Notes Toward an Understanding of the Fourth Question in the Temple Recommend Interview

Do you sustain the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Prophet, Seer, and Revelator and as the only person on the earth who possesses and is authorized to exercise all priesthood keys? Do you sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators? Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local authorities of the Church?

1. Note, first, the “and” in the first sentence. This is where we should begin. “Priesthood” and “prophethood” are not the same thing, and if we are to fully grasp the function of each we need to understand the distinction. Scripturally speaking, “prophet” is not an ecclesiastical office. No one is ordained to be a prophet, and nor does the role necessarily confer ecclesiastical authority (that is, governing responsibility in a religious hierarchy). On the other hand, in the LDS tradition men are ordained to priesthood, and the role bears with it ecclesiastical responsibility and authority. Insofar as Mormons use the term “prophet” to mean “the man in charge of the church” (a colloquial usage that developed in the mid-twentieth century), they are conflating a distinction that exists in the Bible, in Latter-day Saint scripture, and in this question.

1a. In the Bible, the distinction is made archetype in Moses and Aaron. Moses was a prophet; Aaron, a priest. The distinction between the two is common both in Jewish and Christian Biblical interpretation and in the sociology of religion. In brief: the prophet’s authority derives directly from divine commission; the priest’s authority derives from ordination at the hands of another priest.[1] The prophet’s authority is reformative and transformative; prophets call for renewal and repentance and restoration and thus commonly come from outside existing religious hierarchy. Priestly authority is bound to stability, continuity, and the maintenance of institutions. Prophetic authority is charismatic and spiritual; priestly authority is spiritual and institutional. Both are critical: Priests ensure the preservation of tradition in memory and in ritual worship, thus giving the people identity, and values; prophets disrupt and reset those things when they require disrupting and resetting. The priest represents the people to God, supervising and offering ritual worship; the prophet represents God to the people, offering correction and instruction.

1b. These definitions are not simply sociological; they are scriptural. Prophecy is described as a spiritual gift in in Romans 12, 1 Corinthians 12, and Moroni 10; it derives directly from the divine, not from ordination. When God calls prophets, as he does in 1 Nephi 1, Isaiah 6, or Ezekiel 1, among other places, they are often told that they will garner opposition, frequently from religious leaders. They are commanded universally to go forth preaching change, repentance, and reform. Their calls do not come through established lines of religious authority. The responsibility of the priest is described in Exodus 27-29, and throughout Leviticus, and in the Book of Mormon in Mosiah 23-25, and in all these passages is described in terms of ordination through religious leadership, with consequent pastoral and ritual responsibilities. The priest governs; the prophet cries repentance.

1c. One Biblical example will suffice: Amos 7:10-15 (NRSV):

Then Amaziah, the priest of Bethel, sent to King Jeroboam of Israel, saying, “Amos has conspired against you in the very center of the house of Israel; the land is not able to bear all his words. 11 For thus Amos has said, ‘Jeroboam shall die by the sword, and Israel must go into exile away from his land.’” 12 And Amaziah said to Amos, “O seer, go, flee away to the land of Judah, earn your bread there, and prophesy there; 13 but never again prophesy at Bethel, for it is the king’s sanctuary, and it is a temple of the kingdom.” 14 Then Amos answered Amaziah, “I am no prophet, nor a prophet’s son; but I am a herdsman, and a dresser of sycamore trees, 15 and the LORD took me from following the flock, and the LORD said to me, ‘Go, prophesy to my people Israel.’

Note two things in particular: first, the clear distinction being made here between the priest who defends the established order of things and the prophet who condemns them, and Amos’s clear confession that he has no training, institutional authority, or office, but simply a call from God.

1d. This is not to say that prophets did not (or do not) hold priesthood (as Mormons understand the concept) or vice versa; far from it. It is to say that the roles are distinct and we should not conflate them. Latter-day Saint scripture asserts that Moses was ordained to priesthood, but his call to prophecy came through different channels, and he is directed to delegate priestly responsibilities to Aaron. Jeremiah and Ezekiel were born into priestly families but don’t appear to have exercised much priestly function. Isaiah was born into a noble rather than priestly family. Samuel alone appears to have functioned both as a priest and prophet. No other Biblical figures appear to have been both. Indeed, often the prophets reside at the margins of society, challenging institutional power instead of administering the tasks of religious worship. Think of Elijah, who dwelt in the desert, Jeremiah, whose home the people of Jerusalem burned down, Ezekiel, a captive in Babylon.

1e. This pattern holds true in the Book of Mormon. There is no record in the Book of Mormon of Lehi being ordained a priest, and indeed he would not have served in the temple priesthood because he was not a Levite but of the tribe of Manasseh.[2] Abinadi holds no apparent place in the religious leadership of his day; he seems, simply, an average man with no particular distinction other than a divine call. In Mosiah 11:20 he echoes Amos quite strikingly, claiming simply that “Thus saith the Lord, and thus hath he commanded me, saying, Go forth, and say unto this people . . .” The Nephites reject Samuel the Lamanite precisely because he presents no conventional sign of authority to them. None seem to hold any institutional authority whatsoever.

