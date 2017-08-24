Teaching the Language of the Gospel in Trump’s America

by

A BCC reader contacted us with a request for help navigating potential pitfalls in preparing to teach a lesson based on a talk by Elder Valeri V Cordón. This is my response, and I hope you will join the discussion too.

Introduction

That language isn’t simply a vehicle for, among other things, communicating feelings but also the source of powerful emotions became abundantly clear to me one evening in 2002 when I attended a public discussion on the theme “Decline of the German Language?” in Salzburg, Austria.

Sponsored by a local newspaper and inspired by the growing influence of English through the media and the internet, the discussion began with presentations by several panelists—journalists and linguists—more or less agreeing that languages change over time and that this is nothing to be especially concerned about. One panelist noted, for example, that the German language had survived the centuries-long period when French was the continental lingua franca, and while the French influence left behind whole vocabularies in the fields of war and peace, no one bats an eye at saying Infanterie or Diplomatie in German today.

Once the experts had taken their seats, the public was invited to stand and comment. And comment they did. One person after another—all middle-aged and older—stood up and recited lists of English words that they had heard in a German context, invariably noting that there were perfectly good German words for all of these terms and sharing great concern about the direction their language and society at large was heading.

One of the offending words I can still recall was “outdoor”; if the speaker is still alive today, he would be disappointed that the word is firmly anchored in the idiom and shows no signs of budging. A quick glance yesterday at the homepage of the newspaper that sponsored the event shows that even the paper of record has embraced English, including: Events, fake, Iron Girl (sporting event), Transferticker (updates on football team transfers), Liveticker (updates on President Macron’s visit to Salzburg), Fairness, Singles (those who are looking for partners), XL, Software-Update, Online, Musical, Talent Award, Sportcenter, Star (in this case Wayne Rooney), Happy Birthday, high end, TV-Studio, Lifestyle, Card and, last but not least, Outdoor.

That night, the experts with their descriptivist leanings were powerless to stem the flood of emotion that spilled out in response to the frustration among the retiring generation that they were likewise powerless to stop the rising generation from adopting English expressions into everyday usage.

The concern that one’s native tongue is beleaguered by foreign influences is of course not unique to German speakers, and it can be felt by both those who speak the predominant language of a particular region and those who belong to linguistic minorities.

The Language of the Gospel

I mention the above as a preface to the concern raised by Elder Valeri V Cordón in a talk delivered at the April 2017 General Conference:

After being called as a General Authority, I moved with my family from Costa Rica to Salt Lake City for my first assignment. Here in the United States, I have been blessed to visit wonderful people of different ethnic backgrounds and cultures. Among them are many who, like me, were born in the countries of Latin America. I have noticed that many of the first-generation Hispanics here speak Spanish as their primary language and enough English to communicate with others. The second generation, who were either born in the United States or came at an early age and attend school here, speak very good English and perhaps some broken Spanish. And often by the third generation, Spanish, the native language of their ancestors, is lost.

His talk piqued my interest as I am a native English speaker living in a German-speaking country where I speak German with my spouse and in-laws and English with my daughter. At work I use both and am exposed to a third language spoken natively by the overwhelming majority of my co-workers.

In my experience, there is simply no substitute for exposure. Here, I am my daughter’s exposure to English; everyone else she has contact with speaks German. Consequently, my daughter feels most comfortable speaking German, and in the past it has taken several days of immersion when visiting my side of the family back in the US to overcome her self consciousness enough to begin using English.

