The Cake To End All Cakes

Folks, we need to talk about Masterpiece Cakeshop. Or as it’s more commonly known, the pending U.S. Supreme Court case about “can a bakery refuse to make a cake for a gay wedding.”
Yesterday I saw a lot of my liberal-feminist-LGBTQ-Mormon-affiliated-type-friends posting in horror that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had signed onto an amicus brief in support of the baker. The same Church that had extended the olive branch to the Provo LGBTQ benefit concert last month now seems to be committing another act of political betrayal. It stung. The inconsistent messages, the never-ending barrage of hurt, the continued policies of exclusion, they’re maddening. I don’t dispute that.
But this brief is not in the same category. (Even if I quibble with some of its points and wording.) It was written by Douglas Laycock, who is an insanely well-respected non-Mormon scholar of religion law. Page two of the brief calls out LDS Church support for legislation “prohibiting sexual-orientation discrimination while providing religious exemptions.” It then emphasizes that Prof. Laycock vigorously supported Obergefell – the 2015 Supreme Court decision which held all bans on same-sex marriage to be unconstitutional.
Now, I’m a First Amendment maximalist. When I say that, I mean that I love all the clauses equally. Free speech and free press, free exercise and the Establishment Clause, and the oft-forgotten petition and assembly. They all matter. They’re all fundamental. But sometimes the First Amendment Clauses yell at each other. Sometimes a thorough analysis leads to counter-intuitive results. Sometimes you have to protect a viewpoint you hate, in order to also protect the viewpoints you cherish.
In Masterpiece Cakeshop, the baker has set up a delightfully complex web of competing facts that make the First Amendment analysis exceptionally difficult. He is not claiming a general right to refuse service to LGBTQ individuals. He is fine if customers buy off-the-shelf cookies and pies, or ask him to custom-make birthday cakes. What he is uncomfortable with is designing a bespoke wedding cake to celebrate a ceremony that violates his religious beliefs.
Reasonable people can, and vigorously do, disagree about the best result here. The custom-made nature of the cake is, in my view, hugely significant. Precisely because the Constitution forbids slavery, an enormous body of law says you can’t force people to perform “personal services” against their will. And inherently artistic, subjective, client-focused, highly-tailored services? Things like photography and painting and cake decorating and wedding planning? They’re the epitome of that body of law. You can turn down customers for a million reasons in these fields – should a religious disagreement really be any different?
If the state is going to require personal services to not “discriminate,” it has to be consistent on what “discrimination” actually means. There’s evidence that Colorado was perfectly happy with bakers who refused to make cakes for anti-gay events, but then punished bakers who refused to make cakes for pro-gay events. The First Amendment doesn’t permit the State to have it both ways.
There’s a core “freedom of conscience” principle that criss-crosses the First Amendment, although the exact analytical approaches vary. I personally think the baker’s best argument is grounded in free speech. Doug Laycock, on behalf of the LDS Church (and others) makes a compelling argument why the best argument is grounded in free exercise of religion. And the State of Colorado and others – their briefs are coming later – have strong arguments as to why anti-discrimination laws should prevail here anyway. There’s a reason SCOTUSblog is running a massive symposium on this case, and various constitutional law forums I’m on are spinning themselves into circles trying to unpack this puzzle. It’s a mess.
Almost every opinion in this mess is valid. Frankly, I’ve never even made up my own mind; I keep changing it whenever I read a new legal argument. But whatever side you personally come down on, let me pose just one hypothetical scenario.
A neo-Nazi walks into a Jewish bakery in Charlottesville, VA. He’s planning a rally in front of Robert E. Lee’s statute and wants to supply themed snacks for his guests. A bunch of his friends from his church are coming, and he intends to start off the rally with a prayer for God’s favor in returning to the purer days of America. So he asks the bakery owner to custom-make chocolate-covered shortbread cookies, shaped like swastikas. Can the Jewish baker refuse?
Your answer to that question should be the same as your answer in Masterpiece Cakeshop. If its not, have fun coming up with an exceptionally good – or at least intellectually consistent – reason why not.
