Two Temple Worker Restrictions Removed

Several years ago I discovered three weird restrictions on temple service. Often, while I was attending the temple, the workers mentioned they needed help; they invited the patrons to pray and talk to their stake to seek out temple worker callings. Several friends of mine felt inspired to follow through. They met the basic qualifications – devout Mormons, in good health, without records of Church discipline. But they were denied.
In the first set of cases, it was because they had been divorced within the past five years. (Even though they were not at fault in their divorces and had maintained a temple recommend the entire time.)
In the second set of cases, it was because they were single men over the age of 30. (Even friends who had already been serving as temple workers for years were affected – they were told they could no longer serve the month they turned 31.)
And in the third set of cases, it was because they were mothers with minor children at home. Women who wished to continue their longstanding service after the birth of their first child were told no, as were women who sought to serve now that all of their children were largely self-sufficient teenagers.
The Handbook expressly lists all three of these as disqualifications from temple ordinance worker service.
Weirdly, in all of these cases, the temples told my friends that they could still volunteer for shifts – they just couldn’t officiate any ordinances. Though in the case of mothers (alongside another category – bishops, stake presidents, and area authorities), they could sometimes qualify for “restricted” ordinance service on special occasions.
I found this all very silly.
Today, however, we have cause for celebration. Multiple current temple worker sources have now confirmed that an announcement went out last week lifting both the divorcee restrictions, and the single men restrictions. [1] Now those who feel inspired to serve will not be barred because of these (seemingly arbitrary) restrictions. [2] I hope many will be able to enjoy the blessings of temple service.
Notes
[1] I have not seen the announcements, do not have access to the Handbook, and cannot independently confirm this with a primary source. I am not a temple worker (among other reasons, I have been divorced in the last 5 years).
[2] I have heard no indication that the mothers-of-small-children rule has changed; it is my understanding that restriction is contained within a separate handbook sub-section.
Comments
It’s a really good development. Thanks for commenting on it.
Is the mother restriction only applicable in North America? I have known of mothers in South America and Asia who served as regular temple ordinance workers.
This, along with several recent changes/pronouncements, has given me significant reason to hope for good things to come.
Yay, this is awesome. Now if they’d lift the witness restriction.
There have not been any changes in the handbook yet. I hope it’s just a matter of the handbook lagging behind the changes on the ground.
I’m an Executive Secretary, and in bishopric meeting this past week, the second counselor said that the change about single men was coming down the pike. So some kind of soft announcement must’ve gone out.
My husband and I were called to be temple workers, but when I informed the bishop I was 3 months pregnant, he told me I would only be able to work in the laundry. Hard pass on that one! :D My husband didn’t want to do it without me, so we both told him he should probably find someone else.
I’ve seen sister temple workers who were clearly due any day, looks like it might leadership roulette in that particular case.
I have never understood these rules. Staffing an operating temple on a volunteer basis is quite a challenge, and it has long seemed to me that if someone wants to do it and is worthy, of course you should sign them up.
OK, how on earth does it make sense to put a pregnant woman in the laundry as opposed to anything else? You can do physical labor but not ordinances???
Hopefully the motherhood restrictions are removed soon.
I think I would like a little bit more clarity on this. I am a single male over 30 and have been a temple worker for about 17 months now. However, I am still called a temple worker, but I can only work at the veil as a veil worker. I cannot be an ordinance worker (officiate an endowment session, work initiatory etc) because I am a single male over thirty. Does the potential policy change allow single males over thirty to be ordinance workers? Because if not, then nothing has recently changed regarding single males over the age of 30.
@BryanC: Perhaps my terminology was imperfect — not up on exact temple jargon. My understanding is that this change means you can now be an ordinance worker.
@Autumn- I read in the Handbook that for members in stakes far from a temple that the restrictions on mothers can be lifted during organized stake temple trips. This might be the reason the people you speak of were permitted.
Lauren Arrington: Your bishop is incorrect. There is no restriction on pregnant women as ordinance workers. I had a friend who worked in the Washington DC temple doing everything right up until about a month before her first child was born. Go get set apart at the temple and enjoy 6 months of enjoyable service- and good luck with the baby!
@lb640- The mothers that I knew of lived in the same city as the temple and served there regularly. One had a son who was 14 or 15, and I know she served in the temple every week. Another was a single mom of multiple children under the age of 12. Is it possible that some sections of the Handbook aren’t used (or followed) in all parts of the world?
@Carolyn: I got the impression that you probably meant ordinance worker, but just wanted to clarify. I am honored to be a veil worker, but to help out with ordinance work would be wonderful as well. I hope this comes down the line quickly. I may not have heard the news yet because the temple I work at is closed for a few weeks for yearly maintenance.
I would welcome this policy change concerning recent divorcees and single men over 30. It punishes people who are the victims of divorce, like someone whose spouse cheats on them and leaves. Also, although marriage should be a high priority, often the Lord’ timing is also a factor in when people get married. So the policy punishes men for the Lord’s timing.
