Hypotheticals and Our Christian Duty

A quick hypothetical. (For those of you who didn’t attend law school, a law school hypothetical is a carefully constructed situation meant to tease out the implications of a rule or a law. The hypothetical itself isn’t meant to convey any truth value. What I mean is, please don’t argue for or against my hypothetical: it’s the consequences I’m interest in.)
Let’s imagine that it has been established that homosexual behavior (however you want to define that) is sinful. What do we, as members of the church and the ward, do when an LGBTQ individual comes to church? And what if it’s clear that that individual is participating in homosexual behavior (again, whatever we want to define that as)?
Confession: as best as I can tell, this is a pretty easy hypothetical; it seems to me it only allows for one answer: we welcome, love, and serve that individual. The scriptures are replete with admonitions to love and serve our neighbors. And there’s no way to define “neighbors” that doesn’t include the LGBTQ community.
Which brings me to a second (non-hypothetical) question: why do we so often fail at this basic Christian duty? Because we do fail at it, frequently.
I’m sure there are lots of reasons, actually, but one struck me as I read this piece by Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons. You should read the whole thing, but in high-level summary, he calls out the media for buying into a narrative that puts religious commitment in opposition to LGBTQ identity.
I suspect that’s a narrative that we largely buy into. We’re suspicious of our LGBTQ neighbors because we believe for some reason that their sexual orientation is incompatible with religious belief, so, if they’re coming, there must be some suspicious reason for that.
That’s absolutely wrong, though. (Or, in the lingo of the day, it’s “fake news.”) As Graves-Fitzsimmons explains, a”vibrant and growing religious and queer community exits.” While members of that community has no obligation to choose Mormonism as their religious home, we do have an obligation to welcome them. Are they sinners? Like the rest of us, yes. Irrespective of whether homosexual behavior is sinful, the LGBTQ community isn’t any different from the non-LGBTQ community in that regard—we all sin. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t need Jesus and the Atonement. After all, as He said, “They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick.”
It’s our duty to become like Christ; for me, I hope that someday someone will ask me, “Why do ye eat and drink with publicans and sinners?” Because that strikes me as the best way to know that I actually have followed His example.
[And n.b.: again, I’m not arguing that homosexual behavior, however you define it, is or is not sinful, or that it’s different in kind from, e.g., drinking coffee or not paying tithing. I hope we can be as welcoming to those who sin in other ways as I hope we can with the LGBTQ community and whatever sins they may bring to the table. But we’re particularly bad, I think, with the LGBTQ community, so that strikes me as a good place to start on our journey toward being Christlike.]
Comments
Sam, as a thought experiment (and as a fellow member of the bar) I have posed this same hypothetical to others in the past and when they struggle with it, I ask them to make the following modification; “Let’s imagine that it has been established that adultery (a different sexual behavior) is sinful. How would you feel about sharing a pew on Sunday with an adulterer, even one who is a recidivist?”
Most of the time church members express no compunction about welcoming the adulterer with open arms. But they don’t always conclude that they are obligated to accord the same consideration towards a member of the gay community. Or, if they do, it isn’t with the same level of enthusiasm or commitment.
Thanks for the highlighting the Graves-Fitzimmons piece. I look forward to reading it. Perhaps one of the reasons the media has bought into the narrative that puts religious commitment in opposition to LGBTQ identity is that so many of those who profess to be religious ostracize gay individuals from their houses of worship.
Thanks, FarSide!
Basic civility, we got that down.
A person needs to feel welcome and equal, but anything other than being welcome and equal is going to fail.
Thank you. So basic, and yet so many of us still miss it. We are not the ones who are supposed to do the judging.
