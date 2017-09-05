On Mass Murder and the Divine Orchestration of Speaking Assignments

by

Never one to let a good deed go unpunished, I couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow over an account included in Elder Bednar’s new book, One By One:

In “One By One,” which consists of five chapters, Elder Bednar uses the scriptures, quotes from church leaders and compelling accounts to identify this “fundamental pattern” and show how the Lord blesses and works with people in a personal way. […] Less than a week after a mass shooting on the campus of Virginia Tech University in April 2007, Elder Bednar was assigned to speak at a stake conference in Blacksburg, Virginia, home of Virginia Tech. He was grateful to give “spiritual assurance and succor” to students, faculty members and others affected by the tragedy on that occasion. “Was it merely a coincidence that a member of the Quorum of the Twelve had been assigned many months earlier to preside at a stake conference in Blacksburg, Virginia, only days after such a horrendous event? Was it a random occurrence that an authorized servant of the Lord was in a place with people who needed blessings, solace, and comfort?” Elder Bednar wrote. “Or was this episode divinely orchestrated by a loving Lord who knew the distress of victims and the unsettledness of a community? I believe that in the work of the Lord there is no such thing as a coincidence. On this occasion, my companion and I were blessed to deliver tender mercies to many individuals — because the worth of souls is great in the sight of God.”

Now, the shepherd who leaves the ninety and nine is a powerful image, and I’ve been a champion of the one-on-one approach to pastoral care ever since I heard the story of the starfish (“It made a difference to that one”). That much is fine.

What made me stumble over this anecdote was the notion that there is no such thing as a coincidence when it comes to evil and speaking assignments. There’s a certain irony in having a supremely evil act imbue an otherwise routine assignment with special significance—would it have occurred to anyone to even consider that a run-of-mill speaking assignment had been divinely orchestrated in the absence of an act of apparently senseless violence that left survivors and observers looking for answers?

I’m a rookie when it comes to theodicies, so feel free to rebut my ill-informed views in the comments below, but this message strikes me as singularly discomfiting—we know that God cares about us as individuals because he schedules an apostle to speak in a place where months later 32 people would be shot at pointblank range by a classmate wielding a Glock 19?

It seems very much of a piece with the “God of the lost car keys” narrative where we dramatize the most ephemeral traces of divine intervention in our lives while glossing over the concrete manifestations of genuine evil. I mean, I guess if I had to choose between suffering unspeakable tragedy and losing my car keys or suffering unspeakable tragedy and finding my car keys I’d go with the latter because I’m pragmatic like that, but at the same time it’s asking a lot to accept trivial triumphs as the consequence of divine orchestration while terrific injustice is simply a growth opportunity #OppositionInAllThings!

I get the primal desire to make sense out of a chaotic world that seems largely indifferent to individual fate. There’s nothing more human than trying to distill some kind of significance from the buffetings of our mortal existence. But before I accept that shooting sprees are the price we have to pay in order to see the Hand of Providence in our lives, well, I’d just as soon chalk the speaking assignment up to coincidence.

How about you?