
But I wouldn’t suggest letting the Correlation Committee put out pre-prepared Powerpoint presentations to accompany each lesson!
Yes, we need better, more engaging teaching materials in the Church.
Otherwise, this post is like one of those pictures in a kids’ magazine where you see how many errors you can spot — the dog with six legs, the satellite dish on the covered wagon. The Correlation Committee is, for instance, a different entity from the Curriculum Committee: One writes the lessonbs; the other oversees them, and all other phases of Church output, for adherence to standards. Both committees go back decades longer than the 1960s, under one name or another: Correlation goes back at least to the 19teens; Curriculum, under the names of the Reading Committee and the Publications Committee and others, goes back at least to the 1930s. Just this week I’ve been reading the reports of the Publication Committee on a dozen or more manuals from the 1940s and 1950s, supposedly the heyday of those independently written, mythically perfect manuals … and the level of picky detail (“page X, line Y: Change ‘John shows us Jesus saying …’ to ‘Jesus said …’ so as not to imply that John made up the saying for literary effect.”) show micromanagement by committee as much as any manual today is.
Manuals are generally terrible. I don’t mind teaching from them because I can take the stated lesson purpose and the assigned scriptural passage and write my own questions that are not limited to reading comprehension, and teach a satisfactory lesson that is close enough to the manual to escape condemnation yet interesting and suitable to my class. I hate being taught from the manuals by teachers who can’t do that.
But wherever the fault lies, it isn’t something that can be fairly laid at the feet of some Correlation Bogeyman.
Ardis’s posts consistently demonstrate BCC’s need for a “like” button.
I listened to the podcast (twice!) and am so glad you recommended it. It was super interesting and super informative. I can see how hard the committees that are writing curriculum are genuinely trying.
At the same I still found Bro. Marsh’s ideology (which I am assuming is prevalent in the upper echelons of the church) upsetting. Right now when I look around my sacrament room on Sunday, I see more people napping/playing on phones/staring off into the distance than paying attention (I won’t even comment on what is going on in Sunday School). It’s awful. I ache for an engaging, uplifting, inspiring, revelatory experience on Sundays. My prayers are that we will find a way to create such an experience for our members to replace the mind-numbing tedium of LDS church services/lessons. Let our Sunday services be meaningful and spiritual and God-touched. That this is possible for the future has been my hope.
But then Bro. Marsh said this (typos possible):
“…I would encourage members of the church to come to church, learn what they can there, but realize they are probably going to be frustrated if they want to go deep, but then go home and dig in all you want with anything. Read deeply, ready broadly, study whatever you can to inform yourself. I really believe that the Sunday experience was not meant to be all encompassing experience for us as far as gospel learning is concerned. We really have to learn to be self-reliant gospel learners and learn much on our own. Sunday is not going to do it for us.”
I’m just stunned and somewhat angry about his words (which I acknowledge as I’m probably going to rant a bit here to get it off my chest). Gospel learning equates to spiritual learning, I feel like he is saying I should give up any hope of actual spiritual sustenance coming from LDS church services. No meat for us. Anything deep (non-milk, meaningful beyond the top ten popular topics) will not be served. If you are no longer an infant and a milk diet leaves you malnourished and starving, well you just go deal with that on your own as the church has nothing to offer. (Perhaps this is why no one is paying attention at church! It’s meant to ‘not do it for us’ and leave us ‘frustrated.’)
But here is the thing then… If you are meat-eater, what is the point of going to church classes? For someone like me, an extreme introvert who finds LDS communities overwhelming and suffocating (and tends to be left out of social circles – which is fine by me), who isn’t interested in programs or social hierarchy. Why should I go? Why not just stay for the sacrament and leave so I can skip the boring lessons and use the time for self-study which (I know from experience) does provide the spiritual sustenance that is a religious life. Why, if I *can* find sustenance on my own and if the church is telling me it won’t be helping me anyway, why even go?