From my experience, Mormons are pretty good at welcoming sinners in our pews, so long as we and the sinner can acknowledge (even implicitly) the sin. Come to church smelling of alcohol and cigarette smoke, and we will welcome you with open arms because there is an implicit understanding of the sin. That person must be coming to church because they want to get better and as they embrace the church they will give up their mutually acknowledged sins. And even if they are imperfect in giving up those sins, at least we all understand and agree upon the sinful behavior. But what makes your hypothetical difficult for many, I think, is that the sinning homosexual is likely to reject the notion that his or her behavior is sinful. This makes many Mormons uncomfortable. They feel that being too welcoming will somehow be a tacit agreement with the sinner’s rejection of the notion that homosexual behavior is sinful. I’m not sure how we help others get past that.
Todd, that’s entirely plausible. If that’s the case, though, we’re doing love-thy-neighbor wrong; the commandment to love our neighbors isn’t instrumental—that is, it’s not conditioned on their repenting and conforming to some set of values. It’s to love our neighbors, full stop.
So if you’re right, we need to do a better job explaining and understanding the Second Great Commandment.
First of all how do we know if they are sinners, gay or other wise? It’s not like we have visitors fill out a questionnaire before they enter the building. So, I think we welcome everyone and let those that deal with worthiness deal with it. Like stated, we’re all sinners so maybe we shouldn’t welcome ourselves.
An excellent post, and thought-provoking.
Here’s a similar but slightly different hypothetical:
Opposite-sex couple moves into the ward with their children, ages 7 and 10. Both parents are members of the church, on the records. They live together as a family and are outwardly affectionate to an average degree. They are not married, and decline to discuss their sex life with church leaders, but make clear that they have no intention of ever getting married.
What do we, as members of the church and the ward, do? What does the institutional church do?
Sam – I agree with you. But I think many would respond that condoning sin is not a loving response, particularly when the sin is egregious (as some have described homosexual behavior). Salvation requires repentance, which requires an understanding of the nature of our sins. So, if we welcome sinners without some sort of implicit understanding of the sin, then we are effectively condoning sinful behavior rather than encouraging the sort of repentance that leads to salvation. Thus, loving someone sometimes requires explicit rejection of their behavior, even if that may make them feel unwelcome (after all, that’s the idea many of us have of heaven; our sins keep us out because we won’t feel welcome there in our sinful state).
BTW – I don’t agree with this. I find that all sorts of bad behavior can be justified as a form of love. But I think that’s the sort of love that has been modeled to us from the top down, particularly when it comes to the question of homosexuality. So yes, I agree that we have to do better at explaining and understanding the Second Great Commandment. I think we have a lot of work to do in that regard.
The thing is that the LDS church formally labeled homosexuals as apostates. The sin in question isn’t sexual sin – it’s apostasy. While I don’t see it that way, if the average church goer thinks the person next to them is proactively destroying their religion, the label “apostate” almost gives them permission to shun.
Does this welcoming include editing lessons and sermons not to mention that homosexual behavior is a sin?
If I recall correctly, Nathaniel Givens posted something awhile back at T&S that addresses why this hypothetical is difficult for many members. The whole need not a physician, but what about those that don’t acknowledge or don’t believe that they are sick? It is offensive to many LGBTQ to suggest that their behavior and/or how they see themselves is sin and that is a major point of difference. The reason you are even posing your hypothetical is because the status of homosexual behavior as sin is contested in the minds of some.
We don’t bar the doors, we don’t give them the Forrest Gump on the bus treatment. We can offer them service, we can give them home/visiting teachers, etc. But in the mean time, like an unmarried heterosexual couple, they are limited in what they can do and we are limited in how much we can involve them.
Toad, Read the policy again. It did not label homosexuals apostates. It included only same-sex married folks in the definition of “apostate” “for purposes of” mandatory disciplinary councils without specifying dictating the result of such councils. Same-sex cohabitation without same-sex marriage is not included in that special purpose definition of “apostacy.”
