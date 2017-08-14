by

The church’s PR arm released a statement yesterday condemning the racism and hatred on display in Charlottesville.

I’m not going to lie. I wish the statement were stronger and more specific. I wish that we didn’t have to go back more than ten years to find a statement by a prominent church leader condemning racism as the evil that it is.

But I’m not going to find fault. This is a statement that expressly condemns racism as the evil that it is. And that is a good thing.

Nor does the newsroom statement prevent church members from raising our voices to say on our own behalf what we would have wished the church said on our behalf. Obviously, I have no authority to speak for the church. But can I speak for myself. So here’s my statement:

The ideology of white supremacy is evil. It hatches in the filthiest, slimiest recesses of the human heart. Satan nurtures and feeds it on ignorance, arrogance, laziness, weakness, and fear. It is founded on a lie and it leads only to misery. It doesn’t matter what name it goes by, the Klan, National Socalism, the alt-right, it’s the same rotting pile of corruption underneath. There is no curse in human language bad enough for it. The scriptures teach us that all men and women, all boys and girls, are in the image of God. The racist ideology of the alt-right disfigures that image and denies that most basic truth. You cannot subscribe to that evil foolishness and fully worship God the Father in spirit and in truth. Our scriptures teach us that God made us from one blood, and that when we hate our own blood, God weeps for the injustice we do to our brothers and sisters and to ourselves, and for the misery that is the inevitable harvest of such hate, and that he will come out in judgment against those who perpetrate it. As for race or lineage, our scriptures teach us that God is no respecter of persons, that he can create children of Abraham from stones, that all people who repent become the sons and daughters of Christ, and that those who consider themselves a branch of the chosen tree and do not repent will be cut off and burned. They teach us that he denies none that come to him, regardless of their color, gender, or status. You cannot believe the scriptures and also believe that any person is superior over any other person because of race. If you can convince yourself that this evil foolishness is compatible with the message of the gospel, then your conscience has been seared by a hot iron, and your eyes have so adjusted to the moral darkness that you cannot bear the light of Christ. You are adrift, without a moral compass, and unable to distinguish between good and evil. But I also believe that you can repent, that if you are willing to repent, God will heal you and restore your moral sight. Our own church has a bad and complicated history with race and we still have a long way to go, but we have changed and we have gotten better. We know better and we are trying to do better. I don’t know how long it will take, but I believe that if we are willing to be humble, God will help us to continue to repent and will continue to heal us. I pray for God to flood our communities with the light of Christ so we can see clearly to discern between good and evil. I pray for him to strengthen our knees and lift up our hands, to sustain our voices in defense of the truth that all people, regardless of race, are children of God, made in his image and equal before him. I pray for him to open our eyes to our own blindspots and to the ways we can fight this hellish sickness in our selves, our wards and our communities. I pray that he will confound the preachers and architects of this corrupting poison, and reveal to the world their moral and intellectual weakness, laziness, and stupidity, their fear, and their pathetic smallness of heart. I pray that he will open the eyes of those that have been fooled by this insidious, infernal delusion. And I pray that he will help those of us who see this evil foolishness for the stinking pile of excrement that it is to be able to stand against it as forcefully as possible, without letting hate take hold in our own hearts, standing ready to welcome them back into the light whenever they repent.

Nothing I say here is particularly insightful or praiseworthy. This is basic, obvious stuff to anybody who has even the most dented moral compass. But I feel that I must add my voice to the chorus of other more insightful and eloquent voices. We must speak as one, both long and loud, against the evil foolishness of white supremacy that is all around us all the time, but that is expressing itself now most visibly through the whiny, entitled, foolish, destructive, lazy, and evil “alt-right” temper tantrum in Charlottesville.