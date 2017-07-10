Worship the Lord in the Beauty of Holiness: Why a Temple? Why Sacraments?

by

Terryl Givens gave the following talk in my Provo ward yesterday. I couldn’t pass up the chance to ask Professor Givens if I could post it as part of our occasional “Sunday Sermons” series, and he graciously accepted.

I had a long conversation a few days ago with a much beloved daughter. We were talking about a family dear to us, of whom the last of the children just made an exit from the church. I asked what she thought the common thread to their stories might be. She said it wasn’t what I often hear to be the culprit: different accounts of the First vision, or Joseph’s seer stone, or horses in the Book of Mormon — or even polygamy or social policy. No, it was something much more fundamental. She said, the whole framework of the Restored Gospel — especially the emphasis on temples and ordinances — just doesn’t seem meaningful to many of her generation. So much structure, so many rules, so many seemingly empty rituals and ordinances. She then noted that as she was preparing her lesson for Young Women on sacraments and ordinances, she too struggled to find a convincing language, a resonant rationale. “Authority” and “obedience” don’t hold the same sway with generations who have not grown up with an almost innate deference to such concepts because, as Richard Rohr notes, they never experienced the framework of stable certainties and widely accepted verities. As the poet Robinson Jeffers noted wistfully, “O happy Homer! Taking the stars and the gods for granted.”[1]

One way a millennial might phrase the challenging question is this: “Are you really telling me that Mother Teresa has to have her temple work done, or she can’t get into heaven?” For many of us, just to be in the temple, is to feel the beauty of the holy, as the Psalmist wrote. Some of us have experienced first-hand that what transpires in the temple is “real,” because it is “discernible.” But not all of us. And so we need to find an explanatory framework, or a language appropriate to every person in every age and culture. So they can hear the gospel in ways that resonate with them.

A few years ago, another daughter of mine called me with a related question. Her calls were always a little disconcerting, because before I could answer her question, she typically said, “wait while I put this on speakerphone.” And I never knew what group of friends or roommates or newfound acquaintances were in the background. On this occasion, with no preliminary, she simply asked the question that had been bothering her. She asked, “Why would God separate two people who were in love and died, just because they didn’t go through with church rituals or ordinances?” I told her that was an excellent question, and an absolutely fair question. My answer may surprise you, but this is what I said. “He won’t.”

So let me explain what I mean by that answer, at least according to my own conclusions derived from studying what the scriptures and prophetic voices have to teach us about the question. And here, context is everything. Joseph considered that the entirety of Restoration principles and cosmic narratives were encompassed in the term, “the everlasting covenant.” That covenant took its origins in premortal worlds, when a Heavenly Father and a Heavenly Mother presented to the multitudinous hosts of heaven an astounding proposal: we were all invited into a more profound and durable, celestial association with the gods. We were invited to participate more fully “in the divine nature.” Three aspects of the proposal stand out: 1. We would be given resources: prophets, scripture, conscience — to guide and tutor us in life of increasing virtue (involving principles of repentance and atonement). 2. We would — at critical junctures — have access to a family and to a community of believers, to school us in the practice of love. 3. And we would have resort to holy covenants and ordinances, to complete the process of incorporation into a heavenly sociality.

As James Talmage pointed out critically, the LDS faith envisions “the possibility of a universal salvation.”[2] So that objective would have to incorporate a way to include the vast billions of the uncatechized — living and dead — within its orbit. And so Joseph revealed a theology of the period between mortality and final judgment where evangelizing continues, in a process that encompasses the living and the dead with little regard for boundaries between the two. And the permeability of that membrane radically reshapes the nature of human interdependence. That great catastrophe Mormons call the apostasy was, in this telling, the dissolution of that all-encompassing narrative that made sense of our birth, our immersion in a world of pain, and our glimmerings of a divine home and a heavenly destiny. As a consequence, the meaning and function of sacraments and ordinances was almost entirely lost — or severely diminished.

