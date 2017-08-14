The problem of God’s whiteness

Here’s a form of white supremacy: the belief that God is white. Holding that belief does not necessarily make you a supporter of neo-Nazism and white terrorism but you should know that it does make you a white supremacist. Sorry if that offends.
This is a blog post, not an academic paper so I will not wade into definitions of “whiteness.” Needless to say, it’s tricky at the edges. Also, ideas of “white supremacy” can be difficult but importantly need not have conscious political motives.
In response to Fox News’s assertion that “Jesus was white,” black author Leonce Gaiter followed the trail to its conclusion:
Megyn Kelly said that Jesus was white. The son of God, she said, was a white man. It logically follows … that God his father was white as well.
That’s it in a nutshell — the mother lode of the white supremacy that governed this nation for most of its history, the mother lode of the white supremacy that still keeps the steeled toe of its jackboot on our throats. A white God is the poison pill buried in the creamy cannoli of Christianity. God is white. Man is made in God’s image; and thus white men are Godly. The rest of us are those over whom God’s reflections (white men) rightly hold dominion.
It won’t do in response to this to lecture Gaiter on the complex theology of the Incarnation, the conception of Christ, or the relationship between Father and Son, because most Christians don’t really think that deeply. He is right that European Christian folk belief, certainly in how it has been expressed in art, has almost always depicted “God” — as Father or in Trinity — as having the same white race as Jesus. This may all be culturally contingent and benign or merely symbolic (although symbols do matter), but for Mormons, there is a particular problem: God the Father is believed to be a physical being and the literal physical father of Jesus. Thus, if Jesus is “white” then Gaiter is right: God must necessarily be also. None of this is symbolic.
Just to be clear: I know many Mormons who don’t believe this and I know of at least one independent Mormon artist who is doing great work in expanding the boundaries of race, sex, and divinity in art. I also know that Mormon doctrine is frustratingly difficult to pin down and could be pulled in any direction to suit any belief. Nevertheless, there is an assumption about whiteness that is undeniable in Mormonism and I think the proof of it is in official Mormon art.
Here’s how it goes. If you believe that:
God the Father is an embodied, divine man, that Jesus was literally his son in the flesh and retains an ontologically separate body to the Father, that human spirits were created in the image of God, that Adam and Eve were literal people whose physical bodies were literally created in the physical image of God, that angels are pre- or post-mortal humans similarly made in the physical image of God, then look at art depicting God the Father, Jesus, the Council in Heaven, the Celestial Kingdom, Adam and Eve, angels, etc. and notice what race they are.
White. This is white supremacy, this absolutely culturally embedded idea that God et al are white, white, white. Official Mormon art — hyper-realist as it tends to be — is a clear window into this belief. Seriously, try searching for the images above at the LDS Media Library. (And also think of the temple films if you know them.)
I first wrote about this eleven years ago, and so I will anticipate some of the comments.
- I was told that at the very least we know that Adam and Eve (in correlated Mormon discourse, literally the first humans) were not black as blackness came later as a curse. Yes, the Book of Moses does indeed imply that. It’s horrible. Scientifically it’s obviously massively problematic and historically it’s lifted from the rhetoric of pro-slavery apologetics. There are other interpretations of the passage if you prefer them or take it all literally and embrace its white supremacism. Your choice.
- I was told that Mormon art sucks and I shouldn’t take it literally. It does and I don’t. Many do, however, and it’s culturally and theologically important.
- I was given some sickening quotes from prominent Mormon leaders about racial degeneration from the norm of whiteness. They were racist and ignorant. It’s time to directly refute them.
- It was suggested that a white skin was the only way to symbolise God’s purity. Oh the circularity!
- I was asked how I knew that God was not in fact white. He could be brown but how could I know he wasn’t actually white? I will be honest: I believe that ascribing a single human colour to the Supreme Being is a ridiculous bit of anthropomorphizing. But let’s say we don’t know: then why have every single depiction make him white? That kind of implies we do know.
All churches have had and continue to have problems with racism. Mormonism’s unique doctrine of divine embodiment brings opportunities (for the elevation of humans) and pitfalls (for the elevation of a certain type of human). The priesthood ban, ignorant and mistaken beliefs about race, the dominance of white male Americans in church leadership, the intertwining of a certain form of American culture and the gospel — these are all symptoms of a deeper problem:
Overwhelmingly ascribing whiteness to supreme beings (God) and supreme states (original/exalted humanity) is a form of white supremacy.
