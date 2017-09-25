Positive Virtue, Pornography, and the Buttonmoulder

by

If the maxim ‘He who does

No ill does good” is valid—then

I can be sure, more than most people,

That my past mistakes will be overlooked

And my virtues be seen to outweigh my sins.

—Henrik Ibsen, Peer Gynt, Act IV

Ibsen’s Peer Gynt operates from the maxim that “he who does no ill does good.” He is quite wrong. His life is a mashup of good and evil—but he is generally good natured and usually tries to avoid doing harm. When he comes to the end of his life, he finds that simply not doing evil won’t count as doing good. In the end, he faces neither God or the devil, but the “Buttonmaker”–a soul recycler who takes the essences of those who qualify for neither heaven nor hell and melts them down to make brand new souls.

When he discovers that his ultimate fate will be to cease existing, he approaches the devil and begs to be admitted into hell. He gives a catalog of his sins, but he is rebuffed because, as the Buttonmoulder says, “it takes more than paddling in the dirt; It takes strength and a serious mind to sin.”

Peer Gynt is an excellent example of what happens when we conceive of virtue negatively, as a list of things that we should NOT do: don’t engage in sexual activity outside of marriage, don’t look at pornography, don’t wear immodest clothing, don’t listen to unrighteous music, etc., etc., etc.

A list like this has nothing to do with being good. At its very best, it is a description of how to be not bad. And “not bad” is not the same thing as good. Not bad is not even a thing at all. It is just a negative description like “not a zebra.” It says nothing about what you are, what you believe, or whether or not you are a virtuous person (or even a virtuous non-zebra). We cannot be saved by what we don’t do. We cannot avoid our way to heaven, and there is no inherent value in not being something. Our job in this life is to be something.

During World War II, C.S. Lewis delivered a brilliant sermon about affirmative virtue called “The Weight of Glory.” “If you ask twenty good men today what they thought the highest of the virtues, nineteen of them would reply “unselfishness,” he begins. But if you asked almost any of the great Christians of old he would have replied ‘love.’ You see what has happened? A negative term has been substituted for a positive one, and this is of more than philological importance.”

What Lewis observes is that, when we shift our understanding of virtue from a positive virtue to a negative virtue, we immediately shift the focus of virtue from other people to ourselves. “The negative ideal of unselfishness,” he argues, “carries with it the suggestion not primarily of securing good things for others, but of going without them for ourselves.” When we frame virtue as self-denial, than the point of virtue becomes to deny ourselves.

Yesterday, I had the opportunity to talk about this topic with both the youth of our ward and the High Priests group. I teach both groups periodically, and yesterday I drew the assignment to teach a lesson on “virtue” in both classes. In both cases, a good part of the discussion focused on the vexing problem of pornography.

Here’s what I found when I taught these lessons. If you ask Latter-day Saints why they should avoid pornography, their first set of answers will always frame virtue negatively: we need to avoid the stain of sin, resist the evil of the world, not allow ourselves to be tainted by the wickedness of the world. If we do this, we will get blessings. These are all fine reasons to avoid pornography, but they are all self-directed. The all focus on our needs and our blessings.

When I reframed the issue and asked them to state the positive values they should try to develop by avoiding pornography, instead of the negative values they should try to avoid, the conversation changed dramatically. The youth were able to articulate the idea that pornography embodies an ideology—the idea that other people’s bodies, and women’s bodies in particular exist primarily to gratify my desires. The High Priests were at least able to understand that looking at a naked picture of somebody is not very nice to the person being looked at.

One cannot participate in the ideology of pornography without seeing other people as instruments for our own use—which is exactly the opposite of how Christ sees them. And this is the point. The scriptural term for learning to see others the way that Christ sees them is “charity,” which means “the pure love of Christ” which means loving other people the way that Christ loves other people.

It is no accident that the famous LDS scripture “let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly” occurs in the same verse as “Let thy bowels also be full of charity towards all men” (D&C 121:45). These two injunctions mean the same thing: virtue, when we turn the negative definition into a positive one, always ends up being about other people. This is the same conclusion that Lewis comes to in “Weight of Glory, which ends with this magnificent peroration on the true status of other people:

It is a serious thing to live in a society of possible gods and goddesses, to remember that the dullest most uninteresting person you can talk to may one day be a creature which, if you saw it now, you would be strongly tempted to worship, or else a horror and a corruption such as you now meet, if at all, only in a nightmare. All day long we are, in some degree helping each other to one or the other of these destinations. It is in the light of these overwhelming possibilities, it is with the awe and the circumspection proper to them, that we should conduct all of our dealings with one another, all friendships, all loves, all play, all politics. There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal. Nations, cultures, arts, civilizations–these are mortal, and their life is to ours as the life of a gnat. But it is immortals whom we joke with, work with, marry, snub, and exploit – immortal horrors or everlasting splendors.

It is to these immortals that we owe the debt of virtue. When we make virtuous behavior all about avoiding stuff so we can get blessings, we miss the point as completely as a point can be missed. And we create souls that are good for nothing but the Buttonmoulder.