On Becoming a Liberal-Minded Mormon

I self-identify as a liberal-minded Mormon.[1] But I was just wondering, “How did I get this way?” I was pretty conservative as a kid, and it was not set in stone that I should grow up to become progressive in my religious views. So I thought I would think back over my life’s history and try to identify (at least some of) the influences that shaped my modern perspective on the faith.
My Father. My father was a conservative man, and when I was young I was similarly conservative-minded–largely from his influence. Politically he was a Republican; I remember that as a boy I supported Nixon (following his example). (He did like Jack Kennedy, but didn’t care so much for Bobby, for reasons I was too young to grasp.) Back in those days men in the Church used to be contrasted as either McKay Men or Lee Men (and before that, Clark Men), and my dad was definitely a Lee Man. (To be fair though some of this came from the fact that he was related to Harold B. Lee as an extended cousin; still, he very much admired President Lee.) Also, I remember one day when he was out working in the yard, a woman came by on a bicycle politicking for the ERA. My father responded that he didn’t want to have to share bathrooms with women, and that was it, there was nothing to discuss and no more to his decision than that.[2]
My dad was certainly not a liberal, but he was very much an intellectual. He was a college professor in a farming community ward, so this aspect of his relationship with the Church tended to stand out more due to the contrast. He was a reader and our house was filled with books. Our front room shelves featured the hardbound History of the Church (which went to my sister after his death; I have my mission paperbacks), and the B.H. Roberts Comprehensive History of the Church (which I still have on the shelves in my living room, a beautiful first edition from 1930). He had and read a lot of other Church literature; I recall he was a particular fan of Sterling W. Sill.
I think of my father as having been a UoU Institute type of Mormon. He really admired T. Edgar Lyon (with whom he had had classes), and I still have some Lowell Bennion books that came from his library.
My dad was willing to stand up to leadership, which embarrassed me no end as a boy, but which in retrospect I greatly admire. One example that comes to mind, my high school physics teacher was a convert to the faith and attended church with us. During the summers he drove a moving van cross country to make ends meet. When he was able to make it to church for a Sunday service during those summers he would be rather casually dressed and show up without a tie. The bishop dressed him down over this (pun intended) and told him he had to wear a tie to church, and my dad pushed back against the bishop and insisted that no, he didn’t have to wear a tie to church. (I suspect my dad’s position came from his background growing up on an Idaho farm.) My father won that little battle of wills, and so no, that high school teacher didn’t wear a tie to services during those summers when he was long hauling furniture. That is perhaps a trifling example, but my father was very sensitive about the little guy getting (unnecessarily, in his view) pushed around by church leadership.
My Mission. I served in Colorado in the late 70s, and it was there that I gained my first interests in scholarship. Early in my mission I attended a Know Your Religion fireside where C. Wilfred Griggs read from the NT translating on the fly from the GNT, which I thought was insanely cool. (Before that I’m not sure I could have even told you that the NT had originally been written in Greek.) I soon discovered Hugh Nibley (sort of the patron saint of liberal Mormons), and I began obtaining and reading things that he talked about. By the end of my mish I was lugging a huge chest of books around on transfers.
BYU Post-Mish. My mission had primed me for what I found at BYU after the mission. I was like a kid in a candy store. I ended up majoring in classics, whose professors had similarly been influenced by Nibley and tended to be quite liberal (by BYU standards, at least), but classics was so small that no one cared what those guys thought about anything, which gave them way more freedom than prevailed in Religious Education. I also gained lots of friends with progressive views of the Church, and that social interaction certainly was an influence on me. In my married student ward, John Sorenson was the HC rep (and was there every Sunday); he called me to my very first teaching calling in the Church (EQ), advising me not to follow the manual (which was a “Personal Study Guide” for the elders to study on their own, but we should do more in our quorum meetings). Blake Ostler taught GD in that ward using socratic method, something I’ve never seen anyone else do before or since. I got a job as a teaching assistant to S. Kent Brown in Ancient Scripture (a true gentleman of a scholar). My BYU experience was idyllic. (It was also there that I first discovered Dialogue and Sunstone, simultaneously, from a big display in the BYU Bookstore. Hard to imagine now, but I swear it’s true.)
Urbana Student Ward. This all continued when I went to law school at the University of Illinois and we attended the student ward there. (All students, both single and married; they were not segregated by marital status.) Going to church in that kind of a university environment is a heady thing. My EQP was Michael Hicks, the long-time professor of music at BYU and a now lifelong friend, and just knowing that tells you what you need to know about my church experience there. It was fantastic. I also was first called to teach GD in that ward.
Adult Life. After graduation I got a job as an attorney in Chicago and we moved to the NW suburbs. I began to publish articles on Mormon subjects (mainly relating to scripture; as an amateur scholar I’m primarily a scripturist). More teaching callings followed (several GD stints and a long-term stake “institute” calling.) When I was teaching a church history class I decided I had better subscribe to the Journal of Mormon History, and one subscribes by joining the Association. I eventually screwed up my courage and attended the 2003 conference and had a blast; I’ve endeavored to attend every year since. I’ve also branched out to the JWHA conferences; since I live in the midwest, they tend to be convenient for me.
Blogging at BCC has been a great experience for me as well. It has given me a forum to think out loud about all sorts of aspects of the faith and church life. My blogmates epitomize what it means to be a faithful but intellectually curious Mormon.
So those are some of the circumstances in my life that seem to have been instrumental in turning me from my youthful, slavish conservatism into having a more liberal-minded take on the faith.