It needs to stop. Diversity of race in the depictions of the celestial or edenic in correlated Mormon art would have a huge effect in rooting out racist assumptions in the LDS Church.
Comments
A superb post, Ronan. Thank you.
There are other interpretations of the passage if you prefer them or take it all literally and embrace its white supremacism.
There’s also simply rejecting the Book of Moses (and the Book of Abraham, please!) as inspired scripture. That’s an option too.
So …in our last ward…we were having a round table discussion about racism in our ward. The Bishop was asked why there wasn’t a person of color in any leadership position. He paused. So did the polynesian count? the indian? the korean? the japanese? the hispanic? no. none of those counted. there wasn’t a black person…so no person of color. All the leaders were deemed white. I’ve heard this before.
I’m guessing saying Jesus had skin pigment…probably quite dark skin…isn’t black.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t be clear that pigmentation isn’t connected with holiness…in the way that on my mission lighter skinned indians were “Better than” darker skinned indians.
I was over at some Ethiopian neighbors’ house a couple weeks back. Unsurprisingly, every single depiction of Jesus is dark brown. If you do some Googling, Ethiopian depictions of divine figures always look like… Ethiopians. Now, it happens that Jesus of Nazareth almost certainly looked more like an Ethiopian than like an Englishman, but was He that dark? Probably not. He was a Jew when He came to Earth, which means he probably looked like what Sephardic or Mizrahi Jews look like today.
Man makes God in his own image. Yes, the depiction of God and Jesus as Northern European is seriously problematic, but it’s understandable.
Thanks for this, Ronan.
It reminds me of a half-remembered Brazilian play I read during my undergrad days. In the play, Jesus appears to the main character and, when Jesus does, he appears as a black man, much to the shock of the main character. And, it turns out, he does it in order to shock the racist sensibilities of the main character, saying something to the effect of, “Did you not think I could be black?”
That’s stuck with me. The idea that Jesus (and thus God) is stuck in a racial category that we’ve constructed for Him demonstrates a real lack of imagination and faith in Him.
1. The Ethiopian Church represents the Ethiopians, and so a certain ethnocentrism is understandable. Who does the Mormon Church represent? White Americans, I guess.
2. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church is solidly creedal. Thus, any cultural glosses as to Jesus’s physicality will not extend to beliefs about the race of God or divine/exalted beings. It’s a totally different view of heaven.
Thanks, Ronan. If I read you correctly, you’re arguing that Mormonism’s ontological understanding of the Godhead is going to be very difficult (and perhaps impossible) to separate from the idea that “race” as a category necessarily applies to God. That is a deeply challenging idea, but it tastes good to me.
JK, yes. I imagine that if one believes God is a man, then one probably believes God has what we would call racial features.* This needs openly discussing without taking anything for granted.
*And given any opportunity to depict those features or their closest image, the Mormon Church consistently chooses to make those features northern European.
RJH, first and foremost, I’m on board with much of what you have written. I welcome depictions of God as non-white, as well as depictions of Christ as the Semitic man he was (and presumably still is). I also pray for the day that temple films use non-white actors. We need to own up to and reject racism in the Church, both today and in the past, and it’s also far past time for a non-white apostle (I’ll leave off speculation as to whether the two are connected).
However, when you assert that the way in which I picture God’s skin color makes me a supremacist of any sort, I must ask you to defend your position, and a quote from Mr. Gaiter “ain’t gonna cut it.” Borrowing from Google’s dictionary function, I found the following definition: “An advocate of the supremacy of a particular group, especially one determined by race or sex.” I fail to see how anyone’s personal view of deity therefore makes him or her an advocate of racial supremacy. “I think God’s skin is probably white, so I’m going to work to ensure it’s ok to deny black people (or any other racial group) the right to vote, segregate them from white people, use unjustified deadly force against them, execute black men in far larger numbers, prevent them from obtaining education, and discriminate against them in the workplace.” I’m sorry, but that just doesn’t compute.
