Messianic Family

by

As I’ve been making my way—very slowly—through N. T. Wright’s massive Paul and the Faithfulness of God, I’ve been thinking about the relationship between Paul’s argument in the Epistle to the Romans and LDS family theology. Romans has been important to me for a long time, to the point that it (along with Paul’s related writings about the body of Christ in 1 Corinthians) has become pretty central to my own witness of how and why Jesus matters, not only cosmically, but personally.

Until recently, I’ve thought that Paul’s major message to Latter-day Saints has to do with reframing our strong cultural emphasis on obedience. I still think that, but now it seems to me that Paul’s argument also goes to the heart of the recent LDS emphasis on the centrality of the family, defined in terms of heterosexual marriage. [fn1]

As I read Paul, he is after the same goal at which LDS sealing theology aims: the union of the entire human family as a fulfillment of the divine promise that Abraham would be a father of many nations. But it seems to me that Paul and Mormons diverge in the means by which they expect these ends to be accomplished. For Paul, Torah observance is insufficient to the Abrahamic promise, because it holds out salvation only to one nation, not many (and that nation in any case proved unable to secure salvation through Torah). Thus, he argues in Romans 2 (following Deuteronomy and Jeremiah) that what really matters is the circumcision (a metonymy for Torah observance) of the heart. In Romans 4 he argues, using Abraham himself as the example, that such heart-observance is possible even for people who neither have the Torah nor keep it in the obvious external ways (e.g., again, circumcision).

All of this is possible because Jesus, as the covenantal embodiment of Israel, both suffered its failure on the cross and inaugurated a new creation in the resurrection. People who hear the call of the cross through the Spirit become participants in the new creation, as manifest through their faithful heart-observance, which makes possible an Abrahamic family composed of many nations, one that does not require that its members tick the boxes of Torah observance, to include circumcision and dietary laws. (See Galatians 2, where Paul gets mad at Peter for refusing to dine with gentiles in the presence of the Jerusalem Christians; the issue is that such observance creates second-class citizens in the body of Christ, and Paul will not tolerate that.)

Mormons, by contrast with the Pauline approach, insist that membership in the celestial family requires temple ordinances and cannot be achieved by any other means. Hence the urgency of family history and temple work—a topic that the anecdotal evidence of conversations with friends suggests is receiving some new church-wide emphasis. People who don’t accept temple ordinances will end up in one of the other kingdoms, which, to hear the way we talk about it at church, seems like a consolation prize for the also-ran. [fn2]

I submit, therefore, that the observance of temple ordinances functions for Mormons very much like the way that Torah functions for Paul, which includes the problems with Torah observance that Paul points out. If the Torah, for Paul, reveals our sin in our inability to keep it, so too do temple ordinances reveal their inadequacy to the desired ends, in the way that they seem to leave single and divorced people in the lurch, to say nothing of LGBTQ+ people. That is, there can’t be any union of the whole human family without these people, and their way in seems unclear, given the norms we’ve laid out.

Granted, we have repeated promises that no opportunity will be withheld from a faithful person, and we tend to understand these promises as guaranteeing that everyone will eventually get the coveted temple marriage. Perhaps, though, we could read these promises in a more Pauline way, such that what matters is the faith and not the particular way in which God answers that faith. After all, faith, for Paul, need not result in external Torah observance.

Part of the issue, then, is what “faith” means in the first place. I don’t think that Wright ever put it exactly this way, but he seems, in his vast chapter on justification, to understand faith as being faithful to the work of the Holy Spirit in you. That definition makes eminent sense to me, both as a reader of Paul and as a person invested in following Jesus. That said, it makes for unpredictable outcomes: to step outside Paul for a moment, the Spirit blows where it lists. At the same time, the whole body of Christ metaphor is premised on other people having the Spirit guide them in ways that make no sense to us; otherwise, why would the eye say to the hand, “I have no need of you”?

At the heart of everything is love (charity, in the Latinate preference of the KJV). Love, it seems to me, means accepting the work of the Spirit in others when it’s not only different from the way that the Spirit works in us, but maybe even different from the way we think that the Spirit works at all.

