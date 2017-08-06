Resurrection

by

As a Mormon raised on the 2nd Article of Faith, I believed that the principle of individual responsibility made the concept of an inherited “original sin” incoherent. We each, I thought, came into the world as blank slates, given eight years to develop the capacity for accountability—at which point baptism gave us a clean start, just in case. From then on, we bore the responsibility of acting well, with repentance and weekly sacrament participation to take care of our inevitable mistakes. With Christ’s help, we would be capable of living in the world as good people.

It’s not that I disbelieve any of this now, exactly. Still, I’ve recently found myself telling people that I believe in original sin. I always hasten to clarify that it’s not the Augustinian seminally-transmitted version of original sin that has won my assent. I don’t believe that my veins flow with depravity born from Adam’s fall, and I don’t believe that newborn babies carry its taint. I do believe, though, that our common humanity has a dark side that none of us escapes.

My changed beliefs came as a result of reading about sexual violence. I’ve learned, for instance, of a man who would stake out his victims’ apartments for months, so that he could plan the perfect moment to strike. He took care to commit his crimes in different jurisdictions, exploiting the weaknesses of inter-departmental police communication so that he could rape with impunity. And the police questioned one of his victims in such a way that she herself came to believe that she had hallucinated her assault.

Surely, though, that is an extraordinary case, the sort of thing for which we have the word “inhuman.” What troubles me, however, is its kinship with the subtler forms of sexism, such as the version of consent that’s about women giving men permission to do what they want. The difference here is one of degree: the sociopathic rapist obviously does not care about whether or not his victim wants a stranger to disrupt her sleep with an act of violence, but neither does the guy who, without subterfuge, gets a girl to “put out” particularly care about her own sexual desires. This latter is a lesser form of dehumanization, but it is a dehumanization nonetheless.

To be human is to be ten thousand ways vulnerable. Most obviously, we’re all mortal and subject to a death whose timing we cannot know, but more profoundly, we’re vulnerable in that life proves so complex that we can only fantasize about responding to it adequately. We have a nasty and (for all I can tell) inescapable habit of finding ways to treat people we don’t like as though they’re less than human. For that matter, we even do this to people we like, far too much of the time.

The kind of original sin I’m talking about consists in our inability to love our neighbors as ourselves—and, going deeper, maybe also to love ourselves as ourselves, the way that God loves us. Whether we’re born with that inability or not, it gets us all quite firmly in its grip before terribly long. Maybe we get baptized at age eight because by then we’ve properly learned how to hate, or at least to be jerks in a million petty ways. Sweet as my kids are, they have it in them. They learned it in part from watching me.

I believe that Jesus’ death on the cross answers this kind of original sin, but not in the way that the usual atonement theories suggest. He was not a ransom paid for us; his death did not satisfy divine justice; and it certainly wasn’t an example that he wanted us to follow (although maybe, with caveats, it could be). Rather, the cross is about abjection, where God became the subhuman that we make other people all the time.

Flagellating ourselves about the injury we’ve done to Jesus in this way misses the point, which is, rather, this quite simple call from him to us: stop crucifying people, including yourselves.

This doesn’t mean that we should stop feeling bad when we mistreat other people. Instead, it means that there’s a real difference between beating ourselves up about it (“Someone needs to pay for my mistakes, and it should probably be me”) and letting the natural discomfort of our mistakes work in us to make us better people. Or, put another way, it’s the difference between straining toward the inner peace you desire and trusting that the divine image in you will find its way through the clouds. The straining is oriented toward death—”If I just think positive thoughts, I can kill this bad feeling dead dead DEAD”—while the trust is oriented toward life.

This life—the abundant life that Jesus came to bring—is a kind of resurrection. We begin to be resurrected when we give Jesus’ message through life instead of death: “Stop crucifying people. Live! Live so that we can all live together! Won’t you come and share life with me? I want to share it with you.”

The thing about the abundant life is that nobody can live it alone. Paul, with his metaphor of the body of Christ, understood this, and so did Joseph Smith, with all his talk of Zion and sealing theology. I gain my life only by nurturing yours. It’s all of us or none of us: we may have to wait a long time for some people, but they are worth it. And who knows: it could be that they’re the ones waiting on us.

Maybe the other kind of resurrection—the one where we rise from the grave and live again—is real, too. I don’t know about that. The amount I still have to learn about love makes me think I’ll need the extension. But I absolutely believe in the resurrection that happens every time we treat somebody a little bit better than our first instincts would have led us to do.

The cross attests that trying to love people is going to expose you to a whole lot of sorrow, but the Christian message is that Golgotha was a way station to the Empty Tomb. Love means looking sorrow in the face and responding with tenderness, which is pretty hard to do if you’re too busy wallowing in the sorrow. Life is not rebellion against death: it’s what’s left over after death has done its worst.

Jesus showed us the way, yes, but I also believe that, through prayer and the attendant work of the Spirit, he can change our hearts. If love is about being present to people in their hard times, he knows something about that, and he can teach us how to do it better. All we have to do is open our hearts and trust.

He says to us: “Come, share this life with me. All of you. There’s enough and to spare.”

Do we dare say Yes?