You write further that picturing God as white is “… a ridiculous bit of anthropomorphizing.” We may agree that God may look nothing like how LDS Church art depicts Him, but you seem to intimate that you reject the Mormon concept of God as a tangible person. If so, then your problem with Mormonism appears to run deeper than just racism. If not, then, per your definition, are you a multiracial supremacist? And just for the record, applying your definition, taking Christ at his word, I guess I’m a Semitic supremacist.
I’ve always liked JS’/Revelations/Daniel’s description of God/Jesus–it’s clear that it’s a-racial (if I can invent a term), since no ethnicity or race that I’m aware of has eyes like a flame of fire.
“His eyes were as a flame of fire; the hair of his head was white like the pure snow; his countenance shone above the brightness of the sun; and his voice was as the sound of the rushing of great waters, even the voice of Jehovah, saying”
True, but diversity in another regard would arguably be more effective in helping to “root out racist assumptions in the LDS Church.” See lds.org page titled “General Authorities and General Officers.”
Really great post, Ronan.
Jason, that’s a deeply thoughtful comment that’s going to make me think for a long time. Two initial reactions:
1. Race is largely a social/political distinction rather than one based in any real idea of lineage.
2. Jesus teaches in the New Testament that lineage itself, at least to God, is mutable.
Now, about God also being male . . .
Not a Cougar,
You deserve a thoughtful reply and I thank you for your comment.
1. As I said in my post, white supremacy may not have conscious political goals. The academic use of the term rightly broadens the concept from the more obvious and active KKK-type of white supremacy to any world view that inculcates ideas of white superiority. I can’t think of a more powerful way of asserting white superiority than making God white. And remember, for most Mormons, he will be literally white (because he has a literal body). You are obviously not a cross-burner nor someone who believes white *people* are inherently superior, but in making God white, whether you think so or not, you are indeed giving whiteness a powerful kind of supremacy.
2. Along with that, if anyone says “I think God’s skin is probably white” I want to know why they probably think that. Let’s question our assumptions. What do you mean by skin? What do you mean by white? What, indeed, do you mean by God? And why do you think he’s white?
3. Honesty time: I am no longer active in the church and I have freely admitted here at BCC that my theology tends to be more of the Anglican variety than otherwise, but that’s not to say that I reject necessarily Mormon beliefs about deity. Indeed, there is much about Mormonism’s “heavenly flesh Christology” that I retain. I just don’t think divine embodiment and race are linked in the way they are in Mormon art. That’s all I’m saying.
I am definitely a semitic supremacist. Face it, they own the rest of us when it comes to things that matter, like science and music.
Ah, the old bait and switch via academics technique. Take a highly charged term and redefine it so you can use it against those who disagree with you. That way you still get to label dissenters with a horrible name while claiming “That’s not what I meant”.
“I just don’t think divine embodiment and race are linked in the way they are in Mormon art.”
FWIW, Ronan, I don’t think there’s anything inconsistent with LDS scripture or teachings in this statement.
https://www.mormontabernaclechoir.org/videos/some-children-see-him-santino-fontana.html
Some children see him lily white
The baby Jesus born this night
Some children see him lily white
With tresses soft and fair
Some children see him bronzed and brown
The Lord of heav’n to Earth come down
Some children see him bronzed and brown
With dark and heavy hair
Some children see him almond-eyed
This savior whom we kneel beside
Some children see him almond-eyed
With skin of yellow hue
Some children see him dark as they
Sweet mary’s son to whom we pray
Some children see him dark as they
And, ah, they love him, too
The children in each diff’rent place
Will see the baby Jesus’ face
Like theirs but bright with heav’nly grace
and filled with holy light
O lay aside each earthly thing
And with thy heart as offering
Come worship now the infant king
‘Tis love that’s born tonight
lyrics by Alfred Burt
note: there are other arrangements that I prefer, but the above performance is on one of the biggest stages we have in the church, and in the spirit of the OP, that counts for something.
>That way you still get to label dissenters with a horrible name while claiming “That’s not what I meant”.
Actually, that is what I meant. It is indeed white supremacism.
JKC,
I agree but you need a little imagination beyond correlation.
Agreed.
