Again With Seminary Start Times

Last year, Angela wrote an important post about the problems with seminary starting so early.
I was reminded of her post because (a) my kids started school today, and (b) I read this article on teenagers, early start times, and sleep deprivation yesterday.
FWIW, the article doesn’t say anything new that Angela didn’t already bring up. But largely, schools are ignoring the more-irrefutable-by-the-day research and keeping the same early start times they’ve had since time immemorial (or, at least, since the 90s when I was in high school). And, as far as I know, nothing has changed with the church’s early-morning seminary program, either.
Angela wrote her post out of experience; I write mine out of hope. Because my oldest is still a couple years away from high school, and I hope the local high school (start time: 7:55 am, which is 35 minutes earlier than the AAP recommends) and the church (which has local seminary at some time earlier than that, I assume) can move to best practices before she hits high school.
In Favor of the Status Quo
The author of the Slate article mentioned some of the pushback she got previously when she raised the issue of too-early start times. And I imagine there will be some pushback here, too. I’m going to try to anticipate and refute a couple of the objections:
(1) I did it when I was a kid; these kids should be able to, too. I did early morning seminary in high school, too. 6:00 a.m. at the church, then we drove to school. And I survived. But the thing is, I hope we do things for reasons other than just inertia. When I was a kid, I didn’t hear any conversations about teenagers’ different circadian rhythms and stuff. Now that we know that teenagers need more—and later—sleep, we ought to adjust their schedules in line with that, to the extent practicable.
See, seminary’s not supposed to be a hazing thing. It’s not supposed to be an artificial trial intended to be a gatekeeper to true belonging. According to the church, the purpose of seminary is
to help students understand and rely upon the teachings and Atonement of Jesus Christ, qualify for the blessings of the temple, and prepare themselves, their families, and others for eternal life with their Father in Heaven.
That is, seminary isn’t meant as a trial, or a gatekeeper, or even a marker of identity. It’s meant to help our teenagers better understand and use the Atonement. And for that, sleep deprivation seems like an impediment, not a help.
(2) God can give them energy. I have no doubt that’s true. But I also have very little doubt that He won’t. I mean, if He created us with circadian rhythms, why would He want to shift them just for scheduling convenience? It seems more likely to me that we ought to use our reason and inspiration to create a schedule that meets the bodies He’s given us.
(3) Sacrifice brings blessings. A couple thoughts on this. First, sure, why not? But you know what? Seminary requires sacrifice whether it happens at 6:00 am or at 8:00 pm. Either way, the kids are giving up something else that they could be doing at that time. So changing the start time of seminary doesn’t remove the sacrifice it entails.
But also, the sacrifice of getting up too early and being sleep-deprived has no correlation to the specific blessings that seminary is meant to provide (i.e., increased knowledge of and experience with the Atonement). I mean, if we’re into sacrifice for the sake of sacrifice itself, why not sacrifice, I don’t know, pizza? I mean, giving up pizza would represent a real sacrifice to me, and, while I could be wrong, I’m not aware of anybody saying that the sacrifice of giving up pizza will cause me to be able to better understand and experience the Atonement. (And if anybody does say that, that person is wrong.) I don’t see any causal connection between sleep deprivation and spiritual maturity.
Real Benefits
The benefits of letting our adolescents get the sleep they need doesn’t accrue just to them. The RAND Corporation just released a fascinating report that tries to quantify the economic benefits of later school start times. It estimates that, based on those two things, moving school start times to 8:30 could contribute $83 billion to the economy over the next ten years.
And it bases that increase on two factors: reduced car accidents and increased academic performance. Why reduced accidents? Well, about one-fifth of fatal car crashes involving kids between the ages of 16 and 18 involve a sleep-deprived driver, and car crashes among that cohort decrease significantly by delaying school start times by an hour.
And the later start time would increase the percentage of students who graduate from high school and go to college, increasing their potential lifetime earnings. (Note that RAND doesn’t look at other possible benefits, such as improved mental health.)
Although RAND was looking specifically at school start times, it’s worth noting that the super-early seminary start times are going to present the same negative effects, and making them later will have the same positive repercussions, as delaying school start times. Frankly, there is no compelling argument (other than scheduling simplicity) for early start times for seminary, but there are tremendously compelling arguments for later starts.
How Do We Solve the Problem?