You’re aware that the Kitty Genovese murder story was discovered to be fake last year, right? https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/lifestyle/style/her-shocking-murder-became-the-stuff-of-legend-but-everyone-got-the-story-wrong/2016/06/29/544916d8-3952-11e6-9ccd-d6005beac8b3_story.html
But otherwise, fantastic thoughts.
We should move from a 3 hour to a 2 hour meeting schedule. I think lessons would be prepared more thoughtfully and there would be less repetition (the sort that makes us tune out).
And THIS:
“If our kids are illiterate about Jesus, no wonder everyone says we aren’t Christians.” AMEN and AMEN!
ReTx, (wishing you less defeats and more victories ) your question at the end of your comment is compelling and should be a wake up call for people like me who have a calling that involves teaching as well as inviting people to teach lessons. Your comments, along with Ardis’ comments lead me to lay less responsibility on the correlation committee and more on myself and the individual instructor to have the courage to go a bit off the grid without going rogue. I’ve always enjoyed instructors willing to put themselves out there and make the material more personal. Also I echo the concern about not enough Christ-centered teaching. There are Sunday’s where His name barely gets mentioned if at all for the three hour block.
Thank you Bro B! I just have to warn you that I follow the same philosophy of teaching off the grid, but sticking to the scriptures, the gospel, and church history. I got released from my last teaching calling even though I am a popular teacher because my ward leadership just wanted me to stick with the assigned material. I couldn’t in all good conscious do that and agreed to a quiet release. It’s the second time in a second ward that this has happened to me. I have tried to be really nice about it, but if I’m honest these experiences likely also fuel my anger at the idea that church should inherently be unfulfilling for many of us. I am willing to do the work to make lessons thoughtful and less rote. I know others are as well. But some people (some people with power to enforce their views) don’t want us to do so. So be careful. The second time it happened to me, I thought my lesson (that tipped the boat) was just fine. I didn’t see the problem coming.
I’m glad you’re not in the correlation committee, as you continue to spread the untrue myth that nobody called the police…
“The murder of Kitty Genovese shifted from crime to legend a few weeks later, when The New York Times erroneously reported that 38 of her neighbors had seen the attack and watched it unfold without calling for help.”
Ardis: I’ve amputated one of the six-legged dog’s legs, dismantled the satellite dish from the covered wagon and cobbled together the rest using your excellent comments. It’s still not quite ready for peer review, I’m sure. If I had you on retainer, I would have definitely checked with you first knowing that your grasp of the history is superior to my own (and practically everyone else’s). Thank you for weighing in. Oh that you were on the curriculum committee! (Or even better – teaching Gospel Doctrine in my ward). I do find it very interesting that the editorial process has always been very micromanaging as you say, although I suppose my fear is that more editors can mean less actual meaningful review.
lizbusy: Thank you for pointing that out about the Kitty Genovese murder. I hadn’t seen the article you linked (now added as footnote 4). Just to clarify for those who haven’t read it, according to the WaPo article, she was murdered, and there were many people who overheard it, but records don’t name 38 witnesses (although it was below the windows of many apartments), and one witness claims she did call the police (although at least one investigator says it could be wishful thinking on her part, I’m inclined to believe her). Still, a useful story to encourage the public to be a bit more vigilant and neighborly.
BCC Conscience: I am also glad I’m not on the curriculum committee. Sounds ghastly.
This is a big deal. Every week I watch an exodus of otherwise active members going home after sacrament meeting because they find so little value in staying longer.
The Curriculum Committee and the Correlation Committee (and any other such committees that may exist but have not yet been identified) have an exceptionally difficult problem. We damn them for creating bland and uninspiring materials, but it is unclear how they can create better materials without unleashing all the intolerable hobby horses that most of us like to ride. Nonetheless, that is their mandate. I’m with Defeated ReTx in finding the current committees’ lack of ambition inexcusable.
Local leaders, in organizing our Sunday meetings, follow the guidelines created by the general authorities. I doubt that the general authorities have yet recognized the size of this problem, though they are obviously concerned. Two years ago they made a push for better personal observance of the Sabbath day. Currently there is an attempt to train teachers more effectively by the use of teacher councils. But these have been half-measures, at best. The problem is getting worse.
