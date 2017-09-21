LDS Institutional Priorities

by

The Church cannot be all things to all people.

That’s just a fact – a fact born of the realities of membership, resources, and structure.

For some, admitting the Church’s limitations may border on heresy. But for me, it lends a forgiving perspective. Sure, I quibble with the Church’s choices around the margins, but I accept that overall the choices are intentional, and intended to establish priorities within the four-fold mission of the Church.

Membership

Let’s look at the raw numbers, focusing on the Church in the United States. The Church’s Annual Report says it has almost 16 million baptized members worldwide, with 6.5 million in the United States. Independent surveys of American religiosity, however, peg the number of self-identifying, active Mormons as closer to half of that. So let’s go with 3 million and/or 1% of Americans.

By comparison, the Census Bureau reports 58 million self-identifying Catholics and 36 million self-identifying Baptists. Even likewise dividing those numbers in half (based on weekly church attendance), their sheer size far eclipses us. So when I hear friends ask iterations on why doesn’t the Church match the expansive educational, hospital, charitable, and social justice networks that the Catholics have?, my first answer is “We’re not big enough.” [1]

Resources

That’s the membership limitation; let’s took at the financial limitations. Due to religious exemptions for public reporting of its finances – along with the Church’s choosing to not otherwise be financially transparent (one of the decisions I quibble with) – we don’t know how exactly the Church prioritizes its resources. But based on the Church’s required financial disclosures in Canada and the UK, we can make some educated guesses.

In Canada the Church has 200,000 members and 300 employees. Last year in Canada, the Church received $176 million and spent $110 million. In England the Church has 185,000 members and 200 employees. In its most recent annual report, the Church received $72 million and spent $45 million. Across both countries, the Church appears to be receiving an average annual tithing contribution of $650 per member. And across both countries, it appears that the Church has a general budget practice of spending 2/3rds of its income year-over-year, and saving or investing the other 1/3rd.

To break down those expenditures, we can extrapolate from the line-item disclosures in these two countries to rough percentages — which I’ve mapped onto our fourfold mission:

Real estate & buildings: 55% [Perfect the Saints]

Missions, travel and employees: 20% [Proclaim the Gospel]

Family history: 10% [Redeem the Dead]

Humanitarian services: 5% [Care for the Poor and Needy]

Education, curriculum, and printing costs/supplies: 5% [Perfect the Saints]

Everything else: 5%

In the United States, conservatively using the 3 million member number, we can then extrapolate that the Church has an estimated annual income of $2 billion and annual expenditures of $1.32 billion. If the above percentages hold constant, then 5% expenditures on humanitarian services would equate to $66 million – which is higher than, but generally in line with, the publicly stated number of $40 million per year. [2]

I know a $2 billion revenue number sounds huge. But it’s not that big, all things considered. By comparison, the annual revenues of other charitable institutions are:

Those are all mission-focused charitable organizations that, despite their size, the general public thinks of as providing only limited, relatively focused ranges of charitable services. The Church simply cannot match up with them all, much less support every other worthy project the world has to offer.

Instead, the Church has chosen to prioritize core Church functions (buildings, missions), plus a few humanitarian efforts, like hurricane relief. And then we focused on doing them well. We marshal and coordinate enormous numbers of unpaid volunteers, who punch far above their monetary weight. For missionaries, we specialize in teaching foreign languages and sending them abroad to serve, resulting (often) in a lifetime of broader engagement with other cultures, and dramatically more positive views of immigrants and refugees than our peer institutions. That’s a defensible choice.

Structure

And let’s not forget structural limitations. The Church has made an intentional, structural choice to cap congregation sizes at 300 people or so, and then have an all-lay clergy. The belief is that these size caps help foster tight-knit, volunteer-oriented, family-friendly communities, where everyone knows each other and serves each other and teaches the grace of Christ to each other. I love wards.

But the very feature that makes wards such a blessing in individual lives, is also the thing that dooms us from engaging in broader, more proactive community efforts. We’re not mega-churches. We don’t have 5,000 people crowding the theater-seat pews every Sunday, who are then offered 20 different Sunday School curriculum options and bulletin lists of opportunities for community engagement. We teach our members to be “anxiously engaged in a good cause,” call members in large wards to service committees, and encourage individuals to volunteer with other charities and schools. But compared to a megachurch’s paid, full-time Church staff devoted to community outreach, LDS worship simply is not structured to make a meaningful dent.

Focusing the Critiques

I try to remember all of this context whenever I think “I wish the Church would do more ….” We literally don’t have the ability to do everything.

Now that doesn’t mean the Church shouldn’t change its priorities, or at least improve its practices around the margins. It is an imperfect institution made up of imperfect people, and loving critique is important for improvement.

For example, for all the legal merits and relative inexpense (briefs like that cost $5,000-$25,000) of the Church’s recent Masterpiece Cakeshop submission, it’s a completely fair critique that the Church’s choice to even submit it invites an unnecessary legal battle and reflects a waste of resources and priorities, particularly in light of the public relations cost and alienation of neighbors Christ calls on us to love. Same principle is true for everyone who wishes we spent more of General Conference talking about Christ and less about the Proclamation on the Family. Or for everyone who wishes their ward dedicated more service hours to volunteering at homeless shelters and less time picking up sticks in city parks.

But within all of that worthwhile critique, let’s try to keep the Church’s overall limitations in mind. It simply doesn’t have the membership, the resources, or the structure, to support every worthy cause. So let’s acknowledge those limitations – and then ponder as a community what the resulting priorities should be?

[Footnotes]

*Word cloud illustration credit, Geoff Openshaw, This Week in Mormons

[1] My second answer is “because the Mormon response to nineteenth century persecution was to run away to Utah. The Catholics’ response to nineteenth century persecution was to build a separate but complete civil society within the geographic cities where they already lived.”

[2] It is not lost on me that this $40 million line-item means the Church could have effectively doubled our entire worldwide humanitarian efforts with the $35 million the Church (through private donations) spent yesterday alone on the Book of Mormon manuscript. At the same time, history and heritage is important, and that money is going to be spent by the Community of Christ on its own welfare efforts, so maybe it evens out in the end?