Of course, complaining about early-morning seminary is different from—and easier than—coming up with a solution. After all, there’s not an answer that automatically works for everybody. Swimmers practice in the morning. Rock climbers practice in the afternoon. Actors may have intense schedules for a couple months, and then free time in other months.
Fortunately, Angela offered a couple potential solutions. I’d like to offer a variation on hers.
See, the online option is good in several way. But there are a couple problems. One is, I think the social aspect of seminary is an essential part of students’ learning. After all, if we’re trying to build a Zion society, it’s not about the solitary study of scriptures. It’s about interacting with, and loving, people who may not be much like us—there’s a communal part of the gospel.
Another is, the online instruction needs to be asynchronous. That is, kids need to be able to go to their computers for instruction at their convenience.
So what to do? Well, this semester, I’m teaching in Loyola’s part-time program. And it’s a joint online-in person program–the students meet every other weekend for classes, and do the rest online.
And there’s no reason that seminary couldn’t be run on the same model. With asynchronous instruction, plus in-person meeting at regular intervals,[fn1] students could benefit from sleep, flexibility, and in-person meetings.
[fn1] When? I don’t know. Maybe once a week in the morning; maybe Sundays after church. Maybe some other time.
Comments
I’m skeptical the social aspect of seminary offers much most of the time. But in any case those doing home study had a weekly one hour seminary class in the evening back when I did the independent study.
What about just going to bed earlier?
My kids are in bed at 9:30 for 6:10 am Seminary
Our stake allowed a vote on seminary start times with multiple start times and other options. Almost everybody voted for 6am. I was in total shock.
Apparently they all thought it was the best time.
Aaron, the research overwhelmingly supports the idea that adolescents’ bodies are set to go to sleep later and to sleep in later. It may be possible for some kids to get to be earlier, but the research indicates that that isn’t as effective, and doesn’t provide the same level of sleep, as allowing adolescents to sleep in later.
And Bbell, I don’t know how much stock to put into what stake members voted for. First, you don’t say if it was the kids or their parents (the parents may not be aware of, or may not have internalized, current research). Also, it would depend on what start times were offered. I mean, if it’s 6:00 or 7:00 am, and most of the kids’ schools start before 8:00, of course they’re all going to vote for the earlier start time. And if they have afternoon extracurriculars (spoiler alert: they do), they’re not going to vote for an early afternoon time.
Which is why I propose asynchronous online, supplemented by a limited number of in-person meetings.
One thought for a joint meeting time would be to just have a seminary meeting during Sunday School. The kids wouldn’t be missing much by substituting the seminary curriculum for the Come, Follow Me curriculum (which is very repetitive anyway).
It was 6am. 7am, 8am, for seniors only and a 430 pm 4 times a week.
Kids voted and it was almost unanimus for 6am. I was the person in our stake that pushed for the flexibility and was shocked when almost without exception they voted for 6am. It seems that 6am interferes with the least amount of school activities.
Bbell, I largely understand that vote. The kids are optimistic that they’ll be able to get up, and discounting the tiredness they’re going to feel. And they know they have other activities (or school start times) that rule out some of the other times.
Which is why meeting, say, once a week (6 am once a week probably isn’t the end of the world, sleep-wise, though I really like Kevin’s recommendation), plus well-designed online work that they can do at their convenience (and it could even be scheduled to require them to do a little every day, rather than cramming it all into one day!) strikes me as the best option to (a) pursue the church’s goals with seminary, while (b) recognizing the current state of research with respect to adolescent sleep patterns.
“I mean, if we’re into sacrifice for the sake of sacrifice itself, why not sacrifice, I don’t know, pizza? I mean, giving up pizza would represent a real sacrifice to me, and, while I could be wrong, I’m not aware of anybody saying that the sacrifice of giving up pizza will cause me to be able to better understand and experience the Atonement. ”
Obviously, this is not the point of your post, but this sentence cracked me up and made me surprisingly nostalgic for my mission in Japan. See, there was a whole thing in my mission called “covenant dendo” (dendo being the japanese word for missionary work). Basically, missionaries would “covenant” to sacrifice something—some gave up 1/2 hour of sleep by getting up earlier, some gave up chocolate, some covenanted to pray for 1/2 hour every day, etc.—and then God was somehow “bound” to bless them with increased baptisms or lessons or something. Many missionaries were convinced this is exactly how covenants work.
