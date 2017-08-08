If she asks for tacos, give a salad?

“Ye will not suffer that the beggar putteth up his petition to you in vain, and turn him out to perish. Perhaps thou shalt say: The man has brought upon himself his misery; therefore I will stay my hand, and will not give unto him of my food, nor impart unto him of my substance that he may not suffer, for his punishments are just—But I say unto you, O man, whosoever doeth this the same hath great cause to repent…For behold, are we not all beggars?” (Mosiah 4 16:19)
Lived Christianity is … difficult. In a multitude of everyday encounters, I either genuinely don’t know, or my natural instinct is not to follow, how Christ would act.
I’ve dubbed these my moral “dilemmas of the day.”
Take yesterday. The poor often congregate near where I work. My office is in a gentrifying area — upscale cafes serving business professionals are popping up next to downtrodden public housing and shelters. Nearly every day, someone asks me for help.
I’m terribly imperfect and inconsistent at actually helping (to say nothing of acknowledging their existence as human beings). But there is one pattern I try to follow. If I’m out grabbing lunch or dinner, and someone asks politely (not by cat-calling) for food (not money), I offer to buy them a meal.
That pattern may itself evince too much judgment for my neighbors. But nonetheless, here’s how it played out yesterday:
I escaped my office, intending to grab a Sweetgreen salad for dinner. As I was approaching the shop, a woman politely asked if I could help get her something to eat.
I hesitated for a second, before remembering I want to accommodate requests like these.
“I’m about to get a salad — do you want a salad?” I asked.
“Oh,” her face fell. “I was hoping for Chipotle tacos.” (There was a Chipotle next door to the Sweetgreen.)
“I’m sorry, but I’m not going to Chipotle, and I don’t have any cash — but I can get you a salad,” I offered again.
“That’s all right,” she declined. “I’ll be ok.”
I bid her a good day and went on to get my salad, then returned to work. But this mini-drama was still nagging at me. Was there a more Christian way I could have acted?
So I posed my moral dilemma to my Facebook friends. And, to my fascination, they split approximately evenly between “offering a salad was itself generous, and exactly right,” and “Jesus would have taken an extra five minutes out of his day to get this woman tacos.”
Especially after hearing the reflections of friends who have been poor, homeless, and hungry, I think the “tacos” have it. As two remarked:
If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent? (Luke 11:11)…or if she asks for a taco, will she give her a salad?
Here’s my public commitment to do better. The next time I offer a meal, I’ll do my best to accommodate the specific meal my neighbor requests. Compassion is worth the mild inconvenience.
Comments
Your friends’ use of that scripture in Matthew isn’t resonating with me, in part because you can’t eat stones, and Leviticus commands not to eat snakes. This seems like the sort of verse I’d pull out if, instead of food, you’d offered the hungry woman a new pair of socks or a library card.
That said, I admire the thoughtfulness of your post and your desire to be more compassionate.
Seems like providing food from Chipotle would be exactly like giving a serpent. Both will bite you in the butt.
Great question as I struggle with similar things myself. For my own salvation, I’ve come to decide that the fact that one struggles to do the right thing is the most important factor (as long as action is actually taken. An academic struggle is not enough). For the hungry person, I too would try to accommodate what they are asking for when I can as this seems the greater charity and kindness. But at the same time recognizing that this person is not on death’s door because of hunger and if my best in the moment (offering the salad) isn’t ‘good enough’ for them, then that’s not a failure of mine.
Oof, that is very difficult. I have sometimes been told “I don’t like that” or given an annoyed side-eye when I’ve offered food to people who are begging. It leaves me with a feeling of both offense and inadequacy and makes me not want to reach out the next time. I know the point of giving charity is not to make myself feel good but to make others feel good, but is it still charity if it makes me feel bad or like I’m being taken advantage of? Asking what Jesus would do is tricky here – Jesus blessed the loaves and fishes in front of him, he didn’t conjure up chicken and hummus out of thin air. There is, of course, no comment about how the meal was received. We just assume everyone was grateful regardless of whether they liked it or not, but I’m sure there must have been people there who didn’t like it. For my own self, I don’t want to fall into the trap of judging someone for their wants, but I also don’t like the feeling of being dictated to when I’m trying to do a favor. But then the very framing of it as “doing a favor” makes me feel even more judgy and uncharitable. Darn unequal society.
Years ago I bought a homeless guy a cup of coffee on a freezing cold day and was pretty heavily criticized by close LDS friends for it. The way I saw it, ideally, it would be great if we all lived the word of wisdom, but this guy hadn’t made any commitments to God or to a community to not drink coffee, and it was cold, and it warmed him up. Telling him “no I won’t buy you coffee, but how about a nice cup of cocoa,” just seemed in the moment to be patronizing and kind of insulting and didn’t feel right.
I wish items such as this discussion could be used instead of the zzz manuals I have heard many times over.
I think if I had changed my own plans and gone to Chipotle, I would have felt much better about it — the gift would have been not only lunch, but also the satisfying of a human wish. But I think that now, not then. I’m terrible at such thinking in the moment, and pretty good at following through another time after having heard a suggestion. Thanks.
