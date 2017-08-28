Self-Reliance: faith in Christ, consecration, stewardship, the prosperity gospel and “the deceitfulness of riches.”

by

I spoke in church yesterday. My assignment was to speak about self-reliance. This post is adapted from that talk.

1. Spiritual Self-Reliance: there is no such thing.

I confess that I don’t really like the term self-reliance, because strictly speaking, there is no such thing as spiritual self-reliance in the gospel. The scriptures, the Book of Mormon in particular, are as clear as can be that we are to rely only on Jesus for salvation (see e.g., 1 Nephi 10:6, 2 Nephi 31:19, Moroni 6:4).

And aside from the scriptures, our own experience teaches us that trying to rely on ourselves for spiritual well-being is futile. Anyone who has really tried to keep all the commandments, and who is really honest, knows that really keeping all the commandments is beyond our capacity as fallen mortal beings in a fallen world. As we try to keep the commandments, that effort lays bare our inadequacy and our need for something stronger than ourselves to rely on. That something stronger is grace. Relying on ourselves makes keeping the commandments drudgery, and when that effort fails, as it inevitably will, relying on ourselves can lead only to despair. Relying on Jesus, on the other hand, leads to hope and salvation, and makes obedience joyful.

So when we talk about spiritual self-reliance, we don’t really mean that we should rely on ourselves or on our own righteousness. What we really mean is that we should learn to rely directly on Jesus himself instead of relying on other people or institutions to tell us about Jesus. Elder L. Tom Perry said this, back in 1991:

Independence and self-reliance are critical to our spiritual and temporal growth. Whenever we get into situations which threaten our self-reliance, we will find our freedoms threatened as well. If we increase our dependence on anything or anyone except the Lord, we will find an immediate decrease in our freedom to act.

This is certainly true. The more we rely on ourselves or on other people, instead of on the Lord, for our spiritual well-being, the less we will be able to do for our spiritual well-being. Relying on Jesus alone liberates us.

In my experience, the best way to develop this kind of spiritual self-reliance, is to continually experience conversion through repentance. I don’t mean conversion in the sense of getting a testimony that the church is true, though that is important. I mean conversion in the sense of becoming converted into a saint through the atonement, being healed, being changed from a fallen mortal person to a redeemed mortal person. It is one thing to read about conversion in the Book of Mormon, or in Paul’s letters, or to hear an apostle give a talk about it, but to truly become spiritually self-reliant, we have to experience conversion ourselves. And maybe I’m just thick-headed, but if you’re like me, you have to experience it over and over again.

2. Temporal Self-Reliance: Stewardship, not ownership.

The proper relationship we ought to have with wealth is something of a gospel paradox. On the one hand, we are counseled to be self-reliant, to be diligent and wise with our money and earthly possessions. On the other hand, we are warned not to set our hearts on riches, and commanded to “take no thought” for how we will provide for our needs, instead trusting that the Lord will provide for us.

How do you reconcile these? The restoration provides a radically powerful answer in an 1834 revelation that is now section 104 of the Doctrine and Covenants. In that section, the Lord explains in more detail just how it is that he intends to provide for his saints, by redefining the very concept of ownership itself:

[I]t is expedient that I, the Lord, should make every man accountable, as a steward over earthly blessings, which I have made and prepared for my creatures. I, the Lord, stretched out the heavens, and built the earth, my very handiwork; and all things are mine. And it is my purpose to provide for my saints, for all things are mine. (vv 13-15).

