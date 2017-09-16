by

The Chicago Bears have a rookie running back who has had a sensational beginning to his young career, named Tarik Cohen. (The above picture shows Tarik catching two footballs while doing a backflip.) A lot of people were trying to figure out whether he was Jewish, because Cohen is a prominent surname among Jews. He is not in fact Jewish. But there is an unusual Mormon connection to this question.

The reason people were wondering whether Tarik was Jewish had to do with his surname, Cohen, which is a common name (along with lots of variants, such as Kohn) in Jewish tradition that marks someone who is descended from a priestly lineage. (Cohen comes from the Hebrew word for priest, kohen, plural kohanim.) In theory modern Jewish kohanim are direct patrilineal descendants of Aaron. Here‘s a good article that describes this understanding and tradition from a Jewish perspective.

My late senior partner, which whom I worked for 30 years and who died a couple of years ago, did not have the surname but was himself a kohen. I forget in what context this came up, but I only learned it very late in his life. He was a thoroughly secular Jew, but he still had that particular status. He told me that basically it meant he wasn’t supposed to go into cemeteries (due to the priestly concern with ritual purity over contact with the dead.)

So what is the Mormon angle to this? Consider these verses from D&C 68:

14 There remain hereafter, in the due time of the Lord, other bishops to be set apart unto the church, to minister even according to the first; 15 Wherefore they shall be high priests who are worthy, and they shall be appointed by the First Presidency of the Melchizedek Priesthood, except they be literal descendants of Aaron. 16 And if they be literal descendants of Aaron they have a legal right to the bishopric, if they are the firstborn among the sons of Aaron; 17 For the firstborn holds the right of the presidency over this priesthood, and the keys or authority of the same. 18 No man has a legal right to this office, to hold the keys of this priesthood, except he be a literal descendant and the firstborn of Aaron. 19 But, as a high priest of the Melchizedek Priesthood has authority to officiate in all the lesser offices he may officiate in the office of bishop when no literal descendant of Aaron can be found, provided he is called and set apart and ordained unto this power, under the hands of the First Presidency of the Melchizedek Priesthood. 20 And a literal descendant of Aaron, also, must be designated by this Presidency, and found worthy, and anointed, and ordained under the hands of this Presidency, otherwise they are not legally authorized to officiate in their priesthood. 21 But, by virtue of the decree concerning their right of the priesthood descending from father to son, they may claim their anointing if at any time they can prove their lineage, or do ascertain it by revelation from the Lord under the hands of the above named Presidency.

I’ve always been fascinated by this nod to the concept of kohanim. So far as I can tell, however, this provision has been entirely theoretical; I’m unaware of anyone becoming a bishop specifically under these provisions (if you know of examples, please share the details in the comments). But as the article on kohanim I link to above points out, modern DNA science actually supports the claim for a common ancestry among Jews who identify as Cohens. Therefore, there is now a possible way to implement this obscure provision from our canon that was not understood when this section was dictated.

I’m curious about any thoughts you may have concerning this bit of Hebrew Bible legislation making an appearance in our modern scripture. It has long seemed just an historical oddity, but with advances in DNA science being able to identify those with the Y chromosome Cohen Modal Haplotype, can you see this possibly becoming a living part of our priestly practice? Or is this just an obscure historical example of Mormon Philo-Judaism run amok?