White Is Not a Culture

by

I hate, in Rome, a Grecian town to find;

To see the scum of Greece transplanted here,

Received like gods, is what I cannot bear.

Nor Greeks alone, but Syrians here abound;

Obscene Orontes, diving under ground,

Conveys his wealth to Tiber’s hungry shores,

And fattens Italy with foreign whores:

–Juvenal, Third Satire, 118 A.D.

For all of the bandwidth it has been getting recently, one might be tempted to think that “white culture” is an actual thing. When the LDS Church issued its forceful condemnation of white supremacy yesterday, the most controversial thing it did was put “white culture” in scare quotes. This was appropriate as “white culture” is not, in fact, a thing. And it never has been.

This is not an attack on anyone. “black culture” and “brown culture” are not things either. Neither is “periwinkle culture.” Colors, of skin (or of anything else) are not the sorts of things that can have cultures. That’s just not how culture works.

Culture is created by people. The term itself is tricky, but it normally includes things like art, music, and literature; political and social values; a shared history, language, and spectrum of beliefs. And often it involves food. None of these things have skin color requirements.

When people talk about “white culture,” what they usually mean is “European culture,” which is actually the result of an ethnically diverse group of barbarians overrunning a thoroughly Hellenized Roman Empire and adopting a Near Eastern mystery cult as its majority religion. It includes Slavs, Turks, and Italians (none of whom qualified as “white” in 19th century American discourse), along with Franks, Huns, Celts, Danes, Goths, and a hundred other groups of people that the Ancient Greeks and Romans would never have seen as ethnic or cultural relatives.

This, of course, is the gist of Juvenal’s famous Third Satire, in which he laments the loss of his city’s noble culture to the influence of Greeks, Jews, and other non-Roman people. He could not have known at the time that Roman culture would survive for 2000 years precisely because Rome’s conqueror’s would combine Greek philosophy and Judaic religion and eventually produce the Renaissance, the Enlightenment, the American Revolution, and Disney World.

The error that Juvenal made was not in assuming that the people of Rome had a valuable culture. They certainly did. But the growth and development of this culture did not require any specific skin color or bloodline. Rome was itself a melting pot of hundreds of different peoples and languages, and its culture outlasted actual Romans by more than 2000 years.

Much the same can be said of American culture. While Beige Anglo Saxon Protestants have had most of the political power in American history, the art, music, literature, religion, language, and values that we call “American” are a thorough mixture of European, African, Native American, Hispanic, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, and a hundred other cultures that came together in what people once called “the land of opportunity.” This is not “white culture”; it is “American culture,” and there is nothing about it that requires anybody to have any particular skin pigmentation to participate.

So, of course Americans of European descent have a cultural heritage that they can be proud of. The European and Anglo-Saxon worlds gave us a lot of really cool stuff (and some pretty awful stuff too). There is nothing wrong with being proud of the good stuff. But these cultures were not “white” in any way that the term has been used in the United States in the past 200 years, nor is their value tied to any specific blood line.

The “Blood” part of “Blood and Soil” is simply a lie. The belief that culture travels through bloodlines and that only a certain kind of people can have a certain kind of culture is basically what the word “racism” means. And the idea that there is something called “white culture” in the United States that joins a hundred European bloodlines into a single abstraction called “the white race” that surgically excludes the contributions of anyone else is at the heart of much of the racist nonsense that has been on display this month in Charlottesville and throughout the nation.