How about you? Do you consider yourself conservative, moderate or liberal (or something else)? [I mean religiously, not necessarily politically.] What in your life shaped you to having the outlook and perspective you do today?
[1] By that I mean that I consider myself an active, faithful member of the Church, but I tend to take liberal positions on matters of scripture, doctrine, history and practice.
[2] For years I accepted the Rex Lee view that the ERA was unnecessary due to the 14th Amendment. I would support the ERA today, which is an illustration of my trajectory from a more conservative to a more liberal point of view.
Comments
How are we going to delineate between liberal and conservative? Is there are religious conservative-moderate-liberal rubric?
Pick a topic and we can probably delineate what the more conservative and more liberal views are. So take authorship of the Bible. A conservative view takes the names on the books as normative. So Moses wrote the Pentateuch, Isaiah wrote the whole of Isaiah, Paul wrote Hebrews. A liberal view will be influenced by scholarship: Documentary Hypothesis for the Pentateuch, multiple Isaiahs, Paul didn’t write Hebrews.
My MIL was the type who had no money but gave what she had to people. Her love for friends and strangers was boundless. She also led quite a life: married to a convert who was called to be Bishop in West LA immediately after their honeymoon (which they spent in Argentina visiting his mission). We think FIL contracted HIV there as he needed a blood transfusion in the late 70’s after a car accident. He died before I had the privilege to meet him (early 90’s). He passed this onto my MIL, who died in 2006, only three years after she wholeheartedly welcomed me into her family.
She was as faithful as they come; and yet, she loved her gay brother something fierce and treated him and his husband wonderfully. She was a Mormon feminist yet she loved her Bishop, home teachers, and the Priesthood. Her Bishop loved her too, and was by MIL’s side when she passed away. When President Hinckley asked the sisters to only wear one pair of earrings, she dutifully removed her second pair, and also died her hair bright pink the next day. Her life story is quite shocking to a lot of members, but she owned it as her own and still loved God. She really had spunk, and she managed to balance faith and doubt in a way I have yet to replicate.
She introduced me to a Mormonism I never knew of, having grown up in rural UT and attended BYU. It really wasn’t until after her passing that I began transforming into what Kevin calls a liberal-minded Mormon. Whenever people ask me about my transformation, my MIL gets all the credit.
I hope this wasn’t too personal, and thank you for letting me share.
I love dying her hair bright pink the next day to compensate for removing the extra earrings! Thanks for sharing.
Kevin, thank you for sharing this part of your life experience. I accept your definition of “liberal-minded Mormon” and put myself in the same category. Here are some of my influences.
Family. Like you, I grew up around books. Both of my parents had advanced degrees from UC Berkeley back in the day (as my mother once put it) when being Phi Beta Kappa meant something. My father was not a member and he died when I was 10, so it’s not as if I could discuss with him why he was a “scientific agnostic,” but my mother was extremely proud that hers was the first “real” letter to the editor of Dialogue after it was published. See Dialogue, vol. 1, no. 2 (Summer 1966), page 5. As a teenager, all issues of Dialogue were on the bookshelf in the living room and I read it regularly. As a result, I was thoroughly inoculated and none of the revelations in church history (pun intended) have caused any distress.
Berkeley Ward. Looking back, I now appreciate that Berkeley Ward in the 1960s, ’70s & ’80s was an exceptional place to grow up and experience as a teenager and young married. Definitely not your average ward, as the biographers of Spencer W. Kimball record: “At priesthood meeting in Berkeley Ward the rationalism of ‘some self-styled intellectuals’ shocked him. He almost burst, but dared not use his voice yet.” (See Kimball & Kimball, Spencer W. Kimball (SLC: Bookcraft, 1977), ch. 16, p. 310.) In later years, I was unable to determine from the old-timers who these “self-styled intellectuals” were, but I’m pretty sure two of them were close family friends.
Education & Mission. I had a few duds as religion teachers at BYU, but New Testament classes with C. Wilfred Griggs were certainly highlights. For financial reasons, I postponed my mission until I had finished 4 years at BYU. We know Wilfried Decoo as a blogger with Times and Seasons, but I remember him as a member of the presidency of the Belgium Antwerp Mission. He was just as faithful and perceptive almost 40 years ago as he is now, and I learned from him how to frame and answer gospel questions.
Later years. My wife and I moved to the D.C. area when I attend Georgetown University Law Center. No student ward for us. The suburban ward in Maryland was much different from the one in Berkeley, but it was the ward in which Lester Bush lived. While we were hardly close, there was enough interaction for me to get to know him as more than a name I’d seen in Dialogue. We returned to the San Francisco Bay Area after law school and although we were in a suburban ward, it was part of the Oakland California Stake so liberal-minded members were part of the scenery. A move to Texas 11 years represents our biggest shift in church culture. I’m sure I will never be called to teach the Gospel Doctrine class or serve in a leadership position because of my reputation. (This has its advantages.) The Miller Eccles Study Group is a welcome oasis for this member.
Finally, the fact that my wife sees many of these issues the same way is a real blessing. Her background is very different than mine but in these things we are quite compatible. She subverts her 9-year old Primary class by giving equal attention to the women and girls in church history as the men and boys.
Thanks for sharing your experience Jim. You raise a good point: my wife does not have scholarly interests, but we’re on the same page as to liberality in the Church. I’ve often reflected how difficult life could be if we had markedly different approaches to the faith.
Good topic. I had a somewhat similar experience in reading voraciously and that has made all the difference.