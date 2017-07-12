Using or abusing dystopian fiction

by

Like a lot of people, I spent some time leading up to and following the recent American presidential election reading some dystopian fiction in my spare time. I’ll recommend a few titles at the end of this post. But first, this morning I read K. E. Colombini’s provocative First Things post about dysfic. In a nutshell, Colombini raises the specter of technology and its corrupting influence on our lives, the way it crowds out classic literature and other influences that no longer refine our culture.

What interested me most about the post was the sensation of whiplash it gave me as I read, alternately resonating and disgusting me. Resonate-wise, there’s something to be said for the ubiquity of screens and their impact on the quality of our relationships, speaking from personal experience. Colombini doesn’t mention the fact that every technological communication advancement—from books, to telegraph and telephone and smartphone—has summoned prophets of doom. (My favorite non-fiction book ever tells this tale.) Still, I like thinking about the warnings because they can’t all be misplaced.

So far so good, but some of Colombini’s specific comparisons were jarring:

“In Orwell’s [1984], books aren’t locked away as smut [as they are in Huxley’s Brave New World], but are simply rewritten to suit the interests of the Party. Like today’s crusaders for the removal of Civil War memorials to Southern soldiers, the Party systematically erases any reminders of the past that stand in conflict with the present: records, photographs, statues, street names, and even dates. ‘History has stopped,’ Winston tells Julia. ‘Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.’”

Referring to them as “Civil War memorials” begs all the best questions, of course. (See here if you need some background on this controversy.) Depending on one’s view of history, removing these monuments could seem like blinding dystopian iconoclasm on the one hand, or heroic and remarkable historical consciousness on the other. I personally think the monuments themselves were precisely an exercise in erasing history, or at the least, abusing it. They were erected to celebrate treasonous acts against the United States; acts undertaken in order to perpetuate human slavery.

How would we Mormons feel about a glorious statue extolling the virtues of Lilburn Boggs in downtown Nauvoo?

For history’s sake I believe it’s important to find an appropriate way to memorialize these memorials—to help us remember the ways history can be abused to either perpetuate, celebrate, or perhaps even erase gross human rights violations. But the idea that removing the memorials is itself an act of unfair erasure strikes me as exactly backwards. The memorials were erected precisely because “the present” of Reconstruction was resisted by people pining for those halcyon days of owning, abusing, and killing slaves.

P.S.—Colombini also gets Marshall McLuhan backwards, calling him “the greatest prophet to foresee the advent of technological dystopia.” He celebrated and exulted in it! He was less a prophet than “anti-Christ,” if we grant Colombini’s other points. But that’s a topic for another day.

P.P.S.—Recommendations. Rather than Brave New World (which I thought was stodgy and boring) or 1984 (which was ripped off from another author, see below), I recommend these:

—Yevgeny Zamyatin, We. This is the book that inspired 1984, and having been written by a Russian, it’s incomparably better.

—Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale. You might’ve already done this one to prepare for the new Hulu show, which actually differs considerably from the book. I doubt the show will ever match one of the book’s biggest strengths—reflecting on the limitations and sexism of historical research.

—Adam Novy, The Avian Gospels. This one’s a lot more fun to read than Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, (underground 80s-punk-inspired revolutionaries and a boy with mysterious powers to control birds, anyone?) but don’t be fooled. It’s just as dark.

—David Markson, Wittgenstein’s Mistress. Unlike the other books I mentioned, this one isn’t about dystopian society, but focuses rather on one single, solitary woman. My favorite one in the list by far.

Feel free to add your own recommendations in the comments!