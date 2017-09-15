2018 MSSJ Pilgrimage – California Mission Trail

by

Friend of the blog and fellow Canterbury pilgrim DCL has graciously undertaken the planning for the next Mormon Society of St. James (MSSJ) pilgrimage scheduled for Presidents Day weekend, February 16–19, 2018.

For all those who have been deterred by the trip to Europe from participating in the past, this is the pilgrimage you’ve been waiting for—in 2018 the MSSJ is coming to California.

We will walk in three stages from Mission San Juan Bautista to Mission San Carlos Borromeo in Carmel, the burial place of Fr. Junipero Serra. The total distance we plan to travel on foot is under 35 miles.

The trail will cover the two missions and another, even older church that was the first incarnation of the mission in Carmel—the San Carlos Royal Chapel in Monterey, the oldest continuously functioning church and the first stone building in the State of California. We are lucky to be able to route portions of the trail on purpose-built walkways, including a well-preserved portion of the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail. We will pass through lush fields and orchards of every fruit and vegetable under the sun, gentle hills clad with California oak and Monterey pine, and along the sandy dunes and craggy cliffs overlooking Monterey Bay. This is Steinbeck country—the land of the Gabilan mountains and immigrant fruit packers, but also a longtime home of Robert Louis Stevenson.