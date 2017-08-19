An Outbreak of Nazis

by

Rich Davis has a PhD in Immunology and a phone that is full of pictures of parasites, bacteria and his kids. These sometimes appear on his twitter feed, @RichDavisPhD.

Saturday night, following the aftermath of a white supremacist rally and counter protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, I got a request from a friend asking for some reassurance on a much less worrisome topic than white supremacy.

That topic was the plague. Like, the actual, literal plague.

I’m a medical microbiologist, recently graduated with my Ph.D. where I studied a tropical human parasite. I currently work in the microbiology division of a clinical testing lab, the place that tests your blood, wounds or poop to diagnose what’s making you sick and how to treat it.

My friend’s concern came from news reports out of Arizona where health departments have reported finding in fleas the bacteria (Yersinia pestis) that causes plague. Fleas spread the disease among rodents and, much more rarely, to humans. Plague has a lot of social cachet—a professor of mine once called this, “disease sex appeal.” People know enough about it to know that it’s scary and sometimes deadly. In this case though, scary headlines notwithstanding, it’s evidence that the system for treating potentially deadly diseases was working: someone was monitoring rodents and fleas in the wild, someone informed the authorities of a finding and they in turn made a public announcement so that people can be more cautious if they come across something that looks like the disease.

To have the literal plague pop up in the news at the same time as the more metaphoric plague of white nationalism, racism and bigotry embodied by the KKK, neo-Nazis and other hate groups? It seemed like the universe delivering a plague-ridden allegory on a plate. To be clear, I have no professional qualifications to talk about white supremacy or hate groups. But the comparisons are numerous: Both of these plagues have caused the death and suffering of millions worldwide. Both have become catchwords for filth and degeneracy. And we can’t seem to get rid of either of them.

The language of disease

Humans have been using the same language to describe diseases as they do for things that are harmful or evil for probably as long as we’ve had language: “A blight on society.” “A pox on your house.” Scriptures describe lepers and sinners with similar terms – “unclean,” “defiled.” This metaphoric connection runs deeper than saying something is “bad” — we have plenty of words for “bad.”

What is becoming more established is how human behaviors can mimic trends of infectious diseases. There are flu epidemics and pandemics, but you have probably also heard of “suicide epidemics” or the ongoing “opioid epidemic.” These epidemics (like epidemics of obesity or heart disease) are real and measurable, even though behaviors like suicide and drug use aren’t caused by a virus or bacteria infecting a human host.

Another term from infectious disease relevant to this conversation is “outbreak.” It’s so common a term that describing it seems too elementary, but, basically, an outbreak is when incidence of a disease dramatically increases in numbers and, usually, in visibility.

I think it’s safe to say we are currently seeing a clear outbreak of racism and white nationalism.

Characteristics of an outbreak

Outbreaks are defined in terms of how many cases there are above “normal background” in a given population. A disease showing up in places it hasn’t been before, or cases spiking in a place with usually low levels of that disease. With some notable exceptions (more on this later), outbreaks are often accompanied by increased media attention. Think of the H1N1 influenza outbreak of 2009 — I personally remember waiting in a long line at the department of health with my pregnant wife to get her vaccine. More recent are the deadly west African Ebola crisis of 2015, and the rapid rise of Zika cases in 2016 (fingers crossed for what 2017 will look like).

What triggers the outbreak? With many dangerous pathogens, there are low levels of disease “smoldering” (a great, descriptive term for it) at low levels in a population. But, like a smoldering fire, under the right conditions, they can come roaring up in devastating numbers. Often with viral diseases, an outbreak can result from a different, more dangerous version of a pathogen suddenly appearing (like a bird, or swine, flu). But, as with the Arizona public health departments noticing the presence of plague in fleas (not even humans), disrupting surveillance or response resources can leave populations vulnerable to outbreaks.

One of the most dramatic preludes to disease outbreaks is anything that will lower the general health and disease-resistance of a population. War is a big one -displaced populations, refugee camps, and military tactics that target civilians and their food and medical supplies result in a huge number outbreaks. The same thing occurs with natural disasters, like the earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing famine in Somalia. A similar effect occurs on a smaller scale among populations that forgo vaccinations.

A white supremacy outbreak

Hopefully some of the comparisons between disease outbreaks and white supremacy are pretty obvious, but it’s worth being clear about some of the parallels I see with this an outbreak of Nazis, Klansmen and other overt supporters of white supremacy.

