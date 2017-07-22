Airing My Dirty Laundry

[B]y love serve one another. For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Galatians 5:12-13
Our Sacrament Meeting theme last week was on service. The Primary President spoke about how her summer enrichment with her kids has been setting a goal to serve others every day. She spoke about how opportunities appeared as they sought them, describing with amusement the giggles of her children as they concocted a plan to stealthily pay for the car behind them in a fast food drive-through.
The high counselor then related an old Clay Christensen story, where Clay had discovered one summer day that an elderly woman in his ward had an ancient iron fridge in her basement filled with rotting food. So Clay, as a good home teacher, took it upon himself to dispose of the fridge – and invited a neighbor to help. As they’re dying in the heat, halfway up the stairs, the neighbor asks, “Clay, could you tell me a little bit about the Mormon Church?” And Clay said, “Don, frankly, this is the Mormon Church, right here.”
The next night I was reading Tracy McKay’s new book, where she describes the youth of her ward voluntarily cancelling a ski trip, just so they could show up at dawn and help pack up her house that was getting foreclosed on after her divorce.
And then — I’ve had one of those infamous 80-hour work weeks. On Tuesday, I worked on my home computer until 2 in the morning on a project. The next morning I left to travel to a meeting in New York. And as I logged on to my work computer, I realized that in my exhausted haze I hadn’t transferred over my work from the night before. The deadline was in a couple of hours, I was heading out of town, and I had no access to my files.
I panicked. Then I immediately texted my visiting teacher. Who was leaving on an errand with her kids before she also headed out of town. Her day was insane enough, but without hesitating, she swung by my house, snuck in through the garage, bounded up my stairs, climbed over my dirty laundry pile in the middle of my upstairs hallway (I had meant to start a load), logged onto my computer, dragged the file over to my email, and clicked “send.”
It was a 10-minute errand for her, but it meant the world to me. This teeny moment, alongside everything else from the week, made me reflect: the fact that I live in a community where we can all ask for favors on a minute’s notice and everyone treats it as ordinary and jumps to help – it’s awe-inspiring. And inspiring me to serve those around me more.
In this great big messy world we live in, we all need help, and we all need to help each other. Service is beauty. Service is truth. Service is the gospel of Jesus Christ. From stealth purchases to rotten refrigerators to emailed files, this is why I love being a Mormon.
Go forth and serve.
Comments
Stories like this one are the reason that I don’t like the aphorism “The church is true, but the people aren’t.” I say “Come for the church, but stay for the people.” We might originally be attracted to the teachings, but it’s really all about how these imperfect people try so hard to be good to each other, despite our flaws.
@AngelaC: Honestly, I’d be fine scrapping 80% of our doctrine and teachings in exchange for even more “how can we serve our families and communities today?” It’s where we truly shine.
The Gospel indeed.
OK, this makes me a little cranky. It’s a good story and I like it. Hurrah for the visiting teacher. (Seriously.) But told as a lesson on the greatness of Mormonism-in-practice, it’s a complicated pat on the back.
Mormonism in practice is an example of a highly communitarian group/society/culture/church, with relatively small well-defined communities (Wards and Branches). The individual service about which stories are often told are the natural and common fruits of communitarian thinking–for members of the community, for insiders.
There is much to appreciate in a communitarian ways. Of course, the dark side of communitarianism is insularity–boundaries tend to be strong and outsiders tend to be ignored–and too frequent rejection of individuals who do not fit the mold.
I am probably communitarian by nature and I like these stories. However, I am trying to learn to reach beyond the natural community in service to and inclusion of outsiders. I was raised on the Samaritan as a model. It seems to be a hard lesson for me. As Mormons we do reach outside our own insular communities, but the outreach looks to me like an expression of essential Christianity (and that’s a _good thing_). Not distinctly Mormon. And not so much in quantity or kind that it stands out within the larger Christian community. (To say nothing of practices and religions that make hospitality an important virtue.)
Ha, you can be contrarian if you want Christian. I totally agree that in any well-developed community and Christianity at large this sort of thing happens all the time, and in that sense we’re not unique. I still love it, appreciate that Mormons are so good at it, and want to seek to promote it everywhere.
I should add that Clayton Christensen is a saint. I know him, I’ve seen him in action, I’ve been part of the community in which he lugged a refrigerator. In a weak and failing way I tried to follow in his footsteps in a particular calling. May we all . . .
SO lovely. Thank you!