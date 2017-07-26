Succession in the Presidency: A Feature, a Bug, or Both?

by

Most of you I’m sure are familiar with the 1844 succession crisis. When Joseph was killed in the Carthage jail, who would then lead the Church? If his brother Hyrum had survived, as Assistant President it surely would have been him. There is a good chance it would have been Joseph’s son Joseph III if he had been older, but at the time he was but a young boy. There were various claimants by special or secret appointment, such as James Strang, or by virtue of the Council of Fifty. At the time the main decision was between Sidney Rigdon (by virtue of being a counselor in the First Presidency), or the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, represented by Brigham Young. Had this happened a decade earlier it likely would have been Sidney, but he had long been out of the loop and so the majority of the Saints in Nauvoo chose to follow the Apostles.

Why did the people choose the Twelve? A few possible reasons spring to mind:

The Apostles were probably the closest to Joseph’s then current theology, in particular including their work on the temple (and, not yet fully understood by the people, their involvement in polygamy).

The Apostles were poised to provide capable, seasoned leadership, which the Saints would desperately need. They had spent time leading the Church in England and Europe without having Joseph right there to lean on, experiences which would serve them well in their new role.

I don’t know if the people fully appreciated this at the time, but in retrospect at least being led by a body instead of an individual only has the potential to act as a hedge against potential nutjobs. We see this in the history of fundamentalist sects; when a single individual manages to wrest control from a council, it never ends well.

So there are certainly good things about church governance residing in the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve (hereafter loosely “Q15”). In such respects that kind of leadership may be said to be a feature of the faith.

In certain other respects, however, it might be said to be a bug. The following come to mind:

The Apostles were probably the closest to Joseph’s then current theology. The astute reader will note I already claimed this as a feature, but it is simultaneously a bug, as it meant the mountain Mormons would have to live and deal with polygamy and its cessation, which nearly tore the church apart. The prairie saints by going a different direction avoided the considerable trauma occasioned by the (now historical) practice of polygamy.

The Q15 continues to consist of very experienced and capable leaders. But almost by definition they are well past their prime and increasingly subject to the diseases of old age, such as dementia. We’ve developed mechanisms to deal with such physical infirmities (such as expanding the First Presidency), but these situations are never ideal. I would love to see some sort of a mandatory retirement age, but the only ones who can make that happen are the Q15 itself, and they’re so invested in the system as it stands I don’t see that ever happening (unless the Prophet himself were to pull a Pope Benedict).

The constitution of the Q15 by very old men is going to tend towards a very conservative world view. While some might see that as a feature; I personally do not. (For instance, the Q15 has struggled mightily to grasp and deal with this new age of LGBT rights.)

The practice of doing everything by unanimous vote (or not at all) is portrayed as a feature of our system. It suggests agreement, solidarity, unity, all good things. But such a practice can also reflect dominance by one or two individuals, who run roughshod over the others. Such a procedure also gives enormous power to any single Apostle who is willing to use it, as each Apostle in effect has a veto and can derail items that the majority supports. There is a reason you don’t see corporations being run this way; it’s the opposite of nimble in a fast-changing world.

Somehow we have developed a culture of GA worship, which is focused particularly on the Q15. And we have middle managers who lead by trying to guess what their superiors in the Q15 would want. This is not healthy organizationally.

Our current system of leadership by the Q15 has the potential to be a wonderful engine for diversity in the Church. The tremendous respect we have for our leaders (that sometimes spills over into worship as recited in the previous bullet point) could be used as a force for good. Imagine if we named diverse candidates to the Twelve. Some Mormons might not like that at first, but given the great respect they have for the institution I imagine the vast majority of members would go along with it. We would then get to know those people over the years, as we have done with President Uchtdorf, as they teach us in General Conference. And then one day decades later the president of the Church might be a black man, or a latino, or an Asian, or a whatever. (Or a woman; oops, scratch that, let’s not get crazy!). And the people would accept it because they had gotten used to that leadership and grown to love that person over the years. (But of course, this only works if we actually bring some diversity to the Q15 in the first place, which hasn’t happened yet.)

My impression is that the succession crisis was so very traumatic that now that we have a predictable, workable system in place, it would be almost impossible to change it. There is much that is good about that system, but also some problematic areas, especially in terms of health issues and organizational dynamics.

If you were the President of the Church and still in relative vigor and had the opportunity to change the system (whether by tweak or wholesale), what changes would you like to see?