I guess people fall short of what we’d hope them to be. We’d hope she’d graciously accept a salad, thus making our offering (and ourselves) sufficient, or even praiseworthy. But sometimes, there’s a little pushback. People we want to help often let us down, and we have to dig deep.
The more I serve, the more I realize that service is not just a gift of time or food, but an offering of forgiveness. I forgive you for not wanting salad. I will help you move, even though I know why you’re getting divorced. I’ll sit by you, even though you’re an insufferable headcase. I’ll love you, even though you’re not me.
Don’t forget the Wasatch Front translation of that Luke verse (also Matthew 7:9-11):
Still, offering the salad, I think, was sufficient for your Christian duty — at least you didn’t respond by offering to teach her how to make a taco! It was her choice not to accept what you had to offer at that time.
Ardis — that’s a really good and important point: most of us (I’m with you) think of such solutions after the fact but while in the moment it honestly doesn’t occur to us.
The cup of coffee is absolutely clear to me. Tacos vs salad seems relatively easy, from a distance. But I’m sure I have failed much more than I’ve helped, and will again.
But the real question that comes up on the street and in more private welfare situations and dealing with poverty in the larger world is food vs medical care vs money. There are credible arguments and demonstrations that money makes more difference and has more short term and long term beneficial effect, as well as being more often what the person asking really wants. I know (all too well) the judgmental “he’ll just drink it up.” I’m not easy resting on that thought.
“The more I serve, the more I realize that service is not just a gift of time or food, but an offering of forgiveness.”
This seems important. I don’t know if I would put it as forgiveness, b/c that might imply that we have authority to forgive, and in most cases, we don’t have “standing” (for lack of a better term) to be offended by the sins of others. But still, gesturing to a person that we have “no cause,” (in the words of King Lear) to condemn them seems really important.
@Christiankimball: I’ve seen so many economic studies about what direct cash transfers does for the impoverished. A small contribution ($5) often does go to cigarettes/alcohol — and often goes to food. But even a little bit more ($50 or $500) pretty quickly sorts itself into literal priorities: rent, warm clothes, medicine, education, fixing a car, trying to find a new job…people who are living on the line can actually be trusted to know what their literal needs are and address them. We would all do well to remember that more often.
We had a similar experience recently leaving a restaurant with some leftovers and offering them to a homeless guy who asked for food. But then he had so many questions–what kind of sauce was on the lasagna? Did it have onions in it? that he eventually wasn’t interested, I was frustrated, and my kids learned the saying about beggars can’t be choosers.
Now, to argue with myself in my 8:41am comment, where I said “offering the salad, I think, was sufficient for your Christian duty . . . . It was her choice not to accept what you had to offer at that time“, I would say that later teachings in Matthew create the basis for a deeper level of Christian duty, a level in which we view (and treat) the beggar as Christ himself:
Matthew 25:40 records the following saying by Jesus: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” More specifically, he said that
So this one bounces us back to your Facebook friends who recommended getting the tacos instead of the salad! What would we do if Jesus begged us for tacos instead of a salad? Jesus teaches in these verses that we should minister to the hungry and that failing to do so, we fail to do it to him. I’d hope Jesus would know I’d give him tacos if that’s what he begged for.
Following on this idea of ministering, I recall an excellent post by Mark Brown a few years ago that highlighted the respect that should be involved when ministering to the hungry and homeless. His post focused on differences in how he’d observed Christians serving the poor actually treated the poor people they were serving. Both groups of Christians he observed served the hungry and homeless, discharging Christian duty on that level. But only one of the groups treated those they were serving the way I hope we would all treat the Savior himself if he, rather than a beggar, were the recipient. In Mark’s example, that group of Christians showed the homeless people — people at the very bottom of society, cast out, despised — respect by seeing them as people, as evidenced by sitting with them, talking to them, eating the same food with them, and finally singing hymns of praise together with them.
Maybe true Christian living would demand of us not only that we buy her tacos but also sit and socialize with her during the meal, thereby ministering to her as a fellow human being, worthy of companionship and dignity? Really tough question — and, as always, a tough demand the Gospel seems to be making of us.
Coffee vs cocoa is fairly easy, as the price is comparable. The trouble is when we’re trying to find the line. If the person had expressed desire for a much more expensive food, would it have been easier to refuse? Do we make fun of those whose line is lower than ours? How do we know when our line is too much or not enough?
If you were really serving her needs you would have spent the extra five minutes to tossed her salad yourself.
Excellent comment, John. FWIW, my gut says the savior would both praise and approve Carolyn’s salad offer and not condemn her, and also want us to take the time to minister, including buying tacos if that’s what the spirit directs.
JKC, I had similar reservations about couching it as forgiveness. As the person providing the service or charity, we can be fooled into thinking we have some sort of moral authority because we have the time or means to serve. At any rate, it is a willingness to set aside our limited perceptions and judgements and help them anyway.