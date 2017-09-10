Not An Obedient Heart

by

For all have not every gift given unto them; for there are many gifts, and to every man is given a gift by the Spirit of God. To some is given one, and to some is given another, that all may be profited thereby. ~Doctrine & Covenants 46: 11-12

I’m pretty sure we forget that not everyone receives all the same gifts from God. And even more importantly, I’m pretty sure we tend to forget that they are GIFTS and that we don’t actually do anything to earn many of blessings we enjoy. At least, I am pretty sure of this each Sunday after church.

Week after week, I sit in church. (Okay, most weeks. My family policy is that we take one Sunday a month off of church for other family time—usually that ends up being the first Sunday, or Open Mic Day. When you have a kid with autism, you make allowances where you have to, and this is one that saved my sanity.) So while I am sitting, even though it’s been fifteen years, I still mostly hear the talks and sermons through my convert ears.

I spend a lot of time cringing and being very grateful that my non-member family isn’t present. Week after week, I hear well-intentioned people talk about others with a level of tone-deafness that is embarrassing. Mormons don’t hold a corner on the market of people who love their children, their families, and their country. Mormons aren’t the only ones who value hard work, honesty, and community. It doesn’t take a temple marriage to have a faithful marriage. The world, despite the pet-notions of some very vocal members, is not a seething pit of sin and iniquity. Most people are good. Many people are kind. Even Republicans.

But even worse that the tone-deafness and the contortions needed to pat ourselves on the back for not being of the world (whatever that means on any given Sunday), the part that leaves me heading to the foyer (or my car) is the often-expressed idea that we are given blessings because we have earned them.

This is blasphemy.

To some it is given by the Holy Ghost to know that Jesus Christ is the Son of God…to others it is given to believe on their words…to some is given the word of wisdom…to another is given the word of knowledge…to some it is given to have faith to be healed…to others it is given to have faith to heal…to some is given the working of miracles…to others it is given to prophesy…to others the discerning of spirits…all these gifts come from God, for the benefit of the children of God. ~ from D&C 46: 13-26

Scripture is pretty clear all of these are gifts from God. A gift is not something we have done any earthly thing to earn. To claim otherwise turns God into the proverbial gumball machine, and turns ourselves in the grantor of blessings. I’m not interested in a transactional relationship with God.

By some matrices, I’m a pretty terrible Mormon. We’re laissez faire about Family Night, and even worse about family scripture study. One of my kids refuses to go to seminary after the teacher insisted the OT be taken as literal history. We live fairly close to a temple, but attend sporadically because we hate traffic. I’m a terrible missionary; I haven’t converted anyone in my family and I don’t intend to even try. Clearly, one of the gifts I wasn’t given was an obedient heart. My husband will verify that. (It turns out not having an obedient heart is also a gift—go figure! I couldn’t have survived what my life has thrown at me with a complacent heart that was malleable to obedience. God knows what we need, even if others don’t see those blessings.)

But here’s the thing: I have been showered with loving gifts from my Heavenly Father. I don’t have a temple marriage because I chose modest clothes and studied my scriptures. I have a temple marriage because I met a very good man who shared my viewpoint and whose own heart was big enough to encompass an unconventional family outside of the typical Mormon paradigm. I don’t have children because I chose modest clothes and have FHE. I have children because the gift of biology allowed my body to produce healthy babies in the narrow window I was granted. I don’t have an education because I was more faithful than my neighbor; I have an education because I worked hard and the hands of my community literally lifted me so I could cross the finish line.

To believe I am in control of the blessings of my life through transactions with the Lord is to denigrate the other children of God whose lives have not afforded them the same opportunities I have enjoyed simply by virtue of birth. I did nothing to earn those blessings—they are a gift, there but for the grace of God.

The obligation therefore rests heavily upon me—and those of you reading this frustrated yell into the internet void—to reach out and do even more to help my brothers and sisters; in my neighborhood, in my state, in my country, and in the world.

Patting ourselves on the back for things we did nothing to earn is an affront to the Body of Christ, of which every person on earth is a member. To quote my favorite airplane pilot, “STOP IT.”