UPDATE: To more directly address the “Protected Class” distinctions, try this hypothetical, too. The Jewish baker has discovered that there are so many cultural festivals in his city, there is a high-demand for sugar cookies decorated like various cultural symbols and flags. One day, a Persian walks in and asks for custom Palestinian and Iranian flags. Can the Jewish baker refuse?
Thanks for this.
It’s more than a little tiresome to listen to so many progressive Mormons and ex-Mormons talk as if defending the cake baker is prima facie evidence of anti-LGBT animus, and somehow totally inconsistent with the Church’s other views and actions in the LGBT space. The issues really are quite a bit more complicated than that.
Aaron B
Oh, come on, Nazis aren’t even *arguably* a protected class. Next question. :)
I really appreciate the points you made and your approach to this situation. However, the parallel you draw at the end is a faulty one, because Neo-Nazis espouse supremacy over other races, and Nazis historically massacred the Jewish people. This is real hate and real harm directed at Jewish people. LGBT people have no congruous harm to religious people. A better parallel to your last example would perhaps to question if we are ok with Jewish bakers refusing customized goods to Neo-Nazis, would we be ok with LGBT people refusing cake to Mormons and other conservative Christians who have historically done much to repress and harm them?
Also, I’ve heard the point brought up that a key issue is whether customized cake baking is considered an art form or a food service, because artists shouldn’t be forced to collaborate with anyone or produce art that is inconsistent with their vision and values. I agree with that, so that was an interesting consideration to me.
I love so many of your points- Thank you for adding your voice and some nuance to this important conversation!
Thanks Carolyn. I come down in favor of the baker on free speech grounds. But for those that don’t accept that analysis, don’t they just answer your hypotheticals noting that neo-Nazis aren’t a protected class, and LGBT are? Or does your hypothetical assume and require that the neo-Nazis claim to be a religious group?
Thanks for the analysis, Carolyn, I appreciate it.
In my Religious Liberty Today blogpost, I gave some notes on the efforts of one of the presenters to craft a statutory compromise in the cake situation, which I’ll paste in below:
Someone asked about religious accommodation in LGBT/Christian disputes over wedding cakes and the like. Steven says it’s a hard issue because there is a harm on both sides. The only way to make progress is by good faith negotiation. He is working with legislators in a state that are trying to do this (one LGBT. the other a conservative Christian). They both want to make this happen and are working well with each other. The template they’re working on would be something like this: if there are ample other providers, a Christian shop would have to maintain a list of alternatives to give to customers. (Noted perceived problem on Christian side has an element of being involved in the ceremony somehow, as opposed to just baking a cake.) But if they’re a unique provider or in a monopoly position, no one else within so many miles can do it, then the Christian bakers would have to suck it up and provide the service. They’re still working through it, but both legislators are very nervous about it, because their constituents are dug in and they don’t want compromise, nothing but total victory will be acceptable to them.
The comments so far raise two issues, I think (legally, anyway):
First, as Carolyn suggested, there’s a free speech argument here (or, rather, a compelled speech argument). The argument is that the baker ought not be forced to utter particular speech using his artistic voice. The anti-slavery argument is a variant of this one.
Second, as Brady C. and Matt E suggest, there’s a nondiscrimination argument: the state is justified in preventing discrimination against protected class traits (e.g., sexual orientation), but must allow (some) discrimination against non-protected class traits (e.g., Nazism).
The free exercise argument (which I take to be the nub of Laycock’s brief, though I haven’t read it) seems closely related to the first argument. So is it fatal to Carolyn’s analogy to distinguish between protected classes vel non?
I have to agree with Brady C and Matt E here…this post is incomplete without an evaluation that nondiscrimination statutes are designed wit protected classes in mind for a reason…people are allowed to discriminate for *almost any reason imaginable*, but we set apart just a few categories that aren’t OK due to the historic animus against those classes.
Part of what this case can help solidify is two things:
1) Is LGBT orientation or gender identity (that doesn’t get protection in every state or city, btw) more like race (which certainly is protected), gender (certainly protected), or even religion (certainly protected), or like most other traits, which are not protected. And, does the protection of LGBT orientation or gender identity persist to things that LGBT folks *do*, such as getting married or actually identifying by the gender they identify as? (Because for trans folks, I have definitely seen where religious folks believe that out of their religious belief, they shouldn’t have to refer to a gender they don’t think applies.)
