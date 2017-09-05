On Mass Murder and the Divine Orchestration of Speaking Assignments

Never one to let a good deed go unpunished, I couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow over an account included in Elder Bednar’s new book, One By One:
In “One By One,” which consists of five chapters, Elder Bednar uses the scriptures, quotes from church leaders and compelling accounts to identify this “fundamental pattern” and show how the Lord blesses and works with people in a personal way.
[…]
Less than a week after a mass shooting on the campus of Virginia Tech University in April 2007, Elder Bednar was assigned to speak at a stake conference in Blacksburg, Virginia, home of Virginia Tech. He was grateful to give “spiritual assurance and succor” to students, faculty members and others affected by the tragedy on that occasion.
“Was it merely a coincidence that a member of the Quorum of the Twelve had been assigned many months earlier to preside at a stake conference in Blacksburg, Virginia, only days after such a horrendous event? Was it a random occurrence that an authorized servant of the Lord was in a place with people who needed blessings, solace, and comfort?” Elder Bednar wrote. “Or was this episode divinely orchestrated by a loving Lord who knew the distress of victims and the unsettledness of a community? I believe that in the work of the Lord there is no such thing as a coincidence. On this occasion, my companion and I were blessed to deliver tender mercies to many individuals — because the worth of souls is great in the sight of God.”
Now, the shepherd who leaves the ninety and nine is a powerful image, and I’ve been a champion of the one-on-one approach to pastoral care ever since I heard the story of the starfish (“It made a difference to that one”). That much is fine.
What made me stumble over this anecdote was the notion that there is no such thing as a coincidence when it comes to evil and speaking assignments. There’s a certain irony in having a supremely evil act imbue an otherwise routine assignment with special significance—would it have occurred to anyone to even consider that a run-of-mill speaking assignment had been divinely orchestrated in the absence of an act of apparently senseless violence that left survivors and observers looking for answers?
I’m a rookie when it comes to theodicies, so feel free to rebut my ill-informed views in the comments below, but this message strikes me as singularly discomfiting—we know that God cares about us as individuals because he schedules an apostle to speak in a place where months later 32 people would be shot at pointblank range by a classmate wielding a Glock 19?
It seems very much of a piece with the “God of the lost car keys” narrative where we dramatize the most ephemeral traces of divine intervention in our lives while glossing over the concrete manifestations of genuine evil. I mean, I guess if I had to choose between suffering unspeakable tragedy and losing my car keys or suffering unspeakable tragedy and finding my car keys I’d go with the latter because I’m pragmatic like that, but at the same time it’s asking a lot to accept trivial triumphs as the consequence of divine orchestration while terrific injustice is simply a growth opportunity #OppositionInAllThings!
I get the primal desire to make sense out of a chaotic world that seems largely indifferent to individual fate. There’s nothing more human than trying to distill some kind of significance from the buffetings of our mortal existence. But before I accept that shooting sprees are the price we have to pay in order to see the Hand of Providence in our lives, well, I’d just as soon chalk the speaking assignment up to coincidence.
How about you?
Comments
Peter, thank you. I read this blurb this morning and it sat wrong with me all day, but I couldn’t quite nail down why. You’ve done an excellent job here putting your finger on my discomfort.
Few things have made me question my membership in the Church quite like the tenure of David A. Bednar on the Quorum of the Twelve. At this point I genuinely wonder if the man has any capability for empathy.
APM, the evidence is not strong.
The challenge, of course, is that God can and does intervene in human affairs on earth. It is entirely possible that God finds our keys. I have to hold open the possibility that the explanation is correct. However, as a personal matter I would probably have approached it from the perspective of God using his servants to provide needed aid after a moment of crisis.
Why didn’t the loving Lord just, you know, orchestrate some interference with the shooter or soften his heart beforehand? Fellow theodicy rookie here so same caveats apply.
I get what you’re saying I guess. But since the original post is arguing against something rather than for something, I’m not fully satisfied. Let’s think about what the post is arguing for and see if it’s better than what Elder Bednar argued for.
The implicit question in this post: If God can foresee the shooting and arrange for an apostle to be there to offer comfort, then why didn’t God just prevent the shooting? Of course, that takes us down the rabbit hole of why evil exists, and ultimately to the question of why God doesn’t prevent all these evils in the first place. I mean, if he knew the shooting would happen far enough out to deploy an apostle, why didn’t he just stop the shooting?
Personally, I’ll wind up concluding that God, for whatever reason, chooses to allow evils to occur. And if that’s the case, I can’t see why God wouldn’t also plan for small comforts (or “tender mercies” in a Bednar-esque phrase) to assist us in coping with those evils. And with that logic, I have no problem with Elder Bednar’s point.
But maybe I’m just misunderstanding the original post here.
I wouldn’t say it just like Elder Bednar does, but to me his point is nothing strange. I think if we are listening to the Spirit all of us can be placed just in time or just in the right circumstance to heal, comfort and bless those that are afflicted. That God didn’t stop the thing afflicting them is a big part of agency right?
I am with you. Peter!