When I was maybe sixteen, we read a short story in my English class about a boy who painted Jesus as black. As a teenager growing up in overwhelmingly white and Mormon Utah County, I was deeply shaken to realize it had never even occurred to me that God might not be white, and noticing my discomfort with the possibility of a black Jesus was a beginning point for me in becoming aware of the extent to which I’d internalized some racist ways of thinking. Before then, I’d learned about stuff like the Nazis and slavery and unthinkingly I assumed I was one of the “good” people who would of course have opposed racist ideologies had I lived in those eras. The idea of a black Jesus was an absolutely needed jolt to my complacency.
I honestly don’t see how our depiction of the race (and for that matter gender) of God could ever be entirely separate from the way we view the world and one another. Once you’ve attributed particular characteristics to the divine, how can you not on some level see those characteristics as privileged? To say that it’s just a coincidence that God happens to be a white male, oh and also white males happen to be the most powerful group in our culture–that strains credulity.
Given the Christian teaching that God has a particular concern for the marginalized, and taking the theology of the Incarnation seriously, I think there is good reason to stretch the boundaries of the ways we’ve traditionally portrayed Jesus. To depict Christ as a person of color, or female, or queer, might be unsettling for those of us raised on images of Scandinavian Jesus, but I think it does useful theological work in pushing us to re-think our ideas about who God is and what God values.
Let me be clear to James and anyone else:
How one imagines God in one’s mind’s eye is very likely culturally contingent, and that is fine.
But when your art consistently claims the following as representing in some approximate way the literally true nature of things:
God the Father: white;
Jesus: white;
Pre-mortal spirits: white;
Angels: white;
Those in heaven: white;
Adam and Eve: white;
then you are a white supremacist.
And to repeat an earlier point:
Even if, say, an Ethiopian Christian depicts Jesus as black, being a believer in the creeds, he wouldn’t think that God, being unembodied, is *actually* black. I think that a lot of Mormons think God, being embodied, is actually white and the art reflects it. This is a form of white supremacy.
RJH, thank you for the reply. As others have stated above, if your god is going to have a human body (and I believe its non-negotiable for mainstream Mormons that He does), he or she is necessarily going to have a skin tone. I take it from your third point that you, at least in some ways, reject that conclusion. Fair enough, and I don’t have any pictures of God on my iPhone to contradict you. However, we simply disagree as to whether that belief then drives one’s actions, conscious or unconscious, towards people with differing skin tones.
As to your second point, I’m fairly certain you’ll agree that it’s safe to assume an American white person in the 19th century who believed God is a person could hardly conceive of, let alone believe in, a non-white God. Throw in some racist references in the Book of Mormon and Pearl of Great Price, a long line of prophets to provide justifications for denying the priesthood and temple to those of African descent, and a lack of leadership’s desire to own up to that racism, and it’s a wonder sometimes we’ve come as far as we have (but it’s not far enough).
I completely agree with the notion that we should discuss how Europeans viewed Jesus. But almost all of THE OPPONENTS of slavery, of extreme racism, of the Nazis depicted or viewed Jesus as white. I think we strain credulity to call William Wilberforce, William Lloyd Garrison, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Martin Niemöller, and many, many others “White supremacists.”
They are not so much white as the color lightning (you know, “His countenance shown like lightening, etc etc). So call me a the-color-lightening supremacist if you really need feel more wise and virtuous than the rest of us.
Old Man,
You are totally missing the point. Forget Jesus. That is a total red herring.
What’s unique about Mormonism is the depiction of the WHOLE RACE OF HEAVEN AND THOSE CREATED IN THEIR IMAGE as white. This is not about Wilberforce’s culturally contingent view of the image of the incarnate Jesus, which was unavoidably English, this is about a claim about the eternal, celestial, and physical nature of God Almighty.
But what if I believe God is black? Under your logic, wouldn’t that make me a black supremacist? Or how about a Filipino who thinks God looks like her? A Filipino supremacist? Isn’t anyone who think God looks like them a supremacist of some sort according to what you’re saying?
Or is the point that we should all be agnostic on this issue? Or is the point that there something uniquely pernicious in white supremacy versus, say, Chinese supremacy or some sort of other cultural supremacy?
Finally, can we at least agree Jesus probably looked like a Roman-era Semite?
Just FYI, the new temple videos do have ethnic characters. Shown in heaven, even. Before they came out, a character in one of the old videos who left the church was digitally replaced with a hispanic man. If you ever go to the Nativity displays at the visitor’s center in Washington D.C. or Kirtland at Christmas time, you will see nativity scenes from all over the world depicting Jesus and angels as people of color. But my guess is you have some horsesh*t reason why none of that counts too.