To illustrate this rupture that left the everlasting covenant in tatters, we can turn to the first (English) Book of Common Prayer of the 16th century. In one section were to be found prayers to be offered on behalf of those who had died, such as this lovely petition: “Graunte . . . that at the daye of judgement his soule and all the soules of thy electe, departed out of this lyfe, may with us and we with them, fully receive thy promises.”[3] But the first Protestant version of the Book of Common Prayer (1552) removed even burial prayers offered on behalf of the dead. Wishing to shun every vestige of reaching beyond the grave, Thomas Cranmer decided such prayers “smacked of the old religion in which the living could perform religious acts on behalf of the dead.”[4] John Calvin agreed that even “commending [the dead] to [God’s] grace” was unscriptural and inappropriate.[5] Three hundred years later, in Joseph Smith’s day, Protestants were still hostile to any gestures that suggested living Christians could influence the disposition of the departed. The Everlasting Covenant, and our collaborative participation in a vast scheme of universal salvation, was abrogated entirely. The meaning of sacramentalism was stripped of its most meaningful dimension.

Paul writes, reassuringly, that “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”[6] But something, apparently, can separate us from his presence — else salvation would be both universal and automatic.

Latter-day Saints are committed to the assertion that something more is required, that is, the performance of saving ordinances such as baptism. If these requirements are not mere caprice on God’s part, then something objectively real must be impeding the reunion of the repentant sinner with his God and with family, something that those ordinances correct or compensate. If this is true, and I believe it is, then asking why God would separate families from each other, or children from God’s presence, merely because they neglected to perform a ritual may be the wrong question. The more accurate query would be, what is intrinsic to the structure of reality here or hereafter that will naturally disrupt harmony and associations and relationships, unless certain precautions are taken or remedies effected? What is there about the universe, our own natures, the laws of life and love, that impede our dreams of an eternal harmony? Joseph Smith’s own life was marred by tragedy and frequent loss. He came to feel through personal experience that the vicissitudes of mortality and the powers of darkness tend toward chaos, cosmic entropy, and disintegration. We humans have found that we can’t make a marriage or a family stay intact for 25 or 50 years in over half our attempts; and we think that unaided by heavenly resources, left to our own paltry devices, we can forge relationships to endure eternally?

Sealing powers may here be seen as real ways of employing and controlling actual powers or spiritual forces that counteract those effects of dissolution and fracture, forming durable bonds that connect individuals to each other and to God. In spite of the best efforts of the most earnest human individuals, marriages fail, friendships fade, and family ties falter. For Joseph Smith, the priesthood provided access to real heavenly powers that effected powerful connections durable enough to survive the deleterious results of sin, of death, or of time.

I believe that the ordinances of the gospel are the means our Heavenly Father has deployed to do this. He repeatedly referred to the most important aspect of the priesthood as its “sealing powers,” agencies that unite loved ones to each other and to God eternally.[7] That these are more than figurative powers is suggested by Smith’s reference to metaphysical capabilities associated with the priesthood: “translation [as of Elijah] is a power which belongs to this priesthood”; so is resurrection,[8] the capacity to expel demons and cure sickness,[9] the power to generate “endless lives” (a post-resurrection posterity),[10] and the need to “handle or control” such priesthood powers in righteousness.[11] In sum, the priesthood consists of such “mystery, power, and glory . . . that the angels desired to understand it and cannot.”[12]

Sacraments in this framework do not merely symbolize or portend eternal realities; they constitute them. Restoration sacramentalism is a logical extension of Augustine’s belief that “the essence of grace is love and the essence of man’s salvation that he should become loving.”[13] Mormon sacraments (with their accompanying covenants) simply channel and concretize that love into durable relationality. Through baptism, we formally and publicly agree that we accept Christ’s invitation to be our spiritual Father. We thus signal our desire to be adopted into His family. Through further covenantal gestures, we affirm our commitment to bind ourselves more closely to him and concretely establish a relationship of reciprocity, through progressively greater demonstrations of our love and fidelity. And in Mormon temple marriage, individuals enact their willingness to expand the intimate association with the Divine, both laterally through marriage and vertically through posterity. These examples illuminate Joseph Smith’s cardinal insight and most fundamental theological claim: Elijah, he came to believe, “shall reveal the covenants to seal the hearts of the fathers to the children and the children to the fathers.” Sacred sacraments provide an unchanging framework for fashioning and sustaining an intimate, individualized relationship to other beings, human and divine.