As a current ward seminary teacher, I agree. The struggle is real. I think online study plus in-person discussion/review of that week’s material as Sunday School every week should be sufficient (instead of the Come Follow Me Sunday school curriculum, which I dislike anyway). Plus integrate better with Mutual to reinforce concepts in a more active, hands-on way.
That would require a change in how we approach the youth programs in the church, but I think that’s sorely needed. Bottom line, I think we could easily use the programs we already have more effectively and it could accomplish the end goal better than any of them do right now.
I’m a long-time lurker but rare commenter. Seminary, however, is a hot button topic in our house. We live in Texas in an area where high school starts at 8:45 a.m. and gets out at 4:05 p.m. Once kids/parents/busses fight traffic, kids don’t get home from school until close to 5 p.m. Kids with after school practices don’t get home until around 7:30 or 8. My 15-year-old daughter, as an example, is on the school’s dance team and has dance practice 3 days a week after school from 4:30 to 7:30. By the time she’s home, fed, and does homework, she’s thoroughly exhausted, and it’s well after 9:30 at night. There’s simply no possibility for an early bedtime.
Despite the fact that seminary could start later here due to a later school start time, seminary still starts at 6 a.m. This is mostly because the students who do marching band, dance, football, soccer, any other sport, all still have to be to school at 7 a.m. to have a before-school practice a few times a week.
Our stake has tried a 7 a.m. start time for seminary but found that very few, if any, kids even signed up. Kids want to be involved in school, and if it comes down to choosing between (1) an hour of extra sleep and 7 a.m. seminary but no involvement in school activities and (2) 6 a.m. seminary so they can get to school at 7 and still be involved, they almost always choolse option 2. Even if they are miserable and exhausted at 6 a.m.
I think the real problem with early morning seminary isn’t the time as much as it is the experience. My college-aged daughter didn’t end up graduating from seminary and it had nothing to do with being tired. As a high school freshman, she loved her teacher, loved the other kids in seminary, and loved the learning environemnt. She happily went each morning. We moved to our current location her sophomore year, and the teacher was a very conservative, doom-and-gloom, be-careful-or-you’ll-go-to-hell type and the kids were not friendly with each other. My daughter hated it. She stuck it out that year, but the next year she was bullied by some of the kids and then never went back. We talked to the stake about it, and they didn’t seem to care.
I don’t have a solution. I’d love to do home study with my kids if our stake would allow it. I’d also love to see an evening class. Mostly, I’d love it if I knew my daughter was there each morning at 6 a.m. with an invested, wise, Christ-centered teacher and a group of kids who support and love one another. I think that happens in some places. Here, it’s a pipe dream.
I’ve never been a morning person, but I did go to early morning seminary all four years and I enjoyed it. That said, I am even less of a morning person now than I was as a teenager, so I’m very grateful that my kids get release-time seminary. My oldest child went all of one day, of course, but if it had been 6 am, she wouldn’t have gone that many times.
I can see why students wouldn’t opt for an afternoon seminary, as it conflicts with extracurricular activities, and even if you don’t have extracurricular activities, it cuts into time to spend on your homework and free time you can spend with your friends. Since you’d “only” otherwise be sleeping at 6 am, it seems like the least disruptive option.
I have mixed feelings about the value of the program in general. As I said, I enjoyed seminary (and I didn’t enjoy church otherwise, so that was weird), but I didn’t care that my oldest child didn’t go, and I didn’t have strong feelings about my other kids going, although my older son enjoys it and I think my younger kids will also. It’s going to be important to some kids because their peers are doing it and they don’t want to be different or miss out, but the lack of sleep is a real problem. It isn’t just a matter of going to bed earlier. During marching band season, my son doesn’t get out of practice until 9 pm. He needs some time to unwind before bed (and sometimes to finish his homework). Again, he’s got release-time, so he doesn’t have to choose sleep or seminary. But I wouldn’t blame him for choosing sleep. I would too!
“(3) Sacrifice brings blessings” OK, then the parents could probably use some blessings also, so they need to also start attending seminary with their kids each day.
And I just have to say, the start time where I live is 4:45 and the stake is iron fisted about tardies – even a minute late.