1f. Prophets also tend to be explicitly identified as prophets in scripture. Those who are not identified as prophets include Adam and Abraham (who are patriarchs), David and Solomon (who are kings), and so on. Mormons today, because of the conflation identified in (1) tend to want to assign prophethood to anybody who seems to be in charge, but there appear to be long stretches of both Biblical and Book of Mormon history in which there are no prophets, perhaps because the disruption identified in 1(a) is not at any given time necessary. There are, however, nearly always priests, because it is the priest’s job to sustain the spiritual health of the community. Priests, not prophets, are the sources of institutional structure and government.

1g. Nor is it the case that through scripture only one prophet is present at a time; frequently throughout the Bible we hear of multiple prophets, as in 1 Kings 18 or Acts 11.

1h. Finally, of course, thinking of prophecy as a spiritual gift rather than an institutional or priestly office makes it evident why women, who under Mosaic law were left out of institutional priestly authority, are explicitly identified as prophets in Exodus 15:20, Judges 4:4, 2 Kings 22:14, Nehemiah 6:14, Isaiah 8:3, and Luke 2:36.

2. Such are the Bible and the Book of Mormon. What of the LDS church? Critically, Joseph Smith was called as a prophet before he held priesthood and before he was ordained to any office; as with scriptural figures, his prophethood derived from divine commission. It is often observed—as, for, instance, by Richard Bushman—that Smith eventually combined the roles of prophet and priest. This is to some extent true, but I would maintain that if we are to properly understand the importance of both prophecy and ordinance, it’s important not to conflate the two, or to neglect one on behalf of the other.

2a. The Doctrine and Covenants offers official titles for the president of the church. D&C 107:65-66 identifies the president of the church as “President of the High Priesthood of the Church; or, in other words, the Presiding High Priest over the High Priesthood of the Church.” This priestly role is critical. As per Exodus 27, the priest was to supervise the tabernacle or temple; as per Leviticus 6 to ensure the fire on the altar of God was kept burning; as per Leviticus 10 to teach the children of Israel the law of God. This is what Mormons call “presiding” today. It is the work of ensuring that ordinances are performed correctly and offering instruction and guidance. It is what the church’s priestly hierarchy does.

2b. For the first hundred or so years of the church’s history, church presidents were commonly referred to as “president;” the title “prophet” was generally reserved to Joseph Smith. Sociologically speaking, this makes sense; Smith, of course, was the disruptor, the course corrector, and those who followed him primarily strengthened and guarded the institution he created. These are precisely the roles of the prophet and the priest, respectively, and Brigham Young, for instance, understood this. The argument he offered for the leadership of his Quorum of the Twelve after the death of Joseph Smith was an essentially priestly one: the Twelve had to lead because they had been instructed in Smith’s new temple rites and saw it as their duty to extend them to the body of the church; because of that they alone had the authority to administer the church, the classic role of the priest.

2c. But of course, in January 1847, two and a half years after he claimed leadership of the church but nearly a year before he officially assumed the title of “president,” Brigham Young issued a declaration he called “The Word and the Will of the Lord” for the “camp of Israel.” Some forty years after that, Wilford Woodruff said “The Lord showed me by vision and revelation exactly what would take place if we did not stop” the practice of polygamy. And eighty-eight years after that, Spencer W. Kimball reported a “revelation” which ended the ban on participation in priesthood office and temple rites for members of African descent.

2d. Note that each of these revelations—these acts of prophecy—fulfill the prophetic function as modeled by the Hebrew and Book of Mormon prophets. They reoriented the focus of God’s people, prodded the Saints toward a reconceptualization of what it meant to be a Latter-day Saint, and transformed both belief and social order. They upended calcified tradition with the Word of God.

3. Clearly, then, the prophetic role persists alongside the priestly role; the church president functions as a prophet as well as a priest. It is important, though, to recall three things:

3a. Calling the president of the church “the prophet” too easily obscures the priestly function of the office of ‘president,’ which is as important as the prophetic role, and quite evidently the one in which the president of the church functions for a good deal of his time. Neglecting the priestly role of the president of the church through overemphasis of the prophetic role is to neglect those pastoral, ritual, and everyday functions of the church which weld together its community, which impart tradition and history and covenant and a past remembered in word and in action.

3b. Prophecy is not a superpower. Nor is it an ability that one is ordained to wield. Prophecy is a spiritual gift. It is an act of God rather than an act of human beings. To affirm the president of the church is a “prophet” is to affirm that God speaks to this person when God deems it necessary. It declares faith in the word and will of the Lord, not faith in the abilities of a human being.

3c. This, of course, is nothing that the holders of that office would deny, or have denied.

[1] Note that I’m using ‘priest’ here, and throughout, as a generic term for one holding priestly office in a religious hierarchy, not the specific Latter-day Saint office of ‘priest.’

[2] I’m aware of pages 181-183 of Joseph Fielding Smith’s edited Teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith, in which Smith claims that all prophets have held the Melchizedek priesthood. This certainly may be, but note as well that holding priesthood does not mean what I mean by ‘priest’ as defined in footnote 1. That is, Amos or Lehi may have held something like what Mormons today call the Melchizedek priesthood, but that seems to have made no difference in terms of their relationship to the priestly hierarchy of the time, which was in a word bad.