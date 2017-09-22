Caffeine and the Hedge around the Law

by

For the record, I think that BYU’s decision to resume selling caffeinated beverages after a 70 year ban is a horrible thing that will not be good for the Church. As many have noted, this will go a long way towards normalizing those same beverages in the Mormon rank and file. People will start drinking Coke and Pepsi willy nilly without even a nagging hint of guilt. It will be absolutely normal. And this is why I mourn.

Don’t get me wrong. I like caffeinated drinks. I drink far too many of them for my health. Diet Dr. Pepper is my favorite. I have had the caffeine-free version, but it just isn’t the same. Oh, all of the same flavors are there, but the guilt is missing. I like my beverage choices tinged with sin and regret. They just taste better that way.

This works with books too. One of the first acknowledged classics that I ever read and enjoyed was Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five. It was good in and of itself. But it was even better because, for some reason, it was controversial in my high school and we weren’t supposed to read it. The knowledge that I was sinning added a certain amount of glee to my normal reading process.

Really, I’m not a rulebreaker. I am downright obedient to most authority centers in my life. I drive the speed limit, calculate my taxes honestly, tell the truth most of the time. It’s just how I’m wired. Big Disobedience doesn’t tempt me much; I’m just not the type.

So, if I am going to be a sinner (and who doesn’t want to sin sometimes, just on principle) it is going to have to be with the little things–the gray areas that are just barely above or below the bar: really thoughtful R-Rated movies, paying tithing on the net instead of the gross, saying “damn” and “hell,” but only for a good reason–and, of course, drinking Diet Dr. Pepper.

I have long thought that Mormons approach to rules is a lot like that of Rabbinic Jews who have historically argued that ordinary spirituality should “build a hedge around the law” to make sure that you never get too close to breaking an actual commandment. It’s a sensible precaution: make sure that you spend most of your time trying to be super-obedient, and, even if you fail obeying at the A+ level, you will at least never have to worry about getting a D- and flunking the class.

Latter-day Saints have a lot of hedges, most of which occupy a semi-official place between culture and doctrine. For the most part, these are don’ts: don’t date until you are 16, don’t be alone with somebody of the opposite sex who is not your spouse, don’t go to the store on Sunday, don’t wonder whether or not leaders are inspired–that sort of thing. As long as we hold firm to these sort-of-rules, we will make sure never to bump up against one of the big ones.

It’s annoying at times. All of these cultural mini-prohibitions can create an almost insufferable sense of self-righteousness, which is bad, and they can cause good people to feel an inordinate and spiritually destructive amount of guilt, which is much, much worse.

But there is a huge upside for those of us who want to be sinners on principle but don’t want to have to work very hard to do it: all of these little rules give us all kinds of things that we can break without much trouble, and their semi-sinfulness makes them much more enjoyable without the deleterious personal and spiritual results that usually accompany big-time transgression. They let us have our Coke and drink it too.

Which is why I remain fundamentally opposed to BYU’s shortsighted decision to normalize a formerly ambiguously prohibited substance. Now that caffeinated beverages are totally OK, I am going to either have to start being more obedient than I want to be or find some other basically consequence-free rule to break.

And dammit, I just don’t have time for that.