2) Our nondiscrimination statutes generally apply to public accommodations, but not private clubs and religious institutions. Religious institutions, AFAIK, refer fairly narrowly to actual churches. It seems there has been a bevy of court cases, of which this is one, to expand religious exemptions across a series of laws. This just seems to be the latest: although Masterpiece avails themselves to the public, they want to be able to pick and choose against protected classes. Can they claim to be a public accommodation when they want to, but religiously motivated when they don’t?
(I have seen variants such as: “the definition of a public accommodation should be limited to “essentials”…like, maybe housing/lodging, and things like that. And that a customized cake is just not a big deal so shouldn’t be included.)
The Jewish baker does not have to make the cookies because he simply does not have that type of cookie on his menu. The cake maker, however, does sell wedding cakes. The issue is that they are descriminating against some types of weddings that are equal under the law. They could not say that they’ll make cakes for Christian weddings but not Muslim ones, or religious weddings but not secular ones because these are all marriages with equal standing under the law. If you sell wedding cakes, you sell them for all weddings, creating distinctions between weddings based on what you, but not the law, believes constitutes a wedding is what’s discriminatory.
“people are allowed to discriminate for *almost any reason imaginable*, but we set apart just a few categories that aren’t OK due to the historic animus against those classes.”
This is what I think is at the crux of it. Colin Trevorrow just got fired from the director’s chair of the Star Wars franchise. Was it because he was male? Over 40? White? No. It was because he and the producers had creative differences. Now, if the producers had fired him for any of the above reasons, he could reasonably sue for being discriminated against. This baker specifically set up a good that he would sell to any other group (not straw man swastika cookies) and gave a specific reason why he wouldn’t make that same good for this couple. That is textbook discrimination.
I think we should also consider another option the Church’s legal department had at their disposal: do nothing. This baker’s case is not the strongest case for protecting religious liberty and they could have simply waited for a better case to come along to make their argument.
Before anybody gets any ideas: I am an active member of the church, not an embittered ex-mo, LA, pror-mo, or whatever.
Emma, Your first sentence assumes a fact not in evidence. For the sake of Carolyn’s hypothetical, we should instead assume the Jewish baker has on his menu “artistically custom-shaped, chocolate covered cookies.” Does this affect your analysis?
Of course, I am assuming that the issue is a custom-made, artistic wedding cake and not a pre-made wedding cake off the shelf. It seems that it may be that custom/artistic issue that engages the personal services and free speech arguments. But I haven’t yet read closely enough to be sure of that assumption.
Very interesting. Thank you. Fits in my mental shelf labeled “only the caricature of a hard case has an easy answer.”
On a policy level I continue to be bothered by false narratives (suspicion of).
>Is the baker’s objection really religious? Where’s the religious move from “I can’t marry” to “I can’t celebrate?”
>Is the baker really an artist or really a craftsman? I don’t feel the same free expression vibe about bespoke as about design.
>Is the pitch for a religious exemption really about control, or is it really about well-established religious norms, or is it really about privileging embedded and unexamined homophobia, or is it really about giving churches more time to make changes over generations that secular society is making much faster? Do all/any/some of those really deserve a religious exemption?
>Are the protected class arguments really about where LGBTQ fits in our class hierarchies? Or really about a retrenchment in protections generally?
>Is there a core principle to the consistency argument? Or is every consistency argument consequentialist? The obvious parallels AND obvious distinctions in the neo-nazi swastika cookie hypothetical make that one, anyway, seem consequentialist.
>In arguing about high principle–expression and exercise and discrimination–in a politically charged environment, are we allowing for the real world difference between being the only baker in town and one of three on the same street? For the difference between individual personal service and directing a group of employees each with their own religious and expressive interests, in what personal service they might provide? For the wide variety of activities that might be swept into a religious exemption, from sacerdotal practices and principles to housing and employment and enforcement of secular laws in religious schools?
>Are we really trying to solve a problem? Or just win?