I agree wholeheartedly with above comments about the need to focus on teaching about the Savior (especially New Testament). We need to really know what the Savior said and did.
We also need to be more careful about the doctrine we teach our children, especially as it is taught through music Although there are many beautiful songs that DO teach wonderful doctrines, many of which the children love to sing because they feel the spirit strongly, there are some that can be confusing as far as doctrine goes.
Example: When I was in senior Primary sharing time a few weeks ago, we were singing the song comparing being baptized to the world being washed clean by rain. The primary song leader made a remark about the children having been washed clean from their sins when they were baptized at age 8 (as referenced in the song). One of my kids (baptized last year) turned to me and said “but when we were baptized at 8 we didn’t have any sins because we weren’t accountable!” I told him that was a great observation and he was absolutely correct.
Another instance not music related: In a different sharing time, a member of the primary presidency was giving a message and asked the children “when can we repent?” Her answer was “each week when we take the sacrament is a great time to repent because we can do it every week.” While the time of the sacrament ordinance is a time when we CAN repent, there is nothing in the sacramental prayers that mentions taking the sacrament as part of the repentance process. The prayers DO mention taking the sacrament as a witness that we will remember the Savior and keep his commandments so that we can have his spirit to be with us, which is a wonderful thing in itself. I worry that, over time, teachings like this can lead our children to “ritualize” the process of repentance (thinking that the very act of taking the sacrament brings forgiveness.”
All members, but especially our children, deserve better curriculum and teaching.
In terms of effectiveness, I think that the current correlated material is the most effective it could be in terms of maintaining the number of members at the highest level possible. It is NOT effective at impressing or maintaining intellectual members, such as the posters and commenters on this blog. But then, most of the church membership is not intellectual (I’m not saying they aren’t smart by saying that though). The unfortunate matter is that LDS church history and doctrine carries too much baggage and is too bizarre and the leaders do not derive any benefit from covering it in too much depth. The “pay, pray, obey” approach to curriculum development serves the interests of the LDS church leaders the best. If they could snap their fingers and make the damning history of Joseph Smith marrying a 14-year-old and the sheer implausibility of the historicity of the Book of Abraham, if not its impossibility, I’m sure they would. But they can’t. Hence their strategy has been to acknowledge hard-to-swallow issues once and then hope people forget about it.
But if intellectual believers were able to determine what was taught at church, I’m afraid you would drastically increase the number of people leaving the LDS church altogether. Many people’s reactions to Joseph Smith marrying 14-year-olds is “I’ve heard enough” and then departure. The LDS church want to shield members from that sort of information. And seeming prophetic pedophilia is just the tip of iceberg, too.
I believe that the curriculum is written for branches consisting of new members, which enables a member of a few years to be able to teach even newer members.
So for non-rote learning, you’re going to need some personal study.
But I’m currently in the point of life where personal study isn’t happening. Gospel Doctrine and Priesthood are the only chances I have to do anything without a toddler.
The one year I taught the 11 year olds, I found it useful to not restrict myself to the scriptures in the lesson, but to the scriptures between the previous lesson and the next lesson. That forced a progression, with still providing the kids some different material.
Mark Clark: “LDS church history and doctrine carries too much baggage and is too bizarre and the leaders do not derive any benefit from covering it in too much depth.” I don’t think the lessons should be a history lesson (and certainly not an inaccurate or white-washed history lesson at that!). The O.C. Tanner manual referenced in the link above actually had some really simple gospel topics, but with thought-provoking questions. Funny thing is, when I talk to fellow ward members who are just bored out of their minds with the Gospel Doctrine class, many of them find attending Gospel Principles to be a breath of fresh air. That doesn’t sound to me like delving into mysteries and histories is the solution.
jader3rd: I wonder how we can improve personal study. The lessons as they are today sure aren’t getting many people interested in digging deeper outside of class.
