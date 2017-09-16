The Arc of the Moral Universe Bends Whichever Way We Bend It

by

Yesterday, a well-known radio personality went on a cable news show and told a female anchor that the only two things in this country that he believes in absolutely are “the first amendment and boobs.” Exactly one month ago, white supremacists and actual Nazi’s marched through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia chanting Nazi slogans and doing the Hitler salute. In both cases, my initial reaction was the same, “it is 2017, how can this stuff still be happening?”

It was a bad reaction, or, at least, one built on the very dangerous notion that there is something about the passage of time that guarantees both the advancement of social ideas or the permanence of social achievements. We take too much comfort, I think, in Martin Luther King’s statement that “the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

King did not really say this.” Well, he did say it, sort of, but he was quoting an established proverb, and there was already a note of caution in his phrasing. That note of caution became overwhelming in the “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” in which Dr. King specifically cautions against the “strangely irrational notion that there is something in the very flow of time that will inevitably cure all ills”:

Actually, time itself is neutral; it can be used either destructively or constructively. More and more I feel that the people of ill will have used time much more effectively than have the people of good will. . . . Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability; it comes through the tireless efforts of men willing to be co workers with God, and without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation.

King warns us against a flawed view of history that sees the passage of time as a guarantor of social progress, as though racist ideas simply time out and wither away. This is a bad idea–every bit as bad as the opposite bad idea, which is the notion that the modern world has descended from a former perfection and is now a hopeless morass of conflict and wickedness.

No book that I know does a better job of debunking the second bad idea than Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature. In 800 pages of data, tables, analysis, and conjecture, Pinker argues compellingly that we are now living in the most peaceful era of human history. Violence has declined on every time scale: over millennia, centuries, decades, and years, human society has become less violent and more respectful than it has ever been before. But before he starts, he gives us three important clarifications:

The decline of violence has not been steady

Violence has not been brought down to zero

The decline is not guaranteed to continue

These are crucial qualifications. What they tell us is that social improvement is neither predictable nor guaranteed. It is not a function of the passage of time, but of actual human effort to improve the societies that they live in. There have always been such people, and there have always been their opposites. Who wins at any given time depends on a lot of factors, not least of which is who gets listened to and who gets put into positions of power.

The unfortunate corollary to the question, “how could such a thing happen in 2017?” is the falsely reassuring thought that “it is 2017, so things can’t possibly get too bad.” The problem is that things can get too bad. Our bad angels–tribalism, selfishness, zero-sum thinking, the view of other people as means to our happiness–coexist with our good angels–empathy, altruism, and the ability to love and connect. “Human Nature” is all of this in combinations that do not inevitably lead anywhere.

The accomplishments of civil society are significant. Things like mutual toleration, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for the rule of law have dramatically improved life for millions of people (and failed to do so for millions of others). In many parts of the world, racism, sexism, and other exclusive ideologies have decreased over the last thousand years, and even in the last fifty, But these advancements did not come about because time passed, and there is nothing about the passage of time that guarantees that they will continue.

There is no inherent shape to history. Justice and social advancement happen because people work hard to bring about justice and social advancement. When we stop working, advancement stops happening, and backwards movement is just as possible as forward movement. The moral arc of the universe bends whichever way we bend it.