Before taking a “vote”, I do wish they would ask everyone to watch this documentary. http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/sleepless-in-america/episodes/sleepless-in-america/
Thank you for this. I was strongly encouraged by my Mom to go to early morning seminary, in spite of the fact that my school had release time. I still harbor resentment over that. My body made up for it by causing me to fall asleep in second period nearly every day. We knew that forcing my daughter to get up that early would not have any benefit for her, so we haven’t signed her up. She has been struggling with so many aspects of the church, and it would have been nice for seminary to be more accessible and inviting to her. But, like you said, so many view it as more of a test or show of righteousness. Not to mention all of the guilt trippy talks in church about the negative effects that will come in our children’s lives if they don’t attend. But I’m not bitter at all.
I have one child now graduated from online seminary and another in their final year. The online class does in fact include a weekly face to face meeting – for my children this was to join with the early morning class once a week for an hour before youth activities midweek. A win for the early morning class as well, because for that day of the week their class was in the evening not the morning.
It is my understanding that a weekly face to face class is part of the online program as it already stands.
Anon for now – I wasn’t aware that you had to get permission to do home study seminary. That seems kind of messed up.
I also think replacing “Come Follow Me” with the seminary curriculum is a great idea. One of the things I appreciated about seminary, aside from the social aspect, was that we actually studied the scriptures. In theory, we’re supposed to do that in Sunday school, but the CFM curriculum isn’t really conducive to it.
Rebecca – You not only have to ask, but where I am at it is generally rejected unless you have an excuse like “I run cross country and they train in the (relative) cool of the morning. So either allow me to do home study or I guess I am not going to graduate from seminary”. Even for some boys that have 6 AM basketball practice for 2 or 3 days a week, they were denied home study saying they could “make up a few days here and there and still get the 80% attendance required (as long as they missed zero days before the season started).
I’m still in the camp of kids getting themselves to sleep earlier. I have a son (who is no longer a teenager) who can’t get to sleep before 2am. To me, it’s a matter of shifting your day; you need to get up earlier, then work on getting to bed earlier. If you have too many other activities that keep you up later, then it’s your decision on that being a priority over seminary. It’s not “sacrifice”; it’s a choice. Life’s full of them. Instead of whining that it’s too hard, just own the choice you’ve made.
For the research, I’ve seen a lot of research stating that a later start time would help kids get more sleep, but nothing showing that it has worked in places where it has been done.
And evidently I need to not post when frustrated by life. :P Kids these days. Get off my lawn!
I love the idea of making seminary home-study. The youth could meet during Sunday school as mentioned. And then meet again a second time in the evening instead of the mutual night (which is mostly social/entertainment anyway). That way they’d be getting two days of classroom instructions a week and have three days of home study a week – all while simplifying the schedule the kids are on. Fun mutual night activities would be for summers and vacations.
I’ve got nothing to say (nothing to add) about seminary or high school start times. But I want to memorialize this wonderful line:
“God can give them energy. I have no doubt that’s true. But I also have very little doubt that He won’t.”
It needs to be the subject of a major treatise.
Todd L:
My mission president actually said in a series of zone meetings “We’re blessed for following mission rules. It therefore stands to reason that if we have more rules, and if we follow them, we will be blessed with even more baptisms.” So he created a crapton of new ones, like “Missionaries waste valuable time waiting for the mail after lunch. So, missionaries should not return to their apartments for lunch, and mail may only be read on P-Day.” There is a definite school of thought that covenants work that way. It would be nice if I could walk into a car dealership and announce “I’m going to pay you $20 a week and you’re going to let me drive this sports car.” What was even worse was when two elders got the idea into their heads that they would do a John the Baptist month and eat nothing but honey and rice to get more baptisms. They didn’t get a single one, and were told that perhaps their worthiness in other areas was lacking. That could mess a guy up something fierce.
When I was in high school, the seminary teacher generally had a policy that if you brought a non-member, you got an A for that semester. So an evangelical friend of mine would come once a semester, and I’d go to youth group or youth Bible study at his church a couple of times. It was a miserable experience. My own daughter didn’t attend even once – school and volunteer activities would sometimes have her out past 11 PM some school nights. I couldn’t see any good reason to drag her butt out of bed early in the morning just to spend time with the same kids who would torment and bully her the rest of the day.
“I hope we do things for reasons other than just inertia.” We don’t.