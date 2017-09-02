I’ve mentioned before how very diverse my ward and stake are. That diversity was on full display this evening, as my stake put on an International Night. I just got back from it.
There were tables lined around the gym, each representing a different country, set up and manned by volunteers who are from that country. Each table offers a taste portion of two or three native dishes;[1] they also have pictures, clothing, or whatever the person in charge of the table wants to display to represent that country. I walked around the gym and made a list of the countries represented: Poland, China, Mexico (x2), Germany, Peru, Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Ghana, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Japan, Romania, Finland, Italy, Ecuador, Iceland, England, Bolivia, Chile and Philippines.
(Young girls doing a Mexican dance.)
Then for the evening’s entertainment various stake members performed. Most of the performances were folk dances in native costume from various countries.
(A Peruvian war dance.)
There was also a woman who did Native American sign language to a song, and a brother from China who played an erhu.
It was a fun, low-key evening, with people bringing lots of family and friends to enjoy the food and the show. I’m curious whether your ward or stake has ever done anything like this before. It was a first for me, and I quite enjoyed it.
[1] If they do it again, one improvement I would suggest would be to have slips of paper at each table giving the names of and describing the dishes. The theory was that you’re supposed to ask about them, but often there was already a crowd talking to the people manning the table and so you didn’t really know what it was you were eating.
Comments
Our ward did one few years back. We weren’t nearly as diverse. Philippines, & Guatemala, were all the volunteers we could get from the other countries. So we ended up with RMs who served in a few more countries; Hong Kong, France, Russia, Norway, Mexico & Spain. It was a bit struggle and attendance was light, but those who came had a lot of fun. And I think it opened the eyes of a few who had never left the state.
Oh, yeah, using missionaries who served in other countries would be a way to fill in where you don’t have natives; that didn’t even occur to me.
A few months ago we had an event similar to this one, but put on by the Spanish-speaking branch, who invited several nearby stakes. It was an enjoyable experience. There were probably six or so Latin America countries represented, plus Spain. It was decently-well attended, but not as well as your event appears to have been. Sadly, small town Idaho lacks the diversity of a place like Chicago.
I vaguely remember a small international night in my ward when I was a kid. I think we mainly had returned missionaries or people who had been to another country that did some kind of presentation. One brother had German heritage, my dad went to Ireland on his mission, one brother went to Argentina on his mission around the time of Evita Peron, and a friend’s mom had gone to a middle eastern country at some point. That’s all I remember.
I belong to a small, but very diverse (and absolutely wonderful) Ward in England. We have had a couple of international evenings where we set up displays, prepare traditional dishes and share our cultures (through music, dance, presentation, etc.) We must have had at least a dozen countries represented each time, from all over the world. It is a lot of fun, and we always learn something new.