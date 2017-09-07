BCC Press and priestcraft!

by

It isn’t uncommon for people who sell LDS-directed products to be accused of priestcraft. As an employee of the church (through Brigham Young University) I’ve spent some time thinking about the implications of priestcraft, considering the nature of my job and source of my salary. Check out my thoughts and then please share yours.

This post was prompted by something from a comment section of a news article about one of BCC Press’s new books. Someone asked an author how they “justify” making money from a book that deals with a religious subject—a devotional work—in light of the scriptural warning against priestcraft.

The word “priestcraft” pre-dates the Book of Mormon, but let’s examine its definition first and foremost, perhaps most clearly defined in 2 Nephi 26:29:

“[God] commandeth that there shall be no priestcrafts; for, behold, priestcrafts are that men* preach and set themselves up for a light unto the world, that they may get gain and praise of the world; but they seek not the welfare of Zion.”

This verse seems to zero in on motivation and perhaps even outcome, not merely whether or not someone makes money. It seems to define priestcraft as interjecting oneself into the calculation of salvation for a price, or distracting others from the ultimate source of salvation in order to make money or build reputation.

Overall, a perpetrator of priestcraft is not seeking the welfare of Zion.

Earlier this year I was invited to a special Deseret Book banquet for authors and other people who’d worked on Deseret Book projects. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf was on hand to offer some remarks. One of his observations struck me enough that I jotted down the gist of it in my phone. It seems to accord with my reading of 2 Nephi. Here’s the paraphrase I typed, bordering on word-for-word accuracy:

“Writers and publishers need a rich dose of the guidance of the spirit…It is very good to follow the scriptural advice to avoid the dangers of priestcraft…We have to trust and pray that the end result will always benefit the building of the Kingdom of God, that it will strengthen others in their desire to serve God and their fellow men.”

We know some LDS General Authorities receive money in exchange for their service to the church. Artists, authors, musicians, and all sorts of other people make money, as well (Some hardly make much at all, it should be said!) I’d like to hear from people who make money in a church-related occupation, or by selling LDS-related books, art, music, or other products. How would you reckon with a charge of priestcraft? If motivation is key, could the truth about whether someone is practicing priestcraft only be known by each individual as they search the quiet recesses of their hearts? Is there more to it?

*An extremely literal reading of the Book of Mormon suggests some of BCC’s authors couldn’t commit priestcraft because they aren’t men…