A couple of people here and on FB are disputing Carolyn’s example, pointing out that neo-Nazis are not a protected class. (Two observations: first, that consideration is likely to be quite germane to the anti-discrimination arguments which the state of Colorado is planning to file, but less so to free speech and free exercise arguments, because, second, it is not in fact settled law the LGBT individuals constitute a “protected class”: just because President Obama ordered the EEOC to interpret civil rights law in that manner doesn’t make it a legal precedent which courts are obliged to respect.) Since that strikes me as a distraction from the puzzle that Carolyn does a wonderful job describing here, may I suggest a few changes to the second-to-last paragraph: for “neo-Nazi,” put “member of the Nation of Islam”; for “Charlottesville, VA,” put “Chicago, IL”; for “Robert E. Lee” put “Louis Farrakhan”; for “God,” put “Allah”; for “swastika,” put “crescent.” Her puzzle–and in particular, her file, italicized question–still holds, I think.
“her FINAL, italicized question,” I mean. Sheesh.
“What he is uncomfortable with is designing a bespoke wedding cake to celebrate a ceremony that violates his religious beliefs.”
Religion is whatever you make it to be. Suppose I claimed that my religious beliefs dictated that it was evil to interact with black people. I am free to choose not to interact with black people. I am free to claim that I belong to a religion that prohibits interaction with blacks, and I am free to establish such a religion. But I shouldn’t be free to own a for-profit business and then force black people to bear the burden of my religious beliefs by refusing business to them.
Neo-Nazism is a changeable ideology, not an unchangeable sexual orientation. Being anti-gay is a changeable attitude, being gay is not. Big difference.
Siding with the baker and foolishly claiming that he is acting out of some distorted idea of “free speech” (never mind the fact that he is forcing people with an unchangeable sexual orientation to bear the burden of his religious beliefs) automatically means that you are homophobic, much like siding with a baker who refused business to blacks simply because they were black would automatically mean that you were racist.
You can’t support blatant homophobia and then turn around in the same breath and say that you are not homophobic. You are Carolyn. You are Aaron B.
“I think we should also consider another option the Church’s legal department had at their disposal: do nothing.”
Thx GWP, totally agree, and for oh so many reasons.
I mean, nobody’s mentioned that swastikas are hate speech? Pretty sure that’s illegal?
It definitely is here in Germany.
Another wrinkle here is that there is a state law in Colorado that specifically forbids businesses from discriminating against LGBT* people. This isn’t a situation where a random marauding gay rights ninja (isn’t THAT an image?) kicked in the door of a random country baker and demanded service. Colorado state lawmakers passed a law that requires businesses in that state to accommodate LGBT* customers. That law does not exist in every city or state, and certainly doesn’t exist at the Federal level.
In other words, this case is a relatively narrow hearing on that law. If the baker loses, it doesn’t automatically mean that the gay ninjas can force every LDS baker in the country to serve them. It *might* suggest that other states or communities passing similar laws can expect them to be upheld, but it doesn’t plunge the nation into the terrifying gay abyss all at once.
As for myself, unless this case speaks to Andrew S’s point #1 and declares LGBT* folks to be a protected class based on sexual orientation, I’ll just assume that it’s a referendum on the Colorado law.
(1) Hotels cannot turn away black patrons, but AirBnB canceled the reservations of Neo-Nazis.
(2) FOR THE LOVE OF BRIGHAM WHY CANT THE CHURCH JUST STAY OUT OF IT? Whyyyy oh why does our legal team seem physically incapable of sitting still in their seat with their arms folded during even one opportunity to be anti-gay? Did nobody at Kirton McConkie attend Primary as a child? Nobody is arguing they should have filed a brief on behalf of the baker, but why couldn’t they just mercifully STFU for once?
Well, but the bakers don’t generally refuse business to LGBTQ people. That point seems to be missed often. The bakers refuse to participate in a same-sex wedding. And not merely because it’s a wedding with gay people as participants and they don’t like gay people (again, they don’t generally refuse business to gay people simply on the basis of being gay), but because the wedding itself is objectionable to the bakers.
So, refusing to cater a Muslim wedding isn’t a good analogy, because while many Christians believe that Islam is a false religion, I don’t know of any who specifically object to the practice of Muslim weddings. Similarly, refusing to cater a wedding where the bride and groom were black is also not a good analogy–that would not be about the wedding, just about the melanin.