As welcome as I would find this, I am somewhat skeptical of it. The Handbook is either updated or it isn’t. “Soft announcements” are not how things are done. (I was an executive secretary for my stake presidency when the changes to the Handbook about gays happened- there was no pre-announcement to us.) Also, the timing of this “announcement” is suspicious. The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve are on vacation in August. They don’t hold meetings together in August unless there is some pressing emergency that can not wait until September. (According to a friend whose grandfather was in the First Presidency not so long ago.) Also, I recall about 2 years ago temple workers were claiming to have been told in a training meeting that certain policies on temple weddings were about to be changed. Then nothing happened. So, I am hopeful and yet skeptical.
I will go and do as the Lord commands… I will scrub toilets, I will do laundry, I will clean the baseboards. I will clean off the sink, I will walk a thousand miles or until I am dead and he no longer needs me to toil in the flesh.
Autumn- There is a passage on “local circumstances and adaptation”. Basically a loop-hole for everything clause. I love that section. Suggested its use many times in my stake presidency meetings.
@lb640- I see. That makes sense. My BYU roommate whose mother was the ordinance worker in Asia thought that a rule restricting moms from serving was ridiculous. They needed everyone to help there, so why on earth would they forbid moms whose kids were in school all day?
Does anyone know if there is there still a restriction on beards?
“Toil in the flesh” would be a good band name.
Why the 5 year (for divorcees rule,? Do I get holier the 6th year? Did this just apply to women, or men,too?
Angela C:
My new hardcore/metal crossover band, Path of Totality, is releasing its debut EP Toil in the Flesh on Nuclear Blast Records next month.
tanya cummins- The 5 year divorcee rule applies to both men and women. Regardless of why the divorce occurred.
I can understand this rule for someone who got divorced for “frivolous” reasons, and think that some who get divorced should have to wait a while. But I think this is something that a bishop and stake president should decide, rather than have a blanket policy that treats everyone the same regardless of circumstances. Should someone whose spouse cheated and ran off be treated the same way as a person who just decided they married the wrong person and doesn’t want to be married anymore?
Aaron R.- Yes, temple workers must be clean shaved. Both men and women. LOL!
Guys as well Tanya. I thought perhaps they would reduce it to 1 or 2 years so to hear the divorcee restriction may be completely lifted is excellent news.
lb640: Perhaps the next bout of inconsistent policy may involve female temple workers and body hair! :)
Dave Jordan says, I will go and do as the Lord commands . . . (etc.)
Yeah, me too. I just want to be sure that it’s Him commanding and not some local leader with a hobby horse, or a 19th-century cultural hangover.
I was a worker in San Diego when the restrictions on beards was implemented. Over night I didn’t some of the men on my shift. However, there was one man, who regularly came up from Tijuana who remained bearded. I don’t know why the exception but it is apparent that many rules presented as absolute are only mostly absolute. They preach the rule not the exception so the exception does not become the rule.
These kind of discussions tend to make me so grumpy! I’m not sure just what the correct word is. The temple is our most sacred place, and asking any sort of probing questions (about why) tend to make one feel like a faithless and unworthy creep,
All the discussed restrictions are, in my opinion and of course only in my opinion, simply silly. Usually I can sort of bend my mind to understand a restriction, even if I disagree with it. For example, I guess I understand that mothers of young children can’t work in certain ways at the temple, because maybe they won’t take proper care of their children. (An offensive assumption.) The idea that women would hire day-care for their children in order to fulfill temple work might seem odd by some. But that is not our decision to make. Each family, each woman, each mother, each father, each human must fulfill their part of creation by doing what seems correct, meaningful, and right. We can’t tell people how to balance their complex lives. Well of course we can. But we should do with the greatest care and sensitivity.
The restriction on single men over 30? I can’t even imagine why such a policy was or is in place. What possible purpose can it serve, except to reduce the size of the pool for temple workers. Single people often feel left out of our very married culture. Allowing and even encouraging single people to serve in the temple results in the sense that such people are not only valued but are essential to our success as a people, as a church. To further marginalize that group of men strikes me as ridiculous, cruel, petty, and stupid.
And what about beards? When, oh when, will we get past 1972? What possible reason can we imagine is the source for that restriction? Can Jesus come to the temple? We might as well turn away people with nail polish, blue socks, hats, short sleeves, or heels longer than one inch.
The overlay of our most holy site, the strong need we have to not “rock the boat”, and a need to believe that our spiritual leaders aren’t insane, these all lead us to be quiet, look the other way, and ignore stupid, petty small-minded, inane, sexist, shallow policies regarding the temple.
The last time our singles’ ward bishopric changed the man called as bishop initially accepted the calling, but then backed out a few days later (before being sustained) when he learned he’d not be able to serve as a temple sealer while he was bishop. He preferred to remain a sealer if forced to choose. I thought it was odd that he was forced to choose and was surprised that he’d still be considered worthy to serve as a sealer if he’d turned down a calling like that.