The baseline principle that the Lord emphasizes here is to sweep away our concept of ownership. He alone is the owner of all property in the earth, and we, to the extent that we possess any of it, are not owners, but stewards (see also D&C 42:32). This is important because there are at least three important differences between a between an owner and a steward:

First, an owner is not accountable to anyone else for the way he uses his property, If we own our property, then we are free to waste it. But the Lord wants us to act as stewards, which means that we are accountable to him for the decisions we make about our property. This means that we ought to be wise with our wealth. It means that we ought to make the most of what we have. Of course, it does not mean that we should maximize profits oppressively—by grinding on the faces of the poor, or cheating customers or competitors, or denying fair wages to employees, for example—but it does mean that within the limits of fairness and charity, we should be diligent to make the most of that portion of the Lord’s property that we possess. But being diligent and wise as a steward is different from maximizing our own property to provide for ourselves. An owner who wants to rely on his wealth to provide for his needs will certainly take thought for how those needs will be met, but a steward can apply himself to wisely managing his lord’s property without taking any thought for how that property will meet his needs, because he knows that his lord will provide for him. We are still supposed to be diligent and wise, but not for ourselves—simply because we are accountable to God for how we treat his property. The restoration thus requires financial diligence and wisdom, but without providing space for legitimate self-interest or greed.

Another important difference is that an owner may demand his property from a steward at any time. If we recognize that we are just stewards, then we understand that it is the Lord’s from the beginning, not ours, and we have no reason to be resentful for the Lord asking us to dispose of his property as he sees fit. The Lord continues, in section 104, by explaining that while he intends to provide for his saints, “it must needs be done in mine own way”:

[A]nd behold this is the way that I, the Lord, have decreed to provide for my saints, that the poor shall be exalted, in that the rich are made low. (v. 16).

If we feel that the Lord is taking our own property from us to give to the poor, we may feel resentful, or like it isn’t fair. Or, perhaps even worse, we may take pride and selfishly congratulate ourselves for being so generous and giving such great sacrifices out of our own pockets. But if we do as this revelation demands, and think of ourselves as stewards, not owners, then we will understand that we have no right to keep our property to ourselves, because it isn’t our property to begin with. If so, then we will see that giving to the poor is neither a hardship to be endured, nor a sacrifice to be praised, but is simply one of the duties of our office as stewards.

A third important difference is that unlike an owner, a steward has no right to use his lord’s money for his own use except to the extent that his lord authorizes him to. The Lord continues in this revelation:

For the earth is full, and there is enough, and to spare; yea, I prepared all things, and have given unto the children of men to be agents unto themselves. Therefore, if any man shall take of the abundance which I have made, and impart not his portion, according to the law of the gospel, unto the poor and the needy, he shall, with the wicked, lift up his eyes in hell, being in torment (vv. 17-18).

That is pretty strong language (it is a reference to the parable of the nameless Rich Man, and poor Lazarus) [1]. But as stewards over the Lord’s property, these are the conditions that he has placed on us using his property for our own use. He does not authorize us to possess or use his property unless we give our portion to the poor and the needy. And you can tell that he is serious about it, not only because of the warning about hell and torment, but, because he calls it “the law of the gospel.” [2]

So when we talk about self-reliance, what we really mean is stewardship and accountability to the Lord in how we manage our wealth. There are all kinds of things we can do to develop that kind of self-reliance, such as learning how to keep a budget, time-management skills, getting education, learning how to start a business, and others. But the spiritual principle behind all that is that we are not owners, or even borrowers of the wealth we possess. We are stewards, and we are accountable to God for our stewardship.

3. The deceitfulness of riches.

As we talk about self-reliance, we often talk about the blessings that come from learning how to wisely manage our property. And surely the Lord does bless us when we obey good counsel. It can be tempting to take that to mean that if we are faithful, the Lord will make us rich. Or worse, to think that if we are rich, it must mean that we are righteous. Or even worse, to think that if another person struggles financially, it must mean that he or she is unrighteous.

Elder Oaks warned us specifically not to fall to this temptation in a talk he gave in April 2015 on the parable of the sower. You remember this parable. Jesus talks about a sower sowing seeds, and how some of the seeds fall in among thorns where they are choked out by weeds (see Matthew 13:3-8, Mark 4:3-8, Luke 8:5-8). When Jesus explains this parable to his disciples, Luke says that the seeds choked by thorns represent those that are “choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life,” both Mark and Matthew use this evocative phrase: “the deceitfulness of riches.”

