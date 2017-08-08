by

So today, two sorts of explosive news: first, that a prominent general authority has been excommunicated, and second, that Donald Trump is going to rain "fire and fury" upon North Korea if they should threaten the United States again.

These two events make me ask: does prayer work?

James tells us (chapter 5):

Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. Elijah was a human being like us, and he prayed fervently that it might not rain, and for three years and six months it did not rain on the earth. Then he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain and the earth yielded its harvest.

Can prayer prevent the world from ending? Can prayer change remove my addiction? Can it keep our friends righteous, our water clean, our families safe? When we look at the question specifically — e.g., can prayer actually help us to return to our homes in safety — it starts to look like a little more of a stretch. Does God really intervene on such a micro-level? Does God intervene in our lives at all, finding keys and making food nutritious? Skeptics — and rational thinkers — say no. Those who think about the problems of evil underlying the notion of an interventionist God also hesitate to say. After all, what does it say about a God who is helping me on my law school exams, while letting refugee toddlers drown and while millions are on the brink of starvation?

Despite the folly of prayer, God commands us to pray, to call upon Him in the name of His Son. God tells to to pray these minute prayers, to put before God the taunting improbability of granting our supplication. Why are we asked to offer these prayers when they are so impossible?

But the Gospel is impossible. It is impossible that a man should be killed and rise from the dead. It is impossible that our sins be wiped away. It is impossible that we should expect to be resurrected. It is all impossible. None of it makes sense. We live in impossibility. God tells us that we will overcome the world. That faith can move mountains. We swim in these waters whenever we study the words of Christ or when we read the testaments of Him. We are comfortable with this impossibility, or at least we recognize it, when we seek forgiveness of our sins and we feel that the Holy Ghost dwells within us.

This is a bit of a dodge. Yes, God can speak to my heart and tell me, "you are loved, you are forgiven," but that doesn’t answer the question of if, why or how God intervenes in more "conventional" matters. I don’t know. It doesn’t make sense. But, in keeping with scriptural injunctions, I must recognize the hand of God in my life. This presupposes that God has a hand in my life, that He has guided me, protected me, answered my prayers. And I believe He has. So the "if" question is answered, at least for me. The "how" is not always plain. And the "why" we may never know at all.

So, I’ll pray that we can avoid nuclear holocaust. I must do that, because I only have so many options available to me on that point. And I’ll pray for our Church leaders, because I want good leaders that are inspired by God. And I’ll pray for James Hamula, who is likely feeling in the gall of bitterness, alone and weak. And I’ll pray for my family, my home, and my own soul. Perhaps the act of prayer in itself is enough to make a difference, at least in changing my perspective to be more charitable, more open, and more obedient to God’s will. Faith brings me to have hope that it all really works.