It seems that not only should we be loving and welcoming, but also that we should not assume our LGBTQ neighbors who are attending are engaging in homosexual behavior. Your hypothetical assumes that it’s clear they are, so maybe I’m arguing against your hypothetical, but it seems central to your questions. Because it seems that the church is asking us not to assume any behavior–the leadership doesn’t in regards to worthiness issues. Likewise we shouldn’t judge that a recidivist adulterer that attends has suspicious motives either. Until he starts advocating open marriages, or the queer attendee starts advocating for same-sex marriage in their sacrament meeting talks or later in the day in their classes, the welcome they receive should be judgment free. This gets to your second question as to why we fail to be loving and welcoming. Members have an aversion to apostates, which they see as the logical conclusion of where the lifestyle will lead, to same-sex marriage.
“So, if we welcome sinners without some sort of implicit understanding of the sin, then we are effectively condoning sinful behavior rather than encouraging the sort of repentance that leads to salvation.”
I know you said that you don’t agree with the above, but it does point out what I think is one of the underlying issues: people are scared to be open to gay members because they are afraid that their actions with be interpreted (by who knows who?) as condoning sin. Two issues with that:
First, look to the example of Jesus. While he didn’t flinch to call out sin in those who held positions of political or cultural power, he didn’t let fear of being misinterpreted as condoning sin stop him from doing the things that led people to think he was condoning sin–eating with tax collectors and prostitutes, etc. With the woman in adultery, he didn’t even acknowledge that she had sinned in front of the crowd, but waited until they were all gone to do that in a private conversation with her. He didn’t make a big show about not condoning sin, either, for example, by saying loudly “I want anyone listening to understanding that I’m not condoning this woman’s sinful lifestyle choices” before extending mercy and welcome to her. So while we stand against sin, I don’t think this fear of being misunderstood to condone sin is something we should let motivate our actions. “Love thy neighbor” is a commandment. “Make sure that while loving your neighbor, nobody could possibly misunderstand you as approving your neighbor’s sin” is not.
Second, as a practical matter, come on. Does anyone really think that the church’s position that gay sex is a sin is in question? Does anything really think that welcoming gay members in love would be reasonably understood as overruling the church’s very clear statements on that issue? Please.
sgnm – your new hypotheticals are interesting.
1st – what do ward members do? if they are Christ-like members they should treat this couple as any other couple in my opinion.
2nd – what does the institutional church do? The new handbook requires the bishop or stake to hold a disciplinary council. The bishop can choose to ignore it (which I think probably happens often outside of the Utah / Idaho / AZ corridor), or they can hold a disciplinary council the result of which can be anything from nothing to excommunication. The 7 year old probably can’t be baptized.
I think the biggest difficulty in this thought experiment is in how we think about people who have been (or who we believe should be) excommunicated. We’re really bad at this, no matter what the perceived sin. Sure, we can take a little smoking, swearing, or drinking, but they really aren’t in the same league.
When the Church has rules as to what is unacceptable, it’s really hard for the members to be more accepting.
Toad. Again you mischaracterize the Handbook 1 (6.7.2). It does not require a disciplinary council in the case of sgnm’s hypothetical. It says that one “may be necessary”. This is in significant contrast to 6.7.3 setting out cases where one is “mandatory.”
My daughter and her wife are perfect examples. It is not my job to preach repentance. It is my job to show love and support. A stake leader once shared with me this is the only way to share the Savior’s love.
JR – as much as I hold out hope in the “loopholes” of the policies toward LGBT, more often than not the result is excommunication. We even have Trans members excommunicated for transitioning (which is not necessarily “elective”) then their spouses threatened with excommunication for not divorcing and continuing to live with them.
I’m glad there are loopholes in the policies. I just wish they were being used more, or at all.
I would not characterize them as “loopholes.” I think they are intentional (which is not the same as thinking their intention is appropriate). I suspect you are right that excommunication is the result more often than not, but it is in part the rampant toad-like mischaracterizations of the policy that contribute to that.
We seem to be losing some older traditions that have allowed for people on the fringes of the church to be accepted as part of the Mormon community. The concept of “jack Mormons” is one such tradition, and it’s one that I almost never hear about anymore. These traditions have their severe limitations, to be sure, but they also have great advantages. It is very sad to lose traditions that help us to accept others, even in limited ways.