“if your god is going to have a human body (and I believe its non-negotiable for mainstream Mormons that He does), he or she is necessarily going to have a skin tone”
I wouldn’t be too sure about this conclusion. It’s basic, mainstream Mormon doctrine that a resurrected body, while it may be as “tangible” as our mortal bodies, and while it shares the same “image” as our mortal bodies, is something every different from our mortal bodies. LDS scripture depicts the resurrected Jesus materializing out of nowhere, flying, and changing his appearance. John describes the glorified Jesus as having skin like bronze, but he also describes him as shooting a sword out of his mouth. I don’t think we know enough about resurrected, glorified, celestial bodies, to say that they have a skin tone like our bodies do.
jimbob,
If you believed that God literally has a physical body and that body is black in a way akin to the “black” features of humans of African descent, and if you believed that therefore the human son he sired was and remains eternally black, that all angels are black, that all pre-existing spirits are black, that all exalted humans will be black, that Adam and Eve and all the patriarchs were black, and if you believed that these things really are so and are not in some way symbolic …
… then yes, I would suspect you of being a black supremacist. I’d be shocked if anyone thought otherwise, actually.
(And it wouldn’t help if your international church was led overwhelmingly by black people who also promoted black cultural norms.)
Bryan,
>But my guess is you have some horsesh*t reason why none of that counts too.
You bet I do but I won’t bother you with it. P.S. Is your email handle really “whitechocolate”?
Maybe God is a chameleon.
If I were a betting man, I’d wager that Jesus was not white but swarthy. What shade? Your guess is as good as mine. But, folks, he wasn’t a European.
Amen Ronan. This is a very important and timely post.
It is indeed. I look white but I’m of mixed race. Tell me again how I’m a white supremacist.
jimbob,
Two other things:
1. A Filipino non-Mormon Christian would not believe that God literally looked like her because she would not believe God literally has a body. Must I keep repeating this obvious theological point? Mormons are unique in believing God is literally a man.
2. A Filipino Mormon would probably not believe God looked like her because all of the approved images of God she knows show God as a European.
Bryan,
Do you believe God, Jesus, angels, pre-mortal spirits, resurrected beings, and Adam and Eve are white in a way akin to the way Europeans are white?
FWIW, when I imagine God the Father, I imagine him basically as an ancient Native American shaman living on a high plateau above the desert. But there’s no reason for that image beyond pure fancy.
For me, Tom Bombadil.
N.B. I don’t literally believe God the Father is Tom Bombadil.
Tom Bombadil is our father and our god and the only god with whom we have to do, right?
“A Filipino non-Mormon Christian would not believe that God literally looked like her because she would not believe God literally has a body. Must I keep repeating this obvious theological point? Mormons are unique in believing God is literally a man.”
That seems a like an unnecessary barb, Ronan. But more to the point, I think you’re presenting a distinction without a difference–at least to those of us rubes who don’t teach religion and philosophy for a living. The fact that most Catholics (and other assorted Trinitarians) believe that God is non-corporeal doesn’t mean that the vast majority don’t have some conception that he looks like…something. My experience is that most of them think God looks like them, whoever the them may be. Perhaps my mileage varies on this “lived religion” aspect, but I suspect not.
No, I don’t think you’re wrong but that’s not what I’m saying. Folk beliefs are one thing, correlated Mormon art is another.
Not a cougar and others: in making hard assertions rooted in supposed Mormon “theology” about God’s skin color, you’re being too clever by half. Remember another point of “doctrine” (I use quotation marks because an objective observer realizes there is no “doctrine” in Mormonism, at least not anymore, but only “teachings” of current General Authorities): the concept of “apotheosis” or “deification” or “divinization” Joseph Smith seems to have taught and then definitely taught by later Church leaders (e.g. the Lorenzo Snow couplet). This is the teaching that the end result of the Plan of Salvation for each individual human being is the possibility of also becoming a God. (I believe stating it this way — “become a God” — is problematic and that it is more scripturally and doctrinally sound for Christians to speak of our eternal potential of “becoming like God,” i.e. acquiring more and more of his perfected characteristics in our own eternal development as we become joint heirs with Christ of all that the Father has.)
