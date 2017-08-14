The problem of God’s whiteness

by

Here’s a form of white supremacy: the belief that God is white. Holding that belief does not necessarily make you a supporter of neo-Nazism and white terrorism but you should know that it does make you a white supremacist. Sorry if that offends.

This is a blog post, not an academic paper so I will not wade into definitions of “whiteness.” Needless to say, it’s tricky at the edges. Also, ideas of “white supremacy” can be difficult but importantly need not have conscious political motives.

In response to Fox News’s assertion that “Jesus was white,” black author Leonce Gaiter followed the trail to its conclusion:

Megyn Kelly said that Jesus was white. The son of God, she said, was a white man. It logically follows … that God his father was white as well. That’s it in a nutshell — the mother lode of the white supremacy that governed this nation for most of its history, the mother lode of the white supremacy that still keeps the steeled toe of its jackboot on our throats. A white God is the poison pill buried in the creamy cannoli of Christianity. God is white. Man is made in God’s image; and thus white men are Godly. The rest of us are those over whom God’s reflections (white men) rightly hold dominion.

It won’t do in response to this to lecture Gaiter on the complex theology of the Incarnation, the conception of Christ, or the relationship between Father and Son, because most Christians don’t really think that deeply. He is right that European Christian folk belief, certainly in how it has been expressed in art, has almost always depicted “God” — as Father or in Trinity — as having the same white race as Jesus. This may all be culturally contingent and benign or merely symbolic (although symbols do matter), but for Mormons, there is a particular problem: God the Father is believed to be a physical being and the literal physical father of Jesus. Thus, if Jesus is “white” then Gaiter is right: God must necessarily be also. None of this is symbolic.

Just to be clear: I know many Mormons who don’t believe this and I know of at least one independent Mormon artist who is doing great work in expanding the boundaries of race, sex, and divinity in art. I also know that Mormon doctrine is frustratingly difficult to pin down and could be pulled in any direction to suit any belief. Nevertheless, there is an assumption about whiteness that is undeniable in Mormonism and I think the proof of it is in official Mormon art.

Here’s how it goes. If you believe that:

God the Father is an embodied, divine man, that Jesus was literally his son in the flesh and retains an ontologically separate body to the Father, that human spirits were created in the image of God, that Adam and Eve were literal people whose physical bodies were literally created in the physical image of God, that angels are pre- or post-mortal humans similarly made in the physical image of God, then look at art depicting God the Father, Jesus, the Council in Heaven, the Celestial Kingdom, Adam and Eve, angels, etc. and notice what race they are.

White. This is white supremacy, this absolutely culturally embedded idea that God et al are white, white, white. Official Mormon art — hyper-realist as it tends to be — is a clear window into this belief. Seriously, try searching for the images above at the LDS Media Library. (And also think of the temple films if you know them.)

I first wrote about this eleven years ago, and so I will anticipate some of the comments.

I was told that at the very least we know that Adam and Eve (in correlated Mormon discourse, literally the first humans) were not black as blackness came later as a curse. Yes, the Book of Moses does indeed imply that. It’s horrible. Scientifically it’s obviously massively problematic and historically it’s lifted from the rhetoric of pro-slavery apologetics. There are other interpretations of the passage if you prefer them or take it all literally and embrace its white supremacism. Your choice. I was told that Mormon art sucks and I shouldn’t take it literally. It does and I don’t. Many do, however, and it’s culturally and theologically important. I was given some sickening quotes from prominent Mormon leaders about racial degeneration from the norm of whiteness. They were racist and ignorant. It’s time to directly refute them. It was suggested that a white skin was the only way to symbolise God’s purity. Oh the circularity! I was asked how I knew that God was not in fact white. He could be brown but how could I know he wasn’t actually white? I will be honest: I believe that ascribing a single human colour to the Supreme Being is a ridiculous bit of anthropomorphizing. But let’s say we don’t know: then why have every single depiction make him white? That kind of implies we do know.

All churches have had and continue to have problems with racism. Mormonism’s unique doctrine of divine embodiment brings opportunities (for the elevation of humans) and pitfalls (for the elevation of a certain type of human). The priesthood ban, ignorant and mistaken beliefs about race, the dominance of white male Americans in church leadership, the intertwining of a certain form of American culture and the gospel — these are all symptoms of a deeper problem:

Overwhelmingly ascribing whiteness to supreme beings (God) and supreme states (original/exalted humanity) is a form of white supremacy.

It needs to stop. Diversity of race in the depictions of the celestial or edenic in correlated Mormon art would have a huge effect in rooting out racist assumptions in the LDS Church.