The issue is participation (or being compelled to participate) in something that the objector finds religiously objectionable, not merely providing services to a person that the objector finds religiously objectionable. And it’s hard to find good analogies because *most* things that a religious person might find objectionable are also objectionable to the general public (like a Nazi rally).
Any good analogy has to be about someone objecting to having to participate in something they find religiously forbidden (not just objecting to serving a particular kind of person who they don’t like, even if their dislike is religious in nature), and the thing being objected to can’t be something that is generally understood to be harmful or dangerous. And the identities of the people being refused service would be protected if the objector refused to serve them strictly on the basis of their identities.
Maybe good analogies would be:
Someone who thinks the Bible forbids interracial marriages objecting to baking a cake for an interracial wedding? (Although it’s difficult to imagine that this hypothetical baker would otherwise happily serve people of all races, whereas Masterpiece Cakeshop does otherwise happily serve LGBTQ people.)
A Jew or a Muslim being asked to bake custom bread for a Christian eucharist, maybe? Assuming the baker doesn’t otherwise refuse to serve Christians. Although “custom bread” seems dubious in this instance. A Jehovah’s Witness vintner being asked to put together a custom wine blend for an Episcopal diocese to use in communion? Also seems unlikely, but at least I think the analogy is better. I’m trying to think of things that aren’t just weddings, but to which a person might have a religious objection against participating.
A Muslim graphic designer being asked to create a custom flyer for a Pentecostal tent revival? A Jehovah’s Witness general contractor being asked to build a baptismal font for a Southern Baptist church? (I mention Jehovah’s Witnesses multiple times because, as I understand it, they are specifically forbidden from participating in or even attending other faiths’ religious rituals. But I’m not sure if building a religious edifice is the same as participating in the rituals performed in it–maybe a Jehovah’s Witness would disagree.)
A Mormon designer being asked to create promotional materials for a marijuana dispensary? Or a coffee shop? (Those are less good because marijuana and coffee enthusiasm are not protected classes nor do they need to be.)
A Roman Catholic baker being asked to bake a cake for a divorce party? Or someone’s second marriage when there has not been an annulment? (Also not great analogies because “divorced person” or “second marrier” are not usually otherwise protected classes.)
A better analogy might be an orthodox Jewish Baker asked to make cross-shape cookies for a Christian funeral — but My Name Is Asher Lev style he has a fundamental religious objection to supporting Christian religious exercise / artistically depicting anything cross-like.
Some Mormon attorney examples, since so many people on the bloggernacle are attorneys;
A Mormon attorney doing an adoption for a gay couple.
A Mormon judge performing a wedding for a gay couple (although as a judge is a government employee this requires a different analysis).
A Mormon attorney representing a married gay individual in a child custody case where the other party is straight.
Frankly, I think any Mormon who objects to doing these things on religious grounds is either a bigot or misunderstands the gospel (or both), but I understand that many Mormons feel differently.
On the whole Protected Class issue. That’s the distinction – the government has a compelling interest in promoting a civil society free of discrimination – that makes me favor the state often. It’s why I don’t think the religion law arguments work as well here. As I wrote in Zubik last year, I’m opposed to a religious test that amounts only to a pure-subjective “but I really believe that’s a sin!” Analysis, particularly when it’s used to justify harms on third parties.
So I think I ultimately disagree with the church’s brief…but that brief was more nuanced than just “I have a religious right to discriminate.” It was “I have a right to object to a specific religious imbued activity, not against a class of people as a whole.”
So then I fall back on free speech, which as mentioned above, is trickier. The same sort of protected class analysis doesn’t come into play. Free speech asks whether specific content has been targeted for disfavor. And that answer, to me, seems to be yes…
I do agree with Cynthia though. If the Church doesn’t want to be accused of feeding into the Culture Wars it should stop intentionally and needlessly inserting itself into the Culture Wars.
