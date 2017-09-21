LDS Institutional Priorities

The Church cannot be all things to all people.
That’s just a fact – a fact born of the realities of membership, resources, and structure.
For some, admitting the Church’s limitations may border on heresy. But for me, it lends a forgiving perspective. Sure, I quibble with the Church’s choices around the margins, but I accept that overall the choices are intentional, and intended to establish priorities within the four-fold mission of the Church.
Membership
Let’s look at the raw numbers, focusing on the Church in the United States. The Church’s Annual Report says it has almost 16 million baptized members worldwide, with 6.5 million in the United States. Independent surveys of American religiosity, however, peg the number of self-identifying, active Mormons as closer to half of that. So let’s go with 3 million and/or 1% of Americans.
By comparison, the Census Bureau reports 58 million self-identifying Catholics and 36 million self-identifying Baptists. Even likewise dividing those numbers in half (based on weekly church attendance), their sheer size far eclipses us. So when I hear friends ask iterations on why doesn’t the Church match the expansive educational, hospital, charitable, and social justice networks that the Catholics have?, my first answer is “We’re not big enough.” [1]
Resources
That’s the membership limitation; let’s took at the financial limitations. Due to religious exemptions for public reporting of its finances – along with the Church’s choosing to not otherwise be financially transparent (one of the decisions I quibble with) – we don’t know how exactly the Church prioritizes its resources. But based on the Church’s required financial disclosures in Canada and the UK, we can make some educated guesses.
In Canada the Church has 200,000 members and 300 employees. Last year in Canada, the Church received $176 million and spent $110 million. In England the Church has 185,000 members and 200 employees. In its most recent annual report, the Church received $72 million and spent $45 million. Across both countries, the Church appears to be receiving an average annual tithing contribution of $650 per member. And across both countries, it appears that the Church has a general budget practice of spending 2/3rds of its income year-over-year, and saving or investing the other 1/3rd.
To break down those expenditures, we can extrapolate from the line-item disclosures in these two countries to rough percentages — which I’ve mapped onto our fourfold mission:
- Real estate & buildings: 55% [Perfect the Saints]
- Missions, travel and employees: 20% [Proclaim the Gospel]
- Family history: 10% [Redeem the Dead]
- Humanitarian services: 5% [Care for the Poor and Needy]
- Education, curriculum, and printing costs/supplies: 5% [Perfect the Saints]
- Everything else: 5%
In the United States, conservatively using the 3 million member number, we can then extrapolate that the Church has an estimated annual income of $2 billion and annual expenditures of $1.32 billion. If the above percentages hold constant, then 5% expenditures on humanitarian services would equate to $66 million – which is higher than, but generally in line with, the publicly stated number of $40 million per year. [2]
I know a $2 billion revenue number sounds huge. But it’s not that big, all things considered. By comparison, the annual revenues of other charitable institutions are:
- YMCA: $7.3 billion
- Goodwill Industries: $5.6 billion
- Catholic Charities: $3.9 billion
- [note: that’s a small portion of the entire Catholic Church, which has been estimated at spending $170 billion per year in the United States]
- Salvation Army: $2.9 billion
- Red Cross: $2.5 billion
- Habitat for Humanity: $1.6 billion
- World Vision: $1 billion
Those are all mission-focused charitable organizations that, despite their size, the general public thinks of as providing only limited, relatively focused ranges of charitable services. The Church simply cannot match up with them all, much less support every other worthy project the world has to offer.
Instead, the Church has chosen to prioritize core Church functions (buildings, missions), plus a few humanitarian efforts, like hurricane relief. And then we focused on doing them well. We marshal and coordinate enormous numbers of unpaid volunteers, who punch far above their monetary weight. For missionaries, we specialize in teaching foreign languages and sending them abroad to serve, resulting (often) in a lifetime of broader engagement with other cultures, and dramatically more positive views of immigrants and refugees than our peer institutions. That’s a defensible choice.