“I doubt that the general authorities have yet recognized the size of this problem…”
I doubt that stake presidencies or bishoprics have any real idea of the problem. It seems most GAs, Stake Presidencies and Bishoprics do not spend their time in SS classes or RS classes or EQ or HPG classes. During many years of teaching Gospel Doctrine, some years of teaching Primary, some years of teaching teenage SS classes, and some years in an EQ Presidency, some as HP Group leader (and many more in either EQ or HPG meetings, I almost never saw a bishopric member or stake presidency member there. They, like GAs, were either in conferences, administrative meetings, or interviews. So what do they really know about the problem?
The manuals for SS have been an outdated disaster for years; they were written to be used by all SS classes from age 12 through 112+ (except only the Gospel Principles class). The manuals for Pr/RS have not been much better for years. General Conference talk book reports are neither instructive nor motivating. But General Conference talks can be a good basis for preparing a lesson/discussion on an included topic. The SS manuals can be used the same way, IF local authorities are willing to permit it.
I have been very lucky in 2 of my 3 stints teaching the GD class to be allowed a free hand to interest, engage and motivate the class with art, music, literary and linguistic analysis, cultural context, etc. going far beyond what is in the manuals or the Church library. While it is probably necessary to create manuals that can be used by teachers unable or unwilling to do that, and for class members unable or unready to engage at any level different from an 8-year-old, there is something to be said for including additional suggestions and guidance for those who are able to use it, and for “teaching correct principles and letting [the teachers] govern themselves.” In the meantime, now that I’m not teaching SS, I can sometimes improve the discussion by participating, or sometimes be much more helpful to someone in the hall class.
The most frustrating issue in my limited experience has been the vast scope of Mormons’ biblical illiteracy. Many do not know the 4 gospels well enough to have much of an idea what Christianity is about. Even more do not know the KJV well enough to even know when its language was adopted by and may inform the meaning of the BM or the D&C. Even more do not have any idea what the KJV means with words like “peculiar” or “conversation,” etc. or what some words meant in the 1830s-40s when different from current American usage. JS with his 3d grade education was more biblically literate than most Mormons of my acquaintance with graduate degrees. Maybe we need to do something about it. In the meantime, there is no good reason we can’t be teaching children and teenagers to engage with Jesus’ parables (in their cultural context) and learn by practice to consider how they are meaningful to their lives, if controlling authorities were willing to teach correct principles and let teachers govern themselves.
End of harangue.
Great post, Angela. I agree with your thoughts on committee review by hundreds. If I were a reviewer in so large a pool I would probably be reticent about creating any major waves.
I have three priesthood manuals that belonged to my father: the second and third parts (for 1953 and 1954) of James L. Barker’s “The Divine Church” (I’m missing part one from 1952) and T. Edgar Lyon’s Apostasy to Restoration from 1960. (I also have the 1958 manual, Hugh Nibley’s An Approach to the Book of Mormon.)
To give you a taste for the content of these manuals, here are some of the lesson topics from the 1953 manual:
The Arian Controversy (two lessons)
Caesaro Papism (six lessons)
The Christological Controversy (five lessons)
Resistance to the Council of Chalcedon
[You get the idea]
I can see pluses and minuses to this older approach. On the plus side, having a named author means an actual person is taking responsibility for the content. That avoids the death by committee phenomenon you describe. And the content is about a hundred times more substantive than what we get today. Almost everyone would actually learn something, in an academic sense, from those lessons.
On the negative side, while five lessons on the Christological Controversy sounds fantastic to me, I’m sure such a prospect would have some students wanting to slit their throats. The content simply wouldn’t be to everyone’s tastes. And the whole apostasy to restoration idea is overly simplistic and hasn’t aged particularly well. A good idea in the 50s; not so much today.
Problems are inherent in the idea that everyone in the entire world is going to have the exact same lesson on a given Sunday. That necessitates a lowest common denominator approach that will truly satisfy very few. If there could be multiple manuals written on different levels and to different interests that might help; but then that would cut against the ideal of correlation, and individuals in a given class might not be happy with the level of the material they are subjected to.
In other words, I have no idea how to improve the situation in a way that would work world-wide.
