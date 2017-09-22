Caffeine and the Hedge around the Law

For the record, I think that BYU’s decision to resume selling caffeinated beverages after a 70 year ban is a horrible thing that will not be good for the Church. As many have noted, this will go a long way towards normalizing those same beverages in the Mormon rank and file. People will start drinking Coke and Pepsi willy nilly without even a nagging hint of guilt. It will be absolutely normal. And this is why I mourn.
Don’t get me wrong. I like caffeinated drinks. I drink far too many of them for my health. Diet Dr. Pepper is my favorite. I have had the caffeine-free version, but it just isn’t the same. Oh, all of the same flavors are there, but the guilt is missing. I like my beverage choices tinged with sin and regret. They just taste better that way.
This works with books too. One of the first acknowledged classics that I ever read and enjoyed was Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five. It was good in and of itself. But it was even better because, for some reason, it was controversial in my high school and we weren’t supposed to read it. The knowledge that I was sinning added a certain amount of glee to my normal reading process.
Really, I’m not a rulebreaker. I am downright obedient to most authority centers in my life. I drive the speed limit, calculate my taxes honestly, tell the truth most of the time. It’s just how I’m wired. Big Disobedience doesn’t tempt me much; I’m just not the type.
So, if I am going to be a sinner (and who doesn’t want to sin sometimes, just on principle) it is going to have to be with the little things–the gray areas that are just barely above or below the bar: really thoughtful R-Rated movies, paying tithing on the net instead of the gross, saying “damn” and “hell,” but only for a good reason–and, of course, drinking Diet Dr. Pepper.
I have long thought that Mormons approach to rules is a lot like that of Rabbinic Jews who have historically argued that ordinary spirituality should “build a hedge around the law” to make sure that you never get too close to breaking an actual commandment. It’s a sensible precaution: make sure that you spend most of your time trying to be super-obedient, and, even if you fail obeying at the A+ level, you will at least never have to worry about getting a D- and flunking the class.
Latter-day Saints have a lot of hedges, most of which occupy a semi-official place between culture and doctrine. For the most part, these are don’ts: don’t date until you are 16, don’t be alone with somebody of the opposite sex who is not your spouse, don’t go to the store on Sunday, don’t wonder whether or not leaders are inspired–that sort of thing. As long as we hold firm to these sort-of-rules, we will make sure never to bump up against one of the big ones.
It’s annoying at times. All of these cultural mini-prohibitions can create an almost insufferable sense of self-righteousness, which is bad, and they can cause good people to feel an inordinate and spiritually destructive amount of guilt, which is much, much worse.
But there is a huge upside for those of us who want to be sinners on principle but don’t want to have to work very hard to do it: all of these little rules give us all kinds of things that we can break without much trouble, and their semi-sinfulness makes them much more enjoyable without the deleterious personal and spiritual results that usually accompany big-time transgression. They let us have our Coke and drink it too.
Which is why I remain fundamentally opposed to BYU’s shortsighted decision to normalize a formerly ambiguously prohibited substance. Now that caffeinated beverages are totally OK, I am going to either have to start being more obedient than I want to be or find some other basically consequence-free rule to break.
And dammit, I just don’t have time for that.
Comments
This is one hell of an opinion.
“Sometimes we must drink more, sport, recreate ourselves, aye, and even sin a little to spite the devil, so that we leave him no place for troubling our consciences with trifles.” —
attributed to Martin Luther in a 1530 letter to Jerome Weller, https://www.laphamsquarterly.org/intoxication/spite-devil
Thanks for sharing this. Your thoughts resonated with me. We’ve come a long way from complaining about Neil Diamond playing on campus because his hair was too long. But I have to say, I was thrilled to find a diet Coke in the temple cafeteria after doing a veil worker shift.
Yep, BYU just cut a big hole in the hedge. I guess I’ll just have to revel in the fact that I still can’t find kombucha on campus.
You sound like Nate Oman defending the BYU dress code.
Aaron B
First we pity, then endure. Then embrace.
I suggest candy cigarettes.
Was it the dress code, Aaron? I was literally just now Googling around, through the Times and Seasons website and elsewhere, because I feel certain I’ve heard Nate make this exact argument before regarding Coke. But I guess maybe it was the dress code. I’m going to have to go to the source to be certain.
I read Slaughter House Five for the same reason. I figured if was good enough to burn in Footloose I should check it out, and it was great book.
I hated all the Vonnegut I ever read. IT deserved to be burned because it sucked, not because it was offensive! Thankfully, I forgot all of it except for the aftertaste.
As for the OP, Austin, what do I expect from someone who loves Job? I appreciated the last sentence though.
I think the Nate Oman piece you’re thinking of is this one:
http://www.timesandseasons.org/harchive/2006/03/from-the-archives-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-byu-dress-and-grooming-code/
I agree about Vonnegut. If you wanted to read something slightly verboten, you’d have a lot more fun with “Catch-22.”
I have to drop my all time favorite post on Mormons and caffeine here — which also uses the phrase hedge about the law.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/peculiarpeople/2012/09/of-caffeine-and-covenants/
Coca Cola. A gateway drink. Hedges grow best in water.
Maybe coffee ice cream will fill the role that caffeinated sodas once did.
You could always take up eating gentile cheeses:
https://www.beehivecheese.com/cheese
(Barely Buzzed is fantastic.)
Just find new ways to sin. Drink tea.