This kind of acceptance is hard. If growing into the Abrahamic family cannot happen without it, there’s a further ironic twist, which is that family is sometimes an outright obstacle to it. I thought of this when I listened recently to an episode of NPR’s Invisibilia that focuses on a couple of uncomfortable disconnects: between the American propensity to want to fix things and the intractability of mental illness, and between the deep emotional investments that family members have for each other and the way that strangers seem better equipped to give mentally ill people the kind of love they need.

The episode talks about a Belgian town called Geel that has a centuries-old tradition of families inviting mentally ill people to live in their homes, often for decades. These families practice a kind of radical acceptance, in that they are not attempting to “cure” these boarders. This acceptance doesn’t mean that all problems magically disappear. Still, it can ameliorate them in various ways, whether by reconceptualizing what constitutes a problem worth worrying about—like the woman who realized that her boarder just needed to tear the buttons off his shirt every day to be happy—or by the way that acceptance over time gives people the space they need to work through some of their issues. (Jean Vanier’s L’Arche communities also practice this kind of acceptance: instead of trying to cure or contain the disabled, you just live with them and learn how to celebrate life together. It’s a beautiful vision.)

Here’s the catch, though: the very people who were able to have mentally ill boarders live with them for decades at a time struggled to show similar acceptance to family members with mental health issues. Their relationship was too close, and that got in the way. Sometimes, family bonds give the people involved the strength they need to get through hard things, but sometimes family bonds are hindrances rather than helps. Sometimes it’s important, as President Hinckley taught, not to be the weak link in the chain of your generations, by maintaining the good traditions and ties established by your forebears. But sometimes, when the chains of your generations feel more like those that burdened Jacob Marley in Dickens’s story, you need to be the weak link, the one to break cycles of abuse or harm. Being that weak link requires strength, and it requires enough faith to hear and heed the Spirit blowing through your heart. Sometimes, the people who help you see that in yourself will come from outside your family, and they’ll be crucial to nurturing that work of the Spirit in you.

Just as Paul in Romans is urgent in his refusal to reject Torah (the epistle is only supersessionist if you ignore chapters 9-11, and not even then), I’m not arguing here that LDS family theology is bad in any unqualified way. All I’m saying is that whatever part it has to contribute to the building of Zion is not enough. It’s just not sufficient to the task. If we’re going to get to Zion, in which we finally learn to live together as the great family promised to Abraham, sometimes that’ll come from wrestling to love the people in our families, but part of it will come, too, from both being and loving the mentally ill boarders, where the good comes out of being (to appropriate a signature phrase from 1 Corinthians 7) family as if not family. That, for Paul, is what being the messianic family is all about. [fn3]

I love the story of the road to Emmaus, in which two of Jesus’ disciples did not recognize the resurrected Lord. As Ronan observed, this means that any stranger we meet could be Jesus. Maybe our path toward becoming a Zion family means learning to love each other not as the family we know and recognize, but as strangers, because perhaps only thus can we become strangers no more.

Notes

[fn1] Yes, I get the irony of citing Romans in a post aimed at exposing the limits of LDS family theology, given that Romans 1 provides a favorite passage for people intent on showing the Bible’s condemnation of homosexuality. The thing is, though, that Paul’s comment in that passage depends on upholding Roman conceptions of masculinity, whose consequences for women are, I suspect, repugnant even to most conservative Mormons. They are, in any case, at odds with the Family Proclamation, which says that men and women should be equal partners in their marriages and parenting obligations—a notion that would horrify any proponent of Roman masculinity. In other words, if there’s a legitimate theological basis for excluding LGBTQ+ folks as such from LDS family theology, it isn’t in Romans 1. Of course, asserting the relevance of Romans to LDS theology assumes, without much evidence to support it, that Mormons actually care what’s in Romans.

[fn2] I think that Bruce R. McConkie was wrong to oppose the idea of progression between kingdoms. YMMV.

[fn3] Giorgio Agamben’s book The Time That Remains contains an excellent exposition of the as-if-not idea in relation to the messianic. It’s complicated, but worth it.