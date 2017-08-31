On Thursday mornings on the way into the office I pick up a copy of The Reader, a free alternative weekly published in Chicago. One of its regular features is The Straight Dope, by Cecil Adams.[1] Today’s question read as follows:
Q: Coffee: let’s grow this plant, pick the berries, take the seeds out, roast and then grind the beans, pour hot water through the grounds, and throw the beans away. Drink the water! How did we get there?
In two columns of text Cecil traces the likely origins of human consumption of coffee to 15th century Yemen among Sufi Muslims.
What particularly caught my eye was the following:
In Yemen the drink ran into early contention over whether it was even acceptable by the standards of the Quran. The prophet forbade his followers from getting intoxicated, and when coffee made its way to Mecca in the early 1500s, it sparked a debate: Was coffee an intoxicant? In 1511 a local religious leader “literally put coffee on trial,” writes Tom Standage in A History of the World in 6 Glasses (2005): “He convened a council of religious experts and placed the accused–a large vessel of coffee–before them.”
After talking it over they decided that coffee is indeed an intoxicant, and therefore haram, and the drink was banned–burned in the streets. . . its vendors beaten. Within months, though, a higher council overturned the ruling. Apparently cooler heads had prevailed in the interim; maybe everyone switched to decaf.
I was fascinated that coffee had almost been banned in Islam, it apparently being a pretty close question either way. And I thought, “You know, maybe if things had broken a slightly different way in our history, we might have had a similar result and coffee might have been a permitted drink for us.”
D&C 89 famously proscribes “hot drinks.” I suspect that the original intent was to take that expression literally as referring to temperature (perhaps based on concepts of Thomsonian medicine?) But early on Hyrum opined that coffee and tea must have been meant, since those were the drinks usually prepared hot. Without that ruling, herbal teas would have been verboten, but iced coffee drinks would have been fine.
Also, the WoW was not originally intended to be a commandment (in fact, the text explicitly disclaims such), but in the 20th century we doubled down on its observance (IIRC HJG was a principal instigator of a more hard line view of the revelation). What if we had never included a question about its observance in the TR questions, but continued to take a more laissez faire attitude towards its consumption?
If history had broken just a little bit differently, we might have lived in a world where Muslims avoided drinking coffee and Mormons felt relatively free to indulge.
I remember reading (in preparation for a lesson) a old book about the history of the WoW, and how the brethern in the early 1930s(?) spent a great deal of time debating how it was going to be defined in terms of the temple recommend interview. One of the difficult areas was the ‘eat meat sparingly’ and there was someone (so wish I’d written this bit down – but I think it was Joseph Fielding Smith felt very strong that we should all be vegetarians except for extreme situations. I can’t imagine how different things would be if we had gone that direction.
Interesting find, Kevin. Coffee is a staple now in the Muslim world. Tea as well as coffee may have been a secondary consideration in the WOW, according to David Whitmer’s account: “Some of the brethren were excessive chewers of the filthy weed [tobacco], and their disgusting slobbering and spitting caused Mrs. Smith . . . to make the ironical remark that ‘It would be a good thing if a revelation could be had declaring the use of tobacco a sin, and commanding its suppression.’ [Emma had support among the women]. The matter was taken up and joked about, one of the brethren suggested that the revelation should also provide for a total abstinence from tea and coffee drinking, intending this as a counter dig at the sisters.” Interesting how David refers to it early on as a commandment. If it were a bit of a man vs. woman issue, even in jest, as David suggests, Is it possible that the purpose of the wording Joseph used was to assuage both parties?
When I first visited Salt Lake and the surrounding areas and saw the number of hugely overweight members I thought to myself, if they had a decent cup of coffee in the morning to start the day and bump start their mood, quit all the gallons of disgusting soda I saw in their shopping trolleys and ate a decent diet they would be so much healthier. And my amazing British grandmother would have joined the church instead of just visiting way back in the seventies if she hadn't have had to give up tea.
“What if we had never included a question about its observance in the TR questions, but continued to take a more laissez faire attitude towards its consumption?”
You mean like we do with the prohibition on meat? The church would be a lot bigger and so many more people would have the benefits of Mormonism with zero cost to the church. See CQ’s comment above.
I wonder how many millions of people have been excluded from our religion because they drink tea and/or coffee, which researchers have found have many health benefits.
One morning in 1995, my wife gathered for a weekly meeting with other researchers in Johns Hopkins’ Brady urology lab. As people were settling with their coffee mugs, the director, who was also her advisor, said, “We’re all a bunch of addicts.” My wife quietly noted, “Not all of us.” The director knew exactly what she, the Mormon grad student, meant and thoughtfully mused, “No, not all of us.” Recalling her account of that morning, I also recall that the director’s last name, Coffey, was a homophone of the beverage in question.