I suspect that when Mormonism was isolated in the Rocky Mountain region, it was both convenient and necessary to find ways to include a wide range of people in the community even if they weren’t believing or observant Mormons. Now that Mormons are no longer isolated, the need for boundary maintenance has become much greater. To preserve a strong sense of our separateness (which we confuse with righteousness), we choose to push people away instead of finding ways to include them, as we might have in the past. The people we are most likely to push away are those we fear.
As is so often the case, I think part of the cure for this is a more frequent discussion of love as the key to the life of a believer. I would also like to hear explicit discussion of issues around boundary maintenance. We talk a lot about preserving our distinctiveness as Mormons, but we never talk about the problems that this creates for inviting others into our community.
Reactions:
1. The question is overbroad, incorrectly generalizing the “we.” In fact there is quite a variety in how “we” treat LGBTQ persons at Church. There’s a growing community of outspoken advocates and allies in the pews on Sunday. There is a too small number of LGBTQ persons among the “we” by any identifier you care to name. And there is an often quiet group of close-in loyal members who have a good friend or a brother or a nephew who’s gay, who just don’t fit your stereotype of “fail at it frequently” because they know better.
2. The fail at it stuff, when it happens, *feels* like treating LGBTQ persons individually or as a married couple as a disease vector. Like it’s catching somehow. That needs to change.
Theory:
My general theory is that standard Mormon cosmology doesn’t have a place for LGBTQ persons, and denial is sometimes easier than growth. Some of us find it easier to pretend that LGBTQ persons don’t exist or aren’t real, than to do the work necessary to upgrade our understanding of creation. And if one finds comfort in denial, then a real genuine gay person in the next seat over is a problem.
Sam, I’m completely sympathetic with your message and personally agree, but this post is a textbook example of why “liberals” often can’t communicate rational points to “conservatives.” It assumes away the context in favor of an abstraction, when context is really important.
Interesting empirical note in regards to LGBT religiosity: some evidence (although somewhat dated) suggests that gay men are actually more religious than straight men : Sherkat, Darren E. “Sexuality and religious commitment in the United States: An empirical examination.” Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion 41, no. 2 (2002): 313-323.
We should love… and keep all the commandments. Another of those commandments is also to preach repentance (D&C 6, D&C 11, Mosiah 25) and seeing that there be no iniquity among us (D&C 20:54- a specific priesthood responsibility, Moroni 6:7 – church in general).
What do we do when a LBGTQ member shows up? Well when they walk in the door I have no way of knowing if they are LBGTQ or not… so a loving welcome and acceptance is priority. Once it is “clear that that individual is participating in homosexual behavior” then a loving call to repentance is required. Not sure how that would be made “clear” to me outside of the person telling me “I’m an active homosexual.”
The “no iniquity among us” doesn’t mean drive the person away, but would be much preferred to have the person stop the iniquity. That is true of all iniquity and not just sexual ones. If the person leaves because they don’t think repentance is necessary (as mentioned already) then that is on them. I allow all men to worship as they please, and if it please them to leave, then that’s fine.
“a loving call to repentance is required”
As a sinner myself, thank you for showing me the exit.
Yeah, Jax, I’m not convinced that it’s my right or responsibility to call others to repentance. Rather, I’m responsible for repenting of my sins and for loving those around me.
Does a bishop/stake president/area authority face additional responsibilities? Sure, though those additional responsibilities don’t abrogate their Christian charge to love their neighbors as themselves (which, it strikes me, means to love them even if we know their sins, given that I know my own sins very well).
Part of our charge in loving our neighbor, I believe, is to love her with her sins, not in spite of her sins. And part of our charge is to actually engage with those who sin, whether that sin is lack of tithepaying or having sex outside of marriage or (perish the thought) (no, seriously, I can’t stand the smell of smoke) smoking.
I’m afraid that, to the extent we encourage people to the exit through our lack of love and compassion, we fail the second-most-important test we have in this life.