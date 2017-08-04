by

So last night I’m sitting on the couch with a fairly new iPad in my lap. (I recently upgraded my phone, and they threw the pad in for a nominal amount. I’ve never used one before, so I’m still getting used to it.) All of a sudden this video popped up on the screen. I recognized the space as being Writ and Vision in Provo. It was a roundtable discussion of that new Kofford book on apologetics, featuring Blair Van Dyke, Stephen Smoot, Joe Spencer, Amanda Brown and Loyd Erickson.[1]

The roundtable as it opened in my tablet was in medias res,[2] and I was just in time for the question “Is there a difference between good and bad apologetics, and if so, what is it?” I didn’t quite catch all the responses, but some I remember were along the following lines:

As Blair Hodges has said in the MI context, there’s still a role for apologetics, just not of the smash mouth variety. Neal A. Maxwell said we need to be sufficiently humble to acknowledge when we come up short and try to do better. Acknowledge when you’re wrong; practice humility and gentleness.

If you’re going to do it, stay up to date with the state of the art.

The best apologetics should cause us to realize we need to think harder about this matter, that we need to change.

So I thought for a few minutes about how I would answer the question. My first thought was that I don’t really like thinking of a particular apologetic as being either good or bad in an absolute sense, but rather as being relatively so; that is, there are better and worse apologetics.

I also had a couple of other thoughts. One was that ideally you should be playing chess, not checkers, in that you should know the issues and counterarguments well enough that you anticipate them and structure your argument to seamlessly account for them. Another was that apologists need to pay more attention to the defensibility of their arguments. Just because an argument works formally doesn’t mean it is necessarily truly defensible. (Even though I’m not a litigator, I am an attorney.)

But the dominant thought that occurred to me was that for me, some of the strongest apologetics I have encountered do not simply address an issue, they first reframe it.

An illustration of what I mean that comes to mind is Stirling Adams’ review of two books: David M. Goldenberg, The Curse of Ham: Race and Slavery in Early Judasim, Christianity, and Islam and Stephen R. Haynes, Noah’s Curse: The Biblical Justification of American Slavery, which appears in BYU Studies 44/1 (2005): 157-69, available here.

In form this is not an intentional apologetic at all; it is simply a book review (although it’s more than a typical review and is more in the nature of a review essay, complete with endnotes). But it consciously is making a certain argument: that the historical practice of the priesthood and temple ban was originally grounded not in Mormon distinctives, but rather in a very widely held understanding of the curse of Genesis personalities (Cain, Noah, Ham, Canaan) as applying to blacks and the reason they were subject to slavery. In the Genesis account of the curse of Canaan, there is no reference to dark skin, or to skin color at all, and Noah does not say the curse would apply to Canaan’s descendants. There is no evidence ancient Jews viewed Africans as cursed. These books trace how the curse idea arose historically, and the influence it had in justifying slavery in the American south.

A straightforward apologetic of the priesthood/temple ban would (try to) defend the decision of BY to institute the ban and of later prophets to keep it in place. But Adams doesn’t go that apologetic route; rather, he completely reframes the issue. These books demonstrate that what Brigham Young did was not distinctive at all, but was reflective of pervasive Christian thought of the time. Understanding this doesn’t justify or excuse what Brother Brigham did, but it does make his action far more understandable for its time.

A traditional apologetic defending the ban is well nigh impossible to make (well). But this reframing gave me more of a sense of sympathy for Brother Brigham and the world view in which he was enmeshed. This wasn’t his own strange and distinctive view, it was the commonly accepted knowledge of the day. Of course, the history of the ban is rife with missed opportunities to correct a great injustice; that it took until 1978 does not reflect well on us as a people.

I still remember when I first read the Adams review, what an “Aha” moment it was for me. It made so much sense to me and caused me to see the origins of the ban in a new light. Funny story: some years later I was at some public event, I don’t recall where or for what, and I’m sitting next to this guy and somehow one of those books came up. And so I start gushing to this guy about this great review I had read of that book in BYU Studies, and describing the history of the idea. He smiles for a while and then he finally lets on that he was Stirling Adams, the author of that very review(!) That was pretty funny.[3] But I’m happy he got to see me gush my genuine enthusiasm for what he had done.

So anyway, that’s my example of a better apologetic.

[1] The Kofford folks will be pleased to know this bit of promotion worked; I just now ordered a copy.

[2] I have since gone back and watched the part of the video I missed from the beginning. You can find it on Kofford’s Facebook page.

[3] We later would serve on the Dialogue board together.