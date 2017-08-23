Two Temple Worker Restrictions Removed

by

Several years ago I discovered three weird restrictions on temple service. Often, while I was attending the temple, the workers mentioned they needed help; they invited the patrons to pray and talk to their stake to seek out temple worker callings. Several friends of mine felt inspired to follow through. They met the basic qualifications – devout Mormons, in good health, without records of Church discipline. But they were denied.

In the first set of cases, it was because they had been divorced within the past five years. (Even though they were not at fault in their divorces and had maintained a temple recommend the entire time.)

In the second set of cases, it was because they were single men over the age of 30. (Even friends who had already been serving as temple workers for years were affected – they were told they could no longer serve the month they turned 31.)

And in the third set of cases, it was because they were mothers with minor children at home. Women who wished to continue their longstanding service after the birth of their first child were told no, as were women who sought to serve now that all of their children were largely self-sufficient teenagers.

The Handbook expressly lists all three of these as disqualifications from temple ordinance worker service.

Weirdly, in all of these cases, the temples told my friends that they could still volunteer for shifts – they just couldn’t officiate any ordinances. Though in the case of mothers (alongside another category – bishops, stake presidents, and area authorities), they could sometimes qualify for “restricted” ordinance service on special occasions.

I found this all very silly.

Today, however, we have cause for celebration. Multiple current temple worker sources have now confirmed that an announcement went out last week lifting both the divorcee restrictions, and the single men restrictions. [1] Now those who feel inspired to serve will not be barred because of these (seemingly arbitrary) restrictions. [2] I hope many will be able to enjoy the blessings of temple service.

Notes

[1] I have not seen the announcements, do not have access to the Handbook, and cannot independently confirm this with a primary source. I am not a temple worker (among other reasons, I have been divorced in the last 5 years).

[2] I have heard no indication that the mothers-of-small-children rule has changed; it is my understanding that restriction is contained within a separate handbook sub-section.