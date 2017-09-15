2018 MSSJ Pilgrimage – California Mission Trail

Friend of the blog and fellow Canterbury pilgrim DCL has graciously undertaken the planning for the next Mormon Society of St. James (MSSJ) pilgrimage scheduled for Presidents Day weekend, February 16–19, 2018.
For all those who have been deterred by the trip to Europe from participating in the past, this is the pilgrimage you’ve been waiting for—in 2018 the MSSJ is coming to California.
We will walk in three stages from Mission San Juan Bautista to Mission San Carlos Borromeo in Carmel, the burial place of Fr. Junipero Serra. The total distance we plan to travel on foot is under 35 miles.
The trail will cover the two missions and another, even older church that was the first incarnation of the mission in Carmel—the San Carlos Royal Chapel in Monterey, the oldest continuously functioning church and the first stone building in the State of California. We are lucky to be able to route portions of the trail on purpose-built walkways, including a well-preserved portion of the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail. We will pass through lush fields and orchards of every fruit and vegetable under the sun, gentle hills clad with California oak and Monterey pine, and along the sandy dunes and craggy cliffs overlooking Monterey Bay. This is Steinbeck country—the land of the Gabilan mountains and immigrant fruit packers, but also a longtime home of Robert Louis Stevenson.
Schedule
- Friday, February 16 – Soft start with dinner in San Juan Bautista for those who are in the area.
- Saturday, February 17 – The pilgrimage begins in the morning with a prayer service at the mission church and a send-off blessing from Fr. Albert. We will cover 14 miles (900 ft elevation gain · 1000 ft loss) on our way to Salinas. This will be by far the most challenging day.
- Sunday, February 18 – We bus from Salinas to Marina and walk 8 miles along Monterey Bay to the San Carlos Royal Chapel in Monterey.
- Monday, February 19 – The pilgrimage will end mid- to late afternoon upon arriving in Carmel after walking no more than 12 miles over and along the Monterey Peninsula.
Transportation and Accommodations
Participants should plan on making their own arrangements for travel and accommodations, but don’t hesitate to visit the MSSJ events page to coordinate with other pilgrims.
To help with your planning, the two nights on the trail will likely be spent i) in the outskirts of Salinas, and ii) in Monterey.
Bay area airports (SFO – Oakland – San Jose) are best if arriving by air. Public transportation (train/bus combo) is available from airports to the beginning and end points. Coming by car is fine too; we are just working out how to shuttle the vehicles.
We will be making use of the bus network between Salinas and Carmel to facilitate travel on portions of each stage. You might also find it useful to link your accommodations with the walking route.
Finally, Pilgrims Credentials for el Camino Real de California are available at Mission San Juan Bautista.
See you there!
Comments
Thanks for posting, PeterLLC. Check the facebook page for details on accommodations and a schedule for each day to be posted soon!