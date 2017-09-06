Mormon Sermons: How do We Preach?

by

There is a large body of scholarship on the analysis and sorting/classifying of rhetorical texts. Categories of preaching have been mapped in genres like homilies, commentaries, catechistic address, exhortations, charismatic address to name some of the obvious ones.



With conference coming up, I have questions with regard to patterns. Is there a typical conference talk pattern from recent years? Or perhaps a set of patterns? Looking at Mormon preaching from the late 1890s, one can discern some patterns attached to particular people, but it’s not a universal thing. Maybe that’s still the case. What are your thoughts?

The rapid diffusion and nearly immediate dissemination of general conference sermons seems to have some effect on local preaching, talks in ward and stake services. Just informally, it seems like we do a good job of imitating those patterns to one degree or another. Of course, there may be some distribution involved and talking about a “mean” in such a context is metaphor. Have you observed that the way conference talks are delivered has influenced your local speakers in church? Influence is a tricky thing of course, and I don’t really want to get dragged off into methodological problems of designing experiments.

Discuss.