That is a wonderful phrase. The deceitfulness of riches. How are riches deceitful? In what ways do they deceive us? I can think of at least a few ways. We might be deceived into thinking that riches bring us lasting happiness or satisfaction. They won’t. You see this in the Book of Mormon, where the Nephites grasp so desperately for gold, but that it has become “slippery,” and they can’t hold on to it.

Perhaps worst of all, we might be deceived into believing what has been called the prosperity gospel: the idea that if you are righteous, you will be rich, and that if you are poor, it must be because of a lack of faith or righteousness. This is what Elder Oaks had to say about that:

Those who believe in what has been called the theology of prosperity are suffering from the deceitfulness of riches. The possession of wealth or significant income is not a mark of heavenly favor, and their absence is not evidence of heavenly disfavor.

A person’s wealth has nothing to do with the state of their soul. There are far too many rich wicked, people, and far too many righteous poor people for that to be true. This is a fallen world where “the wicked prosper.” God sends the rain and the sun to fall and shine of the righteous and the wicked like.

The Nephites, as they began to increase in wealth, made this mistake. They began to think that their wealth was evidence of their righteousness and that those who had less wealth were less righteous. Jacob calls them to repentance over it. He says this:

[D]o ye suppose that God justifieth you in this thing? Behold, I say unto you, Nay. But he condemneth you, and if ye persist in these things his judgments must speedily come.

Again, this is pretty strong language. Jacob, like Elder Oaks, is no fan of the prosperity gospel.

In the world, you sometimes see those who instead of giving to the poor, or helping them develop skills to lift them out of poverty, want to just tell the poor to be more wise, or righteous or more faithful and that if they do, they will lift themselves out of poverty. That is not the kind of self-reliance that the gospel embraces. Remember what God tells us in that 1834 revelation we looked at earlier: The Lord’s way of providing for the poor is not to tell the poor to just pull themselves out of poverty. [3] The Lord’s way to provide for the poor is to make each of us an accountable steward, and to humble the rich. Jacob teaches the Nephites the same thing:

Think of your brethren like unto yourselves, and be familiar with all and free with your substance, that they may be rich like unto you. But before ye seek for riches, seek ye for the kingdom of God. And after ye have obtained a hope in Christ ye shall obtain riches, if ye seek them; and ye will seek them for the intent to do good—to clothe naked, and to feed the hungry, and to liberate the captive, and administer relief to the sick and the afflicted.

These are the uses to which God wants us, as his stewards, to put his property.

[1] I love this subtle, but subversive little detail: how the Lord names the beggar in his story Lazarus, but the rich man is not even named. Jesus was a master storyteller.

[2] But what is “[our] portion”? That depends, I believe, on your individual circumstances and you can find that out by individual prayer and inspiration, but I believe that in most cases our portion is much more than that which we are naturally inclined to give.

[3] The revelation goes on to provide instruction about the “United Order,” or, as it was called at that time, the “United Firm.” The “United Firm” was one way that the Lord asked certain members of the church in the mid 1830s to live the principles of consecration. (See Matthew C. Godfrey, “Newel K. Whitney and the United Firm,” Revelations in Context (Nov. 19, 2015)). The United Firm didn’t last beyond the 1830s, and later on, some of the saints in Utah would live in a different kind of communal arrangement that were also called United Orders, but which also did not survive long. But while the United Firm and the United Orders are no longer in practice, that does not mean that the principles of consecration are sitting dormant, waiting until the millennium or some other time when God will “bring it back.” No. The principles of consecration and stewardship apply to us here and now. We don’t legally or symbolically deed our property to a bishop the way the saints did in Kirtland (see Sherilyn Farnes, “A Bishop unto the Church,” Revelations in Context (May 14 2013)), but that does not excuse us from living the principles of consecration and stewardship laid out in this revelation. The specific way we practice those principles has changed over time, but the principles of the law of consecration and stewardship are just as binding on us now as they were on the church in Kirtland.