I’m not a lawyer, as so many here are (or like to pretend they are), but I think that there are two points to make: 1) The LDS church on an organizational level is clearly anti-LGBTQ and it’s ridiculous to argue otherwise. Point to gay friendly quotes from general authorities all you like: I’ve got a slew of LGBTQ people who’ve been driven away by church leaders I’d like you to meet; 2) The baker has a right to refuse to bake the cake for whatever reason he or she sees fit. Doesn’t make it good. Doesn’t make it proper. Doesn’t make it fair. The baker is an asshole. But being an asshole isn’t a crime.
Of course, there’s always the option of going to another baker rather than drag this poor guy through the ringer and forcing him out of principle. Who wins here? That cake won’t taste very good knowing it came from an artisan whose product only brought him misery. Unless you’re just that kind of couple.
In my opinion, conceptual severability under copyright should be the deciding issue. If the cake decoration is severable from the cake itself, then CR principles apply and the baker has rights to refuse a commission. OTOH, if not severable, then the cake is a mere chattel and the baker has no right to refuse service.
No person should be forced to associate or do business with a person they find objectionable. You shouldn’t be able to compel people to pick your cotton, build your product, make your cake, cater your party, or attend your board meeting if THEY find you or your business objectionable. The ability to freely choose who we associate with should belong to all people as individuals, business owners, and service providers. The only realm this should not be the rule is gov’t. If you hold a position in gov’t (elected or non-elected) you should have to provide equal service and quality to everyone. Otherwise, leave people alone to associate with whom they choose.
“So then I fall back on free speech”
Carolyn, the issue never was free speech. That baker has every right to shout homophobia in the streets. The issue is owning a for-profit business and discriminating against a class of people. Your cries of free speech are nothing but a muddying of the waters.
You’re presenting a Trump-like “both sides” argument. And just like the “both sides” argument revealed Trump’s sympathies for white supremacists, the “both sides” argument reveals your sympathies for homophobes. You clearly have sympathies for the LDS church and its homophobia, which is the main motivating factor behind what you write. The fact that you conveniently ignore Jim Crow is telling. Why would businesses have any more right to discriminate against LGBTQs than blacks?
Here’s my view: The swastika shaped cookies are offensive because of what they are. I would expect the baker to object to making those cookies for a neo-nazi, or some college students hosting an incredibly distasteful party, or an 8th grader playing a bad prank. I can look at the cookies and explain why the cookies themselves are a speech that is fundamentally objectionable. You don’t have to bake swastikas for the neo-nazi, but you do have to sell him sugar cookies even if you know he’s going to take them to a klan picnic.
The bakers refusing to make the wedding cake are not, on the other hand, objecting to making the cake because of what the cake is, but because of where the cake is being taken. Unless they can explain to someone how the specific cake they have been asked to make is by itself objectionable, they should be required to make it. As such, I am willing to cut them plenty of slack in refusing a commission for a cake with text that says, “Gay marriage is the best,” or has a groom & groom topper, or even one that is rainbow colored. (Though I would wonder if they refuse requests for rainbow colored cakes for children’s birthdays.) Perhaps the cake in question fits into this category, but I’d be surprised if it did. Unless they can explain why a four tiered white cake with flowers on it for a straight wedding is differed from a four tiered white cake with flowers on it for a gay wedding (or a four tiered white cake with flowers on it to celebrate by bowling team’s victory), they are objecting to the people buying the cake, not the making of the cake.
Furthermore, I think it is useful to distinguish between a marriage ceremony and party that people tend to hold on or around the day of their marriage ceremony. I have sympathy toward people that do not want to participate in a marriage ceremony that they object to (religious leaders, photographers, judges, ceremony planners, etc.) I don’t know where all the right lines are to draw for what they should be required to do. I have never, however, seen a cake (let alone a baker) involved in a marriage ceremony.
What? No. First Amendment jurisprudence does not incorporate copyright law by reference for so many reasons.
Mark C., it has been pointed out repeatedly that the bakers don’t generally refuse to serve LGBTQ people.
In a jurisdiction like Nevada where prostitution is legal, could a call girl decline to do a . . . er . . . “job”, for a lesbian client?
Kullarvo, repeating disingenuous arguments does not make them correct. We know the baker’s motivations. Suppose a baker refused service to an interracial couple because of his religious opposition to racial mixing. But then turns around and says, “hey, I have nothing against black people they can patronize my business.” No one in their right mind would say that such a refusal wasn’t motivated by racism and targeted a class of people.
