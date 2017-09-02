by

I’ve mentioned before how very diverse my ward and stake are. That diversity was on full display this evening, as my stake put on an International Night. I just got back from it.

There were tables lined around the gym, each representing a different country, set up and manned by volunteers who are from that country. Each table offers a taste portion of two or three native dishes;[1] they also have pictures, clothing, or whatever the person in charge of the table wants to display to represent that country. I walked around the gym and made a list of the countries represented: Poland, China, Mexico (x2), Germany, Peru, Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Ghana, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Japan, Romania, Finland, Italy, Ecuador, Iceland, England, Bolivia, Chile and Philippines.

(Young girls doing a Mexican dance.)

Then for the evening’s entertainment various stake members performed. Most of the performances were folk dances in native costume from various countries.

(A Peruvian war dance.)

There was also a woman who did Native American sign language to a song, and a brother from China who played an erhu.

It was a fun, low-key evening, with people bringing lots of family and friends to enjoy the food and the show. I’m curious whether your ward or stake has ever done anything like this before. It was a first for me, and I quite enjoyed it.

[1] If they do it again, one improvement I would suggest would be to have slips of paper at each table giving the names of and describing the dishes. The theory was that you’re supposed to ask about them, but often there was already a crowd talking to the people manning the table and so you didn’t really know what it was you were eating.