Well, if you’re a black person and the doctrine says your eternal potential is to become a God, then you will presumably be a black God. (If you now argue that your skin color will be changed to “white” as part of this process, then the proof is in the pudding about your white supremacy.) Under the more scripturally sound phrasing, you will be an exalted person with black skin who has become like God as a joint heir with Christ. Either way, you have to be willing to depict black skin in those heavenly concourses.
I really applaud Kirk Richards for his cultural independence in being willing to do so in such inspiring and mind-opening depictions.
Really interesting post. I have to admit, I can’t recall ever really even thinking about this; it’s just a background assumption that I’ve always taken for granted without giving it a second thought.
In the realm of Christian theology we are at a serious disadvantage when it comes to trying to finesse this issue. While it’s true that average Christians might conceptualize divine sonship much the way Mormons do, that is not actually their theology and they have the potential to learn their theology better and come to a different view. But Mormons take the language of begetting literally in the sense of siring an offspring, and the creedal understanding of that language is not really available to us. So to the extent we conceive of the mortal Jesus as having been white (although presumably historical Nazis would not have conceded the whiteness of Jesus since he was a Jew in mortality), we in general similarly conceive of the Father as being white, and as you point out church art certainly supports that assumption.
So this is a pretty heavy theological issue that your average Mormon has simply never even thought about.
I wrote a post for Wheat & Tares called, “Jesus, Labels, and Gender” where I argued that an infinite atonement renders labels meaningless from God’s perspective. I focused on gender but the same could be said for race. If Jesus or God understands all that it means to be white, black, or whatever, then he is, in effect, that race, and the barriers of race disappear in God.
https://wheatandtares.org/2017/08/03/jesus-labels-and-gender/
Kev,
And we really have to think about it, don’t we?
Imagine a church headquartered in Africa. Imagine it claims to be the only true church on earth, led directly by God. Imagine its founding stories and heroes were all African. Now, imagine it believed that God literally had a human-like body. Now imagine that in every single depiction of God, Jesus, angels, pre-mortal spirits, post-mortal spirits, Adam and Eve etc. black African features were the norm and were believed to represent some literal state of things.
What would I conclude? That these beliefs were rather obviously African supremacist.
(I would not even need to know that this church was also led overwhelmingly by Africans, that its culture was African, that it barred white people from its priesthood until 1978, or that it once taught (and books containing these ideas were still on the shelves of many of its members) that white people were under an ancient biblical curse to come to that conclusion.)
If this church claimed to represent God to the entire world I would say that it had a racism problem at worse or a shocking lack of self-awareness at best and that it therefore needed to change. It could put out press releases generically criticising racism but I wouldn’t be all that convinced. This is all so obvious to me but you don’t see it when it’s under your nose.
WWAFD? (What would Arnold Friberg Do)- add more muscles everyone’s happy.
I was just hoping that definitions of family and similarity change in the next life, but maybe hope isn’t a good strategy?
John Turner in his Mormon Jesus book has a chapter on artistic representations of Jesus (but given the focus of the book, not HF). There has been some movement to non-white representations, as slow and late as it has been, but much more is needed. Submissions to international art competitions that hardly anyone will ever actually see are one thing; correlated art used in Church curriculum and posted on lds.org is something else entirely.
RJH,
No, I don’t. If you go by Joseph Smith’s description, their skin tone is lightning. Never met a Caucasian who looked like that. I believe that they can also change the configuration of their bodies so that Jesus withhold that brightness and glory, like He did with Moses, or appear with nail prints in His perfected, resurrected hands, or change His facial features to disguise Himself from Mary Magdalene or the disciples on the road to Emmaus. He or His angels change the configuration of their bodies appear as a different race just as He speaks to men according to their language and understanding. When I am resurrected I imagine I would want to keep some semblance of my physical features because it feels like part of my identity, and I will be able to do it just as Jesus is able to show the nail prints in His hands, as will people of any race.
The theology of siring and being begotten doesn’t hold sway, because the physical features of resurrected bodies does not appear to be fixed.
Bryan,
Then you must agree with me that correlated church art is problematic as it most definitely does suggest they are white. So why are we arguing?!
“correlated art”
If it is correlated it is by definition not art.