Whatever-Is-Is-Rightism

All nature is but art unknown to thee,

All chance, direction which thou canst not see;

All discord, harmony not understood;

All partial evil, universal good;

And, spite of pride, in erring reason’s spite,

One truth is clear, Whatever is, is right.

–Alexander Pope, “Essay on Man”

“Essay on Man” is a rotten poem.

I don’t say this as a detractor of Alexander Pope. Just the opposite. I think that he was the greatest poet of the eighteenth century, and—with Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Milton—one of the greatest poets in the English language. So when I say that “Essay on Man” is a rotten poem, it is like a huge Beatle’s fan saying that “Revolution #9” is a lousy Beatle’s song. This is the critique of a true fan.

The problem with the poem is not the writing—it is very well written—the problem lies in the ideas themselves. “Essay on Man” is built around a neoclassical conceit called “the great chain of being,” which sees everything in the universe connected in a rigid hierarchy that starts with God and works its way down through angels, men, good horses, dogs, women, insects, all the way down to the most microscopic organism we can know anything about.

The main point of “Essay on Man,” then, is that thing are always exactly the way they are supposed to be because that’s how God wants them, and He knows how to change the world if he wants it changed. The poem itself was designed to popularize the philosophy of Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz, which was called “optimism,” though not in the way that we Moderns use the term. Optimism was based on a syllogism that went something like this:

If God is all good and all powerful, then he must have created the best possible world.

God is all good and all powerful.

Therefore, the world that God created is the optimum world (hence “optimism”) .

In other words: whatever is is right; so quit complaining and get on the bus.

Leibnitz’s syllogism is perfectly sound, but the major premise is flawed. We know from deep experience that some configurations of “how the world works” are better than others. Smallpox, for example, used to exist in God’s world. It does not exist now because human beings figured out a way to get rid of it. And a world without smallpox is objectively better than a world with smallpox—unless, of course, you are happen to be a smallpox virus.

Whatever-is-is-rightism has been used to justify all sorts of things that most people now recognize as objectively bad: slavery, imperialism, misogyny, poverty, and disease, just to name a few. We are innately resistance to change even without theological imperatives because any state of affairs that has not killed us has, at least, not killed us and therefore has an advantage over other states of affairs that might. So it is hard enough to change things even when you don’t see the status quo as the will of God. It becomes almost impossible when you believe that, by simply existing, every cultural institution and social configuration in the world qualifies for an absolute divine imprimatur.

Latter-day Saints are pretty good at seeing all of the things that are wrong with “the world.” We instinctively reject the idea that worldly things must be good simply because they exist. But we often apply Pope’s whatever-is-is-right logic to the Church itself: it is the Lord’s Church, we reason; therefore, it must be exactly the Church that the Lord wants. If God wants it otherwise, He knows how to change it. Whatever the Church is is right, so quit complaining and get on the bus.

But if the logic of whatever-is-is rightism does not work for the world simply because it is God’s world, then it does not work for the Church simply because it is God’s church. Making the world a better world is the job of everyone in it. Making the Church a better church is too. Every month many of us stand up in Testimony Meeting and declare that we “know the Church is true.” True in this sense means something like “authorized by God.” But, really, being “true” is easy. It is more of an accident than an accomplishment. Being good is harder.

If having a sense of divine authorization helps us become kinder, more compassionate, less selfish, and less judgmental, then it can be a good place to start our journey to discipleship. But this same sense of rightness can be a spiritual danger when we see it as the end point of that journey. And it becomes a fatal flaw when we see it as proof that whatever is is right—which, when applied to the Church, is just another way to say “all is well in Zion.”