Of course, even if someone else had been scheduled to speak, or if no stake conference had been scheduled at all, the Brethren could have arranged for a member of the 12 to travel there to provide whatever comfort he could. I don’t believe for one second that “everything happens for a reason”, but I do believe that one can find “meaning” in most things, and I also believe that only God can make a “mess” into a “message” and a “lemon” into “lemonade.” I think there was value in Elder Bednar’s being there soon afterwards (whether or not it had been planned well in advance). But I am reluctant to conclude that somehow God orchestrated all of that. But if Elder Bednar and others find that a source a comfort, who am I to disagree with the authenticity of their feelings, perceptions and conclusions.
People like simple explanations for things. Houston was drowned because God wanted new carpets in the Temple. Isn’t God’s foresight incredible?
It doesn’t resonate with people that Elder Bednar could have had just as important and miraculous reason to be there without the shooting. “yeah, the world is full of miracles, whatever. give us something flashy”.
I’m more distressed by the the worldview reflected in this statement:
“Was it a random occurrence that an authorized servant of the Lord was in a place with people who needed blessings, solace, and comfort?”
As if God does not authorize every yearning human heart that reaches out to another to give comfort? This says more about me than elder Bednar, but I’m just wearied by the idea that God submitted the proper paperwork months in advance to ensure that someone with the most efficacious prayers would be handy to bless everyone properly and according to handbook instructions. The God I hope in is bigger than that box.
Some of us don’t believe that God is up there stirring the pot. My God is more standoffish than that. But that is just me, I’m a cafeteria Christian.
In theodicy terminology (which I am just learning) this story strikes at the heart of what is for me the “existential” theodicy problem, which might be simplified to “how do we trust in God?” or “is this ontological description of God someone or something in whom I can trust?”
In that respect, I really have to question whether to put any form of trust in a God who plans ahead and intervenes in a Stake Conference schedule, but does not (chooses not to?) intervene in a mass shooting.
On MassShootingTracker-dot-org it shows that last year we had 477 mass shootings in the US. Can we match up General Authorities’ speaking schedules to see where else the Lord pre-scheduled them to provide tender mercies?
I don’t know from theology, but $22 for 168 pages and plenty of white space for responding to each chapter’s discussion questions.
+1 HDP.
Laying aside the epistemological problems with using statistics to evaluate God (and there may be problems), HDP’s point makes me wonder how Elder Bednar arrived at his apparent conclusion. Indeed, the absence of a member of the Quorum of the Twelve at or after similar events does not require us to conclude that God did not prepare contingencies in other forms for those events, but it does mean Elder Bednar needs some other reason for believing that it was him, rather than someone or something else, who God intended to address Blacksburg. Perhaps he’s had that fact confirmed by revelation, but I note he doesn’t say so in the excerpt.
Perhaps, if he does Q&A in my stake again, I’ll ask him. Or perhaps more appropriately, those in, say, the Waynesboro, Virginia stake (which includes Charlottesville) ought to ask him. I’m not aware that he, or any other member of the Twelve, has visited lately.
I find it disappointing when a member of the Q12 states openly that he, by virtue of being a member of that body, is uniquely qualified to “deliver tender mercies” over some other “authorized servant of the lord” such as a stake president or other area authority that would have typically been present at a stake conference. I know many people feel there is a difference in the spirit that might accompany such a person, but it’s a bad look when they say it, themselves.
HDP, you beat me to it, but that was my thought. Which apostle was assigned, months before the Sandy Hook murders took place, to speak at a Stake Conference in the immediate vicinity of the school shortly after the shootings? Maybe God cared more about the families of the college students at WVU than about the parents of the grade-schoolers at Sandy Hook.
I have so much to say, but will defer to the more polite, articulate forms of dissent already expressed by the OP and the comments here.
I think what he is trying to articulate is that anytime we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in the service of our God. Service is an essential aspect of the plan of salvation, so I don’t think it’s a stretch say that his service at that time was no coincidence. This is based on the premise that all service is not merely “coincidental”, but divinely mandated.
In terms of horrific events being a qualification for the Hand of Providence, there’s more to it. In this particular instance, he obviously tailored his thoughts based on the circumstances and felt that it had an impact on someone, including himself. If we see someone struggling to load furniture into a truck, we feel the inclination to help them. We can argue about why were were going down that street or why we were there at that time, but what matters is that we helped when we got there.
I think there’s a risk of trivializing evil if we’re not careful about the lessons learned from such interactions, though I’m not sure if it outweighs the risk of failing to recognise God’s hand in our affairs.
I’m content to balance the fact that evil exists and no one will be spared in this life with hope in the good news that this condition is not permanent. I am glad if Elder Bednar was in a position to comfort those in need of comfort. I’m less comfortable with the idea that God has a plan that only ever kind of makes sense in retrospect.
Theodicy novice here, but someone who has long wondered about these sorts of things. There is a paradox involved here that appears to be out of our current range of understanding. God respects the principle of agency, so both good things and bad things happen because people have agency. God does sometimes intervene to prevent some bad things, but not others. God also provides succor for those who mourn, and are suffering from the effects of evil. Trying to chart all the wherefores and whys of our Heavenly Parents intervention or non-intervention leads to madness, despair, and a loss of hope.
