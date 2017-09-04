In Search of Vocation

by

Richelle Wilson is a PhD student in the Scandinavian Studies program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison with an emphasis in comparative literature. In addition to her abiding interest in contemporary novels, she has recently undertaken research and other projects focused on labor studies and public humanities. She is a Swedish instructor and a member of Dialogue’s editorial staff. Most revealingly, she loves moody jazz, watches a lot of films, and is intensely committed to the Oxford comma.

While Labor Day offers many of us a brief reprieve from our daily grind, it’s also an opportunity to consider the labor we and others perform. When you ask Americans about the work they do, you’ll almost always hear about what they are paid to do. But as I’ve researched labor studies over this past year, I’ve become increasingly interested in the work we do for free, or with minimal recognition: unwaged labor, be it emotional, intellectual, or manual.

In the Church, this uncompensated labor often takes the form of an ecclesiastical calling. And, it turns out, if you ask Mormons about their personal history with callings, they have a lot to say.

Let’s start with the Aspiring Mormon Women Discussion Forum on Facebook. It’s a space for Mormon women pursuing work and/or education to discuss their experiences, ask for professional advice, offer support, and generally celebrate the ambitions and achievements of women in the community. One conversation that has surfaced several times over the course of the five months I’ve been a member of the forum goes something like this: In my professional life, I’m an accountant, but my ward never asks me to use these skills at church. I wish I could have a calling or assignment that draws from my expertise.

In comments like this, I see these women expressing at least two specific desires: 1) they want their professional experience to be recognized and taken into account by their Church leadership, as is often done for men and 2) they want to be able to do meaningful work in their callings, or have callings that reflect their unique talents and abilities. Unsurprisingly, it can be demoralizing for a woman who is highly respected in her workplace to be called as a nursery leader year after year, with no official outlet to use her specific professional skills in administrative, teaching, leadership, or decision-making callings.

This professional life vs. church calling conversation has another side, however. Consider the following example (fictitious, but representative of comments I’ve personally heard): I’m a professional musician. As much as I love helping with music at church, I am constantly asked to play instruments, direct choirs, and organize musical programs for my ward and stake, all for free. It’s time-consuming, and this is work I am typically paid to do. Is it wrong that I feel a bit exploited by my congregation?

Here we have the opposite problem at play. Some talented folks are given only one type of calling for their entire lives because they are highly talented and willing to help. This can be especially true in smaller wards or branches with low turnover. In the rural-area ward my family attended throughout my teenage years, there was only one adult who could really play the piano. She has had exclusively music-related callings for the entire fifteen years the ward has existed. I can only imagine there are moments she wishes she could teach, serve in a presidency, or work with the youth. Instead, a huge burden is placed upon her to single-handedly sustain the music in the ward, be it for weekly Sacrament meetings or holiday presentations. For someone in this position, I can imagine he or she might wonder at times: is this a calling from God? Or is it just a product of logistical needs in the ward?

Of course, God and logistics can and do exist in the same space. What I have found to be most problematic is the clash between the traditional narrative of callings as the exclusive purview of Church leaders who receive divine inspiration (“God has chosen you to do this”) and the truth anyone who has ever been a presidency knows: a lot of times, callings are issued because someone needs something to do, or she is the only one currently qualified, or we just need this role filled and Sister Wilson is new and as-of-yet unclaimed by any auxiliary. Most of us know this, but it hasn’t really made its way into the official discourse about church callings.

On the ground, it’s a whole different story. Take, for example, the finding from Jana Riess’s Next Mormons Survey that “Nearly ¾ of Millennials feel it’s OK sometimes to refuse a church calling.”[1] Lest anyone be tempted to cast aspersions upon my fellow Snowflakes™, I would add my view that the 75% represented here are not all refusing callings on account of being too lazy, too selfish, or due to poor time management. They also aren’t rebelling per se, even as they might be staging a quiet revolution. In the stories I have heard, those who say no to a particular calling are willing to serve in a different capacity, or they may even have a suggestion as to another calling more befitting of their circumstances.