FYI: To address all of the “protected class” protests, I just updated the post to add this: UPDATE: To more directly address the “Protected Class” distinctions, try this hypothetical, too. The Jewish baker has discovered that there are so many cultural festivals in his city, there is a high-demand for sugar cookies decorated like various cultural symbols and flags. One day, a Persian walks in and asks for custom Palestinian and Iranian flags. Can the Jewish baker refuse?
Just last week a reader of one of Carolyn’s posts had the impression that the author is “a former LDS member, now converted to Catholicism.” I don’t think she’s changed much in the meantime, but maybe what Carolyn is and thinks isn’t quite as obvious as one might first assume.
Maybe Carolyn is a lawyer who likes intellectual exploration for the sake of intellectual exploration, and also understands that if she’s writing an analytical essay (er, short “blog post”) her “argument” can’t fully explore every angle of every perspective without dying under its own weight?
Carolyn has a post planned for soon about how to re-do all of LDS theology to make space for LGTBQ beliefs. Carolyn is sure she will be called an apostate from many quarters on that one.
Carolyn likes writing in third person.
The Catholic church is also a homophobic organization.
Surely there is a difference between swastika cookies and a wedding cake. Unless the cake being requested is supposed to say a specific message the baker disagrees with on religious grounds (like “gay marriage is ordained of god!”) that’s not a great comparison. It’s possible that a gay couple and a straight couple could be requesting the same wedding cake design, but the baker would be turning away the gay couple because of their sexual orientation. The issue here isn’t the design. It’s the event.
Great post, Carolyn. Thank you for this. I agree that it is not as simple as many want to make it out to be. I thought the brief made a few minor errors in word choice/strategy, but overall it was well-written and pretty nuanced. I appreciated the call to reconsider Smith. I still think the baker should lose under current law, but I would be very happy if this case did result in Smith being overruled. Not optimistic for that, though.
A couple minor points on the comments:
(1) “Protected class” is a terrible term. It gets thrown around, but to be precise, antidiscrimination law (whether statutory or under constitutional EP jurisprudence) doesn’t single out classes of people to protect; it singles out bases of discrimination to prohibit. You can discriminate against minorities, gay people, religious people all day long for other reasons; you just can’t do it because of their race, sexual orientation or religion (well, sexual orientation is a little more complicated under Federal law, as Russell points out above, but many state anti-discrimination statutes expressly prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation). Of course, if your “other reason” is just a pre-text, that’s not going to work, but it is not the class that is protected, it is the basis of discrimination that is prohibited. This matters because prohibiting a basis of discrimination protects everyone equally. So prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race protects both black people and white people from discrimination because of their race. Prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation protects both gay and straight people from discrimination because of their sexual orientation. “Protected status” is a little better, but it’s a lot clearer, IMO, to just stick with “prohibited basis of discrimination.”
(2) “Hate speech” is not a thing. At least, it’s not an exception to the first amendment. Some state laws may make “hate speech” illegal, but those laws are generally only valid if they can fit into one of the already-recognized reasons why the state is allowed to regulate speech; you don’t get to outlaw speech just because it is hateful. That’s a classic content-based restriction that the first amendment really frowns upon.
Yes, why can’t the Church just STFU on this? Parallels to the Westboro church are clear.
The inability to see the difference between a Jewish cake shop owner refusing business to a hate group that says vile things against Jews and a homophobic bigot refusing business to LGBTQs because he hates that gays can marry doesn’t sound terribly intellectual to me. Sounds like you get your talking points from Trump.
@MarkC: You clearly don’t know me, because there is literally nothing more hilarious than the idea that I support Donald Trump. My dream in life is to join the ACLU and build an entire career around suing him.
Mark C., sure there’s a difference, that’s not the question. The question is whether that’s a difference that constitutional law recognizes (or should recognize). If the only difference is “but I agree with the Jewish baker and disagree with the homophobe baker,” then the danger is that we put ourselves at the mercy of whether a majority of the supreme court agrees with the action. The law’s not perfect, but we generally strive for distinctions that are more principled than that.
