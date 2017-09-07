BCC Press and priestcraft!

It isn’t uncommon for people who sell LDS-directed products to be accused of priestcraft. As an employee of the church (through Brigham Young University) I’ve spent some time thinking about the implications of priestcraft, considering the nature of my job and source of my salary. Check out my thoughts and then please share yours.
This post was prompted by something from a comment section of a news article about one of BCC Press’s new books. Someone asked an author how they “justify” making money from a book that deals with a religious subject—a devotional work—in light of the scriptural warning against priestcraft.
The word “priestcraft” pre-dates the Book of Mormon, but let’s examine its definition first and foremost, perhaps most clearly defined in 2 Nephi 26:29:
“[God] commandeth that there shall be no priestcrafts; for, behold, priestcrafts are that men* preach and set themselves up for a light unto the world, that they may get gain and praise of the world; but they seek not the welfare of Zion.”
This verse seems to zero in on motivation and perhaps even outcome, not merely whether or not someone makes money. It seems to define priestcraft as interjecting oneself into the calculation of salvation for a price, or distracting others from the ultimate source of salvation in order to make money or build reputation.
Overall, a perpetrator of priestcraft is not seeking the welfare of Zion.
Earlier this year I was invited to a special Deseret Book banquet for authors and other people who’d worked on Deseret Book projects. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf was on hand to offer some remarks. One of his observations struck me enough that I jotted down the gist of it in my phone. It seems to accord with my reading of 2 Nephi. Here’s the paraphrase I typed, bordering on word-for-word accuracy:
“Writers and publishers need a rich dose of the guidance of the spirit…It is very good to follow the scriptural advice to avoid the dangers of priestcraft…We have to trust and pray that the end result will always benefit the building of the Kingdom of God, that it will strengthen others in their desire to serve God and their fellow men.”
We know some LDS General Authorities receive money in exchange for their service to the church. Artists, authors, musicians, and all sorts of other people make money, as well (Some hardly make much at all, it should be said!) I’d like to hear from people who make money in a church-related occupation, or by selling LDS-related books, art, music, or other products. How would you reckon with a charge of priestcraft? If motivation is key, could the truth about whether someone is practicing priestcraft only be known by each individual as they search the quiet recesses of their hearts? Is there more to it?
*An extremely literal reading of the Book of Mormon suggests some of BCC’s authors couldn’t commit priestcraft because they aren’t men…
Comments
To me the key is “set themselves up for a light unto the world”, that’s where the trouble starts. If it’s about you, and glorifying yourself, for the ultimate purpose of making money and reaping praise, then you have your answer about priestcraft.
“It seems to define priestcraft as interjecting oneself into the calculation of salvation for a price” There’s probably a difference between priestcraft and what I’ve termed “The Faith Biz” (and its estranged twin “The Faith Crisis Biz”), but they are related. Priestcraft always sounds like a personality cult in which people literally just live off their “church,” but yea, is that different than a journalist or writer living off their following? Maybe not.
“a perpetrator of priestcraft is not seeking the welfare of Zion.” I think this is a little bit off point because Zion can prosper or not, so long as the priestcrafter benefits remora-like from the process. So, does Chad Hardy’s calendar venture qualify? What about books on church history?
The last thing I often think about on this topic is the scripture in Isaiah 55:1: “every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price” which means that you shouldn’t have to pay to be saved, the gospel is not contingent on your ability or willingness to pay money to understand it or have access to salvation. This is one reason a lot of ex-Mos complain about the church requiring tithing payments to get a temple recommend. I often wondered about the early practice of selling Books of Mormon to investigators in the earliest days of the church (athough they did cost money to produce, so maybe mark-up is the issue here).
Basically, I think Uchtdorf is probably right in saying that you have to constantly re-evaluate your motives and make sure that your heart’s in the right place. It’s just not black and white. And that was coming from someone selling a $16 picture book based on a talk he did at Women’s Conference.
As far as religious books, follow the brethren.
Beyond that, all I can say is one word: “Ponderize”
This is an interesting topic that personally affects me. I enjoy writing so much that I’ve tried to make a career out of it. So I don’t feel like its improper for me to get paid for my work like any other private contractor or artist. If I get paid for Decisive Battles in Chinese history book sales, I don’t see a problem in getting paid for Ancient Warfare in the Book of Mormon sales. I worry much more about having a quality book worth reading than if I’m some sort of evil priest, especially when I see the pampered cruises others writers get based on little more than fluff: http://faithpromotingrumor.com/2017/06/20/cruises-cash-byu-religious-education/
Ponderize. FTW!