Though I am no expert in language acquisition, it seems apparent that, all things being equal, speakers of a minority language would experience language loss from generation to generation. Elder Cordón’s talk addresses this, while also suggesting how strategies that preserve proficiency in minority languages—powerful teaching, strong modeling, avoidance of unholy traditions—could be used to likewise preserve the language of the gospel defined as the “teachings of our prophets, our obedience to those teachings, and our following righteous traditions” (emphasis mine):

Today in my analogy, I would like to emphasize not any particular earthly language but rather an eternal language that must be preserved in our families and never lost. Language loss may happen when families move to a foreign land where their native language is not predominant. It happens […] among populations throughout the world where a native language is replaced in favor of a new one. Even Nephi […] was concerned about losing the native language of his fathers when he was preparing to move to the promised land. Nephi writes, “Behold, it is wisdom in God that we should obtain these records, that we may preserve unto our children the language of our fathers.” […] We can therefore conclude that powerful teaching is extremely important to preserve the gospel in our families, and it requires diligence and effort. One factor that influences language loss is when parents don’t spend time teaching their children the native language. It is not enough to merely speak the language in the home. If parents desire to preserve their language, it must be taught. Research has found that parents who make a conscious effort to preserve their native language tend to succeed in doing so. […] It is not enough just to talk to our children about the importance of temple marriage, fasting, and keeping the Sabbath day holy. They must see us making room in our schedules to attend the temple as frequently as we can. They need to see our commitment to fasting regularly and keeping the entire Sabbath day holy. Another way language can be altered or lost is when other languages and traditions are mixed with a mother tongue. […] As families, we need to avoid any tradition that will prevent us from keeping the Sabbath day holy or having daily scripture study and prayer at home.

Again, I’m not an expert, but the concerns Elder Cordón outlines strike me as plausible in light of my own experience, his suggested remedies straightforward and his qualification sufficient. The Church is even doing some modeling of its own by organizing wards and branches that allow speakers of minority languages in some regions to worship in their native tongue (or at least a language more familiar than the predominant one). According to this paper, “Integration into multicultural, multilingual units was based on the ideal—and idealized—philosophy that gospel unity produces social unity.” So what possible problems might arise in teaching a lesson based on this talk?

Potential Minefields

As I illustrated in the introduction, you don’t have to belong to a minority to feel that your language—and with it your culture and way of life—is under siege. In fact, even powerful majorities can be persuaded that the influence of relatively powerless minorities is a(n existential) threat. For example, the dramatic influx of refugees since 2015 where I live has fanned great concern about the emergence of ethnic ghettos in a city that has prided itself in the accomplishments of its forebears in avoiding the kinds of neighborhoods that plague, say, Paris. While locals might be inclined to live and let live when the numbers of new arrivals are very low, the dramatic scenes of unstoppable masses on the border in the fall of 2015 have cemented the notion that anyone planning to stay has a duty to proactively integrate without delay.

In this light, a language ward or branch would not be seen as a way for the speakers of a minority language to reinforce the language of the gospel in their homes and communities. Far from producing unity—gospel or otherwise—ethnic congregations impede cultural and social integration and are a pox on the Body of Christ. At least that was the thrust of the argument advanced by a fellow white North American who was upset by the Church’s statement last week on the situation in Charlottesville declaring “white culture” out of “harmony with the teachings of the Church”:

Hmmmm, ok “white culture” is out, fine. That would also mean that every other “culture” in the church is out as well. No more special “language” wards in North America that only do one thing, separate the saints based on culture.

I don’t know how widespread such sentiments are and if they are limited to semi-anonymous social media interactions, but a BCC reader is concerned that the current political climate in the US might encourage members bring their politics to Sunday school (it certainly has even way over here, so the worry seems reasonable enough) and embolden the sharing of views that one previously refrained from expressing in polite company:

In light of what has happened since Friday, however, all I see when I read this talk is how someone might twist the words and the message to promote a “preserve the white culture” mindset. Suddenly I am terrified to teach this talk for fears that such claims would be mentioned or interpreted during the lesson. Might your readers have any advice on (1) how to address such an ideology should it ever arise in a class and (2) how to politely and without disrupting the Spirit make it clear that this talk (or any other) is not about preserving or protecting an “earthly” (a word Elder Cordón uses) culture?

What do you say?