And so the Restoration, as Smith’s vision of heaven portended, effects a distinction between simple moral goodness and the constituting of celestial relationships. The most perfect man or woman — the one who embodies the most perfect honesty, humility, purity, wisdom, kindness — is not necessarily or therefore in relationship with anyone or any God. In other words, perfect compliance with moral law cannot of itself create the sociability of which heaven consists. Virtuous attributes acquired in a vacuum are not themselves constitutive of any relationship. Even sinlessness is itself not indicative of any bond with any other person, divine or human, since one may be honest, chaste, benevolent, and virtuous, in isolation or remoteness from any other human being — as generations of desert ascetics proved. Being a good person doesn’t of itself put us into meaningful connection with anyone. That is why, according to Joseph Smith’s vision of the heavenly kingdoms, the honorable men and women of the earth are saved in a kingdom of glory but are not in the Father’s presence. Not because they do not “deserve” it or qualify for it but because they have not yet created the virtuous, love-filled relationships such a position entails. We forge relationships with individuals interpersonally in the world of action, not privately in the chambers of our own conscience or by habits of moral reflection. Section 76, Joseph’s vision of the eternal worlds, might be read in this light.[14] The Terrestrial kingdom is a kingdom of the good, honorable people of the earth. The celestial kingdom consists of the good, honorable people of the earth — who have employed the resources Heavenly Parents made available to them to be woven into the tapestry of eternal sociality, through covenantal relationships and ordinances that formalize and concretize those relations.

This groundwork also explains how seemingly arbitrary performances can be indispensable in the process of divinization. Gospel ordinances become the very ground on which the particularism of a specific, personal relationship with the Divine becomes enacted. Ordinances make possible our response to God’s invitation.

This was understood by the Anglican C. S. Lewis. In his retelling of the Fall, Eve asks the angel why some of God’s directives seem random, capricious. She was answered: “He made one law of that kind in order that there might be obedience. In all these other matters what you call obeying Him is but doing what seems good in your own eyes also. Is love content with that? Where can you taste the joy of obeying,” he asks, “unless He bids you do something for which His bidding is the only reason?”[15] In the Mormon version of this kind of covenantal interaction, an angel asks a recently exiled Adam why he is offering sacrifice to God. “And Adam said unto him: I know not, save the Lord commanded me.”[16] Martin Luther gestured in a similar direction when he reasoned that as “feasts [are] the test of temperance, pleasures the test of chastity, so ceremonies are the test of the righteousness of faith.”[17] But it is not blind obedience that is the supposed virtue here demonstrated. I think we miss the most beautiful moral of that Garden episode. What is revealed is rather a relationship of loving trust, and that relationship alone is the impetus behind Adam’s compliance. It is what Reinhold Niebuhr refers to as the love that “transcends obedience,” and was similarly described in President Uchtdorf’s recent talk.[18] It is submission to a father’s request that has no apparent grounding, rational basis, or inherent moral worth — outside of love. And the less the logical, rational, or moral motivation for obedience to that personal request, the more the subject’s loving trust is foregrounded and developed. Its very arbitrariness is the precondition for its exemplary drawing forth of love and of the bonds that ensue. This is a truth experienced by any who have known the love that is forged in the fires of devotion to a beloved’s desires rather than in the calculations of reasonableness and reciprocal benefit.

