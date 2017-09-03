God’s Bureaucracy

by

In the never-ending saga of seeking permission from the Vatican to marry my fiancé, I recently had an exasperating meeting with a Priest. At one point I asked whether there was anything more I could do to speed up the Catholic marriage-paperwork processes – for example, could my fiancé and I complete the Catholic marital counseling requirement in parallel while we await Vatican approval?

The Priest said no. The two sets of paperwork must follow in serial, even though that will delay our marriage by (at least) an extra six months. Those were The Rules. Then, with an admirable level of sincerity regarding Vatican bureaucracy, he offered this counsel. “Consider this a blessing,” he said. “Both of you have had failed marriages before, so this extra time is a gift from God to grow together, pray together, and be sure that you are ready to undertake the serious commitment that is the Sacrament of Marriage.”

How sweet. At one level I agree – every day with my sweetheart is a blessing from God which brings us closer together and fills my Facebook friends’ feeds with saccharine geekery. It’s called “being in love.” The fact that we already have a contented, joyful relationship is why I’m willing to laugh while jumping through Olympic hoops to get married.

But on another level? Seriously. Just stop. Even affording full respect to Catholic theology, even assuming that Catholic doctrine on marriage and divorce is imbued with papal infalliblity, its procedure isn’t. Paperwork is not a blessing from God. A shortage of qualified canon law desk clerks at the Vatican is not a blessing from God. The need to translate official documents is not a blessing from God. (For Biblical literalists, that last one is actually a Tower of Babel curse.)

God the Omniscient judges everyone perfectly and instantaneously, taking into account every merciful nuance. God knows, right now, whether I meet the theological eligibility requirements to be married in a Catholic church. The Vatican’s random institutional delays in checking boxes (and my own admitted delays in finishing paperwork) are an imperfect reflection of that theology. They are not divine blessings, they are human-created hindrances.

I’m a lawyer. I can accept that rules and procedures are necessary. I can accept that set policies provide training and help ensure consistency in results. I can accept that organizations are understaffed. I can accept that we are human and make mistakes. And I can accept that in spite of all of our human flaws, God has the power to shape them into something truly divine. Knowing the greatness of God, I have faith in a God with a miraculous ability to “consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain.” (2 Nephi 2:2) [1]

But there’s a lesson I learned from my (painful) prior marriage that applies equally here: God’s ability to use affliction as a growth opportunity does not mean that the affliction is his will. God blessing us to make the most out of a bad situation does not mean the bad situation is a blessing. We are not stuck with the status quo.

This lesson applies equally to the LDS Church. Not every administrative decree uttered by Salt Lake is the Word of God. Not every procedural policy outlined in the Handbook is the product of divine revelation. We’re allowed to identify the real pain our flawed policies cause for real people and seek to change them, in order to build up a more loving body of Christ.

Take one example. When the Church lifted the restrictions on temple service for divorced and single adult men last week, no doctrine changed. A policy did. No temple doctrine said these saints were in any way unworthy. No matter how many times it was spun as one, our prior policy of telling our fellow saints that they could no longer find solace in temple ordinance service when their marriage fell apart or they turned 31 was not a blessing.

Or another example: I’ve heard many different stories, from many different parts of the world, about Salt Lake dictating building plans. The Church Office Building often exports our cookie-cutter “racetrack” chapels to save on architectural costs around the globe – whether to Florida or New Zealand or Ghana. What follows is predictable: local members comment that the air conditioning system was designed for Salt Lake’s dry desert, not tropical humidity – if implemented as designed, it will result in rampant mold. Or maybe, they dare to suggest that perhaps an organ is not needed in a musical culture that does not use that instrument, or a full-size basketball court is not the best use of worship space in a country that does not play that sport. Time and time again, these members have been told that the current blueprints are divinely inspired, come from Salt Lake, and cannot be questioned. And so the buildings are mold-infested, the organs squawk out awkward notes, and the basketball courts sit lifeless. Blueprints are not scripture. (But at least the global WiFi password is the same!)

We’re all human; we all err. And forgiveness is divine. But let’s stop ascribing God’s hand to our institutional imperfections and mistakes. To quote Elder Holland:

“So be kind regarding human frailty—your own as well as that of those who serve with you in a Church led by volunteer, mortal men and women. Except in the case of His only perfect Begotten Son, imperfect people are all God has ever had to work with. That must be terribly frustrating to Him, but He deals with it. So should we. And when you see imperfection, remember that the limitation is not in the divinity of the work.”

[1] I’d like to add the caveat that in the grand scheme of things, the Catholic Church’s delays in letting me get married are more amusing inconveniences than true afflictions. I know they will go away eventually, they don’t affect the happiness of my day-to-day relationship, and I love entertaining my friends with the whole hilarious saga.