by

On Thursday mornings on the way into the office I pick up a copy of The Reader, a free alternative weekly published in Chicago. One of its regular features is The Straight Dope, by Cecil Adams.[1] Today’s question read as follows:

Q: Coffee: let’s grow this plant, pick the berries, take the seeds out, roast and then grind the beans, pour hot water through the grounds, and throw the beans away. Drink the water! How did we get there?

In two columns of text Cecil traces the likely origins of human consumption of coffee to 15th century Yemen among Sufi Muslims.

What particularly caught my eye was the following:

In Yemen the drink ran into early contention over whether it was even acceptable by the standards of the Quran. The prophet forbade his followers from getting intoxicated, and when coffee made its way to Mecca in the early 1500s, it sparked a debate: Was coffee an intoxicant? In 1511 a local religious leader “literally put coffee on trial,” writes Tom Standage in A History of the World in 6 Glasses (2005): “He convened a council of religious experts and placed the accused–a large vessel of coffee–before them.” After talking it over they decided that coffee is indeed an intoxicant, and therefore haram, and the drink was banned–burned in the streets. . . its vendors beaten. Within months, though, a higher council overturned the ruling. Apparently cooler heads had prevailed in the interim; maybe everyone switched to decaf.

I was fascinated that coffee had almost been banned in Islam, it apparently being a pretty close question either way. And I thought, “You know, maybe if things had broken a slightly different way in our history, we might have had a similar result and coffee might have been a permitted drink for us.”

D&C 89 famously proscribes “hot drinks.” I suspect that the original intent was to take that expression literally as referring to temperature (perhaps based on concepts of Thomsonian medicine?) But early on Hyrum opined that coffee and tea must have been meant, since those were the drinks usually prepared hot. Without that ruling, herbal teas would have been verboten, but iced coffee drinks would have been fine.

Also, the WoW was not originally intended to be a commandment (in fact, the text explicitly disclaims such), but in the 20th century we doubled down on its observance (IIRC HJG was a principal instigator of a more hard line view of the revelation). What if we had never included a question about its observance in the TR questions, but continued to take a more laissez faire attitude towards its consumption?

If history had broken just a little bit differently, we might have lived in a world where Muslims avoided drinking coffee and Mormons felt relatively free to indulge.

[1] A good friend of mine is actually friends with Cecil (a pseudoym).