Structure
And let’s not forget structural limitations. The Church has made an intentional, structural choice to cap congregation sizes at 300 people or so, and then have an all-lay clergy. The belief is that these size caps help foster tight-knit, volunteer-oriented, family-friendly communities, where everyone knows each other and serves each other and teaches the grace of Christ to each other. I love wards.
But the very feature that makes wards such a blessing in individual lives, is also the thing that dooms us from engaging in broader, more proactive community efforts. We’re not mega-churches. We don’t have 5,000 people crowding the theater-seat pews every Sunday, who are then offered 20 different Sunday School curriculum options and bulletin lists of opportunities for community engagement. We teach our members to be “anxiously engaged in a good cause,” call members in large wards to service committees, and encourage individuals to volunteer with other charities and schools. But compared to a megachurch’s paid, full-time Church staff devoted to community outreach, LDS worship simply is not structured to make a meaningful dent.
Focusing the Critiques
I try to remember all of this context whenever I think “I wish the Church would do more ….” We literally don’t have the ability to do everything.
Now that doesn’t mean the Church shouldn’t change its priorities, or at least improve its practices around the margins. It is an imperfect institution made up of imperfect people, and loving critique is important for improvement.
For example, for all the legal merits and relative inexpense (briefs like that cost $5,000-$25,000) of the Church’s recent Masterpiece Cakeshop submission, it’s a completely fair critique that the Church’s choice to even submit it invites an unnecessary legal battle and reflects a waste of resources and priorities, particularly in light of the public relations cost and alienation of neighbors Christ calls on us to love. Same principle is true for everyone who wishes we spent more of General Conference talking about Christ and less about the Proclamation on the Family. Or for everyone who wishes their ward dedicated more service hours to volunteering at homeless shelters and less time picking up sticks in city parks.
But within all of that worthwhile critique, let’s try to keep the Church’s overall limitations in mind. It simply doesn’t have the membership, the resources, or the structure, to support every worthy cause. So let’s acknowledge those limitations – and then ponder as a community what the resulting priorities should be?
[Footnotes]
*Word cloud illustration credit, Geoff Openshaw, This Week in Mormons
[1] My second answer is “because the Mormon response to nineteenth century persecution was to run away to Utah. The Catholics’ response to nineteenth century persecution was to build a separate but complete civil society within the geographic cities where they already lived.”
[2] It is not lost on me that this $40 million line-item means the Church could have effectively doubled our entire worldwide humanitarian efforts with the $35 million the Church (through private donations) spent yesterday alone on the Book of Mormon manuscript. At the same time, history and heritage is important, and that money is going to be spent by the Community of Christ on its own welfare efforts, so maybe it evens out in the end?
Comments
This is where the Church’s omnipresence along the Wasatch Front causes some perceptual distortion for some members. The Church is small east of the Rockies. Except maybe in the DC area (simply by virtue of there being so many members there), it is utterly irrelevant to the lives of non-members.
Better to use surprisingly limited resources more effectively by targeting them than spread them thin trying to imitate the Catholics.
BTW, those megachurches with Sunday attendance of 5000 don’t coordinate very well with one another.
A very good post, and one I very appreciate at this stage of my life where I am trying to come to terms with how imperfect the church and members can be while trying to remember my testimony of the Gospel itself.
Nice work, Carolyn. The influence of polygamy played a significant role in how our interface with humanitarian work developed over the century. I also wonder how an estimate of family income modifies the numbers in the US relative to Canada, say.
Well articulated, Carolyn.
We just don’t do a good job of focusing our efforts outside ourselves. We put in countless hours on Girl’s Camp, Scout Camp, the Harvest Dinner, and any other number of events. Hundreds of person-hours in committee meetings, bishopric meetings, ward council meetings, scout committee meetings.