Yet we are counseled to always have hope, and exercise faith, and are promised that faith will be rewarded, provided we don’t attempt to limit the time involved due to our lack of real eternal perspective. I find Elder Bednar’s point plausible, but his narrative obviously opens up questions of why this, and not this? But I also suspect there is a reason that Elder Bednar is a member of the Twelve, and I am not. I will give him the benefit of the doubt here, and that his intentions are good. But this retelling raises more questions than it answers for me, and that is unfortunate. I don’t think it is the teaching moment he was hoping for.
And don’t get me started on Deseret Book publications.
Yes, I think that gets at the heart of the matter. It’s told as a faith-promoting experience, and I acknowledge that it can be, but it raises more questions than it answers, at least from my perspective.
Agreed—the best of intentions practically invite unintended consequences.
Perhaps the schedule (not the shooting) wasn’t for the benefit of the conference attendees, but for Elder Bednar to learn how to comfort others in their time of suffering.
Paul Ritchey, I agree with you . . . whether his arrival was a coincidence or “a mess being made into a message” (as DavidH said) would depend on whether God had truly intervened. I sense sincerity in Elder Bednar’s writings, but he didn’t do what we train missionaries to do- to stop and “point out the spirit”. He only cited the coincidence. He didn’t describe the feelings of his heart or articulate why he felt that way or how he knew those promptings were a revelation. We as a people can’t just continue to claim that coincidences are miraculous.
I don’t know why this happens all the time in Mormonism, but we do it and most of us aren’t aware of it. When outsiders look in, they hear a story of coincidence that belongs in the Time Life Books series – ‘Mysteries of the Unknown’. I wonder if we point to the coincidences in life (like found car keys, tithing miracles, scheduled talks etc.) instead of the personal spiritual experiences for the following reasons:
* we are being intellectually lazy.
* we are hoarding spiritual experiences for fear of tossing pearls before swine.
*we as Mormons have learned to speak ‘in code’ after years of persecution.
*Mormon leaders are men, men in our culture don’t share their feelings well.
*We are in a multi-generational pattern and can’t break out of it.
*The spirit constrains us- stories are told in a way that the reader interprets through his/her use of the spirit- much like a teacher would ask a student to do-it-for-themselves.
I don’t know. I do know that Elder Bednar has experienced several miracles of perfectly timed talks, fortunately- those incidents were victim-less. I have personally felt edification in my heart as I have heard two of his right-place-right-time experiences. For me, that is what matters.
Mark, if that were so, he should have been scheduled to speak in Orlando in June 2016.
I rely on faith to explain why bad stuff happens. Since I don’t believe that hurricanes Katrina and Sandy were sent by God because of America’s tolerance of gays, I can’t believe that hurricane Harvey is a message from God about Trump. But it’s sure tempting.
It is at least conceivable that victims and communities involved in other public tragedies, like Orlando, get divinely-guided solace in other ways. Thus, apostolic absence itself does not make a liar of Elder Bednar, nor does his presence in Blacksburg end the inquiry – which is why Mortimer’s point is apt.
The questions discussed above reminded me of one introductory chapter in “You are not so Smart” entitled “The texas sharpshooter fallacy”
The Misconception: You take randomness into account when determining cause and effect.
The Truth: You tend to ignore random chance when the results seem meaningful or when you want a random event to have a meaningful cause.
https://youarenotsosmart.com/2010/09/11/the-texas-sharpshooter-fallacy/
I am with you 100%. Church leaders who expect us to see god’s love in coincidences after the fact act , don’t get it.
I am frequently assured that God won’t give you any trial you can’t handle. So when I hear of terrible news, I don’t worry. I figure the victims can handle it.
My take is: yes, God probably did assign Bednar to be be there at that time. Mysterious ways etc etc, God of small coincidences.
The thing I dislike about it is the way Bednar has expressed it: “On this occasion, my companion and I were blessed to deliver tender mercies to many individuals.” It sounds like Elder Bednar is a bit full of himself. _He_ was blessed, not “By the providence of God, I was an unworthy servant to tried to help strangers in the midst of a terrible affliction” (which is a bit grandiose, but whatever).
But then I’ve often thought that the apostles lack the ability to speak well in public.
As a side note, the normal travel and speaking assignments for apostles are not the product of some clerk, but are decided prayerfully by the President of the Q12. Remember that “apostle” does mean “one sent forth.”
Also, as most of us know, apostles have a unique standing in LDS priesthood hierarchy and theology. They are able to give “apostolic blessings” which are priesthood blessings of comfort and counsel to a congregation or entire area. Apostles often do this for areas suffering from political turmoil, natural disasters or other tragedies.
So my take is that Elder Bednar does express himself in ways that make some of us cringe a bit, but he was likely sent there for an inspired purpose.
Also, I wish Deseret Book provide much more care in editing and working with church leaders with their publications.