First, I don’t think what we are seeing is a new “highly virulent” or “resistant” strain of Nazism/KKK-ism. They have always been “smoldering” (a very descriptive term for it) at low levels in our populations. And we have never been free of racism or bigotry. Their omnipresent reality in the United States is on every page of our history and enshrined in our laws, both historic and modern. The media platforms may be modernized, and group names may be updated, but is that sort of adaptation resulting in fundamentally difference in white supremacy?

This is why the social media hashtag #ThisIsNotUs that sprang up on Saturday is… well, simply a manifestation of the story of ourselves we’d like to be true. This is inescapably “us” (or “U.S.”). It’s the power of the stories we tell ourselves, stories of a “post-racial country” that emerged following the election of Barack Obama and celebrating a Hitler-punching Captain America, that make this outbreak, and the murderous violence manifesting with it, feel new when it’s really not.

Second, the optics of an outbreak influences its trajectory. As mentioned above the staggering, frightening numbers of a disease outbreak can help people recognize it as a serious threat to life and safety. But exceptions to this rule are as common as they are heartbreaking. Currently over 500,000 people in Yemen have contracted the serious, dehydrating disease of cholera. Thousands have died and will die before the year is out. Yet coverage and public interest, is only a fraction of what we saw during the Ebola outbreak of 2015. A cynical, but probably accurate interpretation: Cholera diarrhea just isn’t that scary to Americans. It is worth considering what other manifestations of white supremacy, racism and bigotry are smoldering around us in low numbers, devastating thousands of lives, that don’t elicit the kind of visceral response many of us had to the events in Charlottesville.

Third, decreased pathogen surveillance leaves populations ill-prepared to respond to an outbreak before it grows. In February 2017, a federal counter-extremism program was reformatted into a “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism” program, one that would no longer target white supremacists groups.

Fourth, the lowering of a population-wide resistance, either by circumstance or by ill-informed choice. What contributed to a country less resistance to the influence of white supremacy? Certainly numerous things, including open appeals to their groups and active recruitment by their leaders. But I think these things found fertile ground in our current media landscape. Articles and commentators drawing equivalences between groups like Black Lives Matter and the KKK. Puff pieces written about “dapper” white nationalists. Endless coverage of voters whose visceral dislike of a black president was often framed exclusively as economic anxiety. Did bad rhetoric or fluff articles create white supremacy? Of course not. But news-as-marketable-content, tailored to fit what viewers wanted to hear seems to be both a result and a cause of our society becoming very tolerant of white supremacy’s brand of intolerance, and thus lowering our resistance to it.



Treating the disease

One last comparison/lesson from the world of infectious disease outbreaks.

Let’s say someone seeks medical treatment and exhibits the signs of a serious, life-threatening bacterial infection like . . . the plague! Health care workers collect samples (blood, swabs of wounds, stool etc.) and send it to the laboratory. There our job is to try to identify what, if anything, is in those samples, and by extension, what is causing the disease.

But the doctor doesn’t wait! “Empiric therapy” means treating a patient based on the best interpretation of observed signs. If the physician waited until we cultured and identified the bacteria swirling around the patient’s blood, they’d be long dead. Sometimes, on the lab side of things, we fixate on knowing what the organism is. Re-culture one more day. Run one more test, just to be sure.

To me this feels like the (perhaps well-meaning) over-enthusiastic effort to publicly examine or elevate harmful, bigoted rhetoric while ignoring the ongoing visceral harm it causes. The First Amendment rightfully allows repugnant beliefs to be expressed, but publicly debating them, repeating or joking about them even to criticize them can be done thoughtlessly. Equally bad is when “rational analysis” of irrational bigotry ends up given those beliefs a veneer of being based in science or logic. While sunlight is a good disinfectant, we don’t need to feed the germs.

This is one reason why endless interviews of Trump’s voters who stand by him and HBO’s proposed “Confederate” program are as frustrating as they are common. They seem to imagine that we’re in a post-harm analysis phase of treating a disease, when really the patient is currently crashing on the table.

An armchair discussion of the metaphor of white supremacy as a disease outbreak in our nation is far less valuable than listening to input from actual the experts, historians and activists who are seeking to address it. But the reality of the situation is that this “outbreak” is real, and what we know about outbreaks is that they spread unless they are treated on a personal and population level. The damage this outbreak causing is real, and minimizing it, or ignoring it, will only perpetuate it.