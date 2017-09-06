Nauvoo era(ish) succession

by

A friend asked me about succession after the Gospel Doctrine lesson and wondered if I could help find more detail about what was going on. So just thinking about the immediate years after JS’s death I responded as follows:

When JS died it was not obvious who would run the church. It was not something that was provided for in the Doctrine and Covenants, for example. It was pretty clear that JS wanted Hyrum, and then Samuel Smith to lead the church after him, but Hyrum died with JS, and Samuel died soon after.

The main “factions” were:



The Quorum of the Twelve

One of the biggest deals was that the Q12 sort of ran the temple. They were the only group that had received all of the temple “ordinances,” and could give them to others. They also were participants in JS’s other Nauvoo projects (polygamy and the Council of Fifty). The Q12 also had the backing of the British Converts (within a few years there were more Mormons in Britain than in the US), and ran the local Newspaper.

Sidney Rigdon

Member of the First Presidency. JS tried to remove him from the FP, but the church members voted to keep him. He was living outside of Nauvoo when JS died, mostly because he wasn’t getting along with JS. He had not received all of the Temple ordinances, but tried to make his own. That didn’t go over well with those who had participated in the complete liturgy.

Emma Smith/William Marks

Emma Smith was actively and publicly fighting polygamy when JS died, and even though she had received all of the temple ordinances, didn’t participate in the Temple “quorum” after JS’s death, likely because of the Q12, who were supporters of polygamy. William Marks was the Nauvoo Stake President, who was also anti-polygamy. Major hard feelings between these guys and the polygamists. Decades later, Emma and William, with JS III, became the heart of the Reorganized Church. Lesser known fact: the current D&C states that JS ecclesiastical office was lineal.

James Strang

Strang produced a letter indicating that JS wanted him to run the church. He also recovered some buried plates and translated them. He got several church leaders and many members.

William Smith

William was in the Q12, and was ordained Church Patriarch. He ultimately felt like he should run the church, but the Q12 excommunicated him. He really was sort of off his rocker. He floated around various groups but landed in the Reorganization.

Others

There were other groups as well that emerged over the next couple of years (Lyman White’s group in Texas, and Alpheus Cutler’s group, both of which were focused on the Council of Fifty and the Temple).

If you really want to grapple with succession, I recommend the following book chapters:

John Turner, Brigham Young: Pioneer Prophet, ch. 4-6

Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, A House Full of Females, ch. 4-5

John’s book is a bit hard hitting as a first entry into Mormon scholarship (though I came like BY more, especially in the early years), but his treatment of succession is excellent. And Laurel’s is great because it takes it from the perspective a female believer on the ground. Very moving. Here are some write-ups about those sections of the books:

http://juvenileinstructor.org/the-succession-crisis-in-brigham-young-pioneer-prophet/

http://juvenileinstructor.org/ji-summer-book-club-2017-a-house-full-of-females-chapter-5/

Succession within the Utah church certainly wasn’t entirely formalized until Heber J. Grant, I’d say, and there is a nice body of literature that approaches some of those issues. But that seems like a different question.