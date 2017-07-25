Trek Re-Enactments We’d Like to See, Ranked

by

It’s summer! It’s time to dust off the pioneer clothes! It’s time to walk some miles with carts! It’s time for well-intentioned stake leaders to pretend to be a mob and wake you up in the morning with gunfire! It’s time to explain in Sacrament meeting that you “get” your pioneer ancestors now! It’s TREK SEASON!

Steve and I were thinking about this and considered what sort of Trek Re-Enactments we’d really like to see.

As always, these rankings are authoritative.

A transporter accident causes a General Authority to be replaced with his Evil General Authority twin. Reginald Barclay tells Deanna Troi that her outfit turns her into living pornography. Data forgets to report his hometeaching from Stardate 41254.7. Captain Sisko threatens to toss the Ferengi missionaries out of the nearest airlock. Reginald Barclay seems despondent after Deanna Troi gets a normal Starfleet Suit. Keiko O’Brien complains to Miles that she’s the only woman in Starfleet Elder Riker hasn’t tried to hit on. Cmdr Joseph Smith of the Nauvoo faces off against the unscrupulous trader, Harry Mudd. Wesley Crusher forgets to wear a belt when passing the Sacrament for the first time. Worf defends his family by systematically assassinating each enemy of the house of Martok. While under the influence of a Bajoran orb, Jake Sisko discovers the fabled wagonload of Nephite plates on Talerian IV, each plate made of gold-pressed latinum and written in Reformed Klingon.

_____________________

Rejected Entries:

*Everyone is assimilated by the Borg and it looks an awful lot like Stake Conference.

*Kira and Odo discover that their love is forbidden by The Family Proc.

*Kirk vs the Gorn.