Call Nothing a “Blessing” Until You Are Dead

by

“Call no man happy until he is dead.”–Herodotus

This oft-quoted line from Herodotus requires some unpacking before it makes sense to modern ears. In the first place, Herodotus is not speaking for himself. He is quoting a conversation between Solon, the great Athenian lawmaker, and Croesus, the fabulously wealthy and magnificently powerful King of Lydia.

This is the point at which (unless you are a Classics student or ancient historian) you say, “wait a minute, I’ve never heard of Croesus. And where the heck was Lydia?” This, it turns out, is precisely the point.

In the conversation that Herodotus reports (or, perhaps, invents) Croesus asks Solon who the happiest man in the world is, and Salon gives him the name of an Athenian that Croesus has never heard of. This irks the King (who is, after all, fabulously wealthy and magnificently powerful), so he asks who comes in second and third. When Salon answers with two more non-Croesus names, Croesus becomes incensed and asks, in effect, what it would take for Salon to consider him happy. The answer gets to the heart of the way that the Ancient Greeks saw the universe:

Thus then, O Croesus, man is altogether a creature of accident. As for thee, I perceive that thou art both great in wealth and king of many men, but that of which thou didst ask me I cannot call thee yet, until I learn that thou hast brought thy life to a fair ending. . . . We must of everything examine the end and how it will turn out at the last, for to many God shows but a glimpse of happiness and then plucks them up by the roots and overturns them. (I: 32)

Even if you have never heard the story before, you can probably guess how things turned out for Croesus. Hint: it sucked. Soon after speaking with Solon, the king’s beloved son is killed in a hunting accident, his wife commits suicide, his Kingdom is destroyed by the Persians, and he is defeated on the battlefield by Cyrus the Great. At his lowest moment, he remembers the words of Solon and realizes that the Athenian had been correct.

This story is the essence of what the Greeks called hubris, or the extreme pride that tempts the gods to teach human beings a lesson in humility—a lesson that never ends well for the human being.

But Solon’s explanation of the God’s favor works just as well in the Judeo-Christian context as it does in the original Greek. All we have to do is translate Croesus’s original impulse—the belief that his great wealth and power proved that he was especially favored of the gods—into the more contemporary vocabulary of “God’s blessings,” which, we are taught in the scriptures, come to us as a result of our righteousness.

The minute we start to believe that that God blesses us when we do good things and punishes us when we do bad things—and it is virtually impossible to accept the scriptures and not believe this on some level—we find ourselves dangerously far down the path of seeing righteousness as a transaction. God, in such a view, becomes a giant Pez dispenser in the sky—one who rewards us with new cars and attractive spouses when we are good and gives us poverty and zits when we sin. And once we buy into such a concept of God, we erase the difference between “being a good person” and “pretending to be good so we can get stuff.”

Seeing God and morality transactionally causes all kinds of problems. It causes us to confuse material prosperity with righteousness, to blame the poor for their own suffering, to think ourselves good when we are really only rich, and to follow the Nephites off of the cliff known to seminary students everywhere as “the pride cycle.” The primary objective of the Book of Job is to prevent us from every starting to think this way, or to ever believe that we can look at a person’s material circumstances, even our own, and say anything important about their moral worth.

But what about all of the scriptures that say that God will bless us if we are obedient? How can I possibly say that there is no connection between what we do and what we get? Don’t I believe in blessings?

This, I believe, is where we have to invoke the wisdom of Solon and Herodotus and call nothing a blessing until we are dead. More concretely, we should all agree that we can never know enough about how our eternal life is going to end up to be able to call any specific circumstance a “blessing” or a “punishment.”

Consider, for example, the well-known Taoist parable often cited in Zen Buddhist circles (because we need two more major world religions in this discussion):

There is a Taoist story of an old farmer who had worked his crops for many years. One day his horse ran away. Upon hearing the news, his neighbors came to visit. “Such bad luck,” they said sympathetically.

“Maybe,” the farmer replied. The next morning the horse returned, bringing with it three other wild horses. “How wonderful,” the neighbors exclaimed.

“Maybe,” replied the old man. The following day, his son tried to ride one of the untamed horses, was thrown, and broke his leg. The neighbors again came to offer their sympathy on his misfortune. “Maybe,” answered the farmer. The day after, military officials came to the village to draft young men into the army. Seeing that the son’s leg was broken, they passed him by. The neighbors congratulated the farmer on how well things had turned out. “Maybe,” said the farmer.

The key narratives all go in the same direction. This Zen/Taoist story, the Judeo—Christian Book of Job, the pride-cycle stories in the Book of Mormon, and of the polytheistic philosophy of Herodotus and Solon—all bring us to the same conclusion. Human beings do not have sufficient wisdom or perspective to look at a set of circumstances and pronounce it the result of divine favor. And we lack both the ability and the authority to look at a material effect and trace it back to a spiritual cause. This does not mean that there are NOT spiritual causes for material effects. It just means that we have to be dead before we can know for sure what they are.