I agree that it’s not a black and white issue. Sometimes the difference lies in the packaging or marketing of the product. DB is notorious for marketing their products in such a way that a devout LDS customer might be made to feel less righteous, or jeopardizing their family’s salvation, if they decide not to buy them. That smacks of priestcraft to me. Also, most of their GA tomes are repackaged collections of recycled conference talks, sold for $25+ even though the source material can be looked up and read by anyone for free.
Where do church magazines fit in this scheme? Obviously they are now available online for free, and I believe the cost is pretty cheap anyway and I assume subscription costs don’t really cover all the costs (I haven’t subscribed in years), but paying for access to the direct thoughts of church leaders seems…not great? Although certainly not as bad as a DB book by an apostle that I assume will directly line his pockets.
I’m not sure I’m qualified to comment (“I’d like to hear from people who make money in a church-related occupation” which is not me). But I would like to toss in the discussion pot and hear responses to the “orthodoxy” challenge.
One thing I ‘hear’ both as hints and as direct statements is that the answer to priestcraft is orthodoxy. That by-the-book faith promoting works are fine, including essentially everything from GAs. And general authorities and church employees and BYU-I/H/P faculty and staff are vetted by a temple recommend requirement and some circumspection and are therefore OK. But that heterodox or unorthodox works sold into the Mormon market (e.g., challenging theology, “real” history, what’s referred to as neo-apologetics, some plays, some visual art, and including some of BCC Press publications) are priestcraft.
You would not believe the priestcraft-related excuses people have given me for not paying their Mormon history-related research bills — even from some who, to put it crudely, themselves feed from the tithing trough.
Directly to your question, though, I can conceive of priestcraft in my profession if I were selling my findings to someone with no regard for the truth, or were myself knowingly sensationalizing history (whether in support of or as an attack on the Church) with the goal of notoriety or unjust enrichment. (I have not charged or returned retainers from clients who, I discovered midway in a project, had too little regard for truth.) But a fair exchange of my time, knowledge and access for money is not priestcraft just because it is Mormon-themed any more than it would be for a glazier on a tempke construction project or the pilot who flies a commercial plane with an apostke onboard for a speaking assignment to charge for his or her time and skill.
On the other hand, a potential client who argues against a retainer on the grounds that he has a temple recommend and should be trusted IS, in my opinion, attempting to trade on the sacred for financial advantage and is guilty of priestcraft. I have and always will refuse to work for such people.
Some cases are more cut and dry than others. A bishop who won’t give out a temple recommend unless you buy MLM junk from his wife/daughter-in-law unambiguously is committing priestcraft; hopefully, there aren’t many instances of that. Writing books is, of course, another story.
This seems to call out for a flowchart. I am dreadful with Visio so I’m not even going try to visualize it, but here are some questions that anyone who’s in a position to commit priestcraft should ask himself:
• Are members going to buy my product or service over that of someone else simply because of my position in the Church? (Members of the Q15 and the presidencies of the general auxiliaries almost certainly should answer yes to this one if the product is books.)
• Does my position necessarily provide me a perspective and therefore a level of insight that another author might not have? (Unless the book concerns matters of Church policy, the answer is more likely to be no than yes–and I somehow doubt that the Church would allow GAs to write books about internal deliberations.)
• Do I (ab)use the privilege of members’ attention to me, as given by virtue of my position, to promote my product or service? (If the answer is yes, that is unambiguously priestcraft. See also: “ponderize.”)
I have a bit of insight here in that I work for an incumbent monopoly (a regulated electric utility), but both laws and regulations have opened up competition in some areas, and I am not allowed to make any statements that remotely could be construed as promoting utility products over those offered by third parties (e.g. rooftop solar, energy from a municipal aggregator or private Energy Service Provider). Every so often we get training reminding us of the proper ways to communicate on these issues, because the company can get in serious trouble with the Public Utilities Commission if we step out of line.
Ardis: “if I were selling my findings to someone with no regard for the truth, or were myself knowingly sensationalizing history (whether in support of or as an attack on the Church)” I like this line of thought as it (in my mind if nowhere else) creates an equivalency between Truman Madsen and Grant Palmer.
Christian: when you consider how many holders of temple recommends have been fairly loathsome criminals (I’m thinking of the bishop down in La Jolla who committed large-scale investment fraud, and also committed felony obstruction of justice by whisking his feckless son off to Hawaii after the son drunkenly murdered another man), it boggles my mind that anyone can say that holding a TR should be given the benefit of the doubt on anything.
The TR isn’t a security clearance with a lifestyle polygraph; nobody except the holder and the Lord knows the contents of its holder’s heart.
For me, Priestcraft is doing preaching (or other religious work) for money. In the case of a book, the purchaser still gets the book. The only time that would count as Priestcraft would be if the preacher preached that purchasing of the book is required for salvation.
Another factor would be that someone’s income or status within the religion would be determined by the amount of donations that they were able to elicit from the congregations.