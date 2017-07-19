The Redemption of the Pharisee

by

(Shannon) Hope Harrison served a mission in Houston TX from 2013-2014. She is currently a senior at MIT and has been part of Adir, a group that encourages understanding and friendships across all religions. Studying Hebrew at Harvard University and coming to love Judaism has been part of her path toward understanding more about Mormonism. She spent last summer in Jerusalem.

Oh generation of vipers,” (Matt 12:34) “full of dead men’s bones and of all uncleanness.” (Matt 23:27) “How can ye escape the damnation of hell?” (Matt 23:33)

Jesus said! Stay away from the Pharisees – they are evil! Or? Wait…

“Why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but perceivest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” (Luke 6:41)

It’s easy to find fault in others. And it’s good to make sure we don’t duplicate that fault in ourselves. But sometimes we must be reminded that we may have worse sins, and should learn from the good in those around us.

There is a Chassidic story about this concept:

A man once taught his students that God created everything for a reason.

One student asked, “Why did God create atheists? What is good about them?”

The man said, “God created atheists to teach us about compassion. When an atheist helps someone, he is not doing it because God told him to. He is doing purely from his heart.”

He goes on to say that when someone asks for your help, you should never say, “I’ll pray that God helps you.” Instead – just for a moment – pretend to be an atheist and say, “I will help you.”

If those students could learn from atheists, then we can learn from Pharisees.

In order to explain the Pharisees, I’m going to tell a story from the Talmud, a collection of laws and legends that were passed down orally until they were eventually written down. This story is from the first century, so a few years after the Pharisees that Jesus talked with, but it still captures ideas that they likely held. (I’ve roughly summarized it here, but for the full story, look in Bava Metzia 59b)

One day the rabbis were trying to decide if something was kosher. Rabbi Eliezer said it was, but all the other rabbis said it wasn’t. Rabbi Eliezer explained his opinion with logic, but the other rabbis still would not agree.

So Rabbi Eliezer said, “If I am right, then this tree will prove it.” And the tree was uprooted. But the other rabbis said, “Proof does not come from a tree.”

Rabbi Eliezer tried again and said, “If I am right, then this river will prove it.” And the river started flowing up hill. But the other rabbis said, “Proof does not come from a river.”

Rabbi Eliezer tried one last time and said, “If I am right, let heaven itself prove it.” And a voice came from heaven saying, “How can you disagree with Rabbi Eliezer, who is always right?” The other rabbis responded by quoting Deuteronomy 30:12. “It is not in heaven,” they said, and would not listen to the voice.

As God looked down from heaven on this scene, he smiled and said, “They have victory over me.”

To the Mormon ear, this is a shocking and blasphemous story. It clashes with some of the most fundamental LDS values and doctrines. Joseph Smith had a question, and when he prayed to ask it, God came down from heaven in a pillar of light to answer him. “It is not in heaven?” But it is in heaven! So why am I telling you this story? We belong to a different religion and therefore believe different things, but there is still something about this story that captures my attention – and even my admiration.

These rabbis believed that since God had given them the law at Mount Sinai, it was their job to interpret it the best they could do. They studied it over and over again. They memorized it. (Did you ever do scripture mastery in seminary? Imagine just going onward from that to memorizing the whole bible!) Rather than just pray and hope that God told them what to do, they worked hard discussing among themselves to decide how to follow the law.

It reminds me of one of our own scriptures:

“Behold, you have not understood; you have supposed that I would give it unto you when you took no thought save it was to ask me. But, behold, I say unto you, that you must study it out in your mind; then you must ask me if it be right,” (Doctrine and Covenants 9:7-8)

Next time you are trying to decide whether it’s okay to drink that caffeinated soda or whether you can go to that party on Sunday, ask God and He will help you know. But before you do that – just for a moment – pretend to be a Pharisee, and study it out in your mind.