So in sum, in the LDS view, sacramental covenants are not a prerequisite to salvation — they are constitutive of salvation. They are indispensable, not because of their status as a hoop to jump through; but because they are the strategy wise heavenly parents have devised to nurture us and draw us into the most durable forms of loving association that we can find in this universe so coldly indifferent to human needs and longing. This is the sense in which Mormons believe that “a covenant is a special relationship with the Lord into which a person or a group may enter” (my emphasis).[19] And this special relationship is one in which, from the beginning of time, Heavenly Parents envisioned as available to the entire human race — not a fortunate few. At a time when Mormons were hotly criticized in the media for vicarious baptisms of Jews, I was interviewed by a Philadelphia radio station. The host, himself Jewish, asked me: “Why are you baptizing my dead ancestors?” I replied that Mormons believed our Father intended a marriage feast at the end of earthly time, and he desired his whole family to attend. As Latter-day Saints, stewards of the temples, we feel it our privilege and responsibility to put everyone’s name on the guest list. No one has to come, but we believe all should have the invitation.” He responded, half in jest, “what a beautiful idea. How do I get my name on your list?” But I like to think he was half serious. It is more than a beautiful idea. It is a belief of unparalleled generosity and liberality. Elder Robert D. Hales once pleaded with parents, “never, never, shut the door of your heart to any of your children.”[20] Latter-day Saints preach a Father and a Mother who will never shut the doors of their hearts to theirs. Ever.

As a wise daughter taught me, the parable of the treasure in the field in Matthew 16 reveals to us a hard yet necessary truth. When we find a buried treasure of great price, we need to do as the seeker in the parable. We need to buy the whole field. My testimony is that the buried treasure at the heart of the Restoration is more than worth the price of the whole field.

Terryl Givens

Sacrament talk given in Provo, Utah, 9 July 2017.

Modified excerpts from Feeding the Flock (Oxford: July 2017)

————-

[1] Robinson Jeffers, “The Epic Stars,” in The Selected Poetry, ed. Tim Hunt (Stanford: Stanford University Press, 2002), 699.

[2] James E. Talmage, The House of the Lord (Salt Lake City, UT: Deseret, 1971), 54.

[3] The Book of Common Prayer, 1549 edition, http://justus.anglican.org/resources/BCp/1549/Burial_1549.htm.

[4] Mark Chapman, Anglicanism: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford, 2006), 26.

[5] Bruce Gordon, Calvin (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2009), 255.

[6] Romans 8:38.

[7] Words of Joseph Smith [WJS], 4, 246, 254, 331, etc.

[8] WJS, 41, 109.

[9] Doctrine & Covenants 35:9.

[10] WJS, 247.

[11] Joseph Smith, “Letter to the Church at Quincy, 20 March 1839”, in Personal Writings of Joseph Smith, 440 (Doctrine & Covenants 121:36).

[12] WJS, 247.

[13] Kenneth E. Kirk, The Vision of God (New York: Harper & Row, 1966), 343.

[14] See Ryan Davis’s “Divine Authority and the Conditions of Salvation,” http://publications.mi.byu.edu/fullscreen/?pub=3409&index=7

[15] C. S. Lewis, Perelandra (New York: Scribner, 1972), 101.

[16] Moses 5:6, Pearl of Great Price

[17] Martin Luther, “The Freedom of a Christian,” in Selected Writings of Martin Luther, 2:51.

[18] Niebuhr explains, “There is an inner contradiction even in acts of obedience toward God. The fact the act is one of obedience rather than love means that it is not done with ‘all thy heart and all thy soul and all thy might.’” Niebuhr, Nature and Destiny of Man (Louisville, KY: Westminster John Knox Press, 1996), 293; see also Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “The Gift of Grace,” Ensign 45.5 (May 2015): 107-10.

[19] “Covenant,” Encyclopedia of Mormonism, 1333.

[20] North America Northeast Area Broadcast, 26 April 2015.