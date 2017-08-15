Hallelujah, Amen!

The Church has posted an update to its statement on the white supremacist mob in Charlottesville. It is unequivocal in its condemnation of members who support this movement:
UPDATE: Tuesday, August 15, 2017
The Church has released the following statement:
It has been called to our attention that there are some among the various pro-white and white supremacy communities who assert that the Church is neutral toward or in support of their views. Nothing could be further from the truth. In the New Testament, Jesus said, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:37-39). The Book of Mormon teaches “all are alike unto God” (2 Nephi 26:33).
White supremacist attitudes are morally wrong and sinful, and we condemn them. Church members who promote or pursue a “white culture” or white supremacy agenda are not in harmony with the teachings of the Church.
Sunday, August 13, 2017
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Sunday, August 13, 2017:
It is with great sadness and deep concern that we view the violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville, Virginia. People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere.
More than a decade ago, the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910-2008) addressed the topic of racism when speaking to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He powerfully and clearly taught this principle: “No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.” For members of the Church, we reaffirm that teaching today and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.
Our prayers are with those who are suffering because of this intolerance and hatred. We pray for peace and for understanding. Above all, we pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness.
Comments
Absolutely amen. And hallelujah.
Hallelujah is absolutely right. This is an important milestone.
Hallelujah, indeed!
Really wonderful and important update. Far too many people integral in far too many wards and stakes all across the country still harbor ideas they consider “doctrinal” about the supposed inherent inferiority of non-white races. This addresses them as much as it addresses the vocal neo-Nazis and radical white nationalist Christianist terrorists and their sympathizers on social media.
Woo Hoo!
Thanks Kristine. Amen and amen.
This is great. I said I wouldn’t find fault with the first statement, but this is even better!
This removes all (purposeful?) ambiguity from the first statement in terms of the behavior of members. Fantastic news!
FWIW, I don’t think the ambiguity was purposeful.
I’m not a lawyer (boy am I not a lawyer), but I deal with regulations and contracts all the time, and one thing I’m asked to do is find loopholes in their language–however improbable. I’m not sure that Public Affairs really recognized until now that there are people who look for loopholes in every policy pronouncement.
I don’t even care if John Kelly had to twist arms to get this statement updated, I’m just glad that it was.
Whew! (sets down confederate flag, walks away)
This is excellent!
Excellent news.
Angela C: hah :)
Its a strong solid statement. White supremacy is clearly a sinful path full of hate. It leads me to the next logical question though. It mentions not to pursue “white culture”. How is this defined?
Is my anglo/scandanavian lds white culture now sinful?
Thoughts from the bcc folks or was this statement just unartful on this point?
I like Ben Park’s description of “white culture”:
“Elements of whiteness are everywhere in Mormon culture: our artistic depictions of divine beings (with a caucasian Godhead), our methods of cultural performance (like dress and grooming standards), or even our religious rhetoric (and its devotion to ‘whiteness’). These are outward manifestations of systematic cultural institutions.”
So it has to do with not including those of races and ethnicities, maybe unconsciously and usually unknowingly, in all aspects of our worship and theology.
Bbell, that statement was specific because there are those in the Alt Right who are using “white culture” as a means for attempting to normalize aspects of white supremacist ideology. They claim they only want to defend their white culture but this stems directly from the 14 Words of white supremacy that claim: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” If you speak about being proud of your British culture, your Scandinavian culture, even your American culture then that is something completely different. And that is not what is being discussed in that statement.
I am making a distinction between white supremacy and white culture.
White supremacy…. evil.. ok bbell will agree.
My multi generation lds family has by definition a white culture. We are white and do white people things.
White culture….. also evil? Or was this misspoke. You cant get any more white than white american lds families. If white culture is now evil then which culture should be adopted?
Alain that is even more problematic. I have white children in my household. I am really trying to secure their future. Like sending them to school etc. I hope that they can find jobs in a culture that is growing hostile to white children.
Bbell, our culture is not even remotely hostile to white individuals; our government, our financial system, even our entertainment is dominated by white people. Worrying about the future of your white children in the U.S. is at best disingenuous.
Meanwhile, “white culture” is a term of art that has been developed by racists to give them (im)plausible deniability when they’re accused of racism.
The church did well to include the idea of both a white supremacist and a white culture agenda in its condemnation. That eliminates the wiggle-room and ambiguity that racists in the church tried to exploit to justify their racism.