JR: “JS with his 3d grade education was more biblically literate than most Mormons of my acquaintance with graduate degrees.” Yes, I have often had this same thought. He really was very well versed in the Bible, and by contrast, I have found average ward members don’t know the difference between Peter and Paul and still think Jesus said “I never said it would be easy; I only said it would be worth it.”
Kevin: Uhm, the Arian Controversy? Yikes! Why does that suddenly sound freshly relevant? But it’s helpful to know that maybe the good ole days weren’t.
As a bishop I did 5th Sunday lessons and tried to introduce resources like James Faulconer’s “Made Harder” scripture study questions series or Grant Hardy’s Book of Mormon stuff. Not really any takers. I wish I had a better systemic solution…
I was a TA for a professor of ancient scripture when I was at BYU. When I teach, I endeavor to teach on the level of a good BYU Religious Education class. My leaders seem to have appreciated that approach, because they have kept calling me to do it (I’ve been GD teacher four times [for a total of maybe 20 years] and I did a multi-year stint as the stake’s adult continuing education teacher). This has been either in university wards or relatively affluent wards in the suburbs of Chicago, so I suppose that makes a difference. Most students love my classes, but there are always a few who do not (because I don’t follow the manual slavishly, which would be their preference). It has worked for my particular situation, but I’m sure there are a lot of wards that wouldn’t let me touch a teaching calling with a ten-foot pole. (My current calling is 1C in the SS presidency, which I’m really enjoying. We just had our first teaching committee meetings this past Sunday, and they went great.)
You know, for a church that calls itself the “true” church, we don’t actually teach the scriptures at church. For example, the Old Testament Sunday School lessons are not really about the Old Testament. Instead, we shoehorn modern restoration teachings into an ancient document, proof-text a few verses and then just skip over everything else. Even in the Book of Mormon course, the lessons don’t really reflect the text and what is actually happening. Rather, we’re given a single generic principal (which are all the same, really) for each lesson and told to teach that, rather than letting the scriptures teach us.
I’ve also been told that the lessons are prepared so that a brand-new member could teach it (and @jader3rd mentioned it above). Aside from being intellectually disgraceful, that approach merely means that we get the lowest common denominator. We probably shouldn’t be assigning a new member to teach a class – it’s a stupid way to run a church. The LDS church also doesn’t allow people to find their own callings, which means we usually get stuck with people who can’t teach (among other things) and can’t lead. I understand giving people opportunities, but that needs to be balanced.
@A much more defeated ReTx says: “My prayers are that we will find a way to create such an experience for our members to replace the mind-numbing tedium of LDS church services/lessons. Let our Sunday services be meaningful and spiritual and God-touched. That this is possible for the future has been my hope.”
You know that there is a way to do this? It’s very simple:
Moroni 6:9 – And their meetings were conducted by the church after the manner of the workings of the Spirit, and by the power of the Holy Ghost; for as the power of the Holy Ghost led them whether to preach, or to exhort, or to pray, or to supplicate, or to sing, even so it was done.
When was the last time you were in a Sacrament meeting that wasn’t deathly boring and uninspired? I’d suggest that this is a big part of it. I think most bishops must think that assigning sacrament talks is what consititutes “inspiration”.
A month or two ago I was assigned to teach the high priests from the Teachings of President [whoever it is this year] manual. I prepared for some discussion jumping off from a few of the quotations in the lesson and completely ignored any passages in the lesson that annoyed or failed to move me. I thought it went pretty well, but I seemed to have confused a few of the brethren who wanted to know where I was reading in the manual. I said that we were having a discussion based on the topic raised on page X. I thought it made for a better lesson than if we had just started at the beginning and run sequentially through everything in the lesson.
And besides, the manual itself says to teach exactly in the manner I did. Plowing straight forward through the text of the lesson is explicitly discouraged.
Echoing a lot of the comments . . . and appreciative of the gentle discussion about assigning blame.
From my point of view, a common problem — whether assignable to Correlation/Curriculum or individual teachers or to the whole of us as participants — is our cultural insistence on answers. The mythos of Mormon education is that we have the answers, all the answers, the right answers. But my experience is that the topics for which we really do have answers (a closed-form solution, in mathematical terms), is a relatively small subset of the interesting, valuable, edifying, growing experiences we could have in the classroom.