I’ve assisted a non-LDS congregation for the past several years with a golf tournament they run to raise money to feed an orphanage in Haiti. They provide all the food for around 500 meals per day. A dentist flies down on his own expense twice a year to provide checkups, cleaning, and dental care. A doctor and his nurse wife fly down on their own dime for three or four months each winter to provide medical care, and to train local nurses. They have another church in another state that assists with funding, but this is their primary job. As a secondary job, they have purchased and staff an ultrasound truck that they park outside a Planned Parenthood clinic. PP charges for the state required ultrasound, the church van does it for free. They see it as a chance to introduce the concept that there is a baby in there, that this is so exciting, and if (when, 80% of the time) the mom decides to keep the baby, they offer counseling, adoption services, food/nutrition services, and a network of OB/GYNs who can do checkups and delivery on a sliding scale. Several congregations work together on this project.
We play basketball in the Cultural Hall. Sometimes, we feed the missionaries.
Heptaparaparshinokh, I live in the D.C. area. We’re not a big deal here at all. Yes, people know the temple and know a bit about Mormons, but we’re not even Phoenix when it comes to numbers. We”re more like Adventists or Jehovah’s Witnesses. You probably know one from work, but they’re not ubiquitous. I do completely agree that if you grow up in the heart of the Mormon Belt, you can fail to understand how irrelevant the Church is in the rest of the United States, let alone the world. And kudos on the article. Not sure how I would change things other than maybe stop building temples in places in anticipation of growth and perform a top-to-bottom review on how we spend money on youth. It’s not effective, though I’m not sure what the fix would be.
I’m not certain exactly how many times in the coming months and years I am going to link people to this post, but I am sure it will be a lot. A lot. Great stuff.
such a useful post. thank you for writing it. stuff I needed to hear and be reminded of.
To “nobody really” except we go to great lengths to facilitate humanitarian missionaries who do just those sorts of medical interventions. And often because it is not necessarily publicly coordinated you have quiet efforts of nurses, dentists, GPs and surgeons who regularly travel to 3rd world countries to support villages for several weeks or even months if they are retired. I have several friends who they or their parents do just this sort of effort. But it’s not coordinated by the Church because they’re following the admonition to be anxiously engaged in good causes.
Alain:
But then you have wards in wealthy areas (Fairfax County, VA, specifically) who thought that it’d be OK to make “blankets” by sewing together two flat sheets from Walmart with no batting, and have that be their post-Haiti earthquake relief effort. I will put money on these having sat in a warehouse in Florida for several months before going right into the garbage.
In general local humanitarian efforts are exceptionally scattered and highly variable in quality. I suspect this is, as Carolyn mentions, the result of 300-member congregations.
To “nobody really”: “We put in countless hours on Girl’s Camp, Scout Camp, the Harvest Dinner, and any other number of events. Hundreds of person-hours in committee meetings, bishopric meetings, ward council meetings, scout committee meetings.”
Yes, and these countless hours drain us of the time and energy we could use to do other things. I won’t blame faithful Church members for not doing more with the outside community when we suck away all their time and energy.
Lily: this is why Jon Huntsman Sr.’s reference to tithing as “country club dues” that shouldn’t be tax-deductible is trenchant. Much of what members spend their time on in the Church is the provision of club goods and services to members.
^^^ That’s a bit unfair. Hearkening back to the Obamacare – contraception – mandate debates, HHS for a while tried to impose a requirement that religious institutions were only exempt if 50% or more of their services were provided only to their own members. There was a bit of an assumption that only self-serving religions are true religions. It seemed absurd at the time (so many religious institutions have outward facing service arms!). But in light of that assumption by HHS, it likely seems unfair to simultaneously say that for purposes of the IRS, religions who DO primarily serve their own members somehow also aren’t true religions.