Bbell,
There is no such thing as white culture. There is American culture (baseball, hot dogs, and so forth). There is Scandinavian culture (pancakes, lutefisk, and so forth). There is German culture (pretzels, beer, and so forth). There are many cultures that you can happily celebrate in an effort to give your children a sense of self, history, and authenticity. There is no need to consider any of it white or to make some sort of reference to white culture, which really isn’t a thing.
After having tried lutefisk I am ashamed of my ancestry. I dont think you should ever hold out an ethnic or racial culture as being evil. I do not consider white culture to be evil. I think that its a mistake to leave that phrase in an otherwise strong statement.
The use of the phrase “white culture” in the church’s statement shows how thoughtfully the statement was prepared. It is the precise phrase necessary to disavow the brand of racism advanced by people like Ayla Stewart. If the statement had not said “white culture” it would have fallen short.
Bbell’s comments are interesting and helpful. They illustrate why these racists chose that phrase. To many people, “white culture” sounds like it might be a plausible thing worth protecting. However, like it or not, the phrase does not mean what you might want it to mean. It has been appropriated and poisoned by racists.
Bbell, please help me understand what you mean by “a culture that is growing hostile to white children?” I want to understand what threats you feel exist that would prevent them from succeeding in society? This is a sincere question.
I live in the midwest and the school district my children – who are also of European descent – attend in an admittedly upper middle class neighborhood is highly diverse. Last check 35% of their classmates in elementary school are Indian and Pakistani. Probably 10% are Asian (Chinese, Korean, Japanese), 10-15% are Latino, 2% are African American and the Principal tells me that we have 26 different native languages that are spoken in the homes of his students. But 20% of the students are on Federal Free Lunch program so it is not just a bunch of rich kids. This may be my anecdotal experience but in the midst of this environment where my 1st grader – who is white – is by far a minority in her class I sense no hostility or exclusion. Nor do I see as I look forward to college and the job market any sense that the economy and employers will for some reason discriminate against my children as they look to make their mark in society.
Please also note that in the church’s statement, “white culture” appears in quotation marks. The phrase is used as a term of art in the context of white supremacist ideology.
I don’t think that it’s an especially helpful concept in any context, for the reasons explained by other commenters, but the authors of the church statement are using the phrase with a precise meaning here.
There is most definitely a “white culture” in America that is distinct from various ethic European cultures. But the origins and history of whiteness (invented almost entirely as a means to oppress non-whites) means that it is not on equal footing with other racial cultures. So attempted equivalencies do not generally apply.
But as people have pointed out, use of the term “white culture” in this context is clearly a deliberate rejection by Salt Lake of the ideology of white supremacists like Ayla.
Happy day! Thanks for posting this.
Glad to see this, especially the inclusion of the seemingly innocuous term “white culture”. I spent 5 mins on the A Purposeful Wife twitter feed yesterday (5 mins too long). She’s co-opting “white culture” basically as white supremacy lite. It’s a bad deal. It’s wrong. It’s counterfeit. Not sure how she thinks this is remotely ok. Hope she is held to account.
It’s a stretch but I can sort of see what Bbell is saying, but it don’t matter man. The term has been stolen as a dog whistle. That train left the station. +1 to Loursat’s remarks above for putting it much better than I have.
Hooray! Glad to see the statement and update. I think sometimes the church is a little like JRR Tolkien’s ‘Ents’, maybe a little late to the battle, but a powerful ally nonetheless.
The statement certainly carries the gravitas of coming from the body of the church, but I would also like to see the First Presidency (you know, the one specifically charged with being our living and concurrent leaders) make a contemporaneous statement. I’m glad the GBH said what he said in his day, that Nephi said what he said in his day (2Ne 26:33), but we need a current and personified voice of warning. I don’t think we can assume that everything that the PR dept spits out has received a “papal bull” from the Prophet or FP. It certainly hasn’t always been that way. One way to marry the PR department with a visible approval of the FP would be to include a specific statement dated from our current FP the same day. I don’t know about you, but I raise my hand to sustain the brethren individually by name in General Conference, not some unknown- un-named PR team that may or may not be LDS. (I know most are- but they do outsource some PR work and I have no idea whether employees have callings as well. I frankly don’t care.)
Right now, it’s important to focus on the fact that we received this statement. Good. Let’s just be grateful for it. But I hope that we can take efforts in the church to increase the transparency of our announcements. We live in an era of false news and conflicting information. The boldest thing the church could do to burn a brighter torch would be to clarify its message so that anyone who wishes to evaluate it has clear information on the authorship, the date, and the context.