This bleeds into High Council talks and EQ Lessons. We get General Conference talks on a constant basis. I like what the late Joseph F. McConkie said about this
“We sometimes go to sacrament meeting in which all the speakers are assigned to repeat the same general conference talk. What we get are the best-crafted talks in the history of the Church and fewer people listening than ever before. In my judgment, the reason we have fewer people listening is not because of the quality of what is being said, but because the speaker is bringing nothing to the altar that constitutes his own offering. It is just a handoff: this man said something, and we have picked it up and handed it to you as though nothing went through us.”
Re: classes taught by new members, one of the most moving Sunday School lessons I’ve ever sat through was in a little Hungarian branch where the 6-8 (all brand-new!) members who stayed past sacrament meeting rotated teaching duties. This particular Sunday, it was the turn of a middle-aged factory worker who had probably never before spoken in front of that many people. His hands shook as he pulled passages from his much-marked-up copy of Gospel Principles, asked class members to comment, and finished with a simple, beautiful testimony. The love and wonder and beauty of the gospel he managed to convey made me feel as though I were in a little 1st-century church, hearing it all for the first time. I’ve thought of that lesson since when someone’s gratitude for renewal in Christ cuts through our tired old platitudes and makes the gospel fresh and new again. Beats me how to get that into a manual, though.
You might enjoy Dan P.’s experiences in the trenches on the Curriculum Committee:
https://mormonheretic.org/2011/11/26/daniel-peterson-talks-candidly-about-correlation/
IMO the easiest way to make progress initially is to create versions of each lesson and let each ward/teacher decide which version to teach. One differentiator for the lessons would be to write one lesson assuming that everyone in the class likely has a tablet and is able to click on links/text/multimedia in the lesson in real time while another lesson should assume that the class members don’t have anything other than the standard works in book form. There could, I suppose, still be a lesson on Amos that is nothing more than a reading/prooftext of Amos 3:7 and a discussion about modern day prophets (that inevitably veers into assurances that although we don’t claim prophetic infallibility we actually pretty much do) but there could also be another lesson that looks more like a lecture on Amos given in a undergraduate intro to OT class would look. There could be a NT lesson that introduces a simple story (and does no more) and also one that assumes the story is known and delves into the differences in the way the synoptics tell the story, with emphasis on what can be learned from those differences. Sometimes the differences would just be content (i.e. if you have Jacob 5-7 you can teach either the olive tree or the trial of Sherem, your choice since there’s a lesson on both).
It’s not technically correct to state that we are supposed to use only the manuals (and even less true this year, the manual actually contains a long list of supplemental material). Yes, we do have quotes like this in the front of the manual: “Teachers would be well advised to study carefully the scriptures and their manuals before reaching out for supplemental materials. Far too many teachers seem to stray from the approved curriculum materials without fully reviewing them” (“Teaching—No Greater Call,” Ensign, May 1983, 68). but a close reading of the quote actually suggests that we are supposed to use supplemental materials, we are just supposed to use them after reviewing the manual. Last year (BoM) has the same Ballard quote but includes this next line: If teachers feel a need to use some good supplemental resources beyond the scriptures and manuals in presenting a lesson, they should first consider the use of the Church magazines. I’ll just note that that line validates the idea that teachers may feel a need (not a desire, but a need) to use supplemental resources and also implicitly validates the idea that a teacher could easily first consider the use of Church magazines and then fairly quickly reject those as equally unhelpful (I’m generalizing, I know) and go utilize something that is actually a good supplemental resource.
Awesome!
“Do you think the curriculum is getting better or worse over time?”
I am in my 50’s and it sure feels like they have become more bland the last few decades. Some of that may be that after rotating between 4 topics for 4+ decades there is just nothing new. Like singing the same song every week in sacrament meeting.
“How can we continually improve the curriculum to bring people closer to Christ?”