@JKC: Thanks for the protected class primer. Original post could have been clearer on that — the distinction that this baker is refusing to support a specific –event–, rather than discriminating against –all LGBTQ people– is a distinction with a difference.
Brilliant analysis and explanation. Brava.
I actually thought the OP was fine. It was just in the comments that people were throwing around “protected class” a lot. And that’s not to fault the commenters here, because it gets thrown around a lot everywhere this conversation takes place. It’s just sort of the my hobby-horse that I make myself annoying over.
Another distinction that potentially makes a difference to me re the compelled speech argument is whether it is a custom-made cake that actually has a pro-gay message written on it or not. I mean, if it’s a cake that could have been served at a straight wedding without alteration, that seems to make it clear that it is the event, not the design of the cake that is the issue, and it seems like a harder argument to say that the cake is the baker’s expressive speech based not on the cake, but on the setting where it is served–presumably after it has left the baker’s control. I think there’s still an argument, but it seems a lot harder.
By contrast, being forced to bake a cake that says “Gay marriage is ordained of God” or “Congratulations Bruce and Steve!” or even that has two groom figurines seems like a better candidate for a compelled speech argument. But if the baker just refuses to bake any custom wedding cake for a gay couple at all, regardless of the message on it, then you never even get to that point.
One fact of the case that hasn’t been mentioned yet in this discussion — and I think it’s significant to the legal argument — is that the baker refused to talk with the potential customers about what the cake would look like. To me, it’s obvious that on First Amendment grounds the baker could have refused to provide a cake with a design (such as having a cake topper with two men) that endorses gay marriage. That’s not the case before us. The baker’s legal position is that the mere decision on providing a cake, regardless of design, is a matter of religious freedom and/or free speech. For all we know, the customers may have wanted a routine three-layer cake. I simply don’t see providing a cake for a post-wedding festivities (which, in this case, took place in a different state than the wedding) as participation in a religious ceremony, as does the amicus brief.
And to answer Olea’s question above: In the U.S., swastikas are perfectly legal. Display of a swastika might be used as evidence of motive in a prosecution for a hate crime, but the swastika itself is protected speech. Hate speech usually is legal as long as it doesn’t constitute a separate offense, such as harassment or incitement.
JKC: If the words are somebody else’s words, and the baker is just the scribe, does that fall under the compelled speech doctrine? (A genuine question, albeit asked with a hint of “I don’t think so”).
I would have thought that if the specifications are all delivered, and the baker is just making to order, then the speech arguments are pretty weak and the baker would be advised to turn to religion for advocacy purposes?
Thanks Carolyn. This is an excellent explanation of what’s actually going on, and of the competing rights and sensibilities.
And the question is much harder than both sides make it out to be. It pits two fundamental values in opposition to each other. I actually think, on one level, that this is a deceptively easy case. The harm to an LGBT couple is real, but it’s largely a dignitary harm, one that lacks the emotional resonance of, for example, denying them housing or firing them from their jobs (or worse). It’s easy enough to argue, “What’s the harm?”
That said, my impulse is toward the LGBT couple. Because, while there’s limited harm to them of not getting a cake, it also seems to me that the harm to the baker of baking the cake is also limited, at least (as JKC says above) if they’re in the business of making custom cakes, and there’s nothing explicitly pro-same sex marriage about the cake. (As others have said, I think I’m comfortable with saying that the baker can’t be required to write an explicit message in favor of views he or she doesn’t hold; otoh, I don’t remember seeing any explicit messaging on any wedding cakes I’ve seen in the recent past.) But balancing the harms, it does seem like the dignitary harms to a minority couple outweigh any potential religious harm to the baker.
But again, even as I come to that conclusion, I necessarily have to say, it’s a hard question, and if someone tells you there’s an easy answer, that person hasn’t actually considered the question.
Good question, Christian. I don’t know. I don’t think so. The Colorado courts didn’t think so. But I don’t think whether the baker is just a scribe is a simple question. It sure seems to me like the design process is more than just copy-work, but I don’t know where you would draw the line. That’s not an issue that I’ve ever had occasion to look at.