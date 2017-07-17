What Kinds of Rules are Commandments?

by

“There are in nature neither rewards nor punishments — there are consequences.”— Robert G. Ingersoll

If I had to select one thing that sets my adult spiritual understanding apart from the one I had as a child (i.e. until my late 30s or so) it would be that the adult me has adopted of a religious version of the decidedly non-religious writer Robert Ingersoll’s perspective above: I no longer see God as a rewarder or punisher in the sky, but as a natural force that helps us understand natural consequences.

Let me drill down a bit. One can understand most of the things we call “commandments” in two different ways: as edicts from a divine power who uses our obedience as the grounds for giving us blessings or making us suffer, or as descriptions of the way that both physical and divine nature work.

Take, for example, the Word of Wisdom, perhaps the clearest example of what I am talking about. From one perspective, this is a list of dietary requirements that we should “obey” in order to qualify for “blessings,” such as, say, good health. Switch the lens a little bit and it becomes a straightforward description of the way that nature works: if you abstain from certain harmful things, and eat a moderate, grain-based diet, you will be healthy, not because God will bless you with good health, but because doing those things is what “good health” means. It is a definition, not a transaction.

The longer I live, the more I see pretty much all of the commandments working like this. God sit up somewhere and issue orders for us to obey; He simply describes the way that stuff works and then let’s us choose what we want. “You wanna go to the Celestial Kingdom–this is what it looks like. You want Terrestrial glory, you can do that to. I’m not here to tell you what you want. I just describe the way the universe works”

This distinction relates to a game theory concept that was important to a number of early 20th century linguists: the distinction between “regulative” and “constitutive” rules. Regulative rules constrain play. In football (so I am told) one cannot cross the scrimmage line before the ball is snapped. If you do, and a referee sees you, you get a penalty. If not, you get away with it and secure an advantage. Constitutive rules, on the other hand, create the game. In chess, bishops move along diagonals. This is not a rule that you have to obey or else get a penalty. It is a rule that you have to follow or you are not playing chess. You are doing something else.

The more that I read the New Testament, the more I am convinced that the Kingdom of God is a lot more like chess than like football. When Christ speaks of commandments and the Kingdom of God, He is speaking of constitutive and not regulative rules. The Kingdom is not a place that we can go or a reward that we can qualify for; it is the natural consequence of being a certain kind of person and living among similarly certain kinds of people. Commandments like “love your neighbor as yourself” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” are not requirements that we have to fulfill so God will let us into Heaven. They are simply descriptions of what “Heaven” means.

This seems like a simple switch, but it has profound implications for the way that we view things like God, agency, and obedience. Viewed as a regulative, transactional commandment giver, God is a fearsome thing. Not so much God the Father as the Godfather— a powerful but deeply insecure dictator who can be benevolent to his friends but who, when crossed, makes sure that you wake up with a dead horse in your bed. No matter how we try to pretend otherwise, “obedience” to such a God is always going to be based in either greed or fear.

Shift the lens a bit and we end up with something very different: not a force who exists outside of nature issuing rewards and punishments, but a being who understands nature profoundly and, through what we call “commandments” gives us a glimpse of how that nature works. What we do with that information is up to us and is at the heart of what we mean by “agency.” Not all of us will go to the Celestial Kingdom, I suspect, because not all of us will want to—not because we are inferior, but because we prefer different things.

If this is true—and I am pretty certain that it is—Celestial glory is not something we earn; it is simply the definition of what happens when certain kinds of people are together. Salvation and damnation are not rewards and punishments, but consequences. God is not a scary lawgiver, just a really good description writer. And the ultimate reward for living a good life is a good life.