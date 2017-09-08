by

My advice column of choice is “Ask Amy,” by Amy Dickinson (a descendant of Emily Dickinson), which succeeded the Ann Landers column after her death and is syndicated in about 200 newspapers, originating from the flagship Chicago Tribune (where I read it). I recently read her book Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things, about how she moved from the big city (Chicago) back home to the tiny town where she grew up (Freeville, New York) and eventually remarried there. I enjoyed it so much that I’m now reading her earlier book, The Mighty Queens of Freeville.

Amy, like everyone else in her extended family, is a Church goer. When she lived in Washington, D.C. she attended an Episcopalian Church, but when she’s in her ancestral home of Freeville she attends the United Methodist Church there. In a chapter on “finding God in the community of faith and casseroles,” she describes a practice the Methodist church engages in, called “Joys and Concerns”:

The most popular portion of the Methodist service was “Joys and Concerns,” when any member of the congregation could stand up, speak his or her mind, and ask for prayers. Joys and Concerns would often gallop out of control, taking the worship service–and us–with it. The minister would dash up and down the aisle of the church like Phil Donohue, passing a microphone to congregants so they could have their say: “My mom’s back went out again so now she’s going to go to Syracuse for surgery.” “Donny’s boss says they’re doing another round of lay-offs. We don’t know what’s going to happen yet.” “We’re leaving the day after Christmas to go down to Florida to see our folks. We’d like travel prayers.” “Dad’s pain is getting worse; they think it might be his kidneys this time.” “Oh, I don’t need the microphone. I’ll just yell. What I wanted to say is that the JV team is doing really well this year, but the varsity lost again on Friday. The defense just can’t get it together.” “I’m really happy to see Amy and Emily here again. I hardly recognized Emily, she’s getting so tall! I hope we’ll be seeing them in the choir while they’re here.” Joys and Concerns Is like the world’s smallest radio station broadcasting the news of a very particular patch. Many of the headlines seem related to gallbladders, surgical procedures, and waiting on test results. Some of our news is sad and some is truly tragic, but the congregation also shares their triumphs–the new jobs, new grandchildren, or this year’s bumper crop of zucchini. Joys and Concerns is where the community announces what is important. Then they ask for prayer and receive them. It is the most honest, fair, and just exchange I have ever witnessed.

Naturally when I read this description of Joys and Concerns I thought about our own Testimony Meetings, which is our version of open mike time. Of course BRM would blanch at the lack of actual testimony bearing in these offerings, and on some level I can understand that. The problem I see is that (again, largely due to BRM’s influence) the way we bear testimony is so formulaic that it is highly repetitive, and therefore for me at least not exactly moving: “I know that Jesus is the Christ, I know this Church is true, I know Joseph Smith is a prophet, I know Thomas S. Monson is the Lord’s prophet today, inthenameofJesusChrist, amen.” I frankly am not moved by such a recitation, especially when some version of it is repeated by every speaker.

What moves me about testimony meeting is when people get personal and talk about the Gospel as refracted through their lives. I found the Joys and Concerns practice charming, and while I’m not suggesting we replicate it completely, I do think our testimony bearing has more power when we allow it to interact with our lived reality as opposed to a rote recitation of set propositional statements of faith.

[If Chris Jones sees this, perhaps he could let us know whether there is any genealogical relationship between the Methodist Joys and Concerns and the Mormon testimony meeting.]