The last 2 years I have basically ignored the lesson manuals. I may look at the topic, but I don’t use the manual. When I see others teach right from the manual, especially in High Priests, half the class falls asleep. We actually have had an iPad screen break from being dropped as someone fell asleep.
“Is the curriculum development process a positive or negative in your view?”
I fully understand the need and I think a I am about as equally cynical of the output of bureaucracies as Angela. I have to deal with a huge bureaucracy 5 days a week and having to also see some of the same issues on Sunday takes the wind out of my sails.
The GD curriculum used to feel more meaty to me in the old days when we did two years on each standard work. The change to one year only resulted in a greatly accelerated and simplified approach. (My understanding is they made the change because they didn’t want to go six years in between the BoM years.)
Personally I like the manuals. I read through the lesson once. That is my prep. Then I deliver the lesson. Easy-peasy. And that’s what I’ve been instructed to do. Some of you may not realize that this year’s D&C priesthood lesson actually addresses Joseph Smith allowing women to give blessings of healing.
Is the curriculum getting better or worse?
The curriculum seems to be staying in the 19th century. Case in point: we insist on using the King James version. The official handbook explicitly states KJV should be used for all classes. KJV language sounds poetic, but if you understand it as well as a modern translation, I tip my mitre to you.
Ironically, the concept of modern revelation makes it difficult to drop old ideas because people aren’t certain what was inspired and what was not.
I would like to see less talk on mormon cultural boundaries (dress, appearance, authority, pioneers, one-true-churchness, councils) and more talk about basic goodness (charity, love, compassion). This would include more Christ centered discussions as has been mentioned numerous times above.
Discussions of church history should be more honest or left out altogether. It would be better to say nothing than to claim that Thomas Marsh apostatized over milk strippings.
I may be alone on this one, but I’d also like to see some talk about current scholarly understanding about the Bible. You shouldn’t do 4 years in CES without hearing about the documentary hypothesis, as one example. A New Testament course is incomplete if it doesn’t mention that most scholars believe Matthew and Luke are derived from two sources, Mark, and the obliquely named Q. Don’t believe it? Fine. But don’t pretend that there is not evidence of it.
An interesting thing has happened this year with respect to curriculum, by the way. The printed GD manual is the same as it has been in years past, but the online version includes additional resources, including references to the gospel topics essays. In spite of the fact that we have been through this manual four (?) times, I have only seen the material referenced once or twice. The curriculum seems to have given is a chance to take some baby steps forward, but my ward is struggling to get on its feet.
Pardon my poor editing. (sigh)
Among other things I’d like to fix in my comment, there is this:
I have only seen *the new* material referenced once or twice.
Our ward bulletin lists the online resources keyed to the following week’s lesson. I don’t know how many take advantage of this–when I was teaching GD, no one ever copied down the references (to the JSPP, etc) I wrote on the board.
Angela C,
“I don’t think the lessons should be a history lesson (and certainly not an inaccurate or white-washed history lesson at that!).”
In the OP you clearly implied that more accurate history should be taught (one of the common complaints you noted was a lack of accuracy and white-washing and an overly optimistic portrayal of facts). Plus, a huge part of the current teachings of the LDS church IS history already. To talk about Jesus is to present a particular historical narrative and emphasize particular aspects of history, is it not? To not teach the particular historical narrative that the LDS church emphasizes in LDS classes would be to undermine the message of Mormonism, which is already largely historical.
“Funny thing is, when I talk to fellow ward members who are just bored out of their minds with the Gospel Doctrine class, many of them find attending Gospel Principles to be a breath of fresh air. That doesn’t sound to me like delving into mysteries and histories is the solution.”
So wait, you’re suggesting that the problem is not so much with correlated material per se, but only the correlated material used in Gospel Doctrine class? And your solution is to replace it with the correlated material from the Gospel Principles manual? Nevermind the fact that the Gospel Principles delves quite a bit into mysteries and histories, just positive, overly optimistic, white-washed mysteries and histories. Your comment appears to contradict what you were writing in the OP!
I was never given a hard-copy of the lesson manual for GD. I’m betting most people use the online version. But what do I know. Plenty of “tough” material in the online lessons.