In a Millennial utopia, the woman in the first example would say to her bishop, “Listen, I’m really good with numbers and it’s something I love. Is there any way I could help the ward in this capacity?” and the woman in the second, “I love music, but I also feel inspired to work with women. Are there any callings in the Relief Society that I could fulfill?” This is not power-seeking; it’s a meaningful negotiation with leadership to express your needs, desires, talents, and perhaps even personal revelation you’ve received about the work you are to do. Most of us have some sense of vocation that exists outside our official callings. What role might that play in reconceptualizing our church callings?

This is where my summer research at the Maxwell Institute comes in. My working paper and Maxwell presentation ended up being something of an advocacy project to rehabilitate the concept of vocation in Mormon discourse. In the early Church, ecclesiastical calling and personal sense of vocation were more or less collapsed. Many of the revelations in the Doctrine and Covenants issue multifaceted, individualized callings directly from God (think: all the amazing things section 25 invites Emma to do) or offer a divine response to someone’s pet project (think: the Word of Wisdom revealed in response to Emma’s disgust with the sticky tobacco juice on the floor of the School of the Prophets). I’d go so far as to say that the Restoration couldn’t have happened without Joseph and many others acting on their sense of intuition as to their personal callings. They didn’t default to waiting on an authoritative call.

My intention here is not to glamorize the difficult, life-consuming work done by the early Saints. (Though, admittedly, I do love some of the Romantic, ragtag characteristics of the nineteenth-century Church, before it curried the favor of the American public and streamlined its institutional structure.[2]) The reason I appeal to this history as a way of thinking through present-day callings is because: 1) these early callings seemed to rely at least in part upon what members felt passionately about and 2) given the fledgling nature of the Church at the time, the callings were simply much more imaginative and urgent than the majority of what we find in the org chart now. (And yes, there’s an org chart.) In spite of the oft-cited Mormon aphorism “It’s not where you serve, but how,”[3] it’s completely unsurprising that translating the Book of Mormon, organizing the Relief Society, or building the temple sound like much more compelling and significant work than the duties of “East Chapel Bulletin Board Coordinator” or “Third Sunday Hymnal Put-Awayer.”

Jokes about the infamous “made-up callings” aside, examples abound of when a member’s professed sense of vocation has little or nothing to do with their official ecclesiastical calling. And in these cases, it’s often true that the personal vocation is more ambitious, fulfilling, or simply makes better use of one’s unique talents than the official calling. Remember our Aspiring Mormon Women. Here I’m also thinking of people like Armand Mauss, who wrote in Sunstone in 1980 that he felt called to be an “alternate voice” in the Church—to make use of his academic training to respectfully offer valuable perspectives on Mormon culture and theology. More recently, Rachel Hunt Steenblik, author of the newly-published Mother’s Milk: Poems in Search of Heavenly Mother, confessed at the book launch that she felt called to write the poems, which beautifully imagine a divine feminine that doctrine has left only to the imagination. You might be wondering: if there is such a rich culture among members of pursuing their extra-ecclesiastical vocational work, why does it matter that those same people sometimes have uninspiring callings at church?

The short answer is that institutional recognition and approval does matter, especially as it relates to members’ sense of trust. If local leadership mediates our relationship with God vis-à-vis issuing callings, we can develop a sense that it really is God who keeps ignoring our desires to serve in particular ways that either reflect our talents or give us opportunities to develop new ones. The God I have come to know through Mormonism gives us a lot of leeway in personal decision-making steeped in righteous desires. Why wouldn’t this also be true of our official contributions of time and labor to the Church?

When it comes to callings, the field is ripe and ready to harvest. My research revealed that there is little to no existing Mormon studies scholarship that specifically takes on the changing nature of callings and their relationship to vocation. As an academic, this discovery made me feel like a kid on Christmas morning (Wow! A book topic! Thanks, Dad!). And on a personal level, I’m convinced that this is important work to do. Everyone I talked to for my early ethnographic research had memorable and even profound experiences with their service in the Church: moments of revelation, disappointment, creativity, and collaboration. At the intersection of work and worship is our sense of spiritual identity.

So let us labor together to “make flesh the world of [our] imagination.”[4] With attentiveness to vocation, to the ways in which Mormons are “anxiously engaged” in the good causes to which we feel called, we can breathe new life into ecclesiastical callings and make more space for the unique desires, talents, and contributions of our brothers and sisters in this great work.

