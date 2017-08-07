When Satan Was a Trickster

About a week before he went into the MTC, my son, who had been studying the scriptures earnestly like a good missionary should, came down stairs with a look of amazement on his face and said, “dad, guess what I just figured out: the Book of Genesis never actually says that the serpent was Satan. It just says it was a snake.”
That meant, of course, that it was time for “the talk.” It went something like this.
Satan, my son, was a fairly late addition to the Hebrew scriptures. When the Book of Genesis was first set down, there was no concept of a being of utter darkness and evil. The God of these people, Yahweh, was plenty scary. But as Yahweh came to be seen ever more as a good and loving father figure, they needed a place to put all of the evil scary things that were once a part of God. And it didn’t hurt that the Jews at this time were deeply influenced by the Persians, who were theological dualists, meaning that they had a figure of of ultimate evil (Ahriman) to oppose their otherwise monotheistic God (Ahura Mazda).
Even in the Book of Job, which was written around 500 years after the earliest Genesis texts, Satan is not yet the Prince of Darkness. He is not even Satan. He is “the satan,” a member of God’s court who functions something like a prosecuting attorney combined with a store detective—he goes throughout the kingdom looking for people who are disloyal to the King (God in this case) and then prosecutes them before God for their disloyalty.
So we risk misreading the opening chapters of Genesis rather badly if we insist on seeing the serpent as a figure of ultimate evil. That is what the Christian (and Mormon) traditions have made the story, but it was not at all what the people who first told the story had in mind.
To understand what they did have in mind, we need to talk for a minute about the “trickster,” a character-type in nearly every culture’s folklore. The trickster is an agent of neither good nor evil. Rather, he (and, very infrequently, she) introduces chaos and randomness into a system that is stable and predictable. Tricksters are extremely important to the narrative component of mythic beliefs: without them, there can be no story, just a lot of perfect gods and perfect people being perfect.
Tricksters are the ones who get the ball rolling. The Greek Titan Prometheus was acting as a trickster when he stole fire and gave it to humanity, just as Sun Wukong, the Chinese Monkey King was when he trashed the Taoist heaven. And remember Maui—the guy who stole the Mother’s Heart in Moana—he was a trickster figure too. Big time. Often, the tricksters are talking animals, such as Anansi the Spider in African mythology or Coyote in Native American folk tales. They have become cartoon characters in our own media-saturated era. Bugs Bunny (a direct descendant of the Br’er Rabbit of the American South) was the pre-eminent trickster figure of my generation. For yours, I think, the most obvious example was Bart Simpson.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that Satan wasn’t real, or that there isn’t evil in the world, or even that Satan was not part of the story of the Creation and the Fall. What I am saying, though, is that this is not a good way to read the earliest accounts that we have of those events. As you know, I am often less interested in reading the scriptures to find out what really happened in a historical sense and more interested in understanding what we can get out of the stories as they are told. For me, stories matter.
This is why I think that it is important to understand the Creation story in Genesis as a trickster story. When we read it this way, we see something very different than the normal Christian version of the story, which is so concerned with fitting a later version of Satan into the story that it misses almost everything important about it.
Tricksters, as I said, introduce chaos and randomness (which are not the same things, by the way, ask my good friend Steven Peck to explain the difference some day) into an otherwise stable order. In terms of narrative, stable orders are no good. They are predictable, stagnant, and boring. The Eden of Genesis is a stable as stories get: nobody worked, nobody got sick, nobody did much of anything. And, noticeably, there were no other characters in the drama: just Adam, Eve, and a perfect God.
And then the serpent shows up, and, all of a sudden, we get a story. Things happen. The plot moves forward. Adam and Eve come into conflict with God, and then they have children, and we get all the bad stuff like murder and sex and incest and death and destruction. But we also get all of the good stuff, like covenants and chosen people and prophets. But more than anything else, we get stuff. Stories. People to whom things happen. Without the serpent, the Bible would have been a very boring book.
And human life would have been very boring too—just a couple of people in a garden eating all of the approved fruits who didn’t even know that they were naked.
More than any other Christian denomination, Latter-day Saints believe that what Adam and Eve did in the Garden of Eden was actually a good thing. This is the essence of Jacob’s sermon in 2 Nephi:
And now, behold, if Adam had not transgressed he would not have fallen, but he would have remained in the garden of Eden. And all things which were created must have remained in the same state in which they were after they were created; and they must have remained forever, and had no end. And they would have had no children; wherefore they would have remained in a state of innocence, having no joy, for they knew no misery; doing no good, for they knew no sin. But behold, all things have been done in the wisdom of him who knoweth all things. Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy. (22-25)
As you interact with other Christians, on your mission and afterwards, you will get a sense of how different this belief is than the understanding of the Fall in other traditions. For Mormons, the Fall is an unqualified good thing.
Which is why your observation that the Book of Genesis does not actually say that the serpent is Satan is so important. It was never the intention of those who told the story to suggest that Adam and Eve were tempted by the incarnation of evil. That view of Satan did not develop until hundreds of years after the text had been set down. They were not tempted by an evil one, but tricked by a trickster into producing the story that we are still a part of today.
