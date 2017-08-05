Silent Notes Taking

by

Stephen Smoot is a BYU alumnus and current graduate student in Near and Middle Eastern Civilizations at the University of Toronto. He is also a Mormon blogger who writes at Ploni Almoni: Mr. So-and-So’s Mormon Blog. His writings on Mormon topics have also appeared, among other places, with the Interpreter Foundation and Book of Mormon Central. You can catch him on Twitter at @stephen_smoot. We’re pleased he agreed to share this post.

A few days ago I received a message from a friend of mine that I had known since I was a Freshman at BYU. It started out nonchalantly enough with him asking about how much longer I was going to be in Provo before returning to Canada for school. Eventually he got around to dropping some hints that things weren’t quite right. He mentioned feelings of loneliness and being directionless in life, and added that he felt awkward in his YSA ward and struggled with church attendance. He asked if I would be able to chat about some things he had on his mind, since he knew me, had followed me on social media, and felt like I was “a chill guy” he could be safe and somewhat vulnerable with. I happily agreed to be a listening ear.

That’s when my friend let me know that he was gay. He hastened to add that he was not critical or dissatisfied with church doctrine–––not “one of those radicals” who protested on Temple Square–––but that he was nevertheless struggling. He was having a hard time fitting in his YSA ward because of constantly being “drilled to get married in the temple or to go on dates.” My friend also intimated that his family background added a complicated layer to his experience, and how he was coming to resent having to “do it alone” when it came to his career and other life decisions. From what I gathered during our conversation, my friend wanted to find a way to make his religious and sexual identities compatible. That is, he wanted to make being a gay Mormon work . . . somehow. But, he realized the very real difficulties in doing such, as he would have a number of forces pulling him in different directions.

The next morning after our initial conversation, as I was pondering what we had discussed, there suddenly came to my mind a few thoughts in response to what my friend had told me. First, it occurred to me how I had known my friend during basically my entire time at BYU without having even the slightest idea that he was gay. Up until the very moment that he told me, I had never even thought to assume he was not straight. (Shows how good my gaydar must be, amiright?) This in turn prompted me to remember that there are closeted LGBTQ friends and family in our community right now who are looking around to see whom they can trust.

I don’t say this at all to congratulate myself, as I know I have plenty of room for improvement, but my friend reached out to me, as he made clear, because he had known me and observed me over the years and had come to trust me. Again, all without my slightest awareness. I love the hymn “Do What is Right,” and especially the line, “Angels above us are silent notes taking / Of ev’ry action; then do what is right!” The same, it’s safe to say, is true of queer folk who are “silent notes taking” of who is or could potentially be an ally and a friend. As such, I’m convinced it’s critical that we should live our lives in such a way that a closeted queer friend might look to us as someone they might one day be able to come out to.

This means we should be careful with what words we use, what jokes we make, and what comments we make at work, social gatherings, or in church.

This means taking time to hear and understand the experiences, needs, and feelings of LGBTQ individuals.

Very importantly to help at-risk LGBTQ youth, this means standing up to homophobia, bullying, and derision, even when we might think it’s “safe” and no queer person is going to notice our passivity (or worse, participation).

In our Mormon spaces (such as our church meetings), this means following the example of the Savior by showing love and fellowship to LGBTQ members of the church. This means staying current with what the church does (and doesn’t!) teach about same-sex attraction. The Mormon and Gay website is especially important in this regard, as it provides easy access to official church teachings on this matter.

This means paying attention when General Authorities such as Elder Jeffrey R. Holland emphasize during General Conference that we should not assume that sexual orientation will “somehow miraculously change” if you or they just have enough faith, and that “there is room for those with differing sexual attractions” in the church.

This means making church a welcoming environment for LGBTQ members to feel valued and needed. To make them feel like they can and are contributing their talents to the cause of Zion.

This means finding ways that we can “liken” the scriptures so they might speak to the experiences of LGBTQ members “for our profit and learning” (1 Nephi 19:23).

In our YSA wards, this means maybe pumping the brakes just a bit on the sometimes-fanatical drive to focus solely on marriage and dating. This is not to diminish that (heterosexual) marriage is a big deal in Mormonism. Rather, it’s merely to remember that beating a young single adult over the head with the marriage stick–––especially when they might be gay, bisexual, or asexual–––can do a lot of harm and create a lot of resentment. Jesus taught that the two great commandments are to love God with all of our heart, might, mind, and strength, and to love our neighbor as ourselves (Matthew 22:35–40; Mark 12:28–34). We cannot fulfill the second great commandment if we’re too busy trying to make sure our neighbor measures up to all our immediate expectations.

There is nothing in the gospel of Jesus Christ that is homophobic, or which would lend itself to homophobic action or rhetoric, so we should be ever watchful against allowing such to seep into our culture and discourse. Additionally, with our doctrine that “all human beings—male and female—are created in the image of God,” each being “a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents” with “a divine nature and destiny,” we have tremendous potential to be LGBTQ allies by showing queer persons the love, dignity, and friendship they deserve by divine birthright.

When it comes to being supportive of those with same-sex attraction, “nobody should be more loving and compassionate” than the Latter-day Saints, taught Elder Quentin L. Cook. “Let us be at the forefront in terms of expressing love, compassion, and outreach.”

As I was just reminded, there are indeed many seen and unseen who are “silent notes taking.” Both in heaven and around us here on earth.