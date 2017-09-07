Picturing 1867 Utah Tax Assessments

September 7, 2017 by 3 Comments

I’ve been looking through 1860s Bureau of Internal Revenue records from the district of Utah for a project I’ve been working on. (It’s a really interesting project; once I get a handle on what I’m going to write, I’ll blog some interesting tidbits.)

As I was looking through the assessment lists, I came across a (pretty decent) doodle of a person’s head. I don’t know anything about who drew the doodle (was it the assessor? the assistant assessor? somebody who got his or her hands on the list later?). I don’t know who the doodle represents (is Stubb or Stout or Shoebridge? or is it a self-portrait? or a generic picture?).

Whoever drew it, and whomever it represents, though, it was an unexpected—and rather fun—find.

Comments

  1. HDP says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Is it Brother Brigham?

  2. Amy T says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:48 am

    That does look like Stout, but it also looks suspiciously like Zerubbabel Snow, or perhaps several dozen other residents of Utah Territory.

  3. Kevin Barney says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Fun find! And the project itself sounds interesting, too.

