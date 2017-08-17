Mormon Scholars Take Their Brief Against Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court

This is a follow-up to a post from four months back, but we Never-Trump Mormons are a persistent bunch. (As a reader of BCC, perhaps you have noticed.) The Trump administration’s proposed travel ban–which many of us (including the three BCC-permabloggers who are co-signers of the linked amici curiae brief) believe demonstrates real discriminatory intent based on religion–will have its day before the Supreme Court this October, and when it does, a thoughtful and thoroughly Mormon argument about the dangers of religious discrimination, filed today, will be considered alongside all the other legal arguments. You can read the full brief here. This version of the brief was prepared by Nate Oman, whom Bloggernaclers need no introduction to, and Anna-Rose Mathieson, who represented the signing scholars before the Supreme Court and whom we really ought to invite to guest-blog with us here. Keep up the good fight, everyone; we are.

  1. Clark says:
    August 17, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Congrats to those involved. But aren’t Never Trumpers properly Republicans who oppose Trump? Have you converted to Republicanism and I never noticed Russell?

  2. Russell Arben Fox says:
    August 17, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    A fair point, Clark. I would argue that the “Never Trump” label can include non-Republicans, but you do give me pause.

  3. Kristine Nielson says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I applaud your efforts and hope your arguments win the day.