Minor quibble. It is interesting to project what the Church’s income in the US would be based on Canadian and UK reported data. The extrapolation here is $2 billion. Ryan Cragun extrapolated $6 billion. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-politics-mormons/insight-mormon-church-made-wealthy-by-donations-idUSBRE87B05W20120812 . I think it is likely that the actual donations are in the range of $2 billion and $6 billion from US members. I don’t think that changes the thrust of the observations here. Thanks
Curious about the numbers and scale:
The LDS Church reports that out of approximately 2 million members in Utah, 1.75 million members are concentrated in Weber (Ogden), Davis (Layton), Salt Lake (Salt Lake City), and Utah (Provo/Orem) counties, and in Washington (St. George) county. These five counties are probably the only county-size areas in the world with more than 100,000 Mormons each. The rest of Utah all together has about 250,000 members.
The LDS Church reports about 750,000 members in California, of which about 10% are in Orange county. Arizona and Nevada each have 400,000+ Mormons, and the numbers drop off from there. Utah and California are the only states in the United States with over 500,000 members (by the Church’s reporting).
By contrast:
The Catholic population of Cook and Lake counties in Illinois (reported by the Archdiocese of Chicago) is about 2.2 million, which is about 37% of the total population of the two counties.
The Archdiocese of New York is even larger (2.6 million registered Catholics), and the Archdiocese of Boston is smaller with about 1.8 million.
@DavidH: Yeah, if you (a) use the higher 6.5 million baptized number stat, and then (b) assume Americans are richer, making an average tithing donation per person more like $1000 than $650, you hit $6.5 billion per year. I was intentionally being more conservative in my estimates than that. (In part because in the Reuters story the church spokesman seemed to imply the estimate was too high.)
Super interesting, thanks for laying it out, Carolyn. I’m bookmarking this one because it would be excellent to incorporate into a future lesson.
Of course what is not mentioned is the substantial “for-profit” businesses the church owns.
U.S. tax laws require the church to use certain funds for charity– some day. In the meantime– any unused donations can be used as an intrerest-free loan to purchase more for-profit farmland.
I am not aware of any another church which built a shopping mall and condos. Please tell me if i’m wrong.
Nobody Really, the problem isn’t that relatively small numbers of the congregation spend time on institutional activities, it’s that we haven’t unleashed general members to act. We’re all waiting to be instructed by priesthood leadership (local) to serve when wetshould just do it!
This was a very good reminder. The church looms so large in my life it is easy to forget that it is actually quite small.
I agree with the comments that suggest our church faces inward too much and expends too much human capital on internal programs. I guess the counter argument to that, though, is that a lot of those programs are geared towards the youth. I may disagree with priorities but it is absolutely important to invest in our kids. And of course your mileage may vary – the ward I grew up in raised money to buy sewing machines for a town in Mexico. Once a year a couple of families would drive the machines down and teach people how to use them.
The $40M/year on the humanitarian thing must be very specific because in 2016 LDS Charities Australia brought in* $46M (AUD), of which about $33M went to payments for humanitarian projects, with the vast majority of the difference remaining in the bank.
I would have thought that the US would be spending vastly more than Australia (just under 150k members on the roll, assuming similar activity to elsewhere, maybe 75k active).
*LDS Charities Australia gets most of its money from the LDS Charitable Trust Fund, which is the registered organisation that is used to hold/handle donations to the church, and it is what appears on donation receipts etc.
[1] https://www.acnc.gov.au/Document?Seqn=508262&Ikey=2C9C6620-89E9-4BAD-9E58-344D45EAB912&Aseqn=2478934
I, like Lois, am flummoxed to see the OP fail to mention the Church’s for-profit business activities. A family member manages one wing of such activities, and she laughed at me when I speculated that the Church was hurting for more tithe payers. Seriously, are the Church’s farms, oil investments, and real estate ventures (e.g. selling swaths of land the size of Daybreak for housing development) that easy to forget?
Focus of the post was on charitable priorities. For-profit activities would fall under the 1/3rd they retain for “investments” that I mentioned. Another post for another day. If you know of detailed for-